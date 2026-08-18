About Conted Tech

Conted Tech is a Brazilian B2B edtech, founded about four years ago to make quality course content affordable. It sells the complete toolkit for running courses: didactic material, an LMS platform, and a virtual library. Today around 120 institutions rely on Conted Tech, from small course schools to universities.

The company itself was born inside a university, which is where its point of view comes from. Its Director of Pedagogy and Operations, Hikaro Queiroz, holds a master's in education, that's why Conted Tech's LMS is deliberately built from the educator's side of view: intuitive enough that even a non-technical student can find their way around without help.

The Conted Tech LMS interface: designed from the educator's perspective to keep students focused

Brazilian institutions lose a large share of enrolled students, and one big reason learners drift off is a course that turns out to be a stack of PDFs. So Conted Tech leans on video to hold their attention: long lectures are cut into roughly ten-minute pieces in the style students already know from YouTube. Instructional designers, ten of them on staff, decide which parts of a course become video in the first place.

Accessibility is built into that material: presenters narrate what's happening on screen so blind students can follow, every audiovisual asset is transcribed and captioned, with sign-language and audio-description layers on top.

Built-in accessibility: a video lesson running with a dedicated Brazilian Sign Language (Libras) layer

Hikaro walked us through how the video side works after the move to Kinescope.

The challenge: a rising bill, and a library Conted Tech couldn't touch

For years Conted Tech hosted its video on Vimeo — a good, well-known platform the team trusted. Over time, though, the relationship wore down. Cost bit hardest: twice, the Conted Tech team was told they would have to pay several times more for the volume they were consuming.

There's a moment when Vimeo gives you an ultimatum. They call and say: you're consuming a lot, you'll have to pay three times more. And you have to pay, because if you don't, you don't know what to do.

A blocker bigger than money was Conted Tech's own back catalogue. Around 1,500 of their courses had been assembled in a third-party authoring tool called Realize, which the team had dropped about two years earlier.

The videos inside those courses were tied to that old setup, and without access to Realize the team could no longer repoint them to a different host. The content still played, but it was effectively locked to Vimeo. Moving would mean unpicking 1,500 frozen courses by hand — a long, open-ended job the small, overstretched dev team had no time for. So Conted Tech stayed put.

Why Kinescope

Conted Tech came to Kinescope through a trusted industry contact, and a few things stood out quickly:

Cost. Usage-based pricing came in far below the Vimeo bill.

Usage-based pricing came in far below the Vimeo bill. A human on the other end. Kinescope's CEO joined one of the first calls, and support ran through WhatsApp with quick answers rather than a distant ticket queue.

Kinescope's CEO joined one of the first calls, and support ran through WhatsApp with quick answers rather than a distant ticket queue. Migration taken care of. The move Conted Tech had been dreading, Kinescope offered to run itself, frozen Realize content and all.

In one of our first meetings, the CEO of Kinescope took part. That showed how much importance is given to each customer. We felt Kinescope valued us.

The scary part, handled in two weeks

Conted Tech handed Kinescope the API keys, and Kinescope did the heavy lifting: working with Conted Tech's programmers, the team wrote a script that went through the Realize-built courses and repointed each video from Vimeo to Kinescope — the very thing Conted Tech couldn't do by hand without the old tool.

Close to 6,000 videos moved off Vimeo onto the platform, and along the way Kinescope transcribed them, split them into chapters to help students navigate, and built a cloud backup of the library.

One of our fears was that the migration would be a long-term thing, and that I'd have to keep paying Vimeo while it dragged on. There were points Kinescope practically took on itself.

The whole transfer took one to two weeks. Early on, playback lagged for some students, but a settings tweak on Conted Tech's side fixed it. Three months in, the only issues left were the odd student whose own internet couldn't reach the video.

The results: a lighter bill, and the backup Conted Tech had been missing

Conted Tech's Kinescope bill comes in about 75% below what it paid Vimeo for the same library. That saving is already going somewhere useful: Conted Tech is producing more video podcasts — a format the students watch heavily. And the bill now tracks real usage instead of jumping in ultimatums.

Stable delivery: the Kinescope player running one of the school's video podcasts with captions on

The migration also left Conted Tech more resilient than it started: with a cloud backup in place, a video can be restored from Conted Tech's own storage if anything ever fails. Students barely felt the switch: across a library of roughly 6,000 lessons, only three or four playback reports came in, and those traced back to a link issue on Conted Tech's side.

We just have to praise the work and thank Kinescope for the partnership. It surpassed our expectations, because we thought it would take a long time.

Ask Hikaro what a "good" platform looks like, and his answer says a lot: the best one is the one he stops noticing, because it just works. With Kinescope, that's where things landed.

What's next

Conted Tech is looking at bringing live classes inside its own platform. Brazil's regulator is pushing institutions toward more synchronous presence, and the team wants attendance and interaction to live in its LMS. Still, video stays at the center of how Conted Tech delivers, whether a course reaches one institution or a hundred.

Dreading a video migration? We'll run it for you.

Kinescope handles the move off your current host, however tangled the setup. You hand over access, we script the transfer, bring the videos across, and add transcripts, chapters, and a backup along the way. From then on, the bill follows real usage, with no step-change ultimatums. Tell us where your video lives today, and we'll map the move.

Plan your migration