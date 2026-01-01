Online video compressor
Shrink MP4, MOV, WebM and MKV files right in your browser. Pick a quality or a target size in MB and download the MP4.
Estimated size
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Smaller by
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Output
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Compression runs in your browser with WebCodecs. Nothing is uploaded, so a big file needs a few minutes and a free tab.
Publishing the video on a site or in a course?
You don’t need to compress it first. Upload the original to Kinescope: it creates every quality up to 4K, and the player picks one for each viewer’s connection, delivered from its own CDN.
- 100 minutes and 200 GB of traffic a month free
- No card required
- Paid plans from €10 a month, delivery from €0.03/GB
How to shrink a video without ruining it
Bitrate sets the size
Lower resolution for small screens
MP4 with H.264 plays everywhere
A target size in MB
Audio takes space too
Nothing leaves your computer
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Bitrate explained.