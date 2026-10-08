Assessment 🇧🇪 Kortenberg, Belgium Since 2013

BookWidgets

Interactive exercises and quizzes that teachers create.

Visit bookwidgets.com Try BookWidgets free All companies
activity types
40+
question types, 30 auto-graded
35+
Google Classroom add-on installs
4M+
free trial
30 days

About BookWidgets

BookWidgets is a Belgian tool that teachers use to build interactive exercises and auto-graded assignments. It has 40+ activity types, from quizzes and worksheets to crosswords and video quizzes, and more than 35 question types. Students open the activities in a browser on phones, tablets and computers, and teachers follow their work live and grade it in a reporting dashboard. Activities can be shared through Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams, Canvas, Moodle, Schoology and other LMSs. A teacher licence costs €61 a year or €10.95 a month without VAT, and a 30-day free trial is available.

BookWidgets gives teachers templates for digital exercises they fill with their own content. A teacher picks a template such as Quiz, Worksheet, Crossword or Video Quiz, adds text and media and shares a link, a code or an LMS assignment. Students answer on any device, and many questions are graded automatically.

Niels Vanspauwen and Xavier Van Elsacker, both civil engineers, started BookWidgets in 2013. The first version ran only on the iPad, and teachers built exercises on a Mac. Support for Android, Chromebook and Windows came later. In 2016 the company worked from the Corda Campus in Hasselt and said BookWidgets was used in more than 50 countries.

The product belongs to Kidimedia BV, registered in Kortenberg, Belgium, in 2010. Bart Buckinx is managing director. The team publishes a weekly teacher blog, runs an ambassador programme for teachers and sells through resellers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Sweden.

History

  1. 2010 Kidimedia is registered in Kortenberg on 12 November.
  2. 2013 Niels Vanspauwen and Xavier Van Elsacker launch BookWidgets for the iPad.
  3. 2014 The BookWidgets iPad app appears in the App Store in April.
  4. 2016 The company hires its first employee in the summer.
  5. 2016 LRM and KBC lend €150,000 each, €300,000 in total.
  6. 2016 BookWidgets reports use in more than 50 countries.
  7. 2020 The last iPad app update, version 2.8.4, ships in July.
  8. 2023 Kidimedia becomes a BV on 3 November, with Bart Buckinx and Xavier Van Elsacker as directors.
  9. 2024 An April update lets teachers take back feedback in Google Classroom, Teams and LTI 1.3 assignments.
  10. 2026 ISTE publishes a 2026 ISTE Seal findings report on BookWidgets.

BookWidgets funding and investors

€300,000 in loans
  1. September 2016
    KlimOp loan €150,000

    LRM

    Source: Computable
  2. September 2016
    Bank loan €150,000

    KBC

    Source: Computable

Both amounts are loans reported by Computable in September 2016. The press page names imec and LRM as supporters. No equity rounds are listed in the sources we checked.

Leadership

  • Bart Buckinx Managing director
  • Xavier Van Elsacker Co-founder and director

Niels Vanspauwen co-founded BookWidgets with Xavier Van Elsacker in 2013. Both directors have held their posts at Kidimedia BV since 3 November 2023, according to the Belgian company register.

How BookWidgets works

activity types
40+
question types
35+
question types graded automatically
30
  • Quiz and Worksheet
  • Split Worksheet with PDF
  • Video Quiz
  • WebQuest
  • Flash Cards
  • Whiteboard
  • Crossword and Word Search
  • Memory and Pair Matching
  • Bingo Card
  • Mind Map
  • Hotspot Image
  • Active Plot and Spreadsheet
  • Import from Word and PDF
  • Live Widgets
  • Reporting dashboard

Products

  • Quiz and Worksheet Self-grading tests with more than 35 question types, 30 of them graded automatically. Split Worksheet puts a PDF or text next to the questions. Question types
  • Video Quiz Questions tied to time points in a video. The video pauses at each question until the student answers. Widget library
  • Games Crossword, word search, memory, pair matching, bingo, jigsaw puzzle and hangman, built from the teacher’s word lists. Widget library
  • Live Widgets Teachers watch students work in real time, spot who needs help, play live games and run quick surveys. How it works
  • School and district licences Teacher Group licences for 5, 10 or more teachers, with LTI integration for Canvas, Moodle, Blackboard and other LMSs. Whole schools can buy a licence priced per student. Pricing

How much is BookWidgets?

