About Pitch

Pitch is a Berlin company that makes presentation software for teams. Several people edit one deck at the same time, and Pitch Agent drafts slides from a prompt in the team’s own templates. The free plan gives unlimited presentations, up to 5 members and 100 one-time AI credits. Paid plans cost €10, €15 and €20 per editor a month billed yearly, or €12, €18 and €24 billed monthly. In January 2024 the company cut two thirds of its staff and changed CEO to grow on its own revenue.

Pitch is a presentation editor that runs in the browser and in apps for Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android. Teams build decks together, comment on slides and assign them to colleagues. Decks go out as links that show who opened them and how long each slide was viewed.

Eight people from the Wunderlist team started Pitch in Berlin in January 2018, three years after Microsoft bought Wunderlist. Christian Reber led the company as CEO. Index Ventures, Thrive Capital, Lakestar and Tiger Global put in $135 million by 2021, and the Series B valued Pitch at $600 million.

In January 2024 Pitch let about 80 of its 120 employees go. Reber stepped down, and co-founder and CTO Adam Renklint became CEO. Pitch returned unspent cash to investors, and founders and employees now own 80% of the company. In 2026 it launched Pitch Agent, an MCP server and an API.