About Ironhack

Ironhack is a tech school that Ariel Quiñones and Gonzalo Manrique started in Madrid in 2013. It runs bootcamps in web development, data analytics, UX/UI design, cybersecurity, data science, AI engineering, DevOps and marketing, full-time in 9 weeks or part-time in 24 weeks. In Spain on 6 October 2026 every scheduled cohort is live online on Zoom, and a bootcamp costs €7,500, with €6,250 on the nearest cohorts. Ironhack counts more than 18,000 graduates. Investors put about $27 million into the company between 2017 and 2021.

Ironhack teaches career changers to work in tech. Students pass an interview and a short technical test, complete 20 to 60 hours of online prework, then study in a cohort with a lead teacher. Full-time classes run Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00 CET. Part-time classes run on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and on Saturdays.

Ariel Quiñones and Gonzalo Manrique opened the first campus in Madrid in 2013. Barcelona followed in 2014, Miami in 2015 and Paris in 2017. By 2019 the school had nine campuses in Europe and the Americas, and in 2020 it added remote bootcamps. The website now lists Madrid, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Berlin, Lisbon, London, Paris and San Juan, plus Remote.

JME Venture Capital led the first two rounds in 2017 and 2019. In January 2021 Lumos Capital led a $20 million Series B. Ironhack Spain SL in Madrid belongs to Ironhack Group Inc., and the website is operated by Ironhack, Inc. in Miami. Ironhack also sells AI training and consulting to companies under Ironhack for Business.