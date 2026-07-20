Lina Danilova, Head of Content at Kinescope

Lina Danilova

Head of Content at Kinescope

Writes about everything behind hosting video, down to the line on the invoice.

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About

Updated: July 21, 2026

Lina writes most of the blog and works with product and engineering to keep each explanation true to how the platform really works. Her background is in SaaS marketing and product, so she knows how the vendor’s pitch is built and reads it back from the buyer’s side.

Her focus is the decisions teams face once video is already money: which host fits the job, which protections hold up, what a course launch needs under the camera and lights, where the bill goes after year one. Each piece starts from a concrete trigger — a leaked course link, a surprise price jump, a silent recording failure — then maps the choices out, with dated sources, side-by-side comparisons and prices you can check.

She turns the recurring topics into guides you can use mid-decision: platform comparisons, DRM, white-label playback, hosting APIs, build-vs-buy, launch checklists. Some pieces are customer stories, following how the choices played out in a real migration. Between the range and the detail, most teams find something that fits where they are.

Articles

How to stop video piracy: a practical guide for creators

How to stop video piracy: a practical guide for creators

Guides · Jul 21, 2026 · 6
What is anti-piracy? Methods that work in 2026

What is anti-piracy? Methods that work in 2026

Guides · Jul 21, 2026 · 5
Training video software: the categories, and how to choose your stack

Training video software: the categories, and how to choose your stack

Guides · Jul 16, 2026 · 12
Wistia alternatives for business: real costs, DRM, and where to switch

Wistia alternatives for business: real costs, DRM, and where to switch

Guides · Jul 15, 2026 · 14
Vimeo alternatives for business: security and API compared

Vimeo alternatives for business: security and API compared

Guides · Jul 14, 2026 · 13
How onboarding videos reduce churn — and how to host and measure them

How onboarding videos reduce churn — and how to host and measure them

Guides · Jul 9, 2026 · 10
Video hosting for online courses: how to choose the right platform

Video hosting for online courses: how to choose the right platform

Guides · Jul 8, 2026 · 15
Enterprise video streaming: when to build and when to buy

Enterprise video streaming: when to build and when to buy

Guides · Jul 2, 2026 · 13
Video hosting API: add video to your product without building the pipeline

Video hosting API: add video to your product without building the pipeline

Guides · Jun 30, 2026 · 9
Secure video hosting: what it means and how to choose

Secure video hosting: what it means and how to choose

Guides · Jun 28, 2026 · 10
How JoJoschool cut video costs ~10× with Kinescope and stopped worrying about video infrastructure

How JoJoschool cut video costs ~10× with Kinescope and stopped worrying about video infrastructure

Cases · Jun 25, 2026 · 7
Video DRM protection: how to actually stop downloads

Video DRM protection: how to actually stop downloads

Guides · Jun 24, 2026 · 13
White-label video player: what it is and when you need it

White-label video player: what it is and when you need it

Guides · Jun 22, 2026 · 12
Live streaming a course launch: the setup, the hidden limits, and what it really costs

Live streaming a course launch: the setup, the hidden limits, and what it really costs

Guides · May 29, 2026 · 15
Best video hosting 2026: how to pick the platform that's right for you

Best video hosting 2026: how to pick the platform that's right for you

Guides · May 18, 2026 · 15
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