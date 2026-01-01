Kinescope for Hugo

A kinescope shortcode puts the Kinescope player into Hugo sites and documentation. One line in your Markdown renders a responsive, lazy-loaded player for a video or a whole playlist.

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Shortcode docs

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Add the shortcode to your Hugo site

Copy the shortcode template from the docs once, then use it in any Markdown page.

Set it up once

  1. Create layouts/shortcodes/kinescope.html in your project, or in themes/your-theme/layouts/shortcodes/.
  2. Copy the shortcode template from the Kinescope docs into it.

Use it in Markdown

  1. Put the shortcode where the video should go, with the video URL or ID.
  2. Build the site: the shortcode renders an iframe that adapts to the container width and loads lazily.
{{< kinescope url="https://kinescope.io/pcFNnQGsD59CMKte2SQQaz" >}}
{{< kinescope id="pcFNnQGsD59CMKte2SQQaz" width="560" height="315" >}}
{{< kinescope url="https://kinescope.io/pl/5ifZjJLLGYncrHYBdPNhKE" >}}
{{< kinescope url="https://kinescope.io/pcFNnQGsD59CMKte2SQQaz" seek="60" duration="30" >}}
Shortcode template in the docs

What your Hugo pages get

  • Lazy-loaded by default

    Every iframe gets loading="lazy", so pages with several videos stay fast. The player adapts to the container at 16:9, and ratio sets another shape.

  • Videos and playlists

    Pass a video URL or ID, or a playlist URL (/pl/…) or type="pl" with the playlist ID.

  • Start time and fragments

    seek sets the start time in seconds and duration the length of the fragment, right in the shortcode.

  • A static site, streamed video

    Video files are stored and streamed by Kinescope, not by your static hosting. Viewers get adaptive quality from the Kinescope CDN.

    CDN

  • No ads, no suggested videos

    The player ships without a share bar, channel links or suggested videos, so readers stay on the page.

    Video player

  • Analytics for every video

    Views, retention and engagement for each video embedded in your docs.

    Video analytics

Building on WordPress instead? See WordPress video hosting, the developer hub and all Kinescope integrations.

Add your first video to Hugo for free

Upload a video to Kinescope and drop the shortcode into a Markdown page. No credit card required.

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Shortcode docs

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Shortcode template.

In layouts/shortcodes/kinescope.html in the project root, or in themes/your-theme/layouts/shortcodes/kinescope.html. The template is in the Kinescope docs.

Yes: pass a playlist URL (https://kinescope.io/pl/…) or type="pl" with the playlist ID.

Yes, with width and height. Without them the player adapts to the container width at 16:9, and ratio sets another aspect ratio.

Yes: seek sets the start time in seconds and duration the length of the fragment, for example seek="60" duration="30".

Put video into your Hugo docs in one line.

Free to start, then from €10/month. No credit card required.

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