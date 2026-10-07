Rosetta Stone is a US company. Lessons use pictures and audio in Spanish only, with no translation, and TruAccent checks your pronunciation. Spanish (Spain) and Spanish (Latin America) are separate courses inside one subscription.

Lingvist from Tallinn ranks words by how often they appear in real texts and teaches the most common ones first. It has two Spanish courses, European and Latin American, in one subscription. Custom Decks turns any text you upload into cards.

Tandem from Berlin pairs you with a native speaker who wants to learn your language. You chat, send voice notes and correct each other’s messages. The partner you pick decides the accent: Mexico, Spain, Argentina or any other country.

Pimsleur is a US audio course published by Simon & Schuster. You listen and answer out loud in 30-minute lessons. Latin American Spanish uses speakers from Colombia and Argentina in levels I to III and from Mexico in level IV, and a separate course teaches Castilian Spanish.

Memrise from London has two Spanish courses: Spanish with 1,400+ lessons and Spanish (Mexico) with 700+ lessons. Native speakers say every word on video, and MemBot, an AI partner, runs practice conversations.

Lingoda is an online school from Berlin. Teachers run 60-minute Spanish classes on Zoom around the clock, in groups or one to one. The course material uses Castilian Spanish, and the teachers come from Latin America and Europe.

Free plan Yes: the whole course, with ads and limited energy

Duolingo is a US company. Its Spanish course for English speakers teaches ustedes and skips vosotros, the form used in Spain. Duolingo’s blog says the Spanish course now goes up to B2, a Duolingo Score of 129.

Babbel from Berlin explains grammar in lessons of about 15 minutes and checks pronunciation with speech recognition. It sells two Spanish courses: Spanish from Spain goes up to C1, Mexican Spanish up to B1. On the US App Store Mexican Spanish has its own plans.

Busuu started in Madrid in 2008 and now runs from London. Complete Spanish has more than 510 lessons from A1 to C1, and Busuu also lists a Complete Latin American Spanish course. Native speakers in the community correct your written and spoken answers.

Latin American or European Spanish

The two variants differ in a few points. Spain uses vosotros for informal “you all”, Latin America says ustedes to everyone. In most of Spain c and z sound like English “th”, in Latin America they sound like s. Everyday words change too: carro and computadora in Mexico, coche and ordenador in Spain.

Pick the variant you will hear. For the US, Mexico and South America that is Latin American Spanish, for Spain it is European Spanish.

Duolingo teaches ustedes and skips vosotros. Lingoda’s material is Castilian. Babbel, Busuu, Memrise, Lingvist, Pimsleur and Rosetta Stone sell both variants as separate courses, but the levels differ: Babbel’s Spain course reaches C1 and its Mexican course B1.

How to choose a Spanish app

To reach a CEFR level, pick Busuu (A1 to C1, free) or Babbel (C1 in European Spanish, paid). Lingoda goes to B2 with live teachers, Duolingo to B2 on its own scale.

To speak, use Tandem with native speakers, Lingoda with a teacher, or Pimsleur with AI conversation practice. To build vocabulary, Memrise plays every word in a native-speaker video, and Lingvist sorts words by frequency.

On a zero budget, Busuu and Duolingo open whole Spanish courses for free, and Tandem is free for chats.

How we picked

We took apps that people use to learn Spanish and checked on official pages which Spanish each one teaches, its highest level, its lesson count and its prices, in October 2026. Seven come from companies founded in Europe. Duolingo, Pimsleur and Rosetta Stone are US products, and we include them because a Spanish list without them would leave out common choices. Mondly is not on the list: its pages do not say which Spanish it teaches.