Best app to learn Spanish 9 apps for Latin American and European Spanish

For a free course, pick Busuu: Complete Spanish has 510+ lessons from A1 to C1, and native speakers correct your exercises. Pick Babbel for grammar and European Spanish up to C1, Duolingo for a free daily habit in Latin American Spanish, and Lingoda for live classes with a teacher. Pimsleur trains speaking, Memrise and Lingvist train vocabulary, and Tandem connects you with native speakers.

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Short answer

  1. BusuuA free Spanish course up to C1
  2. BabbelGrammar and European Spanish up to C1
  3. DuolingoA free daily habit in Latin American Spanish
  4. LingodaLive Spanish classes with a teacher
  5. MemriseSpanish words from native-speaker videos
  6. PimsleurAudio lessons for the commute
+3 more in the table

9 Spanish apps at a glance

NameBest forPriceFree planRating
Busuu A free Spanish course up to C1 Free; Premium €57.99/yr, Premium Plus €69.90/yr Yes: complete courses and community corrections, a short ad before each lesson 4.7 on the App Store (101.1K)
Babbel Grammar and European Spanish up to C1 From €8.99/mo on the 12-month plan; US App Store Mexican Spanish $17.99/mo or $89.99/yr Partly: the first lesson of every course 4.7 on the App Store (755.2K)
Duolingo A free daily habit in Latin American Spanish Free; Super has a 14-day trial, US App Store items $9.99 to $119.99 Yes: the whole course, with ads and limited energy
Lingoda Live Spanish classes with a teacher 5 group classes €74.99 or $89.99 per 4 weeks; private from €164.99 No, 7-day trial with 3 group classes or 1 private class 4.8 on the App Store (177)
Memrise Spanish words from native-speaker videos Free; Pro €69.99/yr, US $61.99/yr Partly: limited lessons and videos, one speaking session a day, with ads 4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
Pimsleur Audio lessons for the commute Spanish Premium $19.99, All Access $20.99 (US App Store, periods not labelled) Partly: one free lesson
Tandem Talking with Spanish speakers for free Free; Pro $69.99/yr (US App Store) Yes: partner search, chats, voice notes and corrections, with ads 4.6 on the App Store (38.3K)
Lingvist The most frequent Spanish words first €9.99/mo or €79.99/yr; US App Store $9.99 and $79.99 No, 14-day trial on the yearly plan 4.6 on the App Store (3.7K)
Rosetta Stone Immersion without translations €19.99/mo or €159/yr (EU web price) No free plan on the price page

  1. Busuu

    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2008
    A free Spanish course up to C1

    Busuu started in Madrid in 2008 and now runs from London. Complete Spanish has more than 510 lessons from A1 to C1, and Busuu also lists a Complete Latin American Spanish course. Native speakers in the community correct your written and spoken answers.

    Pros

    • Spanish goes from A1 to C1
    • Native speakers correct your answers on the free plan
    • AI Conversations in Spanish on Premium Plus

    Cons

    • Busuu does not say on the course page which plan opens Latin American Spanish
    • Certificates and offline mode need Premium
    Price
    Free; Premium €57.99/yr, Premium Plus €69.90/yr
    Free plan
    Yes: complete courses and community corrections, a short ad before each lesson
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (101.1K)
    Busuu profile: prices, reviews, history Busuu vs DuolingoBabbel vs Busuu busuu.com

  2. Babbel

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2007
    Grammar and European Spanish up to C1

    Babbel from Berlin explains grammar in lessons of about 15 minutes and checks pronunciation with speech recognition. It sells two Spanish courses: Spanish from Spain goes up to C1, Mexican Spanish up to B1. On the US App Store Mexican Spanish has its own plans.

