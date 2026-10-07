Tech skills 🇮🇪 Dublin, Ireland Since 2015 4.2 · 156 ratings

Code Institute

Online software development, data and AI diplomas and bootcamps for career changers.

Visit codeinstitute.net All companies
diploma price upfront, Ireland and worldwide
€7,295
part-time online, 10–15 hours a week
52 weeks
credit rating from the University of the West of Scotland
SCQF 8
on Trustpilot, 4,863 reviews
4.3

About Code Institute

Code Institute is a Dublin company that teaches software development, data analytics and AI online. Its main programme is the Diploma in Web Applications Development with AI, the course Code Institute used to sell as the Diploma in Full Stack Software Development. It runs 52 weeks part-time and costs €7,295 upfront in Ireland and worldwide, or £4,879 in the UK, on 7 October 2026. The University of the West of Scotland credit-rates the diploma at SCQF level 8, and in England and Wales Gateway Qualifications awards it as a regulated Level 5 diploma. Trustpilot rates Code Institute 4.3 on 4,863 reviews.

Code Institute trains career changers to work as junior developers and data analysts. Applicants first complete a free 5 Step Coding Challenge in HTML, CSS and JavaScript, then have a consultation call with an Education Advisor. The diploma is 100% online, in English only, and has no exams. Learners pass milestone projects at the end of each module and build a portfolio.

Code Institute Limited was registered in Ireland in September 2014, and the company gives 2015 as its founding year. Anthony Quigley founded it, and Jim Cassidy led it as CEO from at least 2017 to 2025. Edinburgh Napier University credit-rated the first diploma. In 2021 the University of the West of Scotland took over the credit rating. Kernel Capital, Enterprise Ireland and Infinity Capital invested €1.7 million in two published rounds.

In the UK, Code Institute works with further education colleges and regional authorities. Colleges deliver its Level 3 and Level 5 courses, which learners can pay for with an Advanced Learner Loan. Combined authorities fund 16-week Skills Bootcamps for unemployed adults. Ofsted rated Code Institute Outstanding in every area in January 2025. In Ireland, Springboard+ funding for the diploma has ended, and Education and Training Boards (ETBs) now offer free or subsidised places.

History

  1. 2014 Code Institute Limited is registered in Ireland on 18 September.
  2. 2015 Code Institute is established in Dublin to address the coding skills gap.
  3. 2016 Raises €500,000 in seed funding from a Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital fund and Enterprise Ireland in July. Edinburgh Napier University accredits the course.
  4. 2017 IBAT College Dublin starts teaching the Diploma in Full-Stack Software Development with Code Institute.
  5. 2018 The Financial Times lists Code Institute among Europe’s 100 digital champions for teaching refugees and asylum seekers.
  6. 2019 Places third in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 in Ireland with 1,084% growth over four years. Code Institute Limited is registered in England in August.
  7. 2020 Raises €1.2 million from Kernel Capital and Infinity Capital in March. About 2,000 students have taken the full stack course.
  8. 2021 The University of the West of Scotland credit-rates the diploma after Edinburgh Napier’s five-year approval ends.
  9. 2023 Wins Skills Bootcamp contracts with four combined authorities and one local enterprise company in England.
  10. 2025 Ofsted inspects Code Institute in January and rates it Outstanding in every area. The report is published on 4 March.

Code Institute funding and investors

€1.7 million raised in disclosed rounds
  1. July 2016
    Seed €500,000

    Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Seed and Early-Stage Equity FundEnterprise Ireland

    Source: Silicon Republic
  2. March 2020
    Growth €1.2 million

    Lead: Kernel Capital Infinity Capital

    Source: Silicon Republic, Tech.eu

Sum of the two published rounds. Kernel Capital first invested in 2016 and led the 2020 round through the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund. After the 2020 round Cyril McGuire of Infinity Capital and Orla Rimmington of Kernel Capital joined the board. Valuations were not disclosed.

Leadership

  • Lorraine Hall CEO, Director of Quality in 2025
  • Peter O’Connell Head of Product
  • Brian O’Grady Programme Director

Roles from the about page on 7 October 2026. Jim Cassidy was CEO in March 2025, according to Code Institute’s Ofsted announcement. Anthony Quigley is a director of the UK company Code Institute Limited.

