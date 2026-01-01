Flutter video player one Dart API on every platform
One widget plays Kinescope videos on Android, iOS and the web. On Android it runs the native Kinescope player with offline downloads, DRM and picture-in-picture. On iOS and the web it uses the Kinescope embed.
Quick start
Install flutter_kinescope_sdk and play your first video. Commands and code are from the package README.
-
Add the dependency
Requires Flutter 3.35 or later and Dart 3.9 or later. On Android, use
minSdk24 and JDK 17.pubspec.yaml
dependencies: flutter_kinescope_sdk: ^0.2.5
-
Place the player
Create
KinescopePlayerwith a controller and the video ID. The same widget works on every platform.dart
KinescopePlayer( controller: KinescopePlayerController( 'yourVideoId', parameters: const PlayerParameters( autoplay: true, muted: true, ), ), aspectRatio: 16 / 9, )
-
Try the example app
On Android the demo shows online playback and offline downloads with a quality picker.terminal
cd example flutter run
How the Flutter plugin works
One Dart API
KinescopePlayer and
KinescopePlayerController are the same on every platform, with shared
PlayerParameters.
Native player on Android
Offline and DRM on Android
Embed on iOS and the web
Quality picker on Android
Open source
The platform behind the SDK
Upload and transcoding
Own CDN
DRM on the Super plan
Live streams
Analytics
Pay as you go
Documentation
Every guide for this SDK in its repository, on GitHub.
Android (native)
iOS and web (embed)
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our All developer tools.