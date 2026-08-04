Ramon Eduardo Lara Mogollon, BizDev Manager at Kinescope

Ramon Eduardo Lara Mogollon

BizDev Manager at Kinescope

Seven years inside Brazil’s infoproduct market — now writing Kinescope’s Portuguese guides and glossary.

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About

Updated: August 4, 2026

Ramon Eduardo Lara Mogollon runs business development for Kinescope in Brazil, working out of Belo Horizonte. Before Kinescope he spent seven years at Hotmart — Brazil’s largest infoproduct platform — moving from marketing analyst and copywriter through business development to Partnership Manager. He has seen the course economy he writes about from the inside of the platform most of it runs on.

That is where the subject matter comes from: what happens once video starts carrying revenue. Which platform actually fits, how DRM and watermarking behave in practice, what a VSL needs from a player before the paid traffic arrives, and where a course library leaks. He writes in Portuguese for the Brazilian market rather than translating material built for somewhere else, so the comparisons name the platforms Brazilian teams are really choosing between — and say plainly where a competitor is the better fit.

Ramon writes and maintains the Portuguese-language Kinescope video glossary, working with the platform’s engineers to keep every definition true to how the product behaves. He works in Portuguese, Spanish and English, having started his career as a translator and language teacher before moving into tech.

Articles

DRM na educação: como impedir que o seu curso seja baixado e revendido

DRM na educação: como impedir que o seu curso seja baixado e revendido

Guides · 20 de julho de 2026 · 11 min
Pirataria digital: por que seu curso vaza e como impedir

Pirataria digital: por que seu curso vaza e como impedir

Guides · 20 de julho de 2026 · 9 min
VSL: o que é, como criar e onde hospedar para converter

VSL: o que é, como criar e onde hospedar para converter

Guides · 24 de março de 2026 · 20 min
Hospedagem de vídeos confidenciais: as 20 melhores plataformas seguras em HD/4K

Hospedagem de vídeos confidenciais: as 20 melhores plataformas seguras em HD/4K

Guides · 13 de março de 2026 · 17 min
Como a Ada escalou a EdTech no Brasil e no mundo com o Kinescope

Como a Ada escalou a EdTech no Brasil e no mundo com o Kinescope

Cases · 2 de março de 2026 · 20 min
Direct Response — Como Vender Curso para Quem Não Te Conhece

Direct Response — Como Vender Curso para Quem Não Te Conhece

Guides · 20 de fevereiro de 2026 · 12 min

Glossary

Segurança

DRM

Read definition → Codificação

Resolução de vídeo

Read definition → Codificação

Codec

Read definition → Codificação

Bitrate (taxa de bits)

Read definition → Codificação

Transcodificação

Read definition → Streaming

Bitrate adaptativo (ABR)

Read definition → Protocolos

HLS

Read definition → Entrega

CDN

Read definition → Streaming

Latência

Read definition → Streaming

Buffering

Read definition → Segurança

Multi-DRM

Read definition →
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