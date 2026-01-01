In this article After reading, you'll understand: What 720p means and why it counts as HD

What 720p means and why it counts as HD Its exact dimensions and pixel count

Its exact dimensions and pixel count How much bandwidth and data it needs

How much bandwidth and data it needs When 720p is still the right target — and when it is not

What is 720p?

720p is video with 720 horizontal lines of pixels, drawn progressively — 1280×720 in the standard 16:9 shape. It is the lowest resolution that qualifies as high definition, which is why TVs sold as "HD ready" rather than "Full HD" topped out here.

Against 480p it is a genuine step up: 2.25 times the pixels, and the first size at which on-screen text stays readable. Against 1080p the gap is the same multiple again, but far less noticeable on a phone.

720p dimensions

The height is fixed at 720. Width follows the aspect ratio of the source.

Shape Dimensions Pixels per frame Notes 16:9 widescreen 1280×720 921,600 The web and broadcast standard 9:16 vertical 720×1280 921,600 Phone-first and social formats 4:3 legacy 960×720 691,200 Rare outside archive footage

Unlike 480p, 720p needs no rounding tricks: 1280 and 720 both divide cleanly by 16, so every encoder agrees on the numbers.

Bandwidth and data

Encoded with H.264, 720p typically needs 2.5–4 Mbps depending on motion — roughly 1.1–1.8 GB per hour of viewing. That is about double what 480p costs and roughly half of 1080p.

A modern codec changes that arithmetic: H.265 or AV1 reach the same look at around half the bitrate, at the cost of slower encoding and narrower device support.

720p against the rest of the ladder

Label Dimensions Pixels Against 480p 360p 640×360 230,400 0.56× 480p (SD) 854×480 409,920 — 720p (HD) 1280×720 921,600 2.25× 1080p (Full HD) 1920×1080 2,073,600 5.06× 2160p (4K) 3840×2160 8,294,400 20.2×

The 480p→720p step is the one viewers notice most. Beyond 1080p the returns fall off unless the screen is large and close.

When 720p is the right target

Talking-head video Interviews, webinars and camera-only lessons carry fine at 720p — there is no fine detail for the extra pixels to resolve. Mobile-first audiences On a phone held at arm's length, most people cannot separate 720p from 1080p, and the smaller file starts faster. Bandwidth-constrained delivery Large live audiences or metered connections, where halving the bitrate matters more than the last increment of sharpness.

Where it falls short is detail work: screen recordings with code, spreadsheets or dense UI still want 1080p, because at 720p thin text starts to break up. For that content, treat 720p as a fallback rung rather than the target.

How Kinescope handles this You never pick 720p by hand. Transcoding builds the full ladder from your source, and the adaptive player serves 720p over the CDN to viewers whose connection fits it, climbing higher when it can. Read the Kinescope docs

Frequently asked questions

What does 720p mean? 720p means the frame is 720 pixels tall and drawn progressively — every line rendered in order. In 16:9 that makes the frame 1280×720. The "p" distinguishes it from the older interlaced 720i formats, which are effectively gone from web video. What is the size of 720p in pixels? 1280×720, which is 921,600 pixels per frame. Vertical 9:16 video flips that to 720×1280 for the same pixel count. Is 720p considered HD? Yes. 720p is the entry point to high definition — the reason older TVs were marketed as "HD ready" while 1080p sets were "Full HD". Anything below 720p is standard definition. What is the difference between 720p and 1080p? 1080p has 2.25 times the pixels (2,073,600 against 921,600) and needs roughly double the bitrate. On a large screen viewed up close the difference is obvious; on a phone most viewers cannot reliably tell them apart. How much data does 720p use per hour? At a typical 2.5–4 Mbps, roughly 1.1–1.8 GB per hour — about twice what 480p costs and about half of 1080p at the same encoding settings. Is 720p good enough for an online course? For camera-only lessons, yes. For screen recordings, no — code and spreadsheet text starts to break up, and no amount of bitrate recovers detail the resolution cannot hold. Ship 1080p as the primary rendition and let 720p serve viewers whose connection needs it.

Further reading

720p — Wikipedia — a vendor-neutral overview.

Resolution — the full ladder, from 360p to 4K.

480p and 1080p — the rungs either side.