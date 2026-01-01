Acordo de Nível de Serviço (SLA)
The Kinescope cloud platform (hereafter "Kinescope Platform") is designed to provide highly scalablemedia assets management, transcoding, storage, DRM protection and CDN delivery services withguaranteed availability and reliability levels and operated by Kinescope BV.
This Service-level agreement ("SLA") is the policy governing the use of the Kinescope Platform andapplies separately to each account using the Kinescope Platform. Unless otherwise provided herein,this SLA is governed by the terms of the license agreement, and capitalized terms will have themeaning set forth in the license agreement. We reserve the right to modify the terms of this SLA inaccordance with the License Agreement.
Service Obligations
Kinescope BV will apply commercially adequate efforts to ensure that the Kinescope Platform isavailable with a monthly uptime percentage (defined below) of at least 99.9% during any monthlybilling cycle ("Service Commitment"). In the event Kinescope BV fails to meet the Service Obligation,Customer shall be entitled to compensation in the form of a service credit, subject to the terms andconditions described below.
Definitions
1. "Monthly uptime percentage" will be measured by independently monitoring the uptime of theweb service responsible for video availability (pingdom.com or alternate provider).
2. We will only log downtime over 10 minutes at a time to count it as downtime (downtime less than10 minutes will not be counted as downtime).
3. "Service Credit" is a credit in rubles, calculated as below, that we can refund to an existingKinescope Platform account.
Service Credits
Service credits are calculated as a percentage of the total amount paid for Kinescope Platformservices for the billing cycle in which the error occurred, according to the chart below.
Notwithstanding the right to make deductions as set forth above in the event Supplier repeatedlyfails to meet availability requirements, the customer also has the right to terminate the Agreement,citing a material breach of contract.
SLA Exceptions
The service obligation shall not apply to the unavailability, suspension or termination of theKinescope Platform or any other problems with the performance of the Kinescope Platform, whichare caused by factors beyond our control, including any force majeure events, restriction of accessto segments of the Internet, decisions of public authorities or other problems outside the perimeterof the Kinescope Platform, which are the result of any action or inaction of any third party, which arethe result of any action or inaction of any third party. The time of unavailability of the Service due toscheduled preventive maintenance, of which the Customer has been informed at least 24 hours inadvance, shall not be compensated.
Credit Requests and Payment Procedures
To request compensation, send a letter to Kinescope BV at corp@kinescope.io. The letter shouldinclude your company name or registered email address and the date and interval of unavailability.If the downtime is confirmed, Service Credits will be credited to your account within ten (10)business days of receipt of the request.