Customer stories
Online schools, edtech platforms and a child-protection nonprofit moved their video to Kinescope from Vimeo, Kaltura and Mux. Here is what changed, in their numbers and their own words.
What changed after the move
What each team moved from and the result it published. Every card opens the full case study.
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~10× lower video costs
JoJoschool
Exam prep tied to the textbooks Dutch schools use, for 80,000+ students
- Whole catalogue moved within a week
- At least €10,000 a year saved
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~8× lower projected video costs
EBAC
Online school for digital professions with 170,000 paid learners
- 16 TB of video moved
- Auto-subtitles replaced its own transcription pipeline
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~5× lower bill for the same volume
Proz Educação
Technical education in more than 8 states and 130 cities
- Library of close to 1 TB moved over a weekend
- Contract adjusted for its legal team, exit clauses included
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75% lower video costs
Conted Tech
B2B edtech: LMS and course content for around 120 institutions
- Close to 6,000 videos moved in one to two weeks
- 1,500 courses rescued from an abandoned authoring tool
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~60% lower video costs
Ada
Employer-sponsored tech education for 500,000+ learners
- Around 700 hours of courses moved in under two months
- Migration automated with Mux IDs
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Zero video glitches since the move
Stairway Foundation
Child-protection nonprofit working for more than three decades
- Savings go into direct work with children
- Automatic subtitles, Filipino included
How long the moves took
From a weekend to under two months: who ran each move, and how big the library was.
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Moved from VimeoOver a weekend
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Moved from VimeoWithin a week
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Moved from Vimeo1–2 weeks
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Moved from KalturaA couple of weeks
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Moved from MuxUnder two months
Stairway Foundation uploaded its 64 GB library itself, in phases, starting with the videos for active courses.
What they use Kinescope for
Hosting is where it starts. These are the features the teams rely on day to day, as they describe them in their case studies.
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AI subtitles, transcripts and chapters
- EBAC Auto-subtitles came out clean enough to retire its own transcription pipeline.
- Conted Tech Close to 6,000 videos transcribed and split into chapters during the move.
- Ada Multilingual subtitles for Portuguese, Spanish and English speakers.
- Stairway Foundation Automatic subtitles, Filipino included.
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API and automation
- JoJoschool Runs almost everything through the Kinescope API.
- EBAC A finished video lands in Google Drive and flows into Kinescope on its own.
- Proz Educação Mapped old video links to new ones through the API.
- Ada Chose Kinescope for the APIs its planned SaaS platform needs.
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Its own player, Kinescope underneath
- JoJoschool A self-built two-frame player: teacher and slides side by side, synced in real time.
- EBAC Custom buttons wired into the player through the player API.
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Protection built in
- JoJoschool Kinescope handles storage, delivery and DRM.
- EBAC Content protection came as part of the platform.
- Ada ID-based delivery replaced public YouTube links.
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Playback that just works
- Stairway Foundation No technical glitches with its videos since the move.
- Conted Tech Across roughly 6,000 lessons, three or four playback reports, all traced to a link on its side.
- JoJoschool Can’t remember the last outage since the move.
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People, not tickets
- Proz Educação Answers in the WhatsApp group its teams already use.
- EBAC A Telegram chat to turn to if something isn’t working.
- Ada Responsive support in Slack.
- JoJoschool A direct line to a person at Kinescope, by email.
Which story is closest to yours?
Pick where your videos are now and what you run. We’ll show the customers whose move looked most like yours, and how it went.
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JoJoschool
~10× lower video costs
Moved from Vimeo
Kinescope’s team moved the whole catalogue within a week.Read the story
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EBAC
~8× lower projected video costs
Moved from Kaltura
EBAC’s own team scripted the move through the API: 16 TB in a couple of weeks.Read the story
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Proz Educação
~5× lower bill for the same volume
Moved from Vimeo
Proz’s own team moved close to 1 TB over a weekend, mapping old links to new ones through the API.Read the story
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Conted Tech
75% lower video costs
Moved from Vimeo
Kinescope’s team wrote the migration script with Conted Tech’s programmers: close to 6,000 videos in one to two weeks.Read the story
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Ada
~60% lower video costs
Moved from Mux
Kinescope’s team automated the move with Mux IDs: around 700 hours in under two months.Read the story
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Stairway Foundation
Zero video glitches since the move
Moved from Vimeo
Stairway uploaded its 64 GB library itself, in phases, starting with active courses.Read the story
Your story could be next
Move your videos to Kinescope. Once the results are in, we’ll write your case study together: your numbers and your words, right here on this page.
FAQ
Bring your video library over.
Free to start, then from €10/month. Tell us where your videos live now and we’ll plan the move with you.