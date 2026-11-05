Kinescope vs other video platforms
13 side-by-side comparisons, from Vimeo and Wistia to Mux, Brightcove and Wowza: pricing, DRM, data location, live streaming — and where the other platform is the better choice. Every fact about another platform comes from its own pricing page or documentation.
All-in-one video hosting
Platforms where marketing, product and course teams upload, embed and share video without writing code.
-
Vimeo
- Why teams switch
- DRM, SSO and EU data residency, which Vimeo keeps for Enterprise; since November 2026 companies start on its €340/month Studio plan.
- Pick Vimeo for
- Creating video inside the editor: teleprompter, text-based editing, Dolby Vision HDR and stock media.
-
Wistia
- Why teams switch
- Widevine and FairPlay DRM and per-viewer watermarks on every paid plan, EU data centres and no storage or bandwidth caps.
- Pick Wistia for
- Marketing automation, webinars with registration, and recording and editing in the browser.
-
YouTube
- Why teams switch
- No ads, no competitors recommended at the end and no YouTube branding on your player, plus DRM and real analytics.
- Pick YouTube for
- The largest free audience and organic discovery for public content.
-
Vidyard
- Why teams switch
- A home for courses, internal video and video inside your product, with Widevine and FairPlay and no per-seat fees.
- Pick Vidyard for
- Recording personal videos for prospects, seeing who watched and pushing that into your CRM.
-
DacastNew
- Why teams switch
- DRM from €10 a month instead of the $165 Scale plan, monthly billing on every plan and live at 5–10 seconds.
- Pick Dacast for
- A paywall inside the player, VAST ads, restreaming from one dashboard and delivery into mainland China.
Video APIs and infrastructure
Developer-first services: you build the product, they encode, store and deliver the video.
-
Mux
- Why teams switch
- Widevine and FairPlay included, where Mux charges $100 a month plus $0.003 per license, and a video library your editors can use.
- Pick Mux for
- PlayReady, per-minute pricing with free basic encoding, and Mux Data for playback analytics.
-
Cloudflare StreamNew
- Why teams switch
- Widevine and FairPlay DRM and adaptive streams up to 4K; Stream delivers up to 1080p without DRM.
- Pick Cloudflare Stream for
- WebRTC live under 500 ms, restreaming to up to 50 destinations and a Cloudflare Workers stack.
-
Bunny Stream
- Why teams switch
- A ready player, dashboard and DRM in one price, instead of a CDN API with DRM as a paid add-on.
- Pick Bunny Stream for
- Raw low-cost bandwidth at very high volume, if your team builds the player and security layer.
Protected video for online schools
Paid courses and training, where DRM, watermarks and LMS fit decide the choice.
-
VdoCipherNew
- Why teams switch
- DRM video hosting billed monthly, instead of a year paid in advance.
- Pick VdoCipher for
- Offline DRM downloads and screen-capture blocking inside your mobile apps, and viewer heatmaps.
-
Kaltura
- Why teams switch
- Usage billing from €10 a month without an annual contract; EBAC moved 16 TB and pays about 8× less.
- Pick Kaltura for
- Deep Canvas, Blackboard and D2L integrations, PlayReady on smart TVs and human captioning.
Enterprise video and streaming
Vendors sold on annual contracts or run as streaming software on your own servers.
-
BrightcoveNew
- Why teams switch
- Public monthly pricing with DRM, per-viewer watermarks and 4K included, instead of a negotiated annual contract.
- Pick Brightcove for
- Roku, smart-TV and Fire TV SDKs, server-side ad insertion and PlayReady.
-
WowzaNew
- Why teams switch
- A managed platform with DRM included, without an EZDRM account, a BuyDRM module or a one-year contract.
- Pick Wowza for
- WebRTC at about half a second, RTSP camera ingest and streaming software on your own servers.
-
JW PlayerNew
- Why teams switch
- Public prices and monthly billing instead of “Contact Sales” and a one-year term, with DRM that needs no separate licence.
- Pick JW Player for
- Ad revenue: VAST, Prebid header bidding and server-side ad insertion, plus broadcast ingest over SRT or Zixi.
Comparing a platform that isn't here?
Tell us what you use today and what matters most — protection, live, API, price or where data lives. We'll answer straight, including when Kinescope isn't the right fit.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.
Try Kinescope free
100 minutes of storage and 200 GB of monthly traffic, no card required. Paid plans from €10/month, billed monthly.