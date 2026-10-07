- diploma price upfront, Ireland and worldwide
- €7,295
- part-time online, 10–15 hours a week
- 52 weeks
- credit rating from the University of the West of Scotland
- SCQF 8
- on Trustpilot, 4,863 reviews
- 4.3
About Code Institute
Code Institute is a Dublin company that teaches software development, data analytics and AI online. Its main programme is the Diploma in Web Applications Development with AI, the course Code Institute used to sell as the Diploma in Full Stack Software Development. It runs 52 weeks part-time and costs €7,295 upfront in Ireland and worldwide, or £4,879 in the UK, on 7 October 2026. The University of the West of Scotland credit-rates the diploma at SCQF level 8, and in England and Wales Gateway Qualifications awards it as a regulated Level 5 diploma. Trustpilot rates Code Institute 4.3 on 4,863 reviews.
Code Institute trains career changers to work as junior developers and data analysts. Applicants first complete a free 5 Step Coding Challenge in HTML, CSS and JavaScript, then have a consultation call with an Education Advisor. The diploma is 100% online, in English only, and has no exams. Learners pass milestone projects at the end of each module and build a portfolio.
Code Institute Limited was registered in Ireland in September 2014, and the company gives 2015 as its founding year. Anthony Quigley founded it, and Jim Cassidy led it as CEO from at least 2017 to 2025. Edinburgh Napier University credit-rated the first diploma. In 2021 the University of the West of Scotland took over the credit rating. Kernel Capital, Enterprise Ireland and Infinity Capital invested €1.7 million in two published rounds.
In the UK, Code Institute works with further education colleges and regional authorities. Colleges deliver its Level 3 and Level 5 courses, which learners can pay for with an Advanced Learner Loan. Combined authorities fund 16-week Skills Bootcamps for unemployed adults. Ofsted rated Code Institute Outstanding in every area in January 2025. In Ireland, Springboard+ funding for the diploma has ended, and Education and Training Boards (ETBs) now offer free or subsidised places.
History
- 2014 Code Institute Limited is registered in Ireland on 18 September.
- 2015 Code Institute is established in Dublin to address the coding skills gap.
- 2016 Raises €500,000 in seed funding from a Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital fund and Enterprise Ireland in July. Edinburgh Napier University accredits the course.
- 2017 IBAT College Dublin starts teaching the Diploma in Full-Stack Software Development with Code Institute.
- 2018 The Financial Times lists Code Institute among Europe’s 100 digital champions for teaching refugees and asylum seekers.
- 2019 Places third in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 in Ireland with 1,084% growth over four years. Code Institute Limited is registered in England in August.
- 2020 Raises €1.2 million from Kernel Capital and Infinity Capital in March. About 2,000 students have taken the full stack course.
- 2021 The University of the West of Scotland credit-rates the diploma after Edinburgh Napier’s five-year approval ends.
- 2023 Wins Skills Bootcamp contracts with four combined authorities and one local enterprise company in England.
- 2025 Ofsted inspects Code Institute in January and rates it Outstanding in every area. The report is published on 4 March.
Code Institute funding and investors
- July 2016 Seed €500,000
Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Seed and Early-Stage Equity FundEnterprise IrelandSource: Silicon Republic
- March 2020 Growth €1.2 million
Lead: Kernel Capital Infinity CapitalSource: Silicon Republic, Tech.eu
Sum of the two published rounds. Kernel Capital first invested in 2016 and led the 2020 round through the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund. After the 2020 round Cyril McGuire of Infinity Capital and Orla Rimmington of Kernel Capital joined the board. Valuations were not disclosed.
Leadership
- LH Lorraine Hall CEO, Director of Quality in 2025
- PO Peter O’Connell Head of Product
- BO Brian O’Grady Programme Director
Roles from the about page on 7 October 2026. Jim Cassidy was CEO in March 2025, according to Code Institute’s Ofsted announcement. Anthony Quigley is a director of the UK company Code Institute Limited.
