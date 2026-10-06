- learners, according to DataCamp
- 21M
- courses in the catalogue
- 778
- companies use DataCamp
- 5,000+
- Premium per month, US
- $35
About DataCamp
DataCamp sells online courses in data science, AI, Python, SQL and Power BI. Jonathan Cornelissen, Martijn Theuwissen and Dieter De Mesmaeker started it in Leuven, Belgium, in 2013, and the company now runs from New York. Lessons mix short videos with coding exercises in the browser, and the catalogue listed 778 courses on 6 October 2026. Premium costs $35 a month or $370 a year in the US, and in October 2026 the yearly plan sold at $185. The first chapter of every course is free, and teachers get DataCamp Classrooms for free.
DataCamp teaches data and AI skills online. A course starts with a short video, then the learner writes Python, R or SQL in an editor in the browser and gets feedback on each answer. Courses group into career tracks, such as Data Analyst or AI Engineer, and into skill tracks. DataCamp also runs its own certifications, projects, DataLab notebooks and an AI tutor that answers questions inside the exercises. The mobile app for iPhone and Android has short lessons and daily coding challenges.
Jonathan Cornelissen, Martijn Theuwissen and Dieter De Mesmaeker founded the company in Belgium in 2013. DataCamp Belgium was registered in Leuven on 19 November 2013, and DataCamp, Inc. was incorporated in Delaware in 2014. The company joined Techstars in 2015. SEC filings to 2017 give an office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and in July 2017 DataCamp raised $4 million and moved its US headquarters to New York. Spectrum Equity led a $25 million round in December 2018. DataCamp, Inc. in New York signs the terms of use today, and DataCamp Belgium in Leuven still employs staff.
In April 2019 the board said Cornelissen would take indefinite unpaid leave after an incident with an employee in October 2017. Theuwissen led the company as interim CEO and became CEO in November 2019. In 2026 the DataCamp leadership page lists Cornelissen as CEO and Theuwissen as COO. In November 2025 DataCamp bought Optima, a Dubai company that builds AI-led lessons, and its founder Yusuf Saber became Chief AI Officer. DataCamp sells plans to individuals, teams and enterprises, and gives free Classrooms to teachers and their students.
History
- 2013 DataCamp Belgium registers in Leuven on 19 November. Founders: Jonathan Cornelissen, Martijn Theuwissen and Dieter De Mesmaeker.
- 2014 DataCamp, Inc. is incorporated in Delaware, according to SEC filings.
- 2015 Joins the Techstars accelerator. Files two SEC notices for rounds of $1.19 million and $1.0 million.
- 2017 Raises $4 million in July and moves its US headquarters from the Boston area to New York.
- 2017 Releases the iPhone app on 18 October.
- 2018 Spectrum Equity leads a $25 million round in December, with Accomplice and Arthur Ventures. DataCamp counts 3.3 million users and 1,000 business customers.
- 2019 Cornelissen steps down as CEO from 1 May and takes unpaid leave. An independent review publishes its report on 16 October.
- 2019 Martijn Theuwissen becomes CEO on 18 November after seven months as interim CEO.
- 2020 Ranks 94th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 for North America.
- 2025 Buys Optima, an AI learning platform from Dubai, on 12 November. Yusuf Saber joins as Chief AI Officer.
- 2025 G2 names DataCamp a Leader in its Winter 2026 reports, among them Technical Skills Development.
- 2026 Cornelissen, as CEO, pledges free AI training to one million teachers and students through DataCamp Classrooms in January.
DataCamp funding and investors
- June 2015 Early round $1.19 million
- December 2015 Early round $1.0 million
- July 2017 Round $4 million
Arthur VenturesSource: Arthur Ventures
- December 2018 Series B $25 million
Lead: Spectrum Equity AccompliceArthur VenturesSource: VentureBeat
Total as reported by VentureBeat in December 2018. SEC Form D filings show $1.19 million (2015), $1.0 million (2015), $4.0 million (2017) and $23.0 million sold of a $25 million offering (2018). DataCamp has not announced a funding round after 2018.
Leadership
- JC Jonathan Cornelissen Co-founder and CEO
- MT Martijn Theuwissen Co-founder and COO
- JC Jelle Carcan CFO
- EO Eduardo Oliveira Chief Product Officer
- TP Thad Pitney General Counsel
Leadership page on 6 October 2026. Theuwissen was CEO from November 2019; the date Cornelissen returned to the CEO role is not public in the sources we checked. Yusuf Saber, founder of Optima, joined as Chief AI Officer in November 2025. Dieter De Mesmaeker and Stephen LeSieur of Spectrum Equity were directors in the 2018 SEC filing.
