In this article After reading, you'll understand: What HDCP protects and where it sits in the chain

What HDCP protects and where it sits in the chain Why HDCP errors appear, and what usually causes them

Why HDCP errors appear, and what usually causes them Which version 4K delivery requires and why

Which version 4K delivery requires and why How output protection interacts with a DRM policy

What is HDCP?

HDCP is a copy-protection layer for digital display connections, developed by Intel and licensed through Digital Content Protection LLC. It runs on HDMI, DisplayPort and DVI, and its job is narrow: keep the picture encrypted while it travels from a source to a screen.

The scope matters. HDCP knows nothing about your video file, your account rules or your licence server. It secures one hop — the physical link — and that is the hop where every other protection has already finished its work.

How the handshake works

Authentication Before any picture is sent, the source checks that the display holds valid HDCP keys. A device without them gets no signal, or a deliberately degraded one. Shared secret Both ends derive a session key and the video is encrypted with it for the whole connection. Unplugging and reconnecting starts the exchange again — which is why a switch flip can cause a two-second black screen. Repeaters An AV receiver or splitter in the middle is a repeater: it must authenticate downstream and report back what is attached. Devices that fail this are the single most common cause of HDCP errors in a home setup. Revocation Sources carry revocation lists. A device whose keys were compromised and published can be refused by everything that receives an updated list.

Versions, and what 4K requires

Version Introduced Typical ceiling Status HDCP 1.4 2009 1080p over HDMI Master key leaked in 2010; strippers exist HDCP 2.2 2013 4K and HDR New cryptography plus locality checks HDCP 2.3 2018 4K and above Current; hardens the 2.x handshake

Protected 4K content generally refuses to play over 1.4. This is why the same source can feed 1080p to an older television and go black at 4K.

Why HDCP errors happen

An HDCP error rarely means the content is broken. It means two devices could not agree on the link, and the chain is almost always at fault:

A splitter or switch in the path Inexpensive units often fail the repeater role. Connect the source directly to the display to confirm. A version mismatch The source demands 2.2 for 4K, the display speaks 1.4. The fix is a lower resolution or newer hardware — there is no software workaround. An adapter or dock USB-C to HDMI adapters and docking stations vary in how they carry HDCP. Swapping the adapter is a faster test than swapping the display. A capture device Recorders and streaming boxes in the chain are exactly what HDCP is designed to refuse. That is the system working, not failing.

HDCP and streaming DRM

For anyone delivering video rather than watching it, HDCP appears through a different door: as an output-protection requirement inside a DRM policy.

When a licence server issues a key it can attach conditions about the output. Studio-grade rules typically pair Widevine L1 — hardware-backed decryption — with HDCP 2.2 on the display link before releasing 1080p or 4K, and fall back to a lower rendition when either is missing. Both halves must hold: hardware decryption on the device, encryption on the cable.

For paid courses and corporate video, that strictness is usually more than the content needs. A policy that blackscreens a student because their laptop dock does not carry HDCP protects a file no studio licensed, and generates a support ticket that reads "your player is broken". Knowing the mechanism lets you set a resolution ceiling deliberately instead of inheriting a broadcaster's default.

What HDCP does not cover

Threat Covered? What actually handles it Capture card between device and screen Yes The link is encrypted end to end Software screen recording No Happens before the display link — OS protections and watermarking Downloading the stream No DRM encryption on the file itself Replaying a harvested CDN link No Signed URLs with an expiry A camera pointed at the screen No Nothing prevents it — watermarking makes it attributable

Analogue capture is the honest boundary of every scheme in this family. HDCP closes the cable; it cannot close the room.

How Kinescope handles this HDCP is negotiated between the viewer's device and their display, so no platform switches it on directly. What Kinescope controls is the layer above it: Widevine and FairPlay on every paid plan from €10/month, with your backend deciding who receives a licence. For content that does not need broadcast-grade output rules, dynamic watermarking covers the recording gap without locking out viewers whose hardware cannot negotiate HDCP. See video access control. Read the Kinescope docs

Frequently asked questions

What is HDCP? HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) encrypts video on the cable between a source and a display — HDMI, DisplayPort or DVI. The two ends authenticate each other before any picture appears, so a recorder inserted between them receives encrypted data instead of a clean copy. Why am I getting an HDCP error? Almost always a link problem rather than a content problem. The usual causes are an HDMI splitter or switch that does not pass HDCP through, a cheap adapter, a display too old for the HDCP version the source demands, or a capture device in the chain. Connecting the source straight to the display resolves most cases. What HDCP version do I need for 4K? HDCP 2.2 or later. Protected 4K content generally refuses to play over HDCP 1.4, which is why an older TV can show 1080p from the same source but drop to black or downscale at 4K. Does HDCP stop screen recording? It stops capture on the display link — a capture card between a laptop and a monitor gets nothing usable. Software screen recording runs before the signal reaches that cable, so HDCP has no say there; that gap is covered by the operating system's own protections and by watermarking. Is HDCP the same as DRM? No, they protect different segments. DRM protects the file and the stream up to the player. HDCP protects the last hop, from the device to the screen. Studio-grade policies usually require both, which is why a DRM licence can demand HDCP on the output before releasing high resolutions. Can HDCP be bypassed? The 1.4 master key leaked in 2010, and inexpensive strippers that exploit it exist. Version 2.2 changed the cryptography and added locality checks, and the licensing body can revoke compromised devices through renewability messages. Treat HDCP as one layer, not a guarantee. Do I need to configure HDCP on my video platform? You do not switch HDCP on yourself — it is negotiated between the viewer's device and their display. What you control is the DRM policy that asks for it, and the resolution ceiling applied when the output cannot provide it.

Further reading