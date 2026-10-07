Best app to learn Spanish 9 apps for Latin American and European Spanish
For a free course, pick Busuu: Complete Spanish has 510+ lessons from A1 to C1, and native speakers correct your exercises. Pick Babbel for grammar and European Spanish up to C1, Duolingo for a free daily habit in Latin American Spanish, and Lingoda for live classes with a teacher. Pimsleur trains speaking, Memrise and Lingvist train vocabulary, and Tandem connects you with native speakers.
9 Spanish apps at a glance
|Name
|Best for
|Price
|Free plan
|Rating
|Busuu
|A free Spanish course up to C1
|Free; Premium €57.99/yr, Premium Plus €69.90/yr
|Yes: complete courses and community corrections, a short ad before each lesson
|4.7 on the App Store (101.1K)
|Babbel
|Grammar and European Spanish up to C1
|From €8.99/mo on the 12-month plan; US App Store Mexican Spanish $17.99/mo or $89.99/yr
|Partly: the first lesson of every course
|4.7 on the App Store (755.2K)
|Duolingo
|A free daily habit in Latin American Spanish
|Free; Super has a 14-day trial, US App Store items $9.99 to $119.99
|Yes: the whole course, with ads and limited energy
|—
|Lingoda
|Live Spanish classes with a teacher
|5 group classes €74.99 or $89.99 per 4 weeks; private from €164.99
|No, 7-day trial with 3 group classes or 1 private class
|4.8 on the App Store (177)
|Memrise
|Spanish words from native-speaker videos
|Free; Pro €69.99/yr, US $61.99/yr
|Partly: limited lessons and videos, one speaking session a day, with ads
|4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
|Pimsleur
|Audio lessons for the commute
|Spanish Premium $19.99, All Access $20.99 (US App Store, periods not labelled)
|Partly: one free lesson
|—
|Tandem
|Talking with Spanish speakers for free
|Free; Pro $69.99/yr (US App Store)
|Yes: partner search, chats, voice notes and corrections, with ads
|4.6 on the App Store (38.3K)
|Lingvist
|The most frequent Spanish words first
|€9.99/mo or €79.99/yr; US App Store $9.99 and $79.99
|No, 14-day trial on the yearly plan
|4.6 on the App Store (3.7K)
|Rosetta Stone
|Immersion without translations
|€19.99/mo or €159/yr (EU web price)
|No free plan on the price page
|—
-
Busuu🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2008
Busuu started in Madrid in 2008 and now runs from London. Complete Spanish has more than 510 lessons from A1 to C1, and Busuu also lists a Complete Latin American Spanish course. Native speakers in the community correct your written and spoken answers.
Pros
- Spanish goes from A1 to C1
- Native speakers correct your answers on the free plan
- AI Conversations in Spanish on Premium Plus
Cons
- Busuu does not say on the course page which plan opens Latin American Spanish
- Certificates and offline mode need Premium
- Price
- Free; Premium €57.99/yr, Premium Plus €69.90/yr
- Free plan
- Yes: complete courses and community corrections, a short ad before each lesson
- Rating
- 4.7 on the App Store (101.1K)
-
Babbel🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2007
Babbel from Berlin explains grammar in lessons of about 15 minutes and checks pronunciation with speech recognition. It sells two Spanish courses: Spanish from Spain goes up to C1, Mexican Spanish up to B1. On the US App Store Mexican Spanish has its own plans.
Pros
- Spanish from Spain reaches C1, the highest level in Babbel
- Mexican Spanish plans cost $17.99 a month, $45.99 for 3 months or $89.99 a year in the US
- Babbel Live adds online classes with tutors
Cons
- Mexican Spanish stops at B1
- Mexican Spanish needs American English as the display language
- Price
- From €8.99/mo on the 12-month plan; US App Store Mexican Spanish $17.99/mo or $89.99/yr
- Free plan
- Partly: the first lesson of every course
- Rating
- 4.7 on the App Store (755.2K)
-
Duolingo🇺🇸 United States
Duolingo is a US company. Its Spanish course for English speakers teaches ustedes and skips vosotros, the form used in Spain. Duolingo’s blog says the Spanish course now goes up to B2, a Duolingo Score of 129.
Pros
- The whole Spanish course is free
- Duolingo Max runs AI Roleplay and Video Call in Spanish
Cons
- No vosotros, so learners heading to Spain practise it elsewhere
- No human teachers
- Price
- Free; Super has a 14-day trial, US App Store items $9.99 to $119.99
- Free plan
- Yes: the whole course, with ads and limited energy
-
Lingoda🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2012
Lingoda is an online school from Berlin. Teachers run 60-minute Spanish classes on Zoom around the clock, in groups or one to one. The course material uses Castilian Spanish, and the teachers come from Latin America and Europe.
Pros
- Spanish from A1 to B2 on the CEFR scale
- One level has 50 classes, so a class a day takes a level in about 7 weeks
- Sprint returns 50% or 100% of the fee if you attend every class
Cons
- Spanish stops at B2
- Spanish costs more than English: 5 group classes cost €74.99 against €54.99
- Price
- 5 group classes €74.99 or $89.99 per 4 weeks; private from €164.99
- Free plan
- No, 7-day trial with 3 group classes or 1 private class
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store (177)
-
Memrise🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2010
Memrise from London has two Spanish courses: Spanish with 1,400+ lessons and Spanish (Mexico) with 700+ lessons. Native speakers say every word on video, and MemBot, an AI partner, runs practice conversations.
