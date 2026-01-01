Online DASH player
Paste an .mpd link to play the MPEG-DASH stream and see its representations, bitrates, codecs, tracks and errors.
Paste an .mpd link and press Play, or try the sample stream.
Plays in your browser. The link isn’t sent to Kinescope.
Now playing
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Type
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Duration
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Buffer ahead
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Segment length
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|Quality
|Resolution
|Bitrate
|Codecs
|Frame rate
|Load a stream to see its video representations.
Audio
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Subtitles
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Load a stream to see its MPD manifest.
- Events and errors appear here.
Need adaptive streaming for your own videos?
Upload a video and Kinescope packages it for HLS and DASH with an adaptive ladder, delivered from its own CDN. Signed links and DRM protect it when you need them.
- 100 minutes and 200 GB of traffic a month free
- No card required
- Paid plans from €10 a month, delivery from €0.03/GB
What the player shows
Representations
Static or dynamic
Buffer
Audio and subtitles
Manifest text
Errors and CORS
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our DASH explained.