About Code Institute

Code Institute is a Dublin company that teaches software development, data analytics and AI online. Its main programme is the Diploma in Web Applications Development with AI, the course Code Institute used to sell as the Diploma in Full Stack Software Development. It runs 52 weeks part-time and costs €7,295 upfront in Ireland and worldwide, or £4,879 in the UK, on 7 October 2026. The University of the West of Scotland credit-rates the diploma at SCQF level 8, and in England and Wales Gateway Qualifications awards it as a regulated Level 5 diploma. Trustpilot rates Code Institute 4.3 on 4,863 reviews.

Code Institute trains career changers to work as junior developers and data analysts. Applicants first complete a free 5 Step Coding Challenge in HTML, CSS and JavaScript, then have a consultation call with an Education Advisor. The diploma is 100% online, in English only, and has no exams. Learners pass milestone projects at the end of each module and build a portfolio.

Code Institute Limited was registered in Ireland in September 2014, and the company gives 2015 as its founding year. Anthony Quigley founded it, and Jim Cassidy led it as CEO from at least 2017 to 2025. Edinburgh Napier University credit-rated the first diploma. In 2021 the University of the West of Scotland took over the credit rating. Kernel Capital, Enterprise Ireland and Infinity Capital invested €1.7 million in two published rounds.

In the UK, Code Institute works with further education colleges and regional authorities. Colleges deliver its Level 3 and Level 5 courses, which learners can pay for with an Advanced Learner Loan. Combined authorities fund 16-week Skills Bootcamps for unemployed adults. Ofsted rated Code Institute Outstanding in every area in January 2025. In Ireland, Springboard+ funding for the diploma has ended, and Education and Training Boards (ETBs) now offer free or subsidised places.