CareersGreenhouse job board
- Engineering13
- Learner Product12
- Sales and Customer Success5
- Marketing4
- Legal1
- Media and Communications1
How DataCamp teaches
- courses
- 778
- certifications listed
- 9
- chapter of every course free
- 1st
- Video plus coding exercises
- Browser editor, no install
- Career tracks
- Skill tracks
- Certifications
- Projects
- DataLab notebooks
- AI tutor
- Mobile app
- Daily coding challenges
Course topics
Topics13
- Artificial intelligence
- Software development
- Data analysis
- Data manipulation
- Data visualization
- Data engineering
- Machine learning
- Data preparation
- Data literacy
- Reporting
- Cloud
- Probability and statistics
- Applied finance
Technologies19
- Python
- SQL
- R
- Power BI
- Excel
- Tableau
- ChatGPT and OpenAI
- Claude
- Microsoft Copilot
- AWS
- Azure
- Google Cloud
- Databricks
- Spark
- Snowflake
- dbt
- Airflow
- Alteryx
- Java
Certifications9
- AI Fundamentals
- Data Analyst
- Data Scientist
- Data Engineer
- AI Engineer
- SQL Associate
- Power BI (PL-300)
- Azure (AZ-900)
- AWS Cloud Practitioner
Topics, technologies and certifications listed on datacamp.com on 6 October 2026. The course catalogue showed 778 courses; the pricing page says 790+.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Courses and tracks 778 courses from basic to advanced. Introduction to SQL takes 2 hours, Introduction to Python 4 hours. Career and skill tracks group courses for a job or a tool. All courses
- AI tutor An AI tutor answers questions inside the exercises. Premium includes credits for it; the yearly checkout showed 490 credits on 6 October 2026. Pricing
- DataCamp app Short lessons and daily 5-minute coding challenges on iPhone and Android. 4.8 on the US App Store, 4.7 on Google Play. App Store
- DataCamp for Business Teams from 2 licences and Enterprise plans with custom tracks, private courses, SSO, LMS integrations and progress reports. For business
- DataCamp Classrooms Free Premium access for university professors and, in nine countries, for secondary school teachers and their students. Access lasts six months, then the teacher reapplies. Create a classroom
How much is DataCamp?
- Premium, monthly $35/mo $35, charged every month, can be paused
- Premium, yearly $30.83/mo $370, list price, charged every 12 months
- Lowest price Premium, yearly, October 2026 $185 with the 50% promotion, charged every 12 months
- Student, monthly $24/mo $24, charged every month, for enrolled students
- Teams $30.83/mo $370, per licence a year, 2 licences or more; $185 in the first year with the October promotion
- Enterprise On request custom tracks, SSO, LMS integrations
Is DataCamp free?
Free Basic account: the first chapter of every course, cheat sheets, tutorials and a public profile. Teachers get DataCamp Classrooms for free.
Prices in US dollars on datacamp.com/pricing and the checkout on 6 October 2026, before tax. The yearly list price is $370. An October 2026 promotion (code OCT26-EURO) took 50% off, so the yearly plan cost $185, and the checkout said the discount applies to all renewals. The pricing page rounds $185 a year up to $16 a month. Prices can differ by country and promotion.
How to cancel DataCampCancellation guide
- datacamp.com ↗
- Log in, click the arrow next to your profile picture and open Account Settings
- Open Subscriptions and click Manage Subscription
- Monthly plans first offer a pause: click Continue to Cancel and confirm on the final screen
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select DataCamp and cancel
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
- Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
- Select DataCamp and tap Cancel subscription
- All plans renew automatically for the same period at the then-current price.
- After cancelling, Premium stays active to the end of the paid period, then the account returns to the free plan with progress kept.
- DataCamp does not refund or prorate unused time, including after an unnoticed renewal.
- Monthly subscribers can pause the account. Yearly plans cannot be paused.
- AI tutor subscription credits are forfeited on cancellation. Top-up credits are not refunded.
Refund rules
- Individual plans
- Cancel any time in account settings. No refund for partly used or unused periods.
- Business plans
- Cancel at least 30 days before the term ends. Fees are non-refundable.
- Mobile
- Apple handles iOS subscriptions. DataCamp support can look into Android subscriptions with the Google Play order number.
- Law
- The terms are governed by New York law and include an arbitration clause; users can opt out within 30 days by writing to legal@datacamp.com.
From the DataCamp help center and terms of use, checked on 6 October 2026.
DataCamp for BusinessFor companies
- 01Teams starts at 2 licences, with group management, progress tracking and licence tools.
- 02Enterprise adds custom tracks, private courses, SSO and LMS integrations.
