Tech skills 🇧🇪 Leuven, Belgium Since 2013 4.8 · 5K ratings

DataCamp

Interactive online courses in data science, AI, Python and SQL.

Visit datacamp.com All companies
learners, according to DataCamp
21M
courses in the catalogue
778
companies use DataCamp
5,000+
Premium per month, US
$35

About DataCamp

DataCamp sells online courses in data science, AI, Python, SQL and Power BI. Jonathan Cornelissen, Martijn Theuwissen and Dieter De Mesmaeker started it in Leuven, Belgium, in 2013, and the company now runs from New York. Lessons mix short videos with coding exercises in the browser, and the catalogue listed 778 courses on 6 October 2026. Premium costs $35 a month or $370 a year in the US, and in October 2026 the yearly plan sold at $185. The first chapter of every course is free, and teachers get DataCamp Classrooms for free.

DataCamp teaches data and AI skills online. A course starts with a short video, then the learner writes Python, R or SQL in an editor in the browser and gets feedback on each answer. Courses group into career tracks, such as Data Analyst or AI Engineer, and into skill tracks. DataCamp also runs its own certifications, projects, DataLab notebooks and an AI tutor that answers questions inside the exercises. The mobile app for iPhone and Android has short lessons and daily coding challenges.

Jonathan Cornelissen, Martijn Theuwissen and Dieter De Mesmaeker founded the company in Belgium in 2013. DataCamp Belgium was registered in Leuven on 19 November 2013, and DataCamp, Inc. was incorporated in Delaware in 2014. The company joined Techstars in 2015. SEC filings to 2017 give an office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and in July 2017 DataCamp raised $4 million and moved its US headquarters to New York. Spectrum Equity led a $25 million round in December 2018. DataCamp, Inc. in New York signs the terms of use today, and DataCamp Belgium in Leuven still employs staff.

In April 2019 the board said Cornelissen would take indefinite unpaid leave after an incident with an employee in October 2017. Theuwissen led the company as interim CEO and became CEO in November 2019. In 2026 the DataCamp leadership page lists Cornelissen as CEO and Theuwissen as COO. In November 2025 DataCamp bought Optima, a Dubai company that builds AI-led lessons, and its founder Yusuf Saber became Chief AI Officer. DataCamp sells plans to individuals, teams and enterprises, and gives free Classrooms to teachers and their students.

History

  1. 2013 DataCamp Belgium registers in Leuven on 19 November. Founders: Jonathan Cornelissen, Martijn Theuwissen and Dieter De Mesmaeker.
  2. 2014 DataCamp, Inc. is incorporated in Delaware, according to SEC filings.
  3. 2015 Joins the Techstars accelerator. Files two SEC notices for rounds of $1.19 million and $1.0 million.
  4. 2017 Raises $4 million in July and moves its US headquarters from the Boston area to New York.
  5. 2017 Releases the iPhone app on 18 October.
  6. 2018 Spectrum Equity leads a $25 million round in December, with Accomplice and Arthur Ventures. DataCamp counts 3.3 million users and 1,000 business customers.
  7. 2019 Cornelissen steps down as CEO from 1 May and takes unpaid leave. An independent review publishes its report on 16 October.
  8. 2019 Martijn Theuwissen becomes CEO on 18 November after seven months as interim CEO.
  9. 2020 Ranks 94th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 for North America.
  10. 2025 Buys Optima, an AI learning platform from Dubai, on 12 November. Yusuf Saber joins as Chief AI Officer.
  11. 2025 G2 names DataCamp a Leader in its Winter 2026 reports, among them Technical Skills Development.
  12. 2026 Cornelissen, as CEO, pledges free AI training to one million teachers and students through DataCamp Classrooms in January.

DataCamp funding and investors

$31.1 million raised by December 2018
  1. June 2015
    Early round $1.19 million

    Source: SEC Form D
  2. December 2015
    Early round $1.0 million

    Source: SEC Form D
  3. July 2017
    Round $4 million

    Arthur Ventures

    Source: Arthur Ventures
  4. December 2018
    Series B $25 million

    Lead: Spectrum Equity AccompliceArthur Ventures

    Source: VentureBeat

Total as reported by VentureBeat in December 2018. SEC Form D filings show $1.19 million (2015), $1.0 million (2015), $4.0 million (2017) and $23.0 million sold of a $25 million offering (2018). DataCamp has not announced a funding round after 2018.

