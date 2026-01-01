iOS video player SDK for Swift apps
Add a Kinescope player to your iOS app in Swift. It plays videos, live streams and FairPlay-protected content from your dashboard, downloads HLS for offline viewing and supports AirPlay and picture-in-picture.
Quick start
Install KinescopeSDK and play your first video. Commands and code are from the package README.
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Install the SDK
Add KinescopeSDK with Swift Package Manager, then link your target with the
KinescopeSDKproduct. CocoaPods works too:
pod 'KinescopeSDK', '~> 0.2'.Package.swift
dependencies: [ .package(url: "https://github.com/kinescope/ios-kinescope-player.git", exact: "0.2") ]
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Configure the SDK at startup
Initialize the SDK once, for example in your app delegate.swift
Kinescope.shared.setConfig(.init())
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Create a player and attach a view
Create a player with the video ID and connect it to
KinescopePlayerView. All controls are already in the view and can be hidden.swift
let player = KinescopePlayer(videoId: "yourVideoId") let playerView = KinescopePlayerView() view.addSubview(playerView) player.attach(view: playerView)
What is in the iOS SDK
FairPlay DRM out of the box
Offline downloads
VideoDownloader saves HLS videos with
AVAssetDownloadURLSession, with pause, resume, cancel and progress events. Separate downloaders handle files and attachments.
AirPlay, PiP and background audio
Live streams
KinescopePlayerView shows a live indicator and an announcement with the planned start time.
Customizable player view
Error handling and analytics
AVPlayer on its own vs the Kinescope SDK
What you would build around Apple’s player yourself, and what the SDK already does.
The platform behind the SDK
Upload and transcoding
Own CDN
DRM on the Super plan
Live streams
Analytics
Pay as you go
Documentation
Every guide for this SDK in its repository, on GitHub.
App integration
Project
FAQ
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