- graduates, according to Ironhack
- 18,000+
- per bootcamp in Spain
- €7,500
- raised in 2019 and 2021, plus €2.6M in 2017
- $24M
- on Trustpilot, 169 reviews
- 4.3
About Ironhack
Ironhack is a tech school that Ariel Quiñones and Gonzalo Manrique started in Madrid in 2013. It runs bootcamps in web development, data analytics, UX/UI design, cybersecurity, data science, AI engineering, DevOps and marketing, full-time in 9 weeks or part-time in 24 weeks. In Spain on 6 October 2026 every scheduled cohort is live online on Zoom, and a bootcamp costs €7,500, with €6,250 on the nearest cohorts. Ironhack counts more than 18,000 graduates. Investors put about $27 million into the company between 2017 and 2021.
Ironhack teaches career changers to work in tech. Students pass an interview and a short technical test, complete 20 to 60 hours of online prework, then study in a cohort with a lead teacher. Full-time classes run Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00 CET. Part-time classes run on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and on Saturdays.
Ariel Quiñones and Gonzalo Manrique opened the first campus in Madrid in 2013. Barcelona followed in 2014, Miami in 2015 and Paris in 2017. By 2019 the school had nine campuses in Europe and the Americas, and in 2020 it added remote bootcamps. The website now lists Madrid, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Berlin, Lisbon, London, Paris and San Juan, plus Remote.
JME Venture Capital led the first two rounds in 2017 and 2019. In January 2021 Lumos Capital led a $20 million Series B. Ironhack Spain SL in Madrid belongs to Ironhack Group Inc., and the website is operated by Ironhack, Inc. in Miami. Ironhack also sells AI training and consulting to companies under Ironhack for Business.
History
- 2013 Ariel Quiñones and Gonzalo Manrique start Ironhack in Madrid.
- 2014 Opens a second campus in Barcelona.
- 2015 Opens a campus in Miami.
- 2017 Opens in Paris in June and raises €2.6 million in a round led by JME Venture Capital.
- 2019 Raises $4 million led by JME, with All Iron Ventures and Brighteye. Ironhack has nine campuses, more than 3,000 graduates and about 100 staff.
- 2020 Launches remote versions of its bootcamps.
- 2020 Outcomes for July 2020: 89% of graduates found a job within 180 days, according to Ironhack.
- 2021 Raises a $20 million Series B in January, led by Lumos Capital with Endeavor Catalyst, Brighteye and Creas. Adds a cybersecurity curriculum.
- 2021 Ironhack Spain SL starts operations in Madrid in October. Its sole shareholder is Ironhack Group Inc.
- 2023 Ironhack Spain SL raises its capital in January through a contribution of a business branch.
- 2026 Spanish bootcamps run 100% online with AI in each curriculum. Graduates in Spain get two guaranteed internship interviews.
Ironhack funding and investors
- July 2017 First round €2.6 million
Lead: JME Venture Capital Jon UriarteAnder MichelenaJosé María TorrojaSource: Baker Tilly Tech M&A
- July 2019 Series A $4 million
Lead: JME Venture Capital All Iron VenturesBrighteye VenturesSource: Ironhack press release, Higher Ed Dive
- January 2021 Series B $20 million
Lead: Lumos Capital Endeavor CatalystBrighteyeCreasSource: Tech.eu
Three published rounds: €2.6 million in 2017, $4 million in 2019 and $20 million in 2021. Higher Ed Dive put total funding at $7 million after the 2019 round. Valuations were not disclosed. After the Series B, James Tieng of Lumos Capital joined the board.
Leadership
- AQ Ariel Quiñones Co-founder and co-CEO
- GM Gonzalo Manrique Co-founder, managing director of Ironhack Germany GmbH and sole administrator of Ironhack Spain SL
Ariel Quiñones worked at Credit Suisse for about three years before an MBA, according to EdSurge. Gonzalo Manrique Sabatel is named in the German imprint and in the Madrid company register.
Careersironhackers.teamtailor.com
- Instructional staff, freelance trainers5
- Marketing1
How Ironhack teaches
- full-time, 9:00 to 18:00 CET
- 9 weeks
- part-time, evenings and Saturdays
- 24 weeks
- of career support after graduation
- 12 months
- Admission interview and technical test
- Mandatory prework
- Live classes on Zoom
- Daily recordings with lifetime access
- Slack cohort and alumni workspaces
- No grades, 80% of labs required
- Attendance tracked through Zoom
- Final project and Hackshow
- Free certification exam with Ironhack+
- Talent Accelerator Program with startups, up to 20 hours a week
Bootcamps at Ironhack
Bootcamps, full-time and part-time8
- AI Web Development
- Data Analytics
- AI - UX/UI Design
- Cybersecurity
- Data Science & Machine Learning
- AI Engineering
- DevOps & Cloud Computing
- AI Driven Marketing
Online bootcamps added later4
- AI Consulting
- Cloud Engineering
- AI Product Manager
- Data Engineering
AI short courses2
- Applied AI Intensive
- Build a Business with AI
Formats4
- Full-time, 9 weeks
- Part-time, 24 weeks
- Live online on Zoom
- Work-study (alternance) in France
Courses listed on ironhack.com for Spain on 6 October 2026. The schedules for Spain, Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK and the US show only online cohorts. Ironhack+ adds a free certification exam, such as CompTIA Security+ for cybersecurity.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Full-time bootcamps 9 weeks of live classes on Zoom, Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00 CET. Students build projects in each module and present a final project at the Hackshow. Web Development syllabus
- Part-time bootcamps The same curriculum over 24 weeks, on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 18:30 to 21:30 and on Saturdays from 10:00 to 17:00. Data Analytics syllabus
- Career Services Career coaches help with CV, LinkedIn, portfolio and mock interviews for up to 12 months after graduation. In Spain the internship programme guarantees two completed interviews and no placement. About Career Services
- Ironhack for Business AI adoption consulting and an internal AI School for companies. In Spain the training can be subsidised through FUNDAE. enterprise.ironhack.com
How much is Ironhack?