How Code Institute teaches
- part-time and online
- 52 weeks
- milestone projects, plus 3 hackathons and a capstone
- 4
- tutor support on weekdays
- 9–17 UTC
- Free 5 Step Coding Challenge before enrolment
- Learning platform built on edX technology
- Learning analytics that flag students who fall behind
- Learning facilitators with individual learning plans
- Tutor support on weekdays
- One-to-one mentor sessions
- Discord community
- Hackathons
- Careers Hub and career coaching
- Taught and assessed in English only
Courses at Code Institute
Software development3
- Diploma in Web Applications Development with AI, 52 weeks part-time
- Python Programming Fundamentals, 10 weeks live online
- 5 Step Coding Challenge, free
Data and AI4
- Data Analyst with AI Bootcamp, 16 weeks full-time or 37 weeks part-time
- Professional Certificate in Data Analytics & AI, 12 or 16 weeks
- Foundations of Data Analytics & AI: No Code, 10 weeks
- Introduction to Data Analytics, free
AI for business2
- AI Accelerator, 3 days
- AI for Business Leaders, 6 weeks
Funded in England3
- High-Performance Full-Stack Software Developer Skills Bootcamp, 16 weeks full-time
- Skills Bootcamp in Software Development, Level 3, 12 weeks
- Data Analytics with AI Skills Bootcamp, Central London
Courses listed on codeinstitute.net on 7 October 2026. Upfront prices on the worldwide site: Data Analyst with AI Bootcamp €4,490, Professional Certificate €3,599, Foundations €2,699, Python Programming Fundamentals €749. The Data Analyst bootcamp leads to the Gateway Qualifications Level 4 Diploma in Data Analytics with Artificial Intelligence. Most course pages show the next start date as TBD.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Diploma in Web Applications Development with AI 52 weeks online and part-time, 10 to 15 hours a week. Four modules end with a milestone project, followed by a block of AI modules on Copilot and AI pair programming. Learners also complete three hackathons and a capstone project. Course page
- 5 Step Coding Challenge A free self-paced course in HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Applicants must finish it before they can enrol on the diploma. Start for free
- Funded Skills Bootcamps Full-stack bootcamps of 16 weeks, full-time from 9:00 to 17:00, free for eligible adults in English regions such as the West Midlands, Lancashire and South Yorkshire. Graduates get a guaranteed job interview. West Midlands bootcamp
- Data Analyst with AI Bootcamp 16 weeks full-time or 37 weeks part-time, 560 learning hours. Learners work in Python, Pandas, Matplotlib and Seaborn and finish with a capstone project. Course page
- Enterprise and colleges AI and data courses for company teams, and course content, a learning platform and assessment for further education colleges. For businesses
How much is Code Institute?
- Lowest price in euros Upfront, Ireland and worldwide €7,295 RRP €7,795, €500 off
- 12 months €7,538 €2,150 deposit and €449 a month
- 18 months €7,794 €1,200 deposit and €366.36 a month
- Upfront, United Kingdom £4,879 RRP £5,421, £542 off
- 12 months, United Kingdom £5,221 £1,999 deposit and £268.50 a month
- Advanced Learner Loan, England Loan through a partner college, age 19+, UK resident
- Skills Bootcamp, England £0 16 weeks full-time, unemployed adults in funded regions
Is Code Institute free?
The 5 Step Coding Challenge and Introduction to Data Analytics are free. Funded places exist in England through Skills Bootcamps and the Advanced Learner Loan, and in Ireland through ETBs.
Prices for the Diploma in Web Applications Development with AI on codeinstitute.net on 7 October 2026. The worldwide and Ireland sites show the same euro prices, and the UK site shows pounds. The FAQ still gives €7,795 as the price and €1,000 off for paying upfront. An Ireland landing page shows €6,795 upfront.
How to cancel Code InstituteTerms and conditions
- Email ↗
- Write to studentcare@codeinstitute.net and admissions@codeinstitute.net
- Or fill in the model cancellation form from Code Institute
- Send it within 14 days of signing the contract
- If you cancel in time, Code Institute refunds you within 14 days to the original payment method.
- If the course has already started, Code Institute deducts the share of content supplied so far.
- Missed instalments lead to blocked course access, and fees paid up to then are not refunded.
- A late project costs £150 and a resubmission £50.
- A leave of absence lasts up to 3 months and requires the full fee to be paid first.
Refund rules
- Ireland
- 14 days to cancel under S.I. No. 484 of 2013.
- United Kingdom
- 14 days to cancel under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013.
- After 14 days
- All fees are non-refundable, with no discretionary refunds.
- Finance providers
- Separate terms apply in the contract with the third-party lender.
From the Code Institute terms and conditions, checked on 7 October 2026.
