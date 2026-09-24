Customer stories

Online schools, edtech platforms and a child-protection nonprofit moved their video to Kinescope from Vimeo, Kaltura and Mux. Here is what changed, in their numbers and their own words.

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What changed after the move

What each team moved from and the result it published. Every card opens the full case study.

  • ~10× lower video costs

    JoJoschool

    Exam prep tied to the textbooks Dutch schools use, for 80,000+ students

    Market
    Netherlands
    Moved from
    Vimeo
    • Whole catalogue moved within a week
    • At least €10,000 a year saved

  • ~8× lower projected video costs

    EBAC

    Online school for digital professions with 170,000 paid learners

    Market
    Brazil, Mexico
    Moved from
    Kaltura
    • 16 TB of video moved
    • Auto-subtitles replaced its own transcription pipeline

  • ~5× lower bill for the same volume

    Proz Educação

    Technical education in more than 8 states and 130 cities

    Market
    Brazil
    Moved from
    Vimeo
    • Library of close to 1 TB moved over a weekend
    • Contract adjusted for its legal team, exit clauses included

  • 75% lower video costs

    Conted Tech

    B2B edtech: LMS and course content for around 120 institutions

    Market
    Brazil
    Moved from
    Vimeo
    • Close to 6,000 videos moved in one to two weeks
    • 1,500 courses rescued from an abandoned authoring tool

  • ~60% lower video costs

    Ada

    Employer-sponsored tech education for 500,000+ learners

    Market
    Brazil
    Moved from
    Mux
    • Around 700 hours of courses moved in under two months
    • Migration automated with Mux IDs

  • Zero video glitches since the move

    Stairway Foundation

    Child-protection nonprofit working for more than three decades

    Market
    Philippines
    Moved from
    Vimeo
    • Savings go into direct work with children
    • Automatic subtitles, Filipino included

How long the moves took

From a weekend to under two months: who ran each move, and how big the library was.

  1. Proz Educação

    Moved from Vimeo

    Over a weekend

    Close to 1 TB · Proz’s own team, through the API

  2. JoJoschool

    Moved from Vimeo

    Within a week

    Whole catalogue · Kinescope’s team

  3. Conted Tech

    Moved from Vimeo

    1–2 weeks

    Close to 6,000 videos · Kinescope’s team with Conted Tech’s programmers

  4. EBAC

    Moved from Kaltura

    A couple of weeks

    16 TB · EBAC’s own team, by script, after ~2 months re-pointing its tools to the API

  5. Ada

    Moved from Mux

    Under two months

    Around 700 hours · Kinescope’s team, automated with Mux IDs

Stairway Foundation uploaded its 64 GB library itself, in phases, starting with the videos for active courses.

What they use Kinescope for

Hosting is where it starts. These are the features the teams rely on day to day, as they describe them in their case studies.

  • AI subtitles, transcripts and chapters

    • EBAC Auto-subtitles came out clean enough to retire its own transcription pipeline.
    • Conted Tech Close to 6,000 videos transcribed and split into chapters during the move.
    • Ada Multilingual subtitles for Portuguese, Spanish and English speakers.
    • Stairway Foundation Automatic subtitles, Filipino included.

  • API and automation

    • JoJoschool Runs almost everything through the Kinescope API.
    • EBAC A finished video lands in Google Drive and flows into Kinescope on its own.
    • Proz Educação Mapped old video links to new ones through the API.
    • Ada Chose Kinescope for the APIs its planned SaaS platform needs.

  • Its own player, Kinescope underneath

    • JoJoschool A self-built two-frame player: teacher and slides side by side, synced in real time.
    • EBAC Custom buttons wired into the player through the player API.

  • Protection built in

    • JoJoschool Kinescope handles storage, delivery and DRM.
    • EBAC Content protection came as part of the platform.
    • Ada ID-based delivery replaced public YouTube links.

  • Playback that just works

    • Stairway Foundation No technical glitches with its videos since the move.
    • Conted Tech Across roughly 6,000 lessons, three or four playback reports, all traced to a link on its side.
    • JoJoschool Can’t remember the last outage since the move.

  • People, not tickets

    • Proz Educação Answers in the WhatsApp group its teams already use.
    • EBAC A Telegram chat to turn to if something isn’t working.
    • Ada Responsive support in Slack.
    • JoJoschool A direct line to a person at Kinescope, by email.

Which story is closest to yours?

Pick where your videos are now and what you run. We’ll show the customers whose move looked most like yours, and how it went.

Your videos are on
You run

  • JoJoschool

    ~10× lower video costs

    Moved from Vimeo

    Kinescope’s team moved the whole catalogue within a week.

    Read the story

  • Proz Educação

    ~5× lower bill for the same volume

    Moved from Vimeo

    Proz’s own team moved close to 1 TB over a weekend, mapping old links to new ones through the API.

    Read the story

In their words

  • “Vimeo suddenly told us we had to pay 20× more. With Kinescope we save at least €10,000 a year — and get more stability for free. With Vimeo, we ran into downtime a couple of times a year. With Kinescope, I really can't remember the last time it happened”

    Mathijs de RuiterCo-founder, JoJoschool
    Read the case study

  • “The pricing Kinescope offered on standard rates gave us more flexibility to reinvest our resources into other matters, like the direct work with children in our shelter, or case-management costs for victims”

    Ysrael C. DiloyChild Protection Specialist, Stairway Foundation
    Read the case study

  • “Kinescope took the migration we'd been dreading off our hands, and we're paying 75% less than on Vimeo. Three months in, we've got no problems to report — and for me, no news means it's working”

    Hikaro QueirozDirector of Pedagogy and Operations, Conted Tech
    Read the case study

  • “With Kinescope we get a convenient API, a human touch, stable performance, and fair prices. We worked out the cost up front, and on our volumes it came out about 8× cheaper than Kaltura”

    Denis KorovkinLMS team lead, EBAC
    Read the case study

  • “With Kinescope, we pay five times less than we did on Vimeo for the same volume of video and consumption, and the line to the team is much more direct and much faster”

    Felipe Do Espirito SantoHead of Technology, Proz Educação
    Read the case study

  • “Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands”

    Eriky KunitakeHead of Business & Operations, Ada
    Read the case study

Your story could be next

Move your videos to Kinescope. Once the results are in, we’ll write your case study together: your numbers and your words, right here on this page.

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FAQ

More than 6,000 clients in 48 countries, from online schools and edtech platforms to nonprofits. Published case studies include JoJoschool in the Netherlands, EBAC in Brazil and Mexico, Proz Educação, Conted Tech and Ada in Brazil, and Stairway Foundation in the Philippines.

Four moved from Vimeo: JoJoschool, Proz Educação, Conted Tech and Stairway Foundation. EBAC moved 16 TB of video from Kaltura, and Ada moved around 700 hours of courses from Mux.

From a weekend to about two months, depending on the library. Proz Educação moved close to 1 TB over a weekend through the API, JoJoschool’s catalogue moved within a week, Conted Tech’s close to 6,000 videos took one to two weeks, and Ada’s roughly 700 hours took under two months. For JoJoschool, Conted Tech and Ada, Kinescope’s team ran the move.

In the published cases: about 10× for JoJoschool, about 8× on projected costs for EBAC, about 5× for Proz Educação on the same volume, 75% for Conted Tech and about 60% for Ada. Kinescope bills by usage: paid plans start at €10 a month, with storage and CDN delivery from €0.03 per GB. See pricing.

Bring your video library over.

Free to start, then from €10/month. Tell us where your videos live now and we’ll plan the move with you.

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