Hi! If you've built up a library of videos on YouTube, you can move them to Kinescope directly without downloading the files to your computer. I'm Dima and today I'll show you how to move a single video or even an entire YouTube channel to Kinescope in a couple of clicks. Let's go! If you need to move one, two or a few videos, a simple upload by link right from the catalog does the job. In the catalog, click New Upload via URL. Paste the YouTube video link and click Upload. If there are several videos, you can paste up to 50 links at once, separated by a comma, a space or a new line.

Done. Kinescope pulls the video at maximum quality with sound and along with it the poster and the chapters. One note, this method only works with videos that are publicly available. To download private videos, you need to set up the integration. Let's do that. Go to Settings, Integrations, find the YouTube card and click Connect. On the Settings tab, click Sign in with Google and choose the account the channel is linked to. Under Where to save my videos in Kinescope, click Choose and pick the project or folder in Catalog. Choose what to move, download all previously uploaded videos, download videos only available at the link or do not download, to just connect the account for now.

Click Save. Done. The integration is connected. And at any time, you can disconnect it with Uninstall or add another account with Add account. And that's it. Enjoy the full functionality right now on every plan. See you on Kinescope. See you in the future.