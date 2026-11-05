Kinescope vs other video platforms

13 side-by-side comparisons, from Vimeo and Wistia to Mux, Brightcove and Wowza: pricing, DRM, data location, live streaming — and where the other platform is the better choice. Every fact about another platform comes from its own pricing page or documentation.

Start for free
See pricing

Trusted by more than 9,500 clients in 84 countries and counting

All-in-one video hosting

Platforms where marketing, product and course teams upload, embed and share video without writing code.

  • Vimeo

    Why teams switch
    DRM, SSO and EU data residency, which Vimeo keeps for Enterprise; since November 2026 companies start on its €340/month Studio plan.
    Pick Vimeo for
    Creating video inside the editor: teleprompter, text-based editing, Dolby Vision HDR and stock media.
    Kinescope vs Vimeo

  • Wistia

    Why teams switch
    Widevine and FairPlay DRM and per-viewer watermarks on every paid plan, EU data centres and no storage or bandwidth caps.
    Pick Wistia for
    Marketing automation, webinars with registration, and recording and editing in the browser.
    Kinescope vs Wistia

  • YouTube

    Why teams switch
    No ads, no competitors recommended at the end and no YouTube branding on your player, plus DRM and real analytics.
    Pick YouTube for
    The largest free audience and organic discovery for public content.
    Kinescope vs YouTube

  • Vidyard

    Why teams switch
    A home for courses, internal video and video inside your product, with Widevine and FairPlay and no per-seat fees.
    Pick Vidyard for
    Recording personal videos for prospects, seeing who watched and pushing that into your CRM.
    Kinescope vs Vidyard

  • Dacast

    New
    Why teams switch
    DRM from €10 a month instead of the $165 Scale plan, monthly billing on every plan and live at 5–10 seconds.
    Pick Dacast for
    A paywall inside the player, VAST ads, restreaming from one dashboard and delivery into mainland China.
    Kinescope vs Dacast

Video APIs and infrastructure

Developer-first services: you build the product, they encode, store and deliver the video.

  • Mux

    Why teams switch
    Widevine and FairPlay included, where Mux charges $100 a month plus $0.003 per license, and a video library your editors can use.
    Pick Mux for
    PlayReady, per-minute pricing with free basic encoding, and Mux Data for playback analytics.
    Kinescope vs Mux

  • Cloudflare Stream

    New
    Why teams switch
    Widevine and FairPlay DRM and adaptive streams up to 4K; Stream delivers up to 1080p without DRM.
    Pick Cloudflare Stream for
    WebRTC live under 500 ms, restreaming to up to 50 destinations and a Cloudflare Workers stack.
    Kinescope vs Cloudflare Stream

  • Bunny Stream

    Why teams switch
    A ready player, dashboard and DRM in one price, instead of a CDN API with DRM as a paid add-on.
    Pick Bunny Stream for
    Raw low-cost bandwidth at very high volume, if your team builds the player and security layer.
    Kinescope vs Bunny Stream

Protected video for online schools

Paid courses and training, where DRM, watermarks and LMS fit decide the choice.

  • VdoCipher

    New
    Why teams switch
    DRM video hosting billed monthly, instead of a year paid in advance.
    Pick VdoCipher for
    Offline DRM downloads and screen-capture blocking inside your mobile apps, and viewer heatmaps.
    Kinescope vs VdoCipher

  • Kaltura

    Why teams switch
    Usage billing from €10 a month without an annual contract; EBAC moved 16 TB and pays about 8× less.
    Pick Kaltura for
    Deep Canvas, Blackboard and D2L integrations, PlayReady on smart TVs and human captioning.
    Kinescope vs Kaltura

Enterprise video and streaming

Vendors sold on annual contracts or run as streaming software on your own servers.

  • Brightcove

    New
    Why teams switch
    Public monthly pricing with DRM, per-viewer watermarks and 4K included, instead of a negotiated annual contract.
    Pick Brightcove for
    Roku, smart-TV and Fire TV SDKs, server-side ad insertion and PlayReady.
    Kinescope vs Brightcove

  • Wowza

    New
    Why teams switch
    A managed platform with DRM included, without an EZDRM account, a BuyDRM module or a one-year contract.
    Pick Wowza for
    WebRTC at about half a second, RTSP camera ingest and streaming software on your own servers.
    Kinescope vs Wowza

  • JW Player

    New
    Why teams switch
    Public prices and monthly billing instead of “Contact Sales” and a one-year term, with DRM that needs no separate licence.
    Pick JW Player for
    Ad revenue: VAST, Prebid header bidding and server-side ad insertion, plus broadcast ingest over SRT or Zixi.
    Kinescope vs JW Player

Comparing a platform that isn't here?

Tell us what you use today and what matters most — protection, live, API, price or where data lives. We'll answer straight, including when Kinescope isn't the right fit.

Talk to us
Book a demo

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

It depends on what you need the video for. If you sell or protect video — paid courses, corporate training, customer-only content — Kinescope includes Widevine and FairPlay DRM, per-viewer watermarks and EU storage by default from €10 a month. If you mostly create video inside an editor, Vimeo has tools we don't; for marketing automation and webinars, Wistia is stronger; for per-minute API pricing and playback analytics, look at Mux. Each comparison above says where the other platform is the better pick.

Kinescope includes Widevine and FairPlay on every paid plan from €10 a month. Elsewhere DRM costs extra or sits on a higher tier: Vimeo keeps it for Enterprise, Dacast for its Scale plan and above, Brightcove charges an additional fee, Mux charges $100 a month plus $0.003 per license, Bunny Stream sells it as an add-on, and Wowza needs an EZDRM account or the BuyDRM module. Cloudflare Stream has no DRM. VdoCipher, like Kinescope, is built around DRM and bills a year in advance.

Every fact about another platform comes from its own pricing page, documentation or help center, and each page says when it was checked; when a vendor changes its plans, we update the page — as with Vimeo's new plans in November 2026. Each comparison also has a "when to choose them" section, because no platform is the right fit for everyone. If you spot something out of date, tell us in the chat on this page and we'll fix it.

Yes. On the Super and Mega plans our team migrates your library for free — videos, titles, thumbnails and folders — and your embeds stay live until the new ones are tested. From Vimeo and YouTube you can also import the library yourself in the dashboard.

Try Kinescope free

100 minutes of storage and 200 GB of monthly traffic, no card required. Paid plans from €10/month, billed monthly.

Start for free
See plans
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.