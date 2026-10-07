Price: Babbel vs Pimsleur

In the US App Store Babbel sells one language for $17.99 a month or $45.99 for 3 months. The 12-month plan for all languages costs $107.99.

Pimsleur sells two kinds of subscriptions. Premium covers one language for $19.99 in the US App Store. All Access covers all 51 languages for $20.99, a store item without a labelled period, or $164.99 a year, and the store also lists an annual item at $131.99. On pimsleur.com you can buy a course once: a Spanish level costs $150, the full Spanish course $575 and All Access Lifetime $798. On 6 October 2026 the site showed these at 25% to 40% off.

On a yearly plan Babbel costs less. Pimsleur’s one-time courses suit learners who want to keep the lessons without a subscription.