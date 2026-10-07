- teams have used it, according to Pitch
- 4M+
- lowest paid plan per editor a month, billed yearly
- €10
- venture funding raised 2018–2021
- $135M
- on G2, 68 reviews
- 4.3
About Pitch
Pitch is a Berlin company that makes presentation software for teams. Several people edit one deck at the same time, and Pitch Agent drafts slides from a prompt in the team’s own templates. The free plan gives unlimited presentations, up to 5 members and 100 one-time AI credits. Paid plans cost €10, €15 and €20 per editor a month billed yearly, or €12, €18 and €24 billed monthly. In January 2024 the company cut two thirds of its staff and changed CEO to grow on its own revenue.
Pitch is a presentation editor that runs in the browser and in apps for Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android. Teams build decks together, comment on slides and assign them to colleagues. Decks go out as links that show who opened them and how long each slide was viewed.
Eight people from the Wunderlist team started Pitch in Berlin in January 2018, three years after Microsoft bought Wunderlist. Christian Reber led the company as CEO. Index Ventures, Thrive Capital, Lakestar and Tiger Global put in $135 million by 2021, and the Series B valued Pitch at $600 million.
In January 2024 Pitch let about 80 of its 120 employees go. Reber stepped down, and co-founder and CTO Adam Renklint became CEO. Pitch returned unspent cash to investors, and founders and employees now own 80% of the company. In 2026 it launched Pitch Agent, an MCP server and an API.
History
- 2018 Eight people from the Wunderlist team start Pitch in Berlin. Pitch Software GmbH is registered in February.
- 2018 Raises a $19 million Series A led by Index Ventures in October.
- 2019 Raises $30 million led by Thrive Capital and runs a closed beta.
- 2020 Opens the product to the public.
- 2021 Raises an $85 million Series B led by Lakestar and Tiger Global at a $600 million valuation.
- 2021 Releases the iPhone app in July.
- 2024 Lets about 80 of 120 employees go. Adam Renklint replaces Christian Reber as CEO.
- 2025 Adds more than 20 AI actions for tone of voice, translation and image clean-up in November.
- 2026 Launches Pitch Agent, which drafts and edits decks from a prompt, in May.
- 2026 Adds teamspaces and SCIM user provisioning in June.
- 2026 Opens an MCP server and an API, so Claude and other AI tools can build decks in Pitch, in August.
- 2026 Adds the Anything block, which builds calculators and carousels on a slide from a description, in October.
Pitch funding and investors
- October 2018 Series A $19 million
Lead: Index Ventures BlueYardSlack FundEric YuanOlivier PomelKoen BokSimon WillnauerFrank ThelenAndrew WilkinsonSource: Index Ventures
- October 2019 Series A extension $30 million
Lead: Thrive Capital Kevin SystromMike KriegerRahul VohraSource: TechCrunch
- May 2021 Series B $85 million
Lead: Lakestar, Tiger Global Index VenturesThrive CapitalSource: tech.eu
Total as reported by tech.eu after the 2021 round. In January 2024 Pitch returned unspent cash to investors pro rata, according to TechCrunch. No rounds after 2021 were reported.
Leadership
- AR Adam Renklint CEO and co-founder, managing director since January 2024
- VS Vanessa Stock Co-founder, authorised signatory since November 2024
Christian Reber, co-founder and CEO until January 2024, kept a seat on the board, according to TechCrunch in 2024.
CareersCareers on Workable
- Marketing2
How Pitch works
- one-time AI credits on the free plan
- 100
- members on the free plan
- 5
- saving with yearly billing
- 17%
- Real-time co-editing
- Comments and slide assignments
- Pitch Agent
- Anything block
- Custom fonts and brand library
- Video uploads and recordings
- PPTX import and export
- Engagement analytics
- Pitch rooms
- MCP server and API
- Offline access
- Apps for Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Pitch Agent Drafts a deck from a prompt and attached files in the team’s templates, then rewrites, splits or restyles slides through chat. It uses AI credits from the plan. Pitch Agent
- Editor and templates More than 100 templates, custom fonts, animations, video uploads and a shared brand library. Decks import from PPTX and export to PDF and PPTX. Templates
- Live collaboration Several people edit one deck at the same time, leave comments and assign slides. Team and Business plans add creator and commenter roles. Product overview
- Links and analytics Advanced links track visits, slide views and time on each slide. Team includes 25 such links, Business has no limit. Compare plans
- Pitch rooms Branded pages that bundle decks, files and links for one client, with engagement tracking. HubSpot can create them with company details filled in. HubSpot integration
- MCP and API Claude, ChatGPT and other AI tools connect through MCP on any plan. The API builds decks from Zapier, Make, HubSpot workflows or custom code. MCP and API
How much is Pitch?
