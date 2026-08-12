If your videos live on Google Drive, Yandex.Disk or Dropbox, you don't need to download them to your computer, just upload them to Kinescope directly. I'm Dima and today I'll show you how to connect a cloud drive and move videos straight into your catalog. In the catalog, choose New Add Cloud Drive. Pick the service you need. Kinescope supports Google Drive, Yandex.Disk, and Dropbox. The set of available services may differ depending on your region. Sign in to the service you chose. Once it's connected, open New again and select the item with your drive's name.

For example, Google Drive upload. In the window that opens, select one or several files. And if you need to move a lot of videos at once, you can pick the whole folder with its contents. Click Upload. Done. The files are added to Kinescope straight from the cloud storage, not from your computer. In the same window, you can just as easily disconnect the link if you no longer need it. That's handy if your team switches tools, or different members work with different storage services. And that's it. Connect the cloud storage once, and after that, upload the videos from it in a couple of clicks.

No downloading to your computer. Enjoy the full functionality right now on every plan. See you on Kinescope! See you in the future!