- €6,250 on the nearest cohorts Spain €7,500 Web Development, Data Analytics, UX/UI, Cybersecurity, AI
- Germany, Data Analytics €9,800 €8,500 on one part-time cohort, up to 100% with a Bildungsgutschein
- France, Data Analytics €8,000 €4,900 on the nearest cohorts
- Netherlands, Data Analytics €8,000 €5,900 on the nearest cohorts
- United Kingdom, Data Analytics £8,000 full-time and part-time
- United States, Data Analytics €8,000 online, price shown in euros
Is Ironhack free?
There is no free trial. Free resources include webinars, e-books and a podcast.
Tuition shown on ironhack.com on 6 October 2026 for each country site, per bootcamp, for full-time (9 weeks) and part-time (24 weeks) cohorts alike. A €750 deposit secures a seat in Spain. Portugal has the same prices as Spain. The US site shows prices in euros.
Ironhack for BusinessIronhack for Business
- 01Diagnosis of how teams use AI, with interviews and task mapping
- 02A catalogue of AI use cases with estimated time saved per task
- 03Role-based training and internal AI champions
- 04Adoption dashboards by team, role and use case
- 05Training subsidised by FUNDAE in Spain
Price on request.
Ratings on bootcamp review sites
- ZoomLive classes with automatic attendance
- SlackA cohort workspace and the alumni community
- Student PortalDaily recordings and course content, with lifetime access
Is Ironhack worth it?
What graduates like
- Graduates describe the bootcamp as hands-on, with useful feedback from teachers.Conny Amelia, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Reviewers praise the teachers and the support.saurabh diwakar, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Every lesson is recorded, and graduates keep access to recordings and content for life.Ironhack FAQ
- 76% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 169 reviews
What graduates criticise
- A cybersecurity graduate got one email from a career advisor in a year.MR Carvalho, Trustpilot, August 2026
- A student waited months for a promised certification voucher.Isabel, Trustpilot, March 2026
- A UX/UI graduate expected more AI in the AI UX/UI bootcamp.Conny Amelia, Trustpilot, September 2026
- The internship guarantee in Spain covers two interviews and no placement or pay.Internship Guarantee Terms
What graduates write in reviews, not our rating. A bootcamp in Spain costs €7,500, and 17% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star.
Ironhack reviews
-
“Still, I’m happy with the experience and with how much I progressed during the bootcamp.”Conny Amelia · 18 September 2026 · App Store A Great Experience to Grow as a UX/UI Designer
-
“Great teachers, great support. Very interactive course.”saurabh diwakar · 1 September 2026 · App Store Great teachers
-
“I have received only one email from my career advisor since completing the bootcamp.”MR Carvalho · 24 August 2026 · App Store Very disappointing experience after completing the Cybersecurity Bootcamp
Latest news
- 2017–2026Course Report, Best Coding Bootcamp
- 2025Course Report, Best European Bootcamp
- 2023SwitchUp, Best Bootcamp
- 2021Computable Awards, nominated in Education & Training
- Ironhack nominated for the Computable Awards for its pass and placement rates
- Ironhack secures €16.5M to expand remote learning
- Ironhack raises $20 million in a Series B led by Lumos Capital
- Ironhack names Alexandre Tibechrani general manager in Brazil
- Ironhack raises $4 million to grow coding bootcamps across Europe and Latin America
- Ironhack receives a €2.6M round led by JME Venture Capital
Contacts and company data
- Admissions, Spain and Portugaladmissions.iberia@ironhack.com
- Berlinberlin@ironhack.com
- Phone, Germany+49 30 40365894
- Legallegal@ironhack.com
- Whistleblower channelwhistleblowersoftware.com
- Contact formironhack.com/es-en/contact
- Careersironhackers.teamtailor.com
- Legal entity
- Ironhack Spain SLU, Paseo de la Chopera 14, Matadero Madrid, 28045 Madrid, Spain
- Spanish tax ID (NIF)
- B16880049, Ironhack Spain SL
- Company register
- Registro Mercantil de Madrid, sheet M-759998
- Start of operations
- 8 October 2021
- Sole shareholder
- Ironhack Group Inc.
- Auditor
- BDO Auditores SLP, appointed December 2024
- Germany
- Ironhack Germany GmbH, HRB 196308 B, Amtsgericht Berlin-Charlottenburg, VAT DE317962921
- Website operator
- Ironhack, Inc., 990 Biscayne Blvd, Ste. 502, Miami, FL 33132
Alternatives to Ironhack
- Le Wagon🇫🇷 France Coding and data bootcamps, from Paris. →
- Jedha🇫🇷 France Training in AI, data and cybersecurity, from Paris. →
- Turing College🇱🇹 Lithuania Online courses in programming and data for working professionals, from Vilnius. →
- OpenClassrooms🇫🇷 France Online vocational programmes with mentors and projects, from Paris. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other tech skills companies
- Le Wagon🇫🇷 France
- Turing College🇱🇹 Lithuania
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- Scrimba🇳🇴 Norway
- Mimo🇦🇹 Austria
- Code Institute🇮🇪 Ireland
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