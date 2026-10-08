- teachers and students, according to ThingLink
- 4M+
- a month for the Teacher licence, billed yearly
- $9
- languages for automatic content translation
- 40
- Android app downloads
- 500K+
About ThingLink
ThingLink is a Finnish company that makes a browser tool for adding clickable tags to images, videos, 360° media and 3D models. Teachers build interactive infographics and virtual field trips with it, and companies build safety training, onboarding tours and branching scenarios. Content plays on phones, in the LMS through LTI 1.3 and on VR headsets, and Microsoft Immersive Reader reads every tag aloud. There is no free plan: a teacher gets a 30-day trial, then the Teacher licence costs $9 a month billed yearly. Business plans start at $19 a month for one creator and $500 a month for a team.
ThingLink lets a creator upload a picture, a video, a 360° photo or video or a 3D model and place tags on it. A tag opens text, audio, video, a link or another scene. Teachers use it for interactive maps, infographics, virtual field trips and escape rooms. Companies use it for safety briefings, product manuals and onboarding tours, and Scenario Builder adds branching questions with learner tracking.
Ulla-Maaria Koivula began experimenting with digital tags on physical objects in 2006. Development started in a Palo Alto garage, and Thinglink Oy was registered in Finland in April 2010. In 2010 ThingLink raised seed money from Inventure and Lifeline Ventures and launched rich media tags for images. In 2013 Inventure led a $2 million round, and TechCrunch reported 220,000 publishers on the platform.
From 2016 ThingLink moved towards schools with a 360° tour editor, and in 2019 it added Microsoft Immersive Reader. Between 2020 and 2022 it launched Scenario Builder, mobile AR and 3D annotation and expanded into enterprise training. Since 2024 AI tools generate images and 360° scenes. In 2026 ThingLink released the Capture scanning app for iPhone and iPad and signed a memorandum with India’s National Skill Development Corporation.
History
- 2006 Ulla-Maaria Koivula starts experiments with digital information on physical objects. Development begins in a Palo Alto garage.
- 2010 Thinglink Oy is registered in Finland in April. ThingLink raises $1 million from Inventure and Lifeline Ventures and launches rich media tags for images.
- 2013 Inventure leads a $2 million round in August, bringing the total to $3.9 million.
- 2014 Opens offices in New York and Palo Alto and launches video annotation.
- 2016 Launches an editor for 360° photos in May, aimed at teachers and students.
- 2017 Wins the EdTechXGlobal Rise Award in London. ThingLink counts 2.5 million teachers and students in 190 countries.
- 2018 Receives the UNESCO prize for ICT in education.
- 2019 Integrates Microsoft Immersive Reader into all tags on 20 June.
- 2020–2022 Launches Scenario Builder, mobile AR and 3D model annotation and expands into enterprise SaaS.
- 2024 Adds AI tools to all creation flows and expands into XR and spatial learning.
- 2025 Introduces Create Starter and Create XR plans for individual creators in September.
- 2026 Signs a memorandum with India’s NSDC in March. Launches ThingLink Capture for 3D scanning and updates the Apple Vision Pro app in April.
ThingLink funding and investors
- 2010 Seed $1 million
InventureLifeline VenturesSource: ArcticStartup
- August 2013 Venture $2 million
Lead: Inventure TEKESTerrapin BaleJohn MaloneyThom BeersDean KehlerEric WahlforssSource: TechCrunch
ThingLink does not publish its funding. TechCrunch put the total at $3.9 million after the 2013 round. Later rounds are mentioned by data aggregators only, with totals that do not match, so we leave them out.
Leadership
- UK Ulla-Maaria Koivula Founder and CEO
How ThingLink works
- media types to tag
- 5
- languages for automatic translation
- 40
- days of free trial for teachers
- 30
- Interactive images
- Interactive video
- 360° images and video
- 3D models
- Scenario Builder
- AI image and 360° generation
- Microsoft Immersive Reader
- Automatic translation
- Engagement statistics
- LTI 1.3 for Canvas, Moodle, Brightspace, Blackboard, Schoology and itslearning
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Interactive images, video and 360° Tags on images, videos, 360° images, 360° videos and 3D models open text, audio, video or links. Creators import from Canva, Unsplash, Google Drive and OneDrive. How the editor works
- Scenario Builder Branching simulations with questions, timers and audio narration around interactive scenes. Creators can track each learner’s progress through a scenario. Introduction to Scenario Builder
- AI tools AI generates images and 360° images from a text prompt and turns PDFs and slides into immersive lessons. The number of AI generations depends on the licence. AI tools
- Immersive Reader and accessibility Microsoft Immersive Reader appears on every text tag and reads it aloud with translation into 50+ languages. The accessibility player follows WCAG 2.2 and supports screen readers and keyboard navigation. Accessibility
- ThingLink Capture and XR Capture scans objects with the LiDAR Scanner on iPhone and iPad. Scenes play on Meta Quest, Pico, HTC VIVE, ClassVR and Apple Vision Pro. Capture launch
- Team, Business and Enterprise Plans for training teams from $500 a month, with LMS and LXP sharing, single sign-on, xAPI and learner analytics on Business. Business plans
How much is ThingLink?
- For one teacher Teacher $9/mo $108 a year, billed yearly, 1 teacher, 5,000 views
- K-12 Essential and Enhanced Custom quote for a school or district
- Higher Ed Department $4,250 a year up to 20 creators
- Higher Ed College/School $8,500 a year up to 75 creators
- Create Starter $19/mo billed yearly, 1 creator, 250 views a month
- Create Starter $29/mo $29 a month, billed monthly
- Create XR $66/mo $792 a year, 1 creator, VR headset apps
- Team from $500/mo billed yearly, up to 5 creators
- Business from $1,500/mo billed yearly, unlimited creators, LMS and SSO
- Enterprise Custom platform fee and learner volume
Is ThingLink free?
