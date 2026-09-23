Move from Vimeo to Kinescope
Connect a Vimeo access token and Kinescope transfers your library into the project or folder you choose, in original quality. Later, Synchronize pulls in only the videos added to Vimeo since the last sync.
Move your Vimeo library
Works with Vimeo accounts that have API access, on Vimeo Pro or higher.
Create a token in Vimeo
- Sign in to the Vimeo Developer portal, create an app and generate a personal access token.
- Give it at least read access to videos: Public and Private in the Videos scope. If your library uses albums, add the Edit permission.
- Copy the token: Vimeo shows it only once.
Connect it in Kinescope
- Open Integrations, choose Vimeo and go to the Settings tab.
- Paste the token into the Vimeo API key field and click Select to choose a project or folder.
- Click Save: Kinescope transfers the library. Later, Synchronize pulls in only the new videos.
On a Vimeo plan without API access? Our support team can help with the move.Setup guide in the docs
Watch the walkthrough
Create a Vimeo access token, connect the integration, and copy your videos to a project or folder in Kinescope.
Read the transcript
If your video library is stored on Vimeo, there is no need to move it by hand. Kinescope transfers your entire media library through the ready-made integration. I'm Dima, and today we'll walk through how to do it step by step. Let's go! The integration works through the Vimeo API, so there is just one thing we need from you: a key with read-only permissions. A key like that can't change or delete anything in your account, and your originals stay right where they are. One thing you need to check up front: Vimeo only allows file downloads over API on the Standard plan and above. On Free and Starter, you can still create a key, but it won't have file permissions, and the integration won't work. Open the Vimeo developer dashboard at developer.vimeo.com and click "Create an app." Give the app any name you like and a short description. Of the two options, pick "No." "Yes" makes the app public, and we don't need that. Kinescope connects to Vimeo under your own account. Accept the terms and click "Create App." On the app page, go to the "Authentication" section and leave "Authenticated (you)" selected. In the "Scopes" list, check the read permissions: "Public," "Private," and "Video Files." Click "Generate" and copy the token. Done! You've got the key. Now let's head back to Kinescope. At Kinescope, click the Integrations icon in the left sidebar. Find the Vimeo card and open its settings window. Click "Connect." That opens the "Settings" tab. Paste the key into the "Vimeo API key" field. Tell Kinescope where to save the videos. Click "Choose" and pick the project or folder you need in the Catalog. Click "Save." Done! The integration is connected and copying has started. While the transfer runs, your video keeps working on Vimeo. There's no need to switch anything off in advance. And the files aren't just downloaded by Kinescope. They're reprocessed with optimal settings. That's it! You create a read-only key, paste it into integration, and move your library to Kinescope completely free. Enjoy that one and other features right now on every plan. See you on Kinescope! See you in the future!
What the migration gives you
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Original quality
Videos arrive in the folder you choose in their original quality, with metadata.
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No duplicates on sync
Videos are matched by their Vimeo ID, so syncing again never creates copies.
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Nothing disappears
Videos deleted in Vimeo stay in Kinescope: syncing never removes content.
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Vimeo ID ↔ Kinescope ID
Download the ID mapping table to update the links and embeds on your site.
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Your structure
Pick the project or folder for the transfer. Libraries organized in albums need the token’s Edit permission.
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We can move it for you
On the Super and Mega plans our team handles the whole migration for free, with metadata preserved.Plans
Start your Vimeo migration
Create a Kinescope account, paste your Vimeo token and choose a folder. Starting is free, no credit card required.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Setup guide.
Move from Vimeo without re-uploading a single file.
Free to start, then from €10/month. No credit card required.