Pros
- Mexican Spanish course with 6,000+ words, 500+ videos and 75+ AI conversations
- Lifetime costs €254.99 or $329.99 once
Cons
- Memrise does not give a CEFR level for its Spanish courses
- No certificates
- Price
- Free; Pro €69.99/yr, US $61.99/yr
- Free plan
- Partly: limited lessons and videos, one speaking session a day, with ads
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
-
Pimsleur🇺🇸 United States
Pimsleur is a US audio course published by Simon & Schuster. You listen and answer out loud in 30-minute lessons. Latin American Spanish uses speakers from Colombia and Argentina in levels I to III and from Mexico in level IV, and a separate course teaches Castilian Spanish.
Pros
- Separate courses for Latin American and Castilian Spanish
- AI Conversation Coach in beta for Spanish
Cons
- The App Store does not label the billing periods
- Pimsleur does not give CEFR levels
- Price
- Spanish Premium $19.99, All Access $20.99 (US App Store, periods not labelled)
- Free plan
- Partly: one free lesson
-
Tandem🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2015
Tandem from Berlin pairs you with a native speaker who wants to learn your language. You chat, send voice notes and correct each other’s messages. The partner you pick decides the accent: Mexico, Spain, Argentina or any other country.
Pros
- Real conversations in the Spanish of the country you choose
- Corrections and translation inside the chat
Cons
- No course or levels
- New members need Pro for audio and video calls
- Price
- Free; Pro $69.99/yr (US App Store)
- Free plan
- Yes: partner search, chats, voice notes and corrections, with ads
- Rating
- 4.6 on the App Store (38.3K)
-
Lingvist🇪🇪 Tallinn, Estonia · founded 2013
Lingvist from Tallinn ranks words by how often they appear in real texts and teaches the most common ones first. It has two Spanish courses, European and Latin American, in one subscription. Custom Decks turns any text you upload into cards.
Pros
- European and Latin American Spanish in one plan
- No ads
- Students get 50% off on request
Cons
- No free plan
- Grammar comes only as notes on cards
- Price
- €9.99/mo or €79.99/yr; US App Store $9.99 and $79.99
- Free plan
- No, 14-day trial on the yearly plan
- Rating
- 4.6 on the App Store (3.7K)
-
Rosetta Stone🇺🇸 United States
Rosetta Stone is a US company. Lessons use pictures and audio in Spanish only, with no translation, and TruAccent checks your pronunciation. Spanish (Spain) and Spanish (Latin America) are separate courses inside one subscription.
Pros
- Choice of Spain or Latin American Spanish
- One plan opens all 25 languages
Cons
- Lessons have no English translations
- Rosetta Stone does not give CEFR levels on its price page
- Price
- €19.99/mo or €159/yr (EU web price)
- Free plan
- No free plan on the price page
Latin American or European Spanish
The two variants differ in a few points. Spain uses vosotros for informal “you all”, Latin America says ustedes to everyone. In most of Spain c and z sound like English “th”, in Latin America they sound like s. Everyday words change too: carro and computadora in Mexico, coche and ordenador in Spain.
Pick the variant you will hear. For the US, Mexico and South America that is Latin American Spanish, for Spain it is European Spanish.
Duolingo teaches ustedes and skips vosotros. Lingoda’s material is Castilian. Babbel, Busuu, Memrise, Lingvist, Pimsleur and Rosetta Stone sell both variants as separate courses, but the levels differ: Babbel’s Spain course reaches C1 and its Mexican course B1.
How to choose a Spanish app
To reach a CEFR level, pick Busuu (A1 to C1, free) or Babbel (C1 in European Spanish, paid). Lingoda goes to B2 with live teachers, Duolingo to B2 on its own scale.
To speak, use Tandem with native speakers, Lingoda with a teacher, or Pimsleur with AI conversation practice. To build vocabulary, Memrise plays every word in a native-speaker video, and Lingvist sorts words by frequency.
On a zero budget, Busuu and Duolingo open whole Spanish courses for free, and Tandem is free for chats.
How we picked
We took apps that people use to learn Spanish and checked on official pages which Spanish each one teaches, its highest level, its lesson count and its prices, in October 2026. Seven come from companies founded in Europe. Duolingo, Pimsleur and Rosetta Stone are US products, and we include them because a Spanish list without them would leave out common choices. Mondly is not on the list: its pages do not say which Spanish it teaches.
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Comparisons
- Busuu vs Duolingo
- Babbel vs Busuu
- Babbel vs Duolingo
- Babbel vs Rosetta Stone
- Babbel vs Pimsleur
- Memrise vs Duolingo
- Tandem vs HelloTalk
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Categories
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026
- Busuu Spanish course
- Busuu Premium plans
- babbel.com/prices
- Babbel help center: languages and levels
- Babbel on the US App Store
- Duolingo blog: what is vosotros
- Duolingo blog: courses teach advanced content
- Duolingo on the US App Store
- Super Duolingo
- Lingoda Spanish
- Lingoda: Latin American Spanish and its varieties
- lingoda.com/pricing
- Lingoda Sprint prices
- Memrise Spanish course
- Memrise Spanish (Mexico) course
- Memrise plans
- Pimsleur Spanish (Latin American)
- Pimsleur Spanish (Spain-Castilian)
- Pimsleur on the US App Store
- Tandem FAQ
- Tandem on the US App Store
- lingvist.com/pricing
- Lingvist on the US App Store
- Rosetta Stone plans and pricing
- Rosetta Stone Spanish
Best app to learn Spanish: FAQ
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