  • Teacher €10.95/mo €131.40 a year, billed monthly, cancel monthly
  • Lowest price Teacher €5.08/mo €61 a year, billed yearly, 1 teacher
  • Teacher Group, 5 teachers €305 a year €61 per teacher a year
  • Teacher Group, 10+ teachers €435 a year for 10 €43.50 per teacher a year
  • School, unlimited teachers Custom priced per student
  • Standard €275 a year 1 creator, commercial use
  • Professional Custom priced for the use case

Is BookWidgets free?

30-day free trial: teachers create as many widgets as they like and use them in class. After a paid plan ends, the account moves to a free plan that keeps collecting, reviewing and grading student work.

Prices on bookwidgets.com/pricing on 8 October 2026, in euros, without VAT. VAT applies only to consumers in the EU and the UK. Educational licences are for educational use only.

How to cancel BookWidgets

Terms of use
  • bookwidgets.com ↗
    1. Sign in and open the plan page at bookwidgets.com/a/plan
    2. Cancel the subscription
    3. Or write to support@bookwidgets.com
  • All subscriptions renew automatically unless agreed otherwise.
  • After cancelling, the plan stays active until the end of the paid term and does not renew.
  • The account then moves to the free plan.
  • Deleting the account, with all widgets and student data, needs an email to support@bookwidgets.com.

Refund rules

Inactive accounts
Kept for 3 years, then BookWidgets emails the owner and starts removal.
Student work
Kept for at least 6 years unless the teacher deletes it or the account is removed.
Disputes
Belgian law, the court of Leuven. Kidimedia does not take part in consumer arbitration.

From the BookWidgets terms of use of 29 October 2024 and the imprint, checked on 8 October 2026.

Plans for publishers and companies

Commercial plans
  • 01Standard costs €275 a year for 1 creator and allows commercial use.
  • 02Professional removes the BookWidgets logo, adds full design customisation, advanced multimedia and LTI integration.
  • 03Commercial plans host activities for internal users only. Wider audiences need an agreement with BookWidgets.
  • 04Teachers can download widgets as HTML and embed them in eBooks or on their own website.

Prices without VAT on 8 October 2026. Professional is priced on request.

Latest news

  1. 40+ Odyssey activities to engage students before, during and after reading
  2. 16 new reasons to fall in love with BookWidgets
  3. BookWidgets: de toekomst van het onderwijs, Computable
  4. LRM en KBC lenen 3 ton in BookWidgets, Computable

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Kidimedia BV, Leuvensesteenweg 142, 3070 Kortenberg, Belgium
Company number
0831.289.505
Registered
12 November 2010
Legal form
Private limited company (BV) since 3 November 2023
Employer
Since 1 June 2016
US entity
BookWidgets Inc., New York

Alternatives to BookWidgets

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

Other assessment companies

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BookWidgets FAQ

A Belgian tool for teachers to create interactive exercises and auto-graded assignments. It has 40+ activity types, including quizzes, worksheets, video quizzes, crosswords and memory games, and works in the browser on any device.

On 8 October 2026 a Teacher licence costs €10.95 a month or €61 a year without VAT. Teacher Group costs €61 per teacher a year for 5 teachers and €43.50 for 10 or more. In the US the Teacher licence costs $11.95 a month or $67 a year.

There is a 30-day free trial with unlimited widgets. Creating and sharing widgets needs a paid plan. The free plan lets teachers collect, review and grade student work.

Yes. Teachers share activities to Google Classroom through an add-on or a Chrome extension, and to Teams through assignments. Grades go to the gradebook. The Classroom add-on needs a Teacher Group licence and a school agreement.

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