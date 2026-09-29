Kinescope integrations

Kinescope works with the site builders, learning platforms and meeting tools you already use: paste a link into WordPress or Moodle, stream a Zoom meeting, or move a library over from Vimeo or YouTube. It is the same Kinescope player everywhere, with your privacy settings, player template and analytics.

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Integration docs

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Embed in your site or LMS

Paste a video link or an embed code where your platform accepts it. Privacy settings, player templates and analytics work the same as on any other page.

  • WordPress

    Plugin

    The official Kinescope plugin turns a pasted video link into the player in the block editor, the classic editor, Elementor and Bricks. The embed code works in any Custom HTML block.

    WordPress video hosting

  • Moodle

    Plugin

    The media_kinescope plugin from the Moodle plugins directory: paste a video link into a course description, assignment or page, and Moodle shows the Kinescope player.

    Moodle 3.11 to 5.1
    Moodle video hosting

  • Open edX

    XBlock

    Kinescope XBlock adds protected video to Open edX courses: pick it under Advanced components and paste the video link.

    Installed on your Open edX server
    Open edX video

  • Hugo

    Shortcode

    A kinescope shortcode for Hugo sites and documentation: one line renders a responsive, lazy-loaded player.

    Hugo shortcode

Bring your library over

Move videos from another platform without downloading and re-uploading them. On the Super and Mega plans our team handles the move for free.

  • Vimeo

    Import and sync

    Connect a Vimeo access token and your library moves to the folder you choose, in original quality. Synchronize later to pull in only the new videos.

    Vimeo Pro or higher (API access)
    Vimeo migration

  • YouTube

    Import

    Move your YouTube videos straight to Kinescope, without downloading the files to your computer.

    YouTube import

  • Google Drive, Dropbox, Yandex Disk

    Import

    Connect a cloud drive and move videos to Kinescope directly, without downloading them first.

    Cloud drive import

Meetings and live streams

Stream meetings through the Kinescope player and keep recordings in one protected library.

  • Zoom

    Live streams and recordings

    Stream Zoom meetings and webinars through Kinescope over RTMP, and import new Zoom cloud recordings automatically.

    Zoom Pro with cloud recording, for the automatic import
    Zoom streaming and recordings

Team access

Let your team sign in to Kinescope through the identity provider your company already runs.

  • Single sign-on

    Keycloak, AD FS

    Team members sign in to Kinescope with your corporate identity provider. The setup guides cover Keycloak and AD FS.

    Mega plan
    Single sign-on

Don't see your platform?

The embed code works anywhere your platform accepts HTML. For deeper integrations, the REST API, IFrame Player API, player SDKs, webhooks and the MCP server are in the developer hub.

Developer hub
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FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Integration docs.

Yes. The free Kinescope plugin from the WordPress plugin directory turns a pasted video link into the player in the block editor, the classic editor, Elementor and Bricks. Without the plugin, the embed code works in any Custom HTML block. More on WordPress video hosting.

Yes. In Moodle, the media_kinescope plugin from the Moodle plugins directory replaces a pasted Kinescope link with the player in course descriptions, assignments and pages; it supports Moodle 3.11 to 5.1. In Open edX, Kinescope XBlock adds the video as a course component: pick it under Advanced components and paste the link. Domain restriction and the rest of your privacy settings keep working.

From Vimeo, connect an access token: the library moves to the folder you choose in original quality, and Synchronize later pulls in only the new videos. This needs a Vimeo account with API access, Pro or higher. YouTube videos and files on Google Drive, Dropbox or Yandex Disk move directly, without downloading them to your computer. On the Super and Mega plans, our team can do the whole move for you for free.

Yes. Zoom sends the meeting to Kinescope over RTMP, and viewers watch it in the Kinescope player while you collect view analytics. The Zoom app also imports new cloud recordings into the project or folder you pick; that part needs Zoom Pro with cloud recording. More on Zoom streaming and recordings; setup is in the Zoom integration guide.

Connect Kinescope to the tools you already use.

Free to start, then from €10/month. No credit card required.

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Developer hub
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