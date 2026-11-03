Wowza lists its cloud video platform’s Growth plan at $99 with 3+3 ingest hours (VOD and live), 512 playback hours and 20 GB of storage; Player Only and Enterprise are priced on request, usage beyond the plan is pay-as-you-go, and the pricing FAQ says you always sign a one-year contract (wowza.com
). Wowza Streaming Engine costs $195 a month per instance with 10 transcoded channels, $25 for each extra channel, or $295 for a single month (wowza.com/pricing
, November 2026). Kinescope bills monthly from €10: delivery from €0.03/GB down to €0.01/GB, storage from €0.03/GB and €0.01 per minute of processing, once — see pricing
.