Video bitrate calculator

Work out the file size of a video, the bitrate of a file you already have, and how much traffic and money streaming it takes.

Resolution
Frame rate
Codec
Duration
Filled from your choice above. Type your own to override.

File size

2.9 GB

Bitrate

6.5 Mbps

Viewer connection

9.1 Mbps

Recommended bitrates for H.264

ResolutionRecommendedPer viewing hour
360p0.5–0.8 Mbps0.29 GB
480p1–1.5 Mbps0.6 GB
720p2.5–4 Mbps1.5 GB
1080p5–8 Mbps2.9 GB
4K15–25 Mbps9.0 GB

At 24–30 fps. For 50–60 fps plan about 1.5× the bitrate; H.265 and AV1 need about half of it for the same picture.

Stream at these bitrates without running servers

Kinescope transcodes your upload into an adaptive ladder and delivers it from its own CDN, billed per GB delivered.

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How the calculator works

File size

Size = bitrate × duration ÷ 8. For example, a 1-hour video at 6.5 Mbps is 6.5 × 3,600 ÷ 8 = 2,925 MB, about 2.9 GB.

Bitrate from size

Bitrate = size × 8 ÷ duration. For example, a 700 MB file that runs 15 minutes averages 700 × 8 ÷ 900 ≈ 6.2 Mbps.

Frame rate and codec

50–60 fps needs about 1.5× the bitrate of 24–30 fps. H.265 and AV1 reach the same picture with about half the bitrate of H.264.

Viewer connection

A viewer needs about 1.4× the video bitrate so the player keeps a buffer and does not stall on small dips in speed.

Streaming traffic

Traffic = views × minutes watched × bitrate. Count minutes actually watched: most viewers do not finish every video.

Adaptive streaming

With adaptive bitrate, the player picks a lower rendition on slow connections, so real traffic is often below the estimate at full quality.

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Bitrate explained.

Multiply the bitrate by the duration in seconds and divide by 8. For example, 6.5 Mbps × 3,600 seconds ÷ 8 = 2,925 MB, or about 2.9 GB for one hour of 1080p video.

For H.264 at 24–30 fps, 5–8 Mbps. At 50–60 fps, plan about 1.5 times more. With H.265 or AV1 you need about half the bitrate for the same picture.

Multiply the file size in megabytes by 8 and divide by the duration in seconds. A 700 MB file that runs 15 minutes has an average bitrate of about 6.2 Mbps.

About 2.9 GB for 1080p at 6.5 Mbps, 1.5 GB for 720p at 3.25 Mbps and 9 GB for 4K at 20 Mbps. The reference table on this page lists every resolution.
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