- 03Self-paced learning, live cohorts or a mix, according to DataCamp.
- 045,000+ companies use DataCamp, among them 80% of the Fortune 1000, according to DataCamp.
Teams $370 per licence a year, $185 in the first year with the October 2026 promotion. Enterprise on request.
Ratings
- WebCourses, exercises and DataLab in the browser
- iPhone and iPad4.8 on the App Store, US
- Android4.7 on Google Play, 1M+ downloads
DataCamp app
- Current version
- 165.0.0, released 28 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 18 October 2017
- Requires
- iOS 15.1 or later
- Seller
- Datacamp inc.
Is DataCamp worth it?
What learners like
- Short videos, bite-sized interactive lessons and practice exercises.Jeremy Tajolix, Trustpilot, October 2026
- The AI tutor helps with questions and practice exercises.Nikki Ness, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A Data Analyst certification helped a learner get a job in data.Oksana, Trustpilot, September 2026
- 87% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 975 reviews
What learners criticise
- A renewal was charged without advance notice, and the cancel option was missing from the dashboard.Ingrid Clay, Trustpilot, July 2026
- Some new AI courses cost extra on top of the subscription.Darren Baker, Trustpilot, March 2026
- A bug blocked an exercise in a career track, and support emails went unanswered.dhnation, Trustpilot, July 2026
- 9% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star.Trustpilot, 975 reviews
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Most complaints on Trustpilot concern automatic renewals and the no-refund rule. DataCamp replied to all 23 negative reviews counted by Trustpilot.
DataCamp reviews
-
“What I like is that if you wish to cancel, you can easily do that from the dashboard.”Z.M · 24 September 2026 · App Store The Customer Service is Excellent
-
“It’s like having your own tutor whom you can ask questions to to clarify your understanding, or to help you through the practice exercises.”Nikki Ness · 19 September 2026 · App Store AI Tutor
-
“DataCamp processed an automatic renewal charge of $161.29 on my account without sending a single advance notice or renewal warning.”Ingrid Clay · 10 July 2026 · App Store Hidden cancel button and unexpected price increases
-
“It makes no sense to charge X for access to a library of courses, then ask for the same amount again just to access a single new AI course.”Darren Baker · 17 March 2026 · App Store Disappointing: Hidden Costs After Subscription
Latest news
- 2020Deloitte Technology Fast 500, North America: 94th place
- 2025G2 Winter 2026: Leader in 36 reports, first on the Technical Skills Development grid
- DataCamp pledges free AI training to one million teachers and students in 2026
- G2 names DataCamp a Leader in Technical Skills Development and Enterprise Online Learning
- DataCamp has acquired Optima
- DataCamp buys Optima, Pulse 2.0
- Martijn Theuwissen officially steps into CEO role
- An important update from the DataCamp board of directors
- DataCamp raises $25 million, VentureBeat
- Belgian edtech startup DataCamp raises $25M from Spectrum Equity, Silicon Canals
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- DataCamp, Inc., 1 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2014, New York, NY 10119, USA
- US entity
- DataCamp, Inc., Delaware, incorporated 2014, SEC CIK 0001711895
- Belgian entity
- DataCamp Belgium BV, enterprise number 0542.351.249, Martelarenlaan 38, 3010 Leuven
- Belgian start date
- 19 November 2013
- Belgian activity codes
- NACE 63.100 data processing and hosting, 85.599 other education
- Belgian employer since
- 4 August 2014
- UK entity
- Data Science Central UK Limited, company number 11138872, incorporated 8 January 2018
- Contracting party
- DataCamp, Inc., terms governed by New York law
Alternatives to DataCamp
- Turing College🇱🇹 Lithuania Online courses in programming and data for working professionals, from Vilnius. →
- Le Wagon🇫🇷 France Coding, data and AI bootcamps with live teachers, part-time or full-time, from Paris. →
- Ironhack🇪🇸 Spain Bootcamps in web development, data and AI, online and on campus, from Madrid. →
- Jedha🇫🇷 France Training in AI, data and cybersecurity, from Paris. →
- CourseraUnited States University and company courses with certificates and the Coursera Plus subscription, from Mountain View. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other tech skills companies
- Ironhack🇪🇸 Spain
- Le Wagon🇫🇷 France
- Turing College🇱🇹 Lithuania
- Scrimba🇳🇴 Norway
- Mimo🇦🇹 Austria
- Code Institute🇮🇪 Ireland
Comparisons
More EdTech from Belgium
- BookWidgetsAssessment
- WooclapAssessment
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the DataCamp profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/datacamp"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
DataCamp FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.