Price: Babbel vs Pimsleur
In the US App Store Babbel sells one language for $17.99 a month or $45.99 for 3 months. The 12-month plan for all languages costs $107.99.
Pimsleur sells two kinds of subscriptions. Premium covers one language for $19.99 in the US App Store. All Access covers all 51 languages for $20.99, a store item without a labelled period, or $164.99 a year, and the store also lists an annual item at $131.99. On pimsleur.com you can buy a course once: a Spanish level costs $150, the full Spanish course $575 and All Access Lifetime $798. On 6 October 2026 the site showed these at 25% to 40% off.
On a yearly plan Babbel costs less. Pimsleur’s one-time courses suit learners who want to keep the lessons without a subscription.
Method: reading on screen or audio drills
Babbel lessons last about 15 minutes. They explain grammar, check pronunciation with speech recognition and bring words back with spaced review.
A Pimsleur lesson is a 30-minute audio session. A speaker prompts you, you answer aloud, and the lesson brings phrases back at growing intervals. Pimsleur asks learners not to take notes and does not publish transcripts. Reading lessons teach letters and sounds separately. Premium adds flashcards, quizzes, Speak Easy role-play and Voice Coach for AI pronunciation feedback. Each 30-lesson level teaches 300 to 500 new words.
Teachers and speaking practice
Babbel Live sells online classes with human tutors. Pimsleur lists no live tutors. Its speaking practice comes from the audio lessons themselves and from Voice Coach, which compares your pronunciation with native speakers.
Reviews and refunds
Both apps hold 4.7 on the US App Store: Babbel from 755,000 ratings, Pimsleur from 30,000. On Trustpilot Babbel has 4.4 from 33,124 reviews and Pimsleur 4.1 from 214.
Pimsleur does not refund subscriptions. Its 30-day money-back guarantee covers only purchases on pimsleur.com without a free trial of 7 days or more. Babbel gives 14 days to withdraw in the EU and no pro-rata refund in the US.