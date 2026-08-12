Move from YouTube to Kinescope
Move videos from YouTube to Kinescope without downloading them to your computer. Paste up to 50 public links at once, or connect your channel with Google sign-in to bring over private and link-only videos.
Two ways to move YouTube videos
Public videos move by link. For private and link-only videos, connect the channel once.
Public videos: upload by link
- In the catalog, click New → Upload via URL.
- Paste the YouTube links: up to 50 at once, separated by a comma, a space or a new line.
- Click Upload: each video arrives at maximum quality with sound, along with its poster and chapters.
Private and link-only videos: connect the channel
- Go to Settings → Integrations, find the YouTube card and click Connect.
- On the Settings tab, click Sign in with Google and choose the account the channel is linked to.
- Under Where to save my videos in Kinescope, pick a project or folder, choose what to move and click Save.
Upload by link works only with publicly available videos. You can disconnect the integration at any time with Uninstall, or add another account with Add account.Video guide in the docs
Watch the walkthrough
Built up a library of videos on YouTube? This video shows how to move them to Kinescope directly — without downloading the files to your computer.
Read the transcript
Hi! If you've built up a library of videos on YouTube, you can move them to Kinescope directly without downloading the files to your computer. I'm Dima and today I'll show you how to move a single video or even an entire YouTube channel to Kinescope in a couple of clicks. Let's go! If you need to move one, two or a few videos, a simple upload by link right from the catalog does the job. In the catalog, click New Upload via URL. Paste the YouTube video link and click Upload. If there are several videos, you can paste up to 50 links at once, separated by a comma, a space or a new line.
Done. Kinescope pulls the video at maximum quality with sound and along with it the poster and the chapters. One note, this method only works with videos that are publicly available. To download private videos, you need to set up the integration. Let's do that. Go to Settings, Integrations, find the YouTube card and click Connect. On the Settings tab, click Sign in with Google and choose the account the channel is linked to. Under Where to save my videos in Kinescope, click Choose and pick the project or folder in Catalog. Choose what to move, download all previously uploaded videos, download videos only available at the link or do not download, to just connect the account for now.
Click Save. Done. The integration is connected. And at any time, you can disconnect it with Uninstall or add another account with Add account. And that's it. Enjoy the full functionality right now on every plan. See you on Kinescope. See you in the future.
What the move gives you
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Up to 50 links at once
Paste a list of YouTube links separated by commas, spaces or new lines, and upload them in one go.
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Poster and chapters come along
Each video arrives at maximum quality with sound, together with its poster and chapters.
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Private videos too
Connect the channel to move all previously uploaded videos, only the ones available by link, or nothing yet.
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Straight into a folder
Pick the project or folder in the catalog where the videos should land.
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Nothing to download
Videos move from YouTube to Kinescope directly, not through your computer.
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On every plan
Moving videos from YouTube works on every Kinescope plan, including Free.Plans
Move your YouTube videos for free
Create a Kinescope account, paste your links or connect the channel. No credit card required.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Video guide.
Bring your YouTube library over in a few clicks.
Free to start, then from €10/month. No credit card required.