Leadership

  • Jonathan Cornelissen Co-founder and CEO
  • Martijn Theuwissen Co-founder and COO
  • Jelle Carcan CFO
  • Eduardo Oliveira Chief Product Officer
  • Thad Pitney General Counsel

Leadership page on 6 October 2026. Theuwissen was CEO from November 2019; the date Cornelissen returned to the CEO role is not public in the sources we checked. Yusuf Saber, founder of Optima, joined as Chief AI Officer in November 2025. Dieter De Mesmaeker and Stephen LeSieur of Spectrum Equity were directors in the 2018 SEC filing.

Careers

Greenhouse job board
4New York
36 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Engineering13
  • Learner Product12
  • Sales and Customer Success5
  • Marketing4
  • Legal1
  • Media and Communications1

How DataCamp teaches

courses
778
certifications listed
9
chapter of every course free
1st
  • Video plus coding exercises
  • Browser editor, no install
  • Career tracks
  • Skill tracks
  • Certifications
  • Projects
  • DataLab notebooks
  • AI tutor
  • Mobile app
  • Daily coding challenges

Course topics

Topics13

  • Artificial intelligence
  • Software development
  • Data analysis
  • Data manipulation
  • Data visualization
  • Data engineering
  • Machine learning
  • Data preparation
  • Data literacy
  • Reporting
  • Cloud
  • Probability and statistics
  • Applied finance

Technologies19

  • Python
  • SQL
  • R
  • Power BI
  • Excel
  • Tableau
  • ChatGPT and OpenAI
  • Claude
  • Microsoft Copilot
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Google Cloud
  • Databricks
  • Spark
  • Snowflake
  • dbt
  • Airflow
  • Alteryx
  • Java

Certifications9

  • AI Fundamentals
  • Data Analyst
  • Data Scientist
  • Data Engineer
  • AI Engineer
  • SQL Associate
  • Power BI (PL-300)
  • Azure (AZ-900)
  • AWS Cloud Practitioner

Topics, technologies and certifications listed on datacamp.com on 6 October 2026. The course catalogue showed 778 courses; the pricing page says 790+.

Products

  • Courses and tracks 778 courses from basic to advanced. Introduction to SQL takes 2 hours, Introduction to Python 4 hours. Career and skill tracks group courses for a job or a tool. All courses
  • AI tutor An AI tutor answers questions inside the exercises. Premium includes credits for it; the yearly checkout showed 490 credits on 6 October 2026. Pricing
  • DataCamp app Short lessons and daily 5-minute coding challenges on iPhone and Android. 4.8 on the US App Store, 4.7 on Google Play. App Store
  • DataCamp for Business Teams from 2 licences and Enterprise plans with custom tracks, private courses, SSO, LMS integrations and progress reports. For business
  • DataCamp Classrooms Free Premium access for university professors and, in nine countries, for secondary school teachers and their students. Access lasts six months, then the teacher reapplies. Create a classroom

How much is DataCamp?

  • Premium, monthly $35/mo $35, charged every month, can be paused
  • Premium, yearly $30.83/mo $370, list price, charged every 12 months
  • Lowest price Premium, yearly, October 2026 $185 with the 50% promotion, charged every 12 months
  • Student, monthly $24/mo $24, charged every month, for enrolled students
  • Teams $30.83/mo $370, per licence a year, 2 licences or more; $185 in the first year with the October promotion
  • Enterprise On request custom tracks, SSO, LMS integrations

Is DataCamp free?

Free Basic account: the first chapter of every course, cheat sheets, tutorials and a public profile. Teachers get DataCamp Classrooms for free.

Prices in US dollars on datacamp.com/pricing and the checkout on 6 October 2026, before tax. The yearly list price is $370. An October 2026 promotion (code OCT26-EURO) took 50% off, so the yearly plan cost $185, and the checkout said the discount applies to all renewals. The pricing page rounds $185 a year up to $16 a month. Prices can differ by country and promotion.

How to cancel DataCamp

Cancellation guide
  • datacamp.com ↗
    1. Log in, click the arrow next to your profile picture and open Account Settings
    2. Open Subscriptions and click Manage Subscription
    3. Monthly plans first offer a pause: click Continue to Cancel and confirm on the final screen
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select DataCamp and cancel
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
    2. Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
    3. Select DataCamp and tap Cancel subscription
  • All plans renew automatically for the same period at the then-current price.
  • After cancelling, Premium stays active to the end of the paid period, then the account returns to the free plan with progress kept.
  • DataCamp does not refund or prorate unused time, including after an unnoticed renewal.
  • Monthly subscribers can pause the account. Yearly plans cannot be paused.
  • AI tutor subscription credits are forfeited on cancellation. Top-up credits are not refunded.

