Kinescope single sign-on
Team members sign in to Kinescope with your corporate identity provider, and their Kinescope roles come from it too. The setup guides cover Keycloak and AD FS.
Connect your identity provider
Kinescope needs the client ID, the client secret and the provider URL. The redirect URI is the same for every provider.
Keycloak
- Create a client with Standard flow and Client authentication turned on.
- Add
https://app.kinescope.io/api/oauth2/callback/ssoto Valid redirect URLs.
- Create the Kinescope client roles, link them to your roles in Associated roles, and give Kinescope the client ID, the client secret and the provider URL.
AD FS
- Create an Application Group with a Server Application that uses the same redirect URI.
- Generate a shared secret, add a Web API with the client identifier and permit the openid, profile, email, allatclaims and aza scopes.
- Add issuance transform rules that map LDAP attributes and roles to the Kinescope roles.
Kinescope roles:
kinescope-admin,
kinescope-editor_plus,
kinescope-editor,
kinescope-manager,
kinescope-accountant,
kinescope-viewer. SSO is available on the Mega plan.
What single sign-on gives your team
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One corporate login
Team members get into Kinescope with the same username and password they use for other work services.
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Roles from your directory
Six Kinescope roles, from admin to viewer, are mapped from your identity provider, so access follows your company structure.
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Keycloak and AD FS
Step-by-step guides for both, including the redirect URI, scopes and role mapping.Setup guide
Put Kinescope behind your company login
Single sign-on is part of the Mega plan. Book a demo and we will walk your admins through the setup.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Setup guide.
Bring Kinescope under your company login.
Free to start, then from €10/month. No credit card required.