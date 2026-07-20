Lina Danilova

About

Lina writes most of the blog and works with product and engineering to keep each explanation true to how the platform really works. Her background is in SaaS marketing and product, so she knows how the vendor’s pitch is built and reads it back from the buyer’s side.

Her focus is the decisions teams face once video is already money: which host fits the job, which protections hold up, what a course launch needs under the camera and lights, where the bill goes after year one. Each piece starts from a concrete trigger — a leaked course link, a surprise price jump, a silent recording failure — then maps the choices out, with dated sources, side-by-side comparisons and prices you can check.

She turns the recurring topics into guides you can use mid-decision: platform comparisons, DRM, white-label playback, hosting APIs, build-vs-buy, launch checklists. Some pieces are customer stories, following how the choices played out in a real migration. Between the range and the detail, most teams find something that fits where they are.