Kinescope for Hugo
A kinescope shortcode puts the Kinescope player into Hugo sites and documentation. One line in your Markdown renders a responsive, lazy-loaded player for a video or a whole playlist.
Add the shortcode to your Hugo site
Copy the shortcode template from the docs once, then use it in any Markdown page.
Set it up once
- Create
layouts/shortcodes/kinescope.htmlin your project, or in
themes/your-theme/layouts/shortcodes/.
- Copy the shortcode template from the Kinescope docs into it.
Use it in Markdown
- Put the shortcode where the video should go, with the video URL or ID.
- Build the site: the shortcode renders an iframe that adapts to the container width and loads lazily.
{{< kinescope url="https://kinescope.io/pcFNnQGsD59CMKte2SQQaz" >}}
{{< kinescope id="pcFNnQGsD59CMKte2SQQaz" width="560" height="315" >}}
{{< kinescope url="https://kinescope.io/pl/5ifZjJLLGYncrHYBdPNhKE" >}}
{{< kinescope url="https://kinescope.io/pcFNnQGsD59CMKte2SQQaz" seek="60" duration="30" >}}
What your Hugo pages get
-
Lazy-loaded by default
Every iframe gets loading="lazy", so pages with several videos stay fast. The player adapts to the container at 16:9, and ratio sets another shape.
-
Videos and playlists
Pass a video URL or ID, or a playlist URL (/pl/…) or type="pl" with the playlist ID.
-
Start time and fragments
seek sets the start time in seconds and duration the length of the fragment, right in the shortcode.
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A static site, streamed video
Video files are stored and streamed by Kinescope, not by your static hosting. Viewers get adaptive quality from the Kinescope CDN.CDN
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No ads, no suggested videos
The player ships without a share bar, channel links or suggested videos, so readers stay on the page.Video player
-
Analytics for every video
Views, retention and engagement for each video embedded in your docs.Video analytics
Add your first video to Hugo for free
Upload a video to Kinescope and drop the shortcode into a Markdown page. No credit card required.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Shortcode template.
Put video into your Hugo docs in one line.
Free to start, then from €10/month. No credit card required.