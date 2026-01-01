Kinescope for Moodle
Kinescope hosts your course videos and plays them inside Moodle. Install the media_kinescope plugin once, then paste a video link into a course description, assignment or page, and Moodle shows the Kinescope player.
Add a video to a Moodle course
An administrator installs the plugin once. After that, any teacher adds a video by pasting its link.
Install once
- Download the ZIP from the media_kinescope page on Moodle.org and extract it on the server to
/path/to/moodle/media/player/kinescope.
- Sign in to Moodle as an administrator and open site administration: Moodle finds the new plugin and offers to finish the install.
- Go to Site administration → Plugins → Manage media players, turn on Kinescope and save changes.
Add a video
- In Kinescope, copy the link to a specific video, not a folder or a project:
https://kinescope.io/VIDEOID.
- Paste it into the text editor of a course description, assignment, page or another activity.
- Save: Moodle replaces the link with the Kinescope player.
The plugin works with video links, not with the embed code. Player width and height for every embedded video are set in the plugin settings, in pixels.Setup guide in the docs
What your Moodle videos get
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Video inside the course
Students watch the lesson where the course is: in the description, the assignment or the page, without leaving Moodle.
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Plays only on your Moodle
Turn on domain restriction in the video settings and add your Moodle address: a copied link or embed shows a blocked player anywhere else.Private video hosting
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Protected lessons
DRM and watermarks from your Kinescope settings work inside Moodle too. DRM is available on paid plans.DRM video hosting
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Analytics for every lesson
Views, retention and engagement for each video, wherever it sits in the course.Video analytics
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No ads, no suggested videos
The player ships without a share bar, channel links or suggested videos, so students stay on the lesson.Video player
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Moodle 3.11 to 5.1
The plugin supports Moodle 3.11, 4.0 to 4.5, 5.0 and 5.1.Plugin page on Moodle.org
Put your first lesson in Moodle for free
Upload a video to Kinescope, paste the link into a Moodle page, and students watch it in the Kinescope player. No credit card required.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Setup guide.
Give your Moodle courses a proper video player.
Free to start, then from €10/month. No credit card required.