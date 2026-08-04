About

Ramon Eduardo Lara Mogollon runs business development for Kinescope in Brazil, working out of Belo Horizonte. Before Kinescope he spent seven years at Hotmart — Brazil’s largest infoproduct platform — moving from marketing analyst and copywriter through business development to Partnership Manager. He has seen the course economy he writes about from the inside of the platform most of it runs on.

That is where the subject matter comes from: what happens once video starts carrying revenue. Which platform actually fits, how DRM and watermarking behave in practice, what a VSL needs from a player before the paid traffic arrives, and where a course library leaks. He writes in Portuguese for the Brazilian market rather than translating material built for somewhere else, so the comparisons name the platforms Brazilian teams are really choosing between — and say plainly where a competitor is the better fit.

Ramon writes and maintains the Portuguese-language Kinescope video glossary, working with the platform’s engineers to keep every definition true to how the product behaves. He works in Portuguese, Spanish and English, having started his career as a translator and language teacher before moving into tech.