For companies and collegesEnterprise
- 01Further education colleges deliver Code Institute’s Level 3 and Level 5 software development courses with its content, platform and assessment.
- 02City of Bristol College, WAES and New City College are among the partner colleges.
- 03Companies can send teams on the 3-day AI Accelerator and the 6-week AI for Business Leaders course.
- 04A coding assessment tool helps companies check skills before training.
Price on request. Course pages for AI for Business Leaders and the AI Accelerator show prices in both pounds and euros that do not match.
Ratings
- Learning platformAlways on, built on edX technology, with progress analytics
- DiscordStudent community and facilitator channels
- Careers HubWebinars with employers and career content
- WebAny laptop with 4 GB RAM, 8 GB recommended
Is Code Institute worth it?
What learners like
- Learners code from day one on the 16-week bootcamp.Kieron R-F, Trustpilot, September 2026
- The full stack course teaches enough to build small working projects.Ian Rosén, Trustpilot, July 2026
- The Level 3 course has clear modules and a dedicated facilitator.Trustpilot review, July 2026
- 94% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 4,863 reviews
What learners criticise
- Parts of the course content feel dated.Ian Rosén, Trustpilot, July 2026
- An applicant got only automated and AI replies about an assessment problem.ValeriaD, Trustpilot, July 2026
- Funded places depend on the postcode, even inside Greater London.Fab, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Fees are non-refundable after the 14-day cooling-off period.Code Institute terms and conditions
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Many 5-star Trustpilot reviews describe the free 5 Step Coding Challenge. The paid diploma costs €7,295 upfront, or £4,879 in the UK.
Code Institute reviews
-
“I cannot recommend this 16-week Full Stack Web Developer with AI bootcamp enough.”Kieron R-F · 28 September 2026 · App Store Perfect bootcamp for hands-on
-
“While the content is a bit dated, it provided nice and structured learning.”Ian Rosén · 17 July 2026 · App Store Nice intro to programming and push your limits
-
“I have reached out multiple times asking for help, to re-take the assessment or speak to someone to resolve this.”ValeriaD · 31 July 2026 · App Store Very poor communication and lack of human support
Latest news
- 2025Ofsted: Outstanding in every area
- 2019Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ireland, 3rd place, 1,084% growth
- 2018Financial Times list of Europe’s 100 digital champions
- Code Institute rated Outstanding by Ofsted
- The benefits of credit rating for third parties, SCQF Partnership
- Irish edtech startup Code Institute raises €1.2 million, Tech.eu
- Financial Times recognises three Irish digital champions, The Irish Times
- An Irish bootcamp that teaches people how to code is moving abroad, Fora
Contacts and company data
- Generalinfo@codeinstitute.net
- Student Carestudentcare@codeinstitute.net
- Ireland+353 1 539 7973
- United Kingdom+44 20 4525 8767
- Education AdvisorContact form
- Legal entity
- Code Institute Limited, Block 1, Blackrock Business Park, Blackrock, Co. Dublin, Ireland
- Company number, Ireland
- CRO 549742
- Registered
- 18 September 2014
- UK company
- Code Institute Limited, 12165077, since 20 August 2019
- Ofsted
- Outstanding, inspected 21 January 2025, URN 2748193
- Awarding body, UK
- Gateway Qualifications
- Credit rating
- University of the West of Scotland, SCQF level 8
Alternatives to Code Institute
- Ironhack🇪🇸 Spain Live bootcamps on Zoom, 9 weeks full-time or 24 weeks part-time, €7,500 in Spain, from Madrid. Code Institute’s diploma runs 52 weeks part-time online. →
- Le Wagon🇫🇷 France Live coding, data and AI bootcamps on campus or online, 9 weeks full-time, from Paris. →
- Scrimba🇳🇴 Norway Interactive coding screencasts and career paths in web and AI by subscription, from Oslo. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other tech skills companies
- Ironhack🇪🇸 Spain
- Le Wagon🇫🇷 France
- Turing College🇱🇹 Lithuania
- DataCamp🇧🇪 Belgium
- Scrimba🇳🇴 Norway
- Mimo🇦🇹 Austria
More EdTech from Ireland
- LearnUponCorporate learning
- GoConqrStudy tools
- StudyclixK-12 learning
- Systeme.ioLearning platforms
- AlisonLearning platforms
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the Code Institute profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/codeinstitute"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
Code Institute FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.