How Code Institute teaches

part-time and online
52 weeks
milestone projects, plus 3 hackathons and a capstone
4
tutor support on weekdays
9–17 UTC
  • Free 5 Step Coding Challenge before enrolment
  • Learning platform built on edX technology
  • Learning analytics that flag students who fall behind
  • Learning facilitators with individual learning plans
  • Tutor support on weekdays
  • One-to-one mentor sessions
  • Discord community
  • Hackathons
  • Careers Hub and career coaching
  • Taught and assessed in English only
98% of Code Institute graduates find work within 12 months of graduating, according to Code Institute. The home page also says 92% of Career Service users are employed within 6 months. The pages do not show how the figures are calculated.
codeinstitute.net home page and FAQ, checked on 7 October 2026

Courses at Code Institute

Software development3

  • Diploma in Web Applications Development with AI, 52 weeks part-time
  • Python Programming Fundamentals, 10 weeks live online
  • 5 Step Coding Challenge, free

Data and AI4

  • Data Analyst with AI Bootcamp, 16 weeks full-time or 37 weeks part-time
  • Professional Certificate in Data Analytics & AI, 12 or 16 weeks
  • Foundations of Data Analytics & AI: No Code, 10 weeks
  • Introduction to Data Analytics, free

AI for business2

  • AI Accelerator, 3 days
  • AI for Business Leaders, 6 weeks

Funded in England3

  • High-Performance Full-Stack Software Developer Skills Bootcamp, 16 weeks full-time
  • Skills Bootcamp in Software Development, Level 3, 12 weeks
  • Data Analytics with AI Skills Bootcamp, Central London

Courses listed on codeinstitute.net on 7 October 2026. Upfront prices on the worldwide site: Data Analyst with AI Bootcamp €4,490, Professional Certificate €3,599, Foundations €2,699, Python Programming Fundamentals €749. The Data Analyst bootcamp leads to the Gateway Qualifications Level 4 Diploma in Data Analytics with Artificial Intelligence. Most course pages show the next start date as TBD.

Products

  • Diploma in Web Applications Development with AI 52 weeks online and part-time, 10 to 15 hours a week. Four modules end with a milestone project, followed by a block of AI modules on Copilot and AI pair programming. Learners also complete three hackathons and a capstone project. Course page
  • 5 Step Coding Challenge A free self-paced course in HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Applicants must finish it before they can enrol on the diploma. Start for free
  • Funded Skills Bootcamps Full-stack bootcamps of 16 weeks, full-time from 9:00 to 17:00, free for eligible adults in English regions such as the West Midlands, Lancashire and South Yorkshire. Graduates get a guaranteed job interview. West Midlands bootcamp
  • Data Analyst with AI Bootcamp 16 weeks full-time or 37 weeks part-time, 560 learning hours. Learners work in Python, Pandas, Matplotlib and Seaborn and finish with a capstone project. Course page
  • Enterprise and colleges AI and data courses for company teams, and course content, a learning platform and assessment for further education colleges. For businesses

How much is Code Institute?

  • Lowest price in euros Upfront, Ireland and worldwide €7,295 RRP €7,795, €500 off
  • 12 months €7,538 €2,150 deposit and €449 a month
  • 18 months €7,794 €1,200 deposit and €366.36 a month
  • Upfront, United Kingdom £4,879 RRP £5,421, £542 off
  • 12 months, United Kingdom £5,221 £1,999 deposit and £268.50 a month
  • Advanced Learner Loan, England Loan through a partner college, age 19+, UK resident
  • Skills Bootcamp, England £0 16 weeks full-time, unemployed adults in funded regions

Is Code Institute free?

The 5 Step Coding Challenge and Introduction to Data Analytics are free. Funded places exist in England through Skills Bootcamps and the Advanced Learner Loan, and in Ireland through ETBs.

Prices for the Diploma in Web Applications Development with AI on codeinstitute.net on 7 October 2026. The worldwide and Ireland sites show the same euro prices, and the UK site shows pounds. The FAQ still gives €7,795 as the price and €1,000 off for paying upfront. An Ireland landing page shows €6,795 upfront.

