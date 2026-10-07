Babbel vs Pimsleur:
screen lessons or audio lessons

Pick Pimsleur if you want to learn by listening and speaking, for example in the car: lessons are 30-minute audio sessions, and All Access opens 51 languages for $20.99 in the US App Store. Pick Babbel if you want grammar explained on screen, live classes with tutors and a lower yearly price: $107.99 a year for all languages in the US App Store. Both apps hold 4.7 on the US App Store.
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How Babbel and Pimsleur compare

Price per month

Babbel: $17.99 for one language, 1-month plan (US App Store)
Pimsleur: All Access $20.99, one language Premium $19.99 (US App Store, period not labelled)

Free version

Babbel: First lesson of every course, up to 80 lessons per language.
Pimsleur: One free lesson in each of 51 languages, 7-day free trial.

Languages

Babbel: 14.
Pimsleur: 51, including Ojibwe, Twi, Swahili and Haitian Creole.

Live classes with teachers

Babbel: Yes, Babbel Live with tutors.
Pimsleur: None listed. Voice Coach checks pronunciation with AI.

How lessons work

Babbel: Lessons of about 15 minutes with grammar explanations, speech recognition and spaced review.
Pimsleur: 30-minute audio lessons: listen, recall and answer aloud, with no notes. Separate reading lessons.

Trustpilot

Babbel: 4.4 from 33,124 reviews.
Pimsleur: 4.1 from 214 reviews.

Babbel vs Pimsleur: side by side

Price per month
$17.99 for one language, 1-month plan (US App Store)
All Access $20.99, one language Premium $19.99 (US App Store, period not labelled)
Yearly plan
$107.99 for all languages, $89.99 for Mexican Spanish (US App Store)
All Access Annual $164.99, also listed at $131.99 (US App Store)
Buy once
Lifetime €299.99 on babbel.com (EU)
Spanish Premium complete course $575, one level $150, All Access Lifetime $798 on pimsleur.com. Sale prices on 6 October: $431.25, $112.50 and $478.80
Free version
First lesson of every course, up to 80 lessons per language
One free lesson in each of 51 languages, 7-day free trial
Languages
14
51, including Ojibwe, Twi, Swahili and Haitian Creole
Live classes with teachers
Yes, Babbel Live with tutors
None listed. Voice Coach checks pronunciation with AI
How lessons work
Lessons of about 15 minutes with grammar explanations, speech recognition and spaced review
30-minute audio lessons: listen, recall and answer aloud, with no notes. Separate reading lessons
Course length
Up to C1 in European Spanish, B2 in French, German and Italian
150 lessons in most popular languages, 5 levels of 30 lessons, up to intermediate
Family sharing
Group plan for up to 6 learners
Premium and All Access shared with up to 3 family members
App Store rating, US
4.7 (755K)
4.7 (30K)
Trustpilot
4.4 from 33,124 reviews
4.1 from 214 reviews
Refunds
14 days to withdraw in the EU. No pro-rata refund in the US
Subscriptions not refunded. 30-day money-back guarantee only for pimsleur.com purchases without a free trial
Plan for companies
Babbel for Business, €90.65 per seat for 12 months (EU shop)
Business, school and government plans with seats or vouchers, price on request
Founded / HQ
2007, Berlin
Method from 1963 by Dr. Paul Pimsleur. Simon & Schuster, New York, since 1997

Which one fits you?

Choose Babbel if:

You want grammar rules explained on screen with written exercises. You want live online classes with a human tutor. You learn Spanish and aim for C1, or French, German or Italian up to B2. You want the lower yearly price: $107.99 for all languages against $164.99 for Pimsleur All Access.

Choose Pimsleur if:

You learn while driving, walking or cooking: lessons are audio, with a hands-free mode and CarPlay. Your language is outside Babbel’s 14, for example Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Arabic or Hindi. You want speaking from day one: every lesson asks you to answer aloud. You prefer to own one course: a Pimsleur level costs $150 once, before sales.

Price: Babbel vs Pimsleur

In the US App Store Babbel sells one language for $17.99 a month or $45.99 for 3 months. The 12-month plan for all languages costs $107.99.

Pimsleur sells two kinds of subscriptions. Premium covers one language for $19.99 in the US App Store. All Access covers all 51 languages for $20.99, a store item without a labelled period, or $164.99 a year, and the store also lists an annual item at $131.99. On pimsleur.com you can buy a course once: a Spanish level costs $150, the full Spanish course $575 and All Access Lifetime $798. On 6 October 2026 the site showed these at 25% to 40% off.

On a yearly plan Babbel costs less. Pimsleur’s one-time courses suit learners who want to keep the lessons without a subscription.

Method: reading on screen or audio drills

Babbel lessons last about 15 minutes. They explain grammar, check pronunciation with speech recognition and bring words back with spaced review.

A Pimsleur lesson is a 30-minute audio session. A speaker prompts you, you answer aloud, and the lesson brings phrases back at growing intervals. Pimsleur asks learners not to take notes and does not publish transcripts. Reading lessons teach letters and sounds separately. Premium adds flashcards, quizzes, Speak Easy role-play and Voice Coach for AI pronunciation feedback. Each 30-lesson level teaches 300 to 500 new words.

Teachers and speaking practice

Babbel Live sells online classes with human tutors. Pimsleur lists no live tutors. Its speaking practice comes from the audio lessons themselves and from Voice Coach, which compares your pronunciation with native speakers.

Reviews and refunds

Both apps hold 4.7 on the US App Store: Babbel from 755,000 ratings, Pimsleur from 30,000. On Trustpilot Babbel has 4.4 from 33,124 reviews and Pimsleur 4.1 from 214.

Pimsleur does not refund subscriptions. Its 30-day money-back guarantee covers only purchases on pimsleur.com without a free trial of 7 days or more. Babbel gives 14 days to withdraw in the EU and no pro-rata refund in the US.

Pimsleur pimsleur.com ↗
Other comparisons: Babbel vs DuolingoBabbel vs BusuuBabbel vs Rosetta Stone
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

Babbel fits learners who want grammar on screen and live tutors. Pimsleur fits learners who want to speak and listen, often hands-free, in one of 51 languages. Both rate 4.7 on the US App Store.

Babbel on a yearly plan: $107.99 for all languages in the US App Store. Pimsleur All Access costs $164.99 a year there, and one language Premium $19.99.

Yes. Pimsleur.com sells every course as a lifetime purchase. A Spanish level costs $150, the full Spanish course $575 and All Access Lifetime $798. On 6 October 2026 the site showed them 25% to 40% off.

Pimsleur teaches structures through audio drills and does not use grammar tables. Babbel explains grammar rules in each lesson.
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