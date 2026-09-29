GDPR-compliant video hosting in the EU

Plays only on your domains
Domain allowlisting, included on all paid plans, makes the player load only on the domains you approve. A copied embed shows a blocked player anywhere else.
Kinescope is a Dutch company, and your video data is stored in EU data centres on every plan. Viewer data is collected only if you choose, videos play only where you allow, and security documents are available on request. From €10/month.
Switch between storage, delivery and viewer data to see what stays in the EU and what you decide.
We embedded our own demo video on a third-party page, pressed play and recorded everything the player did: every request, every cookie, everything it stored.
kinescope.io Embed page, video playlists (HLS) and subtitles 7
player.kinescope.io Player scripts 8
static.kinescopecdn.net Player fonts, served by Kinescope 2
edge-ams-1.kinescopecdn.net Poster, video and audio segments from the CDN edge 14
player-metrics.kinescope.io Batched playback metrics 2
TextTrackLang_global Last subtitle language
AudioTrack_global Last audio track
CurrentTime_<video> Where playback stopped, to resume
ClientId A random client ID (UUID)
Kept in the player’s own local storage on kinescope.io, not on your site.
Our test, 29 September 2026: the demo video embedded on a third-party page in a fresh Chrome profile, played for about ten seconds, player version 2.196.5. Results can change with player updates.
Limit where videos play, who can open them and who on your team can change anything.
Domain allowlisting, included on all paid plans, makes the player load only on the domains you approve. A copied embed shows a blocked player anywhere else.
When someone presses play, Kinescope passes their identifier to your server and your rules decide whether the video loads, so the access decision stays in the system you already run. More on private video hosting.
Your team signs in through your corporate identity provider with single sign-on, and role-based access and audit logs record who changed what. All three are on the Mega plan.
Pick a rule and see what happens in three everyday situations.
Access rule
They have the link.
They enter the password shared with the team.
The code opens the video for them.
Your server recognises the signed-in employee.
Your intranet or LMS is on the allowlist.
Anyone with the link can watch, so forwarding shares access.
A password can travel with the link.
Each code works one time.
They are not signed in, so your server says no.
Outside your domains the player shows as blocked.
Nothing ties the video to your site.
Anyone who knows it can watch there.
The player asks for a code first.
That site’s visitors are not signed in to your system.
Other sites are not on the allowlist.
Rules stack: for confidential sessions add Widevine and FairPlay DRM and a watermark with the viewer’s ID. Domain allowlisting is on all paid plans.
What your data protection officer and procurement usually ask for, in one place.
Access, correction, deletion and portability work the way the regulation requires. Requests go to the contact details in the privacy policy.
SOC 2 documentation and a security questionnaire response are available on request. The privacy policy and the SLA are public.
Widevine and FairPlay DRM on every paid plan, and a dynamic watermark with the viewer’s ID in every frame. Downloaders get nothing, and screen recording is blocked at the OS level wherever the system allows it.
Tick the questions your vendor questionnaire asks and copy the answers in one click. Every answer comes from our public pages and privacy policy.
JoJoschool prepares 80,000+ students for exams with material tied to the textbooks Dutch schools use. Keeping student data in Europe rather than the United States mattered for privacy and for the schools it sells to — one of the reasons it moved from Vimeo to Kinescope.
~10× lower video costs
Exam prep tied to the textbooks Dutch schools use, for 80,000+ students
Bring the library to EU storage with the same player, access rules and analytics for every video.
Moving a library is on us — free on the Super and Mega plans. We pull everything across, metadata preserved, usually within a week.
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.
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