How to cancel Code Institute

Terms and conditions
  • Email ↗
    1. Write to studentcare@codeinstitute.net and admissions@codeinstitute.net
    2. Or fill in the model cancellation form from Code Institute
    3. Send it within 14 days of signing the contract
  • If you cancel in time, Code Institute refunds you within 14 days to the original payment method.
  • If the course has already started, Code Institute deducts the share of content supplied so far.
  • Missed instalments lead to blocked course access, and fees paid up to then are not refunded.
  • A late project costs £150 and a resubmission £50.
  • A leave of absence lasts up to 3 months and requires the full fee to be paid first.

Refund rules

Ireland
14 days to cancel under S.I. No. 484 of 2013.
United Kingdom
14 days to cancel under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013.
After 14 days
All fees are non-refundable, with no discretionary refunds.
Finance providers
Separate terms apply in the contract with the third-party lender.

From the Code Institute terms and conditions, checked on 7 October 2026.

For companies and colleges

Enterprise
  • 01Further education colleges deliver Code Institute’s Level 3 and Level 5 software development courses with its content, platform and assessment.
  • 02City of Bristol College, WAES and New City College are among the partner colleges.
  • 03Companies can send teams on the 3-day AI Accelerator and the 6-week AI for Business Leaders course.
  • 04A coding assessment tool helps companies check skills before training.

Price on request. Course pages for AI for Business Leaders and the AI Accelerator show prices in both pounds and euros that do not match.

Ratings

4.3Trustpilot · Excellent 4,863 reviews · company profile claimed in March 2019

Is Code Institute worth it?

What learners like

What learners criticise

What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Many 5-star Trustpilot reviews describe the free 5 Step Coding Challenge. The paid diploma costs €7,295 upfront, or £4,879 in the UK.

Code Institute reviews

  • Perfect bootcamp for hands-on
    “I cannot recommend this 16-week Full Stack Web Developer with AI bootcamp enough.”
    Kieron R-F · 28 September 2026 · App Store
  • Nice intro to programming and push your limits
    “While the content is a bit dated, it provided nice and structured learning.”
    Ian Rosén · 17 July 2026 · App Store
  • Very poor communication and lack of human support
    “I have reached out multiple times asking for help, to re-take the assessment or speak to someone to resolve this.”
    ValeriaD · 31 July 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Code Institute rated Outstanding by Ofsted
  2. The benefits of credit rating for third parties, SCQF Partnership
  3. Irish edtech startup Code Institute raises €1.2 million, Tech.eu
  4. Financial Times recognises three Irish digital champions, The Irish Times
  5. An Irish bootcamp that teaches people how to code is moving abroad, Fora

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Code Institute Limited, Block 1, Blackrock Business Park, Blackrock, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Company number, Ireland
CRO 549742
Registered
18 September 2014
UK company
Code Institute Limited, 12165077, since 20 August 2019
Ofsted
Outstanding, inspected 21 January 2025, URN 2748193
Awarding body, UK
Gateway Qualifications
Credit rating
University of the West of Scotland, SCQF level 8

Alternatives to Code Institute

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Code Institute FAQ

On 7 October 2026 the Diploma in Web Applications Development with AI costs €7,295 upfront in Ireland and worldwide, or £4,879 in the UK. Payment plans run 12 or 18 months, for example a €2,150 deposit and €449 a month for 12 months.

The University of the West of Scotland credit-rates the diploma at SCQF level 8, equal to RQF level 5 and EQF level 5. Graduates are students and graduates of Code Institute and do not become UWS students. In England and Wales, Gateway Qualifications awards the course as the Level 5 Diploma in Web Application Development, regulated by Ofqual.

The diploma lasts 52 weeks, part-time and online, and must be finished within that time. Code Institute asks for 10 to 15 hours a week. Funded Skills Bootcamps in England take 16 weeks full-time.

In England, unemployed adults in funded regions can join 16-week Skills Bootcamps at no cost. Learners aged 19+ can also pay through an Advanced Learner Loan at a partner college. In Ireland, Springboard+ no longer funds the diploma, and ETBs offer free or subsidised places.

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