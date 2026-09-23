If your video library is stored on Vimeo, there is no need to move it by hand. Kinescope transfers your entire media library through the ready-made integration. I'm Dima, and today we'll walk through how to do it step by step. Let's go! The integration works through the Vimeo API, so there is just one thing we need from you: a key with read-only permissions. A key like that can't change or delete anything in your account, and your originals stay right where they are. One thing you need to check up front: Vimeo only allows file downloads over API on the Standard plan and above. On Free and Starter, you can still create a key, but it won't have file permissions, and the integration won't work. Open the Vimeo developer dashboard at developer.vimeo.com and click "Create an app." Give the app any name you like and a short description. Of the two options, pick "No." "Yes" makes the app public, and we don't need that. Kinescope connects to Vimeo under your own account. Accept the terms and click "Create App." On the app page, go to the "Authentication" section and leave "Authenticated (you)" selected. In the "Scopes" list, check the read permissions: "Public," "Private," and "Video Files." Click "Generate" and copy the token. Done! You've got the key. Now let's head back to Kinescope. At Kinescope, click the Integrations icon in the left sidebar. Find the Vimeo card and open its settings window. Click "Connect." That opens the "Settings" tab. Paste the key into the "Vimeo API key" field. Tell Kinescope where to save the videos. Click "Choose" and pick the project or folder you need in the Catalog. Click "Save." Done! The integration is connected and copying has started. While the transfer runs, your video keeps working on Vimeo. There's no need to switch anything off in advance. And the files aren't just downloaded by Kinescope. They're reprocessed with optimal settings. That's it! You create a read-only key, paste it into integration, and move your library to Kinescope completely free. Enjoy that one and other features right now on every plan. See you on Kinescope! See you in the future!