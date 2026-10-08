About BookWidgets

BookWidgets is a Belgian tool that teachers use to build interactive exercises and auto-graded assignments. It has 40+ activity types, from quizzes and worksheets to crosswords and video quizzes, and more than 35 question types. Students open the activities in a browser on phones, tablets and computers, and teachers follow their work live and grade it in a reporting dashboard. Activities can be shared through Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams, Canvas, Moodle, Schoology and other LMSs. A teacher licence costs €61 a year or €10.95 a month without VAT, and a 30-day free trial is available.

BookWidgets gives teachers templates for digital exercises they fill with their own content. A teacher picks a template such as Quiz, Worksheet, Crossword or Video Quiz, adds text and media and shares a link, a code or an LMS assignment. Students answer on any device, and many questions are graded automatically.

Niels Vanspauwen and Xavier Van Elsacker, both civil engineers, started BookWidgets in 2013. The first version ran only on the iPad, and teachers built exercises on a Mac. Support for Android, Chromebook and Windows came later. In 2016 the company worked from the Corda Campus in Hasselt and said BookWidgets was used in more than 50 countries.

The product belongs to Kidimedia BV, registered in Kortenberg, Belgium, in 2010. Bart Buckinx is managing director. The team publishes a weekly teacher blog, runs an ambassador programme for teachers and sells through resellers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Sweden.