About Tandem

Tandem is a language exchange app from Berlin. Members chat, send voice notes and call native speakers who want to learn their language in return. The app is free, and Tandem Pro adds calls for new members, unlimited translations and AI writing tools. On the US App Store a 12-month Tandem Pro subscription costs $69.99 on 6 October 2026. The app has 4.6 stars from 38,322 US App Store ratings and 2.7 on Trustpilot from 298 reviews.

Tandem pairs two people who speak each other’s target language. Members find partners by language, location and interests, then talk by text, voice note, audio or video call. Built-in correction and translation tools help both sides fix mistakes in the chat.

Arnd Aschentrup, Tobias Dickmeis and Matthias Kleimann launched the app on iOS in February 2015 and on Android in September 2016. Their company Tripod Technology GmbH was registered in 2011 and has its registered seat in Hannover. The team works from Berlin-Mitte and counts about 30 people.

Every application to join is reviewed by people, and members must be 16 or older. Tandem earns money from the Tandem Pro subscription, sold in the iOS and Android apps. Investors include Brighteye Ventures, which led a Series A of £4.5 million in July 2020.