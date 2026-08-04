Ramon Eduardo Lara Mogollon
BizDev Manager at Kinescope
Seven years inside Brazil’s infoproduct market — now writing Kinescope’s Portuguese guides and glossary.
About
Updated: August 4, 2026
Ramon Eduardo Lara Mogollon runs business development for Kinescope in Brazil, working out of Belo Horizonte. Before Kinescope he spent seven years at Hotmart — Brazil’s largest infoproduct platform — moving from marketing analyst and copywriter through business development to Partnership Manager. He has seen the course economy he writes about from the inside of the platform most of it runs on.
That is where the subject matter comes from: what happens once video starts carrying revenue. Which platform actually fits, how DRM and watermarking behave in practice, what a VSL needs from a player before the paid traffic arrives, and where a course library leaks. He writes in Portuguese for the Brazilian market rather than translating material built for somewhere else, so the comparisons name the platforms Brazilian teams are really choosing between — and say plainly where a competitor is the better fit.
Ramon writes and maintains the Portuguese-language Kinescope video glossary, working with the platform’s engineers to keep every definition true to how the product behaves. He works in Portuguese, Spanish and English, having started his career as a translator and language teacher before moving into tech.
Articles
DRM na educação: como impedir que o seu curso seja baixado e revendido
Pirataria digital: por que seu curso vaza e como impedir
VSL: o que é, como criar e onde hospedar para converter
Hospedagem de vídeos confidenciais: as 20 melhores plataformas seguras em HD/4K
Como a Ada escalou a EdTech no Brasil e no mundo com o Kinescope
Direct Response — Como Vender Curso para Quem Não Te Conhece
Glossary
DRMRead definition → Codificação
Resolução de vídeoRead definition → Codificação
CodecRead definition → Codificação
Bitrate (taxa de bits)Read definition → Codificação
TranscodificaçãoRead definition → Streaming
Bitrate adaptativo (ABR)Read definition → Protocolos
HLSRead definition → Entrega
CDNRead definition → Streaming
LatênciaRead definition → Streaming
BufferingRead definition → Segurança
Multi-DRMRead definition →