    Pros

    • Spanish from Spain reaches C1, the highest level in Babbel
    • Mexican Spanish plans cost $17.99 a month, $45.99 for 3 months or $89.99 a year in the US
    • Babbel Live adds online classes with tutors

    Cons

    • Mexican Spanish stops at B1
    • Mexican Spanish needs American English as the display language
    Price
    From €8.99/mo on the 12-month plan; US App Store Mexican Spanish $17.99/mo or $89.99/yr
    Free plan
    Partly: the first lesson of every course
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (755.2K)
    Babbel profile: prices, reviews, history Babbel vs DuolingoBabbel vs BusuuBabbel vs Rosetta StoneBabbel vs Pimsleur babbel.com

  3. Duolingo

    🇺🇸 United States
    A free daily habit in Latin American Spanish

    Duolingo is a US company. Its Spanish course for English speakers teaches ustedes and skips vosotros, the form used in Spain. Duolingo’s blog says the Spanish course now goes up to B2, a Duolingo Score of 129.

    Pros

    • The whole Spanish course is free
    • Duolingo Max runs AI Roleplay and Video Call in Spanish

    Cons

    • No vosotros, so learners heading to Spain practise it elsewhere
    • No human teachers
    Price
    Free; Super has a 14-day trial, US App Store items $9.99 to $119.99
    Free plan
    Yes: the whole course, with ads and limited energy
    duolingo.com

  4. Lingoda

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2012
    Live Spanish classes with a teacher

    Lingoda is an online school from Berlin. Teachers run 60-minute Spanish classes on Zoom around the clock, in groups or one to one. The course material uses Castilian Spanish, and the teachers come from Latin America and Europe.

    Pros

    • Spanish from A1 to B2 on the CEFR scale
    • One level has 50 classes, so a class a day takes a level in about 7 weeks
    • Sprint returns 50% or 100% of the fee if you attend every class

    Cons

    • Spanish stops at B2
    • Spanish costs more than English: 5 group classes cost €74.99 against €54.99
    Price
    5 group classes €74.99 or $89.99 per 4 weeks; private from €164.99
    Free plan
    No, 7-day trial with 3 group classes or 1 private class
    Rating
    4.8 on the App Store (177)
    Lingoda profile: prices, reviews, history lingoda.com

  5. Memrise

    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2010
    Spanish words from native-speaker videos

    Memrise from London has two Spanish courses: Spanish with 1,400+ lessons and Spanish (Mexico) with 700+ lessons. Native speakers say every word on video, and MemBot, an AI partner, runs practice conversations.

    Pros

    • Mexican Spanish course with 6,000+ words, 500+ videos and 75+ AI conversations
    • Lifetime costs €254.99 or $329.99 once

    Cons

    • Memrise does not give a CEFR level for its Spanish courses
    • No certificates
    Price
    Free; Pro €69.99/yr, US $61.99/yr
    Free plan
    Partly: limited lessons and videos, one speaking session a day, with ads
    Rating
    4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
    Memrise profile: prices, reviews, history Memrise vs Duolingo memrise.com

  6. Pimsleur

    🇺🇸 United States
    Audio lessons for the commute

    Pimsleur is a US audio course published by Simon & Schuster. You listen and answer out loud in 30-minute lessons. Latin American Spanish uses speakers from Colombia and Argentina in levels I to III and from Mexico in level IV, and a separate course teaches Castilian Spanish.

    Pros

    • Separate courses for Latin American and Castilian Spanish
    • AI Conversation Coach in beta for Spanish

    Cons

    • The App Store does not label the billing periods
    • Pimsleur does not give CEFR levels
    Price
    Spanish Premium $19.99, All Access $20.99 (US App Store, periods not labelled)
    Free plan
    Partly: one free lesson
    pimsleur.com

  7. Tandem

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2015
    Talking with Spanish speakers for free

    Tandem from Berlin pairs you with a native speaker who wants to learn your language. You chat, send voice notes and correct each other’s messages. The partner you pick decides the accent: Mexico, Spain, Argentina or any other country.

