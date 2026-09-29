Kinescope integrations
Kinescope works with the site builders, learning platforms and meeting tools you already use: paste a link into WordPress or Moodle, stream a Zoom meeting, or move a library over from Vimeo or YouTube. It is the same Kinescope player everywhere, with your privacy settings, player template and analytics.
Embed in your site or LMS
Paste a video link or an embed code where your platform accepts it. Privacy settings, player templates and analytics work the same as on any other page.
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WordPressPlugin
The official Kinescope plugin turns a pasted video link into the player in the block editor, the classic editor, Elementor and Bricks. The embed code works in any Custom HTML block.
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MoodlePlugin
The media_kinescope plugin from the Moodle plugins directory: paste a video link into a course description, assignment or page, and Moodle shows the Kinescope player.Moodle 3.11 to 5.1
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Open edXXBlock
Kinescope XBlock adds protected video to Open edX courses: pick it under Advanced components and paste the video link.Installed on your Open edX server
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HugoShortcode
A kinescope shortcode for Hugo sites and documentation: one line renders a responsive, lazy-loaded player.
Bring your library over
Move videos from another platform without downloading and re-uploading them. On the Super and Mega plans our team handles the move for free.
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VimeoImport and sync
Connect a Vimeo access token and your library moves to the folder you choose, in original quality. Synchronize later to pull in only the new videos.Vimeo Pro or higher (API access)
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YouTubeImport
Move your YouTube videos straight to Kinescope, without downloading the files to your computer.
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Google Drive, Dropbox, Yandex DiskImport
Connect a cloud drive and move videos to Kinescope directly, without downloading them first.
Meetings and live streams
Stream meetings through the Kinescope player and keep recordings in one protected library.
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ZoomLive streams and recordings
Stream Zoom meetings and webinars through Kinescope over RTMP, and import new Zoom cloud recordings automatically.Zoom Pro with cloud recording, for the automatic import
Team access
Let your team sign in to Kinescope through the identity provider your company already runs.
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Single sign-onKeycloak, AD FS
Team members sign in to Kinescope with your corporate identity provider. The setup guides cover Keycloak and AD FS.Mega plan
Don't see your platform?
The embed code works anywhere your platform accepts HTML. For deeper integrations, the REST API, IFrame Player API, player SDKs, webhooks and the MCP server are in the developer hub.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Integration docs.
Connect Kinescope to the tools you already use.
Free to start, then from €10/month. No credit card required.