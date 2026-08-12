Import from cloud drives to Kinescope
Connect Google Drive, Dropbox or Yandex Disk once, then move videos into Kinescope straight from the cloud. Pick files or a whole folder: nothing goes through your computer.
Move videos from a cloud drive
Connect the drive once. After that, uploads from it take a couple of clicks.
Connect the drive once
- In the catalog, click New → Add cloud drive.
- Pick Google Drive, Yandex Disk or Dropbox and sign in to it.
Upload from it
- Click New again and choose the upload item with your drive’s name, for example Google Drive upload.
- Select one or several files, or a whole folder with its contents.
- Click Upload: the files go to Kinescope straight from the cloud storage.
The set of available services may differ depending on your region. You can disconnect a drive in the same window.Video guide in the docs
Watch the walkthrough
Are your videos on Google Drive, Yandex Disk, or Dropbox? We show how to connect a cloud drive and move your videos to Kinescope directly, without downloading them to your computer.
Read the transcript
If your videos live on Google Drive, Yandex.Disk or Dropbox, you don't need to download them to your computer, just upload them to Kinescope directly. I'm Dima and today I'll show you how to connect a cloud drive and move videos straight into your catalog. In the catalog, choose New Add Cloud Drive. Pick the service you need. Kinescope supports Google Drive, Yandex.Disk, and Dropbox. The set of available services may differ depending on your region. Sign in to the service you chose. Once it's connected, open New again and select the item with your drive's name.
For example, Google Drive upload. In the window that opens, select one or several files. And if you need to move a lot of videos at once, you can pick the whole folder with its contents. Click Upload. Done. The files are added to Kinescope straight from the cloud storage, not from your computer. In the same window, you can just as easily disconnect the link if you no longer need it. That's handy if your team switches tools, or different members work with different storage services. And that's it. Connect the cloud storage once, and after that, upload the videos from it in a couple of clicks.
No downloading to your computer. Enjoy the full functionality right now on every plan. See you on Kinescope! See you in the future!
What the upload gives you
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Three cloud drives
Google Drive, Dropbox and Yandex Disk. The set of services may differ depending on your region.
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Nothing goes through your computer
Files are added to Kinescope straight from the cloud storage, so there is nothing to download first.
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Files or whole folders
Select one file, several files or a whole folder with its contents in one upload.
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Disconnect any time
Unlink a drive in the same window: handy when your team switches tools or different people use different storage.
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Private once they land
Uploaded videos are private by default, with domain rules, watermarks and DRM on paid plans.Private video hosting
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On every plan
Cloud drive uploads work on every Kinescope plan, including Free.Plans
Move your cloud videos for free
Create a Kinescope account, connect a drive and pick what to upload. No credit card required.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Video guide.
Stop downloading videos just to upload them again.
Free to start, then from €10/month. No credit card required.