Refund rules

Individual plans
Cancel any time in account settings. No refund for partly used or unused periods.
Business plans
Cancel at least 30 days before the term ends. Fees are non-refundable.
Mobile
Apple handles iOS subscriptions. DataCamp support can look into Android subscriptions with the Google Play order number.
Law
The terms are governed by New York law and include an arbitration clause; users can opt out within 30 days by writing to legal@datacamp.com.

From the DataCamp help center and terms of use, checked on 6 October 2026.

DataCamp for Business

For companies
  • 01Teams starts at 2 licences, with group management, progress tracking and licence tools.
  • 02Enterprise adds custom tracks, private courses, SSO and LMS integrations.
  • 03Self-paced learning, live cohorts or a mix, according to DataCamp.
  • 045,000+ companies use DataCamp, among them 80% of the Fortune 1000, according to DataCamp.

Teams $370 per licence a year, $185 in the first year with the October 2026 promotion. Enterprise on request.

Ratings

4.6Trustpilot · Excellent 975 reviews · company profile claimed

DataCamp app

Current version
165.0.0, released 28 September 2026
First release on iOS
18 October 2017
Requires
iOS 15.1 or later
Seller
Datacamp inc.

Is DataCamp worth it?

What learners like

What learners criticise

What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Most complaints on Trustpilot concern automatic renewals and the no-refund rule. DataCamp replied to all 23 negative reviews counted by Trustpilot.

DataCamp reviews

  • The Customer Service is Excellent
    “What I like is that if you wish to cancel, you can easily do that from the dashboard.”
    Z.M · 24 September 2026 · App Store
  • AI Tutor
    “It’s like having your own tutor whom you can ask questions to to clarify your understanding, or to help you through the practice exercises.”
    Nikki Ness · 19 September 2026 · App Store
  • Hidden cancel button and unexpected price increases
    “DataCamp processed an automatic renewal charge of $161.29 on my account without sending a single advance notice or renewal warning.”
    Ingrid Clay · 10 July 2026 · App Store
  • Disappointing: Hidden Costs After Subscription
    “It makes no sense to charge X for access to a library of courses, then ask for the same amount again just to access a single new AI course.”
    Darren Baker · 17 March 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. DataCamp pledges free AI training to one million teachers and students in 2026
  2. G2 names DataCamp a Leader in Technical Skills Development and Enterprise Online Learning
  3. DataCamp has acquired Optima
  4. DataCamp buys Optima, Pulse 2.0
  5. Martijn Theuwissen officially steps into CEO role
  6. An important update from the DataCamp board of directors
  7. DataCamp raises $25 million, VentureBeat
  8. Belgian edtech startup DataCamp raises $25M from Spectrum Equity, Silicon Canals

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
DataCamp, Inc., 1 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2014, New York, NY 10119, USA
US entity
DataCamp, Inc., Delaware, incorporated 2014, SEC CIK 0001711895
Belgian entity
DataCamp Belgium BV, enterprise number 0542.351.249, Martelarenlaan 38, 3010 Leuven
Belgian start date
19 November 2013
Belgian activity codes
NACE 63.100 data processing and hosting, 85.599 other education
Belgian employer since
4 August 2014
UK entity
Data Science Central UK Limited, company number 11138872, incorporated 8 January 2018
Contracting party
DataCamp, Inc., terms governed by New York law

Alternatives to DataCamp

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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DataCamp FAQ

In the US Premium costs $35 a month or $370 a year. In October 2026 a 50% promotion cut the yearly plan to $185, about $15.42 a month. Teams costs $370 per licence a year, Enterprise is priced on request. The Basic account is free and opens the first chapter of every course.

On Trustpilot DataCamp scores 4.6 from 975 reviews, and 87% give 4 or 5 stars. Reviewers name the interactive exercises, the AI tutor and certifications. The 1-star reviews mostly describe automatic renewals without a refund. The US App Store rating is 4.8, Google Play 4.7.

No. DataCamp does not refund or prorate unused time, also after an automatic renewal. After cancelling, Premium stays active to the end of the paid period.

Log in, open Account Settings, then Subscriptions and Manage Subscription, and click Continue to Cancel. Confirm on the final screen. App Store and Google Play subscriptions are cancelled in the store.

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