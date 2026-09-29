DRM included, not an add-on
On Mux, DRM is an add-on: $100 a month plus $0.003 for every license, and only for plus and premium video quality. Kinescope includes Widevine and FairPlay on every paid plan from €10 a month.
On Mux, DRM is an add-on: $100 a month plus $0.003 for every license, and only for plus and premium video quality. Kinescope includes Widevine and FairPlay on every paid plan from €10 a month.
Mux burns a static image into the video, and its docs note this doesn’t support per-user or forensic watermarking. Kinescope adds a dynamic per-viewer watermark, so a leaked copy points to the account it came from.
Mux’s iOS and Android player SDKs are in public beta, and Flutter or React Native need a bridge to them. Kinescope ships open-source SDKs for iOS, Android, Flutter, React Native, React, Vue and Angular.
Mux charges for encoding, storage and delivery by the minute, with 1080p at 1.25×, 2K at 2× and 4K at 4× the base price. Kinescope bills delivery from €0.03/GB down to €0.01/GB with volume, plus €0.01 per minute of processing, charged once on upload.
Kinescope targets 99.98% monthly uptime, with a financial SLA on the Mega plan. Mux publishes no uptime percentage — SLAs come with its Enterprise plan, where custom contracts begin at $3,000 a month.
Our team automates the move with your Mux asset IDs. Ada moved around 700 hours of courses from Mux in under two months and cut its video costs by about 60%.
We automate the move with your Mux asset IDs, so every video in Kinescope is matched to its Mux original. Ada moved around 700 hours of courses in under two months and cut its video costs by about 60%. Hands-on EN/PT support throughout.
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https://api.kinescope.io/mcp in public beta and works with Cursor, Claude Desktop, Claude Code and other MCP clients. With your API token, an agent can search and edit videos, organise projects and playlists, pull analytics and manage live streams; delete operations are disabled. Setup is in the developer hub.