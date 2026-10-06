About DataCamp

DataCamp sells online courses in data science, AI, Python, SQL and Power BI. Jonathan Cornelissen, Martijn Theuwissen and Dieter De Mesmaeker started it in Leuven, Belgium, in 2013, and the company now runs from New York. Lessons mix short videos with coding exercises in the browser, and the catalogue listed 778 courses on 6 October 2026. Premium costs $35 a month or $370 a year in the US, and in October 2026 the yearly plan sold at $185. The first chapter of every course is free, and teachers get DataCamp Classrooms for free.

DataCamp teaches data and AI skills online. A course starts with a short video, then the learner writes Python, R or SQL in an editor in the browser and gets feedback on each answer. Courses group into career tracks, such as Data Analyst or AI Engineer, and into skill tracks. DataCamp also runs its own certifications, projects, DataLab notebooks and an AI tutor that answers questions inside the exercises. The mobile app for iPhone and Android has short lessons and daily coding challenges.

Jonathan Cornelissen, Martijn Theuwissen and Dieter De Mesmaeker founded the company in Belgium in 2013. DataCamp Belgium was registered in Leuven on 19 November 2013, and DataCamp, Inc. was incorporated in Delaware in 2014. The company joined Techstars in 2015. SEC filings to 2017 give an office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and in July 2017 DataCamp raised $4 million and moved its US headquarters to New York. Spectrum Equity led a $25 million round in December 2018. DataCamp, Inc. in New York signs the terms of use today, and DataCamp Belgium in Leuven still employs staff.

In April 2019 the board said Cornelissen would take indefinite unpaid leave after an incident with an employee in October 2017. Theuwissen led the company as interim CEO and became CEO in November 2019. In 2026 the DataCamp leadership page lists Cornelissen as CEO and Theuwissen as COO. In November 2025 DataCamp bought Optima, a Dubai company that builds AI-led lessons, and its founder Yusuf Saber became Chief AI Officer. DataCamp sells plans to individuals, teams and enterprises, and gives free Classrooms to teachers and their students.