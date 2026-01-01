In this article After reading, you'll understand: What 4K means and how UHD differs from cinema 4K

What 4K means and how UHD differs from cinema 4K Its pixel count against the rest of the ladder

Its pixel count against the rest of the ladder The bitrate and data it actually needs

The bitrate and data it actually needs When 4K earns its cost — and when it is waste

What is 4K?

4K is video roughly four thousand pixels wide. In consumer and web video that means 3840×2160 — also written 2160p, and marketed as Ultra HD or UHD. It is exactly double 1080p in each direction, which is why it holds four times the pixels rather than two.

Cinema 4K is a slightly different frame: 4096×2160, the DCI standard used in production and projection. The two are used interchangeably in marketing copy, but a 4096-wide master will be letterboxed or cropped to fit a 3840-wide delivery ladder.

4K dimensions and pixel count

Name Dimensions Pixels per frame Where it is used UHD / 2160p 3840×2160 8,294,400 Streaming, TVs, web delivery DCI 4K 4096×2160 8,847,360 Cinema production and projection 4K vertical 2160×3840 8,294,400 Phone-first formats shot on modern cameras

Label Dimensions Pixels Against 480p 480p (SD) 854×480 409,920 — 720p (HD) 1280×720 921,600 2.25× 1080p (Full HD) 1920×1080 2,073,600 5.06× 2160p (4K) 3840×2160 8,294,400 20.2×

Four times the pixels of 1080p and twenty times those of 480p — which is also roughly the ratio of what it costs to store and deliver.

Bandwidth and data

With H.264, 4K typically needs 20–35 Mbps — roughly 9–16 GB per hour of viewing. That is where the arithmetic stops being academic: an hour of 4K costs about as much delivery as four hours of 1080p.

This is the resolution at which codec choice pays for itself. H.265 or AV1 hold the same quality at roughly half the bitrate, and most devices capable of playing 4K also support them — so the compatibility argument that keeps H.264 alive at lower resolutions carries much less weight up here.

When 4K is worth it

The honest answer for most web video is: less often than people expect. Whether anyone sees the difference depends on screen size and viewing distance, not on the number in the settings menu.

Worth it Large displays watched from close up — product cinematography, live events on a TV, footage people will pause and zoom into. Marginal Desktop monitors at normal distance. Some viewers notice, most do not, and everyone pays the bandwidth. Waste Phones, talking-head lessons, webinars. The pixels are invisible and the larger file slows the start.

One case is unambiguous though: shoot in 4K even when you deliver 1080p. A downscaled 4K master is cleaner than native 1080p, and it leaves room to crop or reframe without losing detail.

How Kinescope handles this Upload a 4K master and Kinescope builds the whole ladder beneath it automatically. The adaptive player serves 2160p only to viewers whose connection and screen justify it, and steps down over the CDN for everyone else — so 4K costs you delivery only where it is actually watched. Read the Kinescope docs

Frequently asked questions

Is 4K the same as UHD? In consumer video, effectively yes. UHD is 3840×2160 and is what streaming services, TVs and platforms mean by 4K. Strictly, cinema 4K is 4096×2160 — slightly wider, used in production rather than delivery. How many pixels is 4K? 8,294,400 per frame at 3840×2160. That is four times 1080p, nine times 720p and roughly twenty times 480p. What bitrate does 4K need? Around 20–35 Mbps with H.264 for typical content. With H.265 or AV1 the same quality fits in roughly 10–18 Mbps, which is why newer codecs matter far more at this resolution than lower down the ladder. How much data does an hour of 4K use? Roughly 9–16 GB at H.264 bitrates — about four times an hour of 1080p. On a metered connection that is the difference between watching and running out of allowance. Do I need 4K for online courses? Almost never for delivery. Lessons are watched on laptops and phones where 1080p already resolves everything, and the larger file only slows the start. Record in 4K if your camera offers it, then deliver 1080p from that master. Why does my 4K video look no better than 1080p? Usually one of three reasons: the screen is too small or too far away to resolve the extra detail, the bitrate is too low for the resolution so the encoder is discarding it anyway, or the player quietly stepped down to a smaller rendition because the connection could not sustain 4K.

Further reading

4K resolution — Wikipedia — a vendor-neutral overview.

Resolution — the full ladder, from 360p to 4K.

1080p — the rung below, and the right default for most video.