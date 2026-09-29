GDPR-compliant video hosting in the EU

Kinescope is a Dutch company, and your video data is stored in EU data centres on every plan. Viewer data is collected only if you choose, videos play only where you allow, and security documents are available on request. From €10/month.

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Trusted by more than 6,000 clients in 48 countries and counting

What makes video hosting GDPR-compliant?

In a vendor review, teams usually check five things: where video data is stored, who can open the videos, what is collected about viewers, how access and deletion requests are handled, and whether data leaves the EEA. Kinescope answers each one from the Netherlands: video data is stored in EU data centres on every plan, viewer data is collected only if you choose, and transfers outside the EEA need appropriate safeguards.

Where your data lives and travels

Switch between storage, delivery and viewer data to see what stays in the EU and what you decide.

Stored in the EU

  • Master files and data sit in EU data centres by default, on every plan.
  • Kinescope B.V. is based in Emmen, the Netherlands, and operates under GDPR.
  • Personal data leaves the EEA only with appropriate safeguards.

Delivered from a nearby region

  • Playback goes through Kinescope’s own CDN — owned capacity, not resold — with points of presence across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS.
  • Viewers get a nearby server, while master files stay within EU jurisdiction.

Viewer data is your choice

  • Aggregate playback analytics stays within EEA infrastructure.
  • Per-person rows appear only if you pass a viewer ID to the player. It is off by default.
Reportexample
Views1,284
Completion71%
Devicesdesktop 64% · mobile 36%
CountriesNL, DE, BE
Per-person rows: not collected

What the player loads on your page

We embedded our own demo video on a third-party page, pressed play and recorded everything the player did: every request, every cookie, everything it stored.

Requests
33
Domains
5, all Kinescope
Third-party requests
0
Cookies
0
  • kinescope.io Embed page, video playlists (HLS) and subtitles 7
  • player.kinescope.io Player scripts 8
  • static.kinescopecdn.net Player fonts, served by Kinescope 2
  • edge-ams-1.kinescopecdn.net Poster, video and audio segments from the CDN edge 14
  • player-metrics.kinescope.io Batched playback metrics 2
No cookies The player set no cookies, no response carried a Set-Cookie header, and document.cookie inside the player was empty.
  • TextTrackLang_global Last subtitle language
  • AudioTrack_global Last audio track
  • CurrentTime_<video> Where playback stopped, to resume
  • ClientId A random client ID (UUID)

Kept in the player’s own local storage on kinescope.io, not on your site.

Our test, 29 September 2026: the demo video embedded on a third-party page in a fresh Chrome profile, played for about ten seconds, player version 2.196.5. Results can change with player updates.

Only the people you approve

Limit where videos play, who can open them and who on your team can change anything.

Plays only on your domains

Domain allowlisting, included on all paid plans, makes the player load only on the domains you approve. A copied embed shows a blocked player anywhere else.

Access through your own login

When someone presses play, Kinescope passes their identifier to your server and your rules decide whether the video loads, so the access decision stays in the system you already run. More on private video hosting.

Team sign-in, roles and audit logs

Your team signs in through your corporate identity provider with single sign-on, and role-based access and audit logs record who changed what. All three are on the Mega plan.

Who can watch? Try the access rules

Pick a rule and see what happens in three everyday situations.

Access rule

An employee opens the course in your intranet or LMS

Plays

They have the link.

Plays after the password

They enter the password shared with the team.

Plays with their code

The code opens the video for them.

Plays

Your server recognises the signed-in employee.

Plays

Your intranet or LMS is on the allowlist.

Someone outside the company gets the link forwarded

Plays

Anyone with the link can watch, so forwarding shares access.

Plays if the password is forwarded too

A password can travel with the link.

Blocked once the code is used

Each code works one time.

Blocked

They are not signed in, so your server says no.

Blocked

Outside your domains the player shows as blocked.

Another website copies your embed code

Plays

Nothing ties the video to your site.

Asks for the password

Anyone who knows it can watch there.

Blocked without a valid code

The player asks for a code first.

Blocked

That site’s visitors are not signed in to your system.

Blocked

Other sites are not on the allowlist.

Rules stack: for confidential sessions add Widevine and FairPlay DRM and a watermark with the viewer’s ID. Domain allowlisting is on all paid plans.

Requests, documents and protection

What your data protection officer and procurement usually ask for, in one place.

Access, correction and deletion requests

Access, correction, deletion and portability work the way the regulation requires. Requests go to the contact details in the privacy policy.

Documents for your security review

SOC 2 documentation and a security questionnaire response are available on request. The privacy policy and the SLA are public.

DRM and a watermark with the viewer’s ID

Widevine and FairPlay DRM on every paid plan, and a dynamic watermark with the viewer’s ID in every frame. Downloaders get nothing, and screen recording is blocked at the OS level wherever the system allows it.

Answers for your security review

Tick the questions your vendor questionnaire asks and copy the answers in one click. Every answer comes from our public pages and privacy policy.

A Dutch school that chose EU data residency

JoJoschool prepares 80,000+ students for exams with material tied to the textbooks Dutch schools use. Keeping student data in Europe rather than the United States mattered for privacy and for the schools it sells to — one of the reasons it moved from Vimeo to Kinescope.

  • ~10× lower video costs

    JoJoschool

    Exam prep tied to the textbooks Dutch schools use, for 80,000+ students

    Market
    Netherlands
    Moved from
    Vimeo
    • Whole catalogue moved within a week
    • At least €10,000 a year saved

Moving off a platform your legal team flagged?

Bring the library to EU storage with the same player, access rules and analytics for every video.

Moving a library is on us — free on the Super and Mega plans. We pull everything across, metadata preserved, usually within a week.

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FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Video hosting that handles the personal data around your videos — who uploads, who watches — in line with the GDPR. In a vendor review, teams usually check where the data is stored, who can open the videos, what is collected about viewers, how access and deletion requests are handled, and whether data leaves the EEA. Kinescope stores video data in the EU on every plan and runs from the Netherlands.

Yes. Kinescope B.V. is based in Emmen, the Netherlands, and operates under GDPR. All video data is stored in EU data centres by default; access, correction, deletion and portability work the way the regulation requires; and data doesn’t leave the EEA without safeguards. Full terms are in the privacy policy.

Move the library to a platform that keeps video data in the EU. On Kinescope, video data is stored in EU data centres on every plan, and moving a library is free on the Super and Mega plans, with metadata preserved. Stairway Foundation moved its library from Vimeo itself, in phases, starting with active courses. If your setup has specific residency requirements, tell the team the constraint first.

Master files and data are stored in EU data centres, and Kinescope B.V. is a Netherlands-registered company. Playback is delivered through the Kinescope CDN, which spans Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, so viewers get a nearby server while master files stay within EU jurisdiction.

Keep your video data in the EU.

Try everything Kinescope has to offer. No card required.

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