Video bitrate calculator
Work out the file size of a video, the bitrate of a file you already have, and how much traffic and money streaming it takes.
File size
2.9 GB
Bitrate
6.5 Mbps
Viewer connection
9.1 Mbps
Average bitrate
6.2 Mbps
In kilobits
6,222 kbps
Fits the range of
1080p
Kinescope, per month
€72.89
Monthly traffic
2,925 GB
Library storage
146 GB
One-time processing
3,000 min · €30.00
Estimate on pay-as-you-go tiers: traffic from €0.03 to €0.01 per GB, storage from €0.03 to €0.02 per GB, processing €0.01 per uploaded minute, paid once. The Super plan has a €10 monthly minimum. See pricing
Recommended bitrates for H.264
|Resolution
|Recommended
|Per viewing hour
|360p
|0.5–0.8 Mbps
|0.29 GB
|480p
|1–1.5 Mbps
|0.6 GB
|720p
|2.5–4 Mbps
|1.5 GB
|1080p
|5–8 Mbps
|2.9 GB
|4K
|15–25 Mbps
|9.0 GB
At 24–30 fps. For 50–60 fps plan about 1.5× the bitrate; H.265 and AV1 need about half of it for the same picture.
Stream at these bitrates without running servers
Kinescope transcodes your upload into an adaptive ladder and delivers it from its own CDN, billed per GB delivered.
- 100 minutes and 200 GB of traffic a month free
- No card required
- Paid plans from €10 a month, delivery from €0.03/GB
How the calculator works
File size
Bitrate from size
Frame rate and codec
Viewer connection
Streaming traffic
Adaptive streaming
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Bitrate explained.