    Pros

    • Real conversations in the Spanish of the country you choose
    • Corrections and translation inside the chat

    Cons

    • No course or levels
    • New members need Pro for audio and video calls
    Price
    Free; Pro $69.99/yr (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Yes: partner search, chats, voice notes and corrections, with ads
    Rating
    4.6 on the App Store (38.3K)
    Tandem profile: prices, reviews, history Tandem vs HelloTalk tandem.net

  8. Lingvist

    🇪🇪 Tallinn, Estonia · founded 2013
    The most frequent Spanish words first

    Lingvist from Tallinn ranks words by how often they appear in real texts and teaches the most common ones first. It has two Spanish courses, European and Latin American, in one subscription. Custom Decks turns any text you upload into cards.

    Pros

    • European and Latin American Spanish in one plan
    • No ads
    • Students get 50% off on request

    Cons

    • No free plan
    • Grammar comes only as notes on cards
    Price
    €9.99/mo or €79.99/yr; US App Store $9.99 and $79.99
    Free plan
    No, 14-day trial on the yearly plan
    Rating
    4.6 on the App Store (3.7K)
    Lingvist profile: prices, reviews, history lingvist.com

  9. Rosetta Stone

    🇺🇸 United States
    Immersion without translations

    Rosetta Stone is a US company. Lessons use pictures and audio in Spanish only, with no translation, and TruAccent checks your pronunciation. Spanish (Spain) and Spanish (Latin America) are separate courses inside one subscription.

    Pros

    • Choice of Spain or Latin American Spanish
    • One plan opens all 25 languages

    Cons

    • Lessons have no English translations
    • Rosetta Stone does not give CEFR levels on its price page
    Price
    €19.99/mo or €159/yr (EU web price)
    Free plan
    No free plan on the price page
    rosettastone.com

Latin American or European Spanish

The two variants differ in a few points. Spain uses vosotros for informal “you all”, Latin America says ustedes to everyone. In most of Spain c and z sound like English “th”, in Latin America they sound like s. Everyday words change too: carro and computadora in Mexico, coche and ordenador in Spain.

Pick the variant you will hear. For the US, Mexico and South America that is Latin American Spanish, for Spain it is European Spanish.

Duolingo teaches ustedes and skips vosotros. Lingoda’s material is Castilian. Babbel, Busuu, Memrise, Lingvist, Pimsleur and Rosetta Stone sell both variants as separate courses, but the levels differ: Babbel’s Spain course reaches C1 and its Mexican course B1.

How to choose a Spanish app

To reach a CEFR level, pick Busuu (A1 to C1, free) or Babbel (C1 in European Spanish, paid). Lingoda goes to B2 with live teachers, Duolingo to B2 on its own scale.

To speak, use Tandem with native speakers, Lingoda with a teacher, or Pimsleur with AI conversation practice. To build vocabulary, Memrise plays every word in a native-speaker video, and Lingvist sorts words by frequency.

On a zero budget, Busuu and Duolingo open whole Spanish courses for free, and Tandem is free for chats.

How we picked

We took apps that people use to learn Spanish and checked on official pages which Spanish each one teaches, its highest level, its lesson count and its prices, in October 2026. Seven come from companies founded in Europe. Duolingo, Pimsleur and Rosetta Stone are US products, and we include them because a Spanish list without them would leave out common choices. Mondly is not on the list: its pages do not say which Spanish it teaches.

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Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

Best app to learn Spanish: FAQ

Busuu and Duolingo open whole Spanish courses for free with ads. Busuu goes up to C1 and has native-speaker corrections, Duolingo goes up to B2. Tandem is free for chats with native speakers.

Duolingo teaches ustedes, the Latin American form, and skips vosotros. Babbel sells Mexican Spanish up to B1, Memrise has Spanish (Mexico), Lingvist has a Latin American Spanish course, and Pimsleur and Rosetta Stone sell Latin American courses next to Castilian ones.

Babbel’s Spain course goes up to C1. Lingoda’s live classes use Castilian material up to B2. Busuu, Memrise, Lingvist, Pimsleur and Rosetta Stone also have European Spanish courses.

Busuu and Babbel take Spanish up to C1 on the CEFR scale. Lingoda and Duolingo stop at B2. For fluent speaking, most learners add conversation with people, for example on Tandem or in Lingoda classes.

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