React video player component for Kinescope
Embed the Kinescope player in a React or Next.js app as a component. Configure it with props, react to player events and control playback through a ref.
Quick start
Install @kinescope/react-kinescope-player and play your first video. Commands and code are from the package README.
-
Install the package
npm or yarn.terminal
npm install @kinescope/react-kinescope-player
-
Render the player
Pass the video ID from your Kinescope dashboard.jsx
import KinescopePlayer from '@kinescope/react-kinescope-player'; export default function Player() { return <KinescopePlayer videoId="yourVideoId" />; }
-
Use it in Next.js
The player runs in the browser, so load it with
ssr: false.jsx
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic'; const KinescopePlayer = dynamic( import('@kinescope/react-kinescope-player'), { ssr: false } );
Try the player API
The React component controls the Kinescope web player. Call its methods on a live player below.
- currentTime
- 0
- paused
- true
- playbackRate
- 1
- quality
- —
- volume
- 1
- muted
- false
import { load } from '@kinescope/player-iframe-api-loader'; const factory = await load(); const player = await factory.create('player', { url: 'https://kinescope.io/56Jg27MqvvttAwHcrCzEA4', size: { width: '100%', height: '100%' }, }); player.on(player.Events.TimeUpdate, ({ data }) => { console.log(data.currentTime, data.percent); });
// Click a button on the left to run a call
- Events appear here once the player loads.
Every method and event is in the IFrame Player API docs.
What the React component exposes
Playback props
autoPlay,
muted,
loop,
playsInline,
preload,
poster,
controls and more.
Content props
title,
subtitle,
chapters,
bookmarks,
vtt text tracks and
callToAction buttons in the player.
Protection and analytics
watermark,
drmAuthToken for your authorization backend and
externalId to tie views to your users.
Events
onReady,
onPlay,
onTimeUpdate,
onEnded,
onQualityChanged,
onCallAction and other player events.
Methods
play,
pause,
seekTo,
setVideoQuality,
setPlaybackRate,
setFullscreen,
setPip and more.
Next.js ready
next/dynamic and
ssr: false, as in the README example.
The platform behind the SDK
Upload and transcoding
Own CDN
DRM on the Super plan
Live streams
Analytics
Pay as you go
Documentation
Every guide for this SDK in its repository, on GitHub.
FAQ
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