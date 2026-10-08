About ThingLink

ThingLink is a Finnish company that makes a browser tool for adding clickable tags to images, videos, 360° media and 3D models. Teachers build interactive infographics and virtual field trips with it, and companies build safety training, onboarding tours and branching scenarios. Content plays on phones, in the LMS through LTI 1.3 and on VR headsets, and Microsoft Immersive Reader reads every tag aloud. There is no free plan: a teacher gets a 30-day trial, then the Teacher licence costs $9 a month billed yearly. Business plans start at $19 a month for one creator and $500 a month for a team.

ThingLink lets a creator upload a picture, a video, a 360° photo or video or a 3D model and place tags on it. A tag opens text, audio, video, a link or another scene. Teachers use it for interactive maps, infographics, virtual field trips and escape rooms. Companies use it for safety briefings, product manuals and onboarding tours, and Scenario Builder adds branching questions with learner tracking.

Ulla-Maaria Koivula began experimenting with digital tags on physical objects in 2006. Development started in a Palo Alto garage, and Thinglink Oy was registered in Finland in April 2010. In 2010 ThingLink raised seed money from Inventure and Lifeline Ventures and launched rich media tags for images. In 2013 Inventure led a $2 million round, and TechCrunch reported 220,000 publishers on the platform.

From 2016 ThingLink moved towards schools with a 360° tour editor, and in 2019 it added Microsoft Immersive Reader. Between 2020 and 2022 it launched Scenario Builder, mobile AR and 3D annotation and expanded into enterprise training. Since 2024 AI tools generate images and 360° scenes. In 2026 ThingLink released the Capture scanning app for iPhone and iPad and signed a memorandum with India’s National Skill Development Corporation.