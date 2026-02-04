Authors

Every guide on the Kinescope blog is written and reviewed by the people who build the platform.

Denis Konnov

CMO at Kinescope

Writes about video infrastructure, streaming, DRM and SEO — working day to day with the engineers who build the platform.

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Lina Danilova

Head of Content at Kinescope

Digs into what video hosting can actually do, the technical fine print, and what it all really costs, so the teams making the call can make it with eyes open.

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Top articles

Best video hosting 2026: how to pick the platform that’s right for you

Best video hosting 2026: how to pick the platform that’s right for you

Guides · May 18, 2026 · 15 min read
Secure video hosting: what it means and how to choose

Secure video hosting: what it means and how to choose

Guides · Jun 28, 2026 · 10 min read
Cloud video hosting vs self-hosted

Cloud video hosting vs self-hosted

Guides · Mar 13, 2026 · 15 min read
Video DRM protection: how to actually stop downloads

Video DRM protection: how to actually stop downloads

Guides · Jun 24, 2026 · 13 min read
YouTube embeds and VSL conversions: what’s breaking and how to fix it

YouTube embeds and VSL conversions: what’s breaking and how to fix it

Articles · Apr 27, 2026 · 8 min read
Scaling Brazilian EdTech globally: Ada’s Kinescope-powered journey

Scaling Brazilian EdTech globally: Ada’s Kinescope-powered journey

Cases · Feb 4, 2026 · 6 min read
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