There is no free plan. Teachers get a 30-day trial with link sharing and no embedding. When it ends, content stays in the account but is unpublished. Business creators get a trial without a credit card: 14 days on the pricing page, 7 days in the help center.
Prices on thinglink.com on 8 October 2026, in US dollars. Education prices are shown in dollars only. Visitors in Europe see business prices in euros: Create Starter €17 a month billed yearly or €25 monthly, Create XR €57 or €86, Team from €425 and Business from €1,300 a month billed yearly. The help center lists Create Starter at $232 a year. Higher-education plans add creators for $108 each.
How to cancel ThingLinkTerms
- thinglink.com ↗
- Click the cog icon for Profile settings and open Billing
- Click Manage next to your plan
- Select Cancel subscription and confirm
- Paid features stay until the end of the billing period.
- Billing cannot be managed in the iOS or Android apps.
- Card subscriptions renew every year until cancelled. Invoiced licences do not renew automatically.
- For a refund, contact support. ThingLink answers within 5 business days, and Stripe takes 5 to 10 days to return the money.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- Fees are non-refundable unless stated at purchase or required by law. The help center accepts a forgotten renewal or a wrong plan as valid reasons.
- Changes to terms
- You can end the subscription before changes take effect and get a pro-rata refund.
- USA
- Contract with ThingLink, Inc., California law, binding arbitration in Santa Clara County.
- Other countries
- Contract with ThingLink Oy, Finnish law, arbitration in Helsinki. UK customers contract with ThingLink UK Ltd under Scots law.
From the ThingLink terms of 1 June 2026 and the help center of 1 July and 8 August 2026, checked on 8 October 2026.
ThingLink for BusinessBusiness plans
- 01Team covers up to 5 creators with Scenario Builder, automatic translation and a branded XR landing page.
- 02Business adds unlimited creators, LMS and LXP sharing, single sign-on, xAPI and learner analytics.
- 03A 3-month proof of concept on Business costs from $6,000 for up to 250 learners and counts towards the annual contract.
- 04Enterprise adds white-label apps, resell rights and private cloud or on-premises hosting.
From $500 a month for Team and $1,500 for Business, billed yearly, on 8 October 2026. Enterprise is priced on request.
Ratings
- WebCreators and viewers work in the browser, viewers need no account
- iPhone, iPad and AndroidThingLink app, AR Viewer and Capture
- VR headsetsMeta Quest, Pico, HTC VIVE, Samsung Galaxy XR, ClassVR
- Apple Vision ProViewing and editing of 3D scans and tours
- LMSLTI 1.3 for Canvas, Moodle, Brightspace, Blackboard, Schoology, itslearning
- Corporate LMS and LXPDocebo, 360Learning, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, Workday, via LTI 1.3 and xAPI
- Microsoft and GooglePowerPoint, Teams, SharePoint, OneNote, Google Classroom and Sites, SSO
ThingLink app
- Current iOS version
- 5.0.6, released 31 January 2023
- First release on iOS
- 23 May 2013
- Requires
- iOS 11.0 or later
- Downloads, Google Play
- 500K+
- ThingLink Capture
- iPhone and iPad with LiDAR, since March 2026
Is ThingLink worth it?
What users like
- People without design experience make interactive images and videos.Hosam K., G2, June 2023
- A map or an infographic becomes a clickable learning tool for students.Marnie D., G2, December 2020
- Works in the browser without downloads.Hany I., G2, April 2022
- 12 of 13 G2 reviews give 4 or 5 stars.G2, 13 reviews
What users criticise
- Embedded content does not size well on phones, and paid plans cost a lot.Hosam K., G2, June 2023
- Students have to register before they can create.Tracy-Ann C., G2, January 2023
- A lecturer reported high CPU load in Chrome and moved to Genially.Richard P., G2, October 2021
- After the trial, content is unpublished until you pay.ThingLink help center
What users write in reviews, not our rating. There is no free plan, and the Teacher licence costs $108 a year.
Latest news
- ThingLink launches Capture for 3D scanning and updates its Apple Vision Pro app
- ThingLink appoints Vervenest as implementation partner in India
- ThingLink signs an MoU with India’s National Skill Development Corporation
- ThingLink launches Create Starter and Create XR plans
- ThingLink wins the EdTechXGlobal Rise Award
- ThingLink raises another $2 million, TechCrunch
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Thinglink Oy, Oikopolku 12, 80770 Kontiolahti, Finland
- Business ID
- 2329185-9
- Trade register
- Registered 28 April 2010
- VAT ID
- FI23291859
- Line of business
- Computer consultancy and facilities management (62200)
- Address for notices
- Lapinlahdenkatu 16, 00180 Helsinki
- Group companies
- ThingLink, Inc. (Delaware, Palo Alto), ThingLink UK Ltd (Scotland)
- Security
- ISO 27001, GDPR and COPPA, according to ThingLink
Alternatives to ThingLink
- Genially🇪🇸 Spain Interactive presentations, games and courses with a free plan and SCORM export, from Córdoba. →
- BookWidgets🇧🇪 Belgium Interactive exercises and quizzes that teachers build, from Belgium. →
- Prezi🇭🇺 Hungary Presentation software from Budapest with a zooming canvas, live polls and a free Basic plan. →
- Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Spain Interactive video lessons with questions and LMS grading, free for 20 activities, from Barcelona. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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