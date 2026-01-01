Kinescope single sign-on

Team members sign in to Kinescope with your corporate identity provider, and their Kinescope roles come from it too. The setup guides cover Keycloak and AD FS.

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Setup guide

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Connect your identity provider

Kinescope needs the client ID, the client secret and the provider URL. The redirect URI is the same for every provider.

Keycloak

  1. Create a client with Standard flow and Client authentication turned on.
  2. Add https://app.kinescope.io/api/oauth2/callback/sso to Valid redirect URLs.
  3. Create the Kinescope client roles, link them to your roles in Associated roles, and give Kinescope the client ID, the client secret and the provider URL.

AD FS

  1. Create an Application Group with a Server Application that uses the same redirect URI.
  2. Generate a shared secret, add a Web API with the client identifier and permit the openid, profile, email, allatclaims and aza scopes.
  3. Add issuance transform rules that map LDAP attributes and roles to the Kinescope roles.

Kinescope roles: kinescope-admin, kinescope-editor_plus, kinescope-editor, kinescope-manager, kinescope-accountant, kinescope-viewer. SSO is available on the Mega plan.

Setup guide in the docs

What single sign-on gives your team

  • One corporate login

    Team members get into Kinescope with the same username and password they use for other work services.

  • Roles from your directory

    Six Kinescope roles, from admin to viewer, are mapped from your identity provider, so access follows your company structure.

  • Keycloak and AD FS

    Step-by-step guides for both, including the redirect URI, scopes and role mapping.

    Setup guide

Controlling who can watch a video is a different job: see private video hosting, employee training videos and Kinescope for enterprise, or all Kinescope integrations.

Put Kinescope behind your company login

Single sign-on is part of the Mega plan. Book a demo and we will walk your admins through the setup.

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FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Setup guide.

The setup guides cover Keycloak and AD FS. Kinescope needs the client ID, the client secret and the provider URL, and uses the redirect URI https://app.kinescope.io/api/oauth2/callback/sso.

From your identity provider. Create the client roles kinescope-admin, kinescope-editor_plus, kinescope-editor, kinescope-manager, kinescope-accountant or kinescope-viewer and link them to your roles: people get the matching role in Kinescope when they sign in.

The Mega plan.

No, this sign-in is for your team. For viewers, access to a video can go through your own login: Kinescope passes the viewer’s identifier to your server and your rules decide whether the video loads. See private video hosting.

Bring Kinescope under your company login.

Free to start, then from €10/month. No credit card required.

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