- Free €0/mo Free, up to 5 members
- Lowest paid plan Plus €10/mo €120 a year, or €12 billed monthly, 1 seat
- Team €15/mo €180 a year, or €18 billed monthly, up to 25 members
- Business €20/mo €240 a year, or €24 billed monthly, up to 200 members
- Enterprise Custom from 30 seats
Is Pitch free?
Free costs nothing: unlimited presentations, up to 5 members, 100 AI credits that do not renew, 2 external guests and 10 GB of storage. PDF exports and embeds carry Pitch branding.
Prices on pitch.com/pricing on 7 October 2026, shown in euros, per editor seat a month. Commenters and guests do not take paid seats. Yearly billing saves 17%. Fees are non-refundable under the terms of use. Extra AI credits cost $0.004 each.
How to cancel PitchTerms of use
- pitch.com on a computer ↗
- Click the workspace name and open Billing
- Choose Cancel subscription
- Select a reason and confirm
- Only the workspace owner and admins can open the billing page.
- The billing page does not open on mobile devices.
- Paid features stay until the end of the billing cycle, then the workspace moves to the free plan.
- Presentations stay in the account. New PDF exports get a Pitch watermark, and PowerPoint export stops.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- Fees are non-cancelable and non-refundable under the terms of use.
- Renewals
- Monthly plans renew each month, yearly plans each year, until cancelled.
- Disputes
- German law. For business customers, the Regional Court of Berlin.
From the Pitch help center and terms of use version 1.1.3 of 29 May 2026, checked on 7 October 2026.
Pitch for BusinessTeam and Business plans
- 01Team costs €15 per editor a month billed yearly and adds roles, 3 teamspaces, 25 tracked links and 2 Pitch rooms.
- 02Business costs €20 and removes the limits on teamspaces, tracked links, Pitch rooms and guests.
- 03Business adds 750 AI credits per seat a month and unlimited version history.
- 04Enterprise adds SAML single sign-on, SCIM, a success manager and invoiced billing from 30 seats.
Prices billed yearly on 7 October 2026. Enterprise is priced on request.
Ratings and apps
- WebEditor and shared links in the browser
- Mac and WindowsDesktop apps with offline access
- iPhone and iPadApp Store, 4.7 from 46 ratings in the US
- AndroidGoogle Play
- Slack, Notion and HubSpotNotifications, live embeds and Pitch rooms from the CRM
- MCP and APIClaude, ChatGPT, Zapier, Make and webhooks
Is Pitch worth it?
What users like
- The editor is easy and intuitive to use.Resad Zacina, Trustpilot, May 2026
- Teams organise and edit decks together in one place.Mary Joseph, Trustpilot, December 2025
- Real-time editing, comments and deck analytics help sales and fundraising.G2 review, June 2026
- 29 of 31 Capterra reviews give 5 stars.Capterra, 31 reviews
What users criticise
- Two reviewers found it hard to cancel the subscription.Rob O and Kristjan Lind, Trustpilot, June 2026
- The AI ignores layout instructions and builds a different deck.Søren Stakemann, Trustpilot, August 2025
- Decks look alike because of fixed templates, and export is weak.G2 review, September 2026
- Fees are not refunded.Pitch terms of use, May 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot has only 16 reviews, and Pitch has not invited customers to review there recently.
Pitch reviews
-
“I need to say it is one of the best products I used in a long time, it is extremely easy and intuitive to use.”Resad Zacina · 9 May 2026 · App Store Interface is so smooth
-
“It is best when you are working with a team it helps to organize and collaborate efficiently.”Mary Joseph · 30 December 2025 · App Store Pitch for business presentations
-
“It continues to create something completely different.”Søren Stakemann · 24 August 2025 · App Store AI ignores clear instructions
-
“Unbelievably hard to unsubscribe. Daylight robbery.”Rob O · 13 June 2026 · App Store Unbelievably hard to unsubscribe
Latest news
- Pitch introduces the Anything block
- Pitch introduces its MCP and API
- Pitch launches an AI presentation agent, Gizmodo
- Pitch Agent: the new era of AI presentations
- Presenting to humans in the age of AI
- Pitch cuts two thirds of staff as Christian Reber steps down, TechCrunch
- Pitch raises $85 million in Series B, tech.eu
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@pitch.com
- Generalhello@pitch.com
- Enterprisesuccess@pitch.com
- Help centerhelp.pitch.com
- Legal entity
- Pitch Software GmbH, Joachimstraße 7, 10119 Berlin, Germany
- Commercial register
- Local Court of Charlottenburg, HRB 193605 B
- Registered
- 15 February 2018
- VAT ID
- DE316292236
- Share capital
- €73,612 since January 2024
- Hosting
- Amazon AWS in European regions, AES-256 at rest
Alternatives to Pitch
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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