Kinescope + Zoom Integration Support


If you have any questions about installing, using, or removing the Zoom integration with Kinescope, please use any of the available support channels.

How to contact us

Built-in chat in the Kinescope interface (bottom left corner of the dashboard).

Telegram: support chat.

Email: hello@kinescope.io.

Phone: +31 (0) 591 23 90 27.

Knowledge base and documentation

Help Center: guides and articles.

Step-by-step guide for Zoom + Kinescope integration: integration page.

Working hours and SLA

Support is available daily.

First response: within 2 hours after the request.

Issue resolution: within 1–2 business days (depending on complexity).

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