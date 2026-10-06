Tech skills 🇪🇸 Spain Since 2013 4.8 · 1K ratings

Ironhack

Bootcamps in web development, data analytics, cybersecurity and UX/UI design.

Visit ironhack.com All companies
graduates, according to Ironhack
18,000+
per bootcamp in Spain
€7,500
raised in 2019 and 2021, plus €2.6M in 2017
$24M
on Trustpilot, 169 reviews
4.3

About Ironhack

Ironhack is a tech school that Ariel Quiñones and Gonzalo Manrique started in Madrid in 2013. It runs bootcamps in web development, data analytics, UX/UI design, cybersecurity, data science, AI engineering, DevOps and marketing, full-time in 9 weeks or part-time in 24 weeks. In Spain on 6 October 2026 every scheduled cohort is live online on Zoom, and a bootcamp costs €7,500, with €6,250 on the nearest cohorts. Ironhack counts more than 18,000 graduates. Investors put about $27 million into the company between 2017 and 2021.

Ironhack teaches career changers to work in tech. Students pass an interview and a short technical test, complete 20 to 60 hours of online prework, then study in a cohort with a lead teacher. Full-time classes run Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00 CET. Part-time classes run on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and on Saturdays.

Ariel Quiñones and Gonzalo Manrique opened the first campus in Madrid in 2013. Barcelona followed in 2014, Miami in 2015 and Paris in 2017. By 2019 the school had nine campuses in Europe and the Americas, and in 2020 it added remote bootcamps. The website now lists Madrid, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Berlin, Lisbon, London, Paris and San Juan, plus Remote.

JME Venture Capital led the first two rounds in 2017 and 2019. In January 2021 Lumos Capital led a $20 million Series B. Ironhack Spain SL in Madrid belongs to Ironhack Group Inc., and the website is operated by Ironhack, Inc. in Miami. Ironhack also sells AI training and consulting to companies under Ironhack for Business.

History

  1. 2013 Ariel Quiñones and Gonzalo Manrique start Ironhack in Madrid.
  2. 2014 Opens a second campus in Barcelona.
  3. 2015 Opens a campus in Miami.
  4. 2017 Opens in Paris in June and raises €2.6 million in a round led by JME Venture Capital.
  5. 2019 Raises $4 million led by JME, with All Iron Ventures and Brighteye. Ironhack has nine campuses, more than 3,000 graduates and about 100 staff.
  6. 2020 Launches remote versions of its bootcamps.
  7. 2020 Outcomes for July 2020: 89% of graduates found a job within 180 days, according to Ironhack.
  8. 2021 Raises a $20 million Series B in January, led by Lumos Capital with Endeavor Catalyst, Brighteye and Creas. Adds a cybersecurity curriculum.
  9. 2021 Ironhack Spain SL starts operations in Madrid in October. Its sole shareholder is Ironhack Group Inc.
  10. 2023 Ironhack Spain SL raises its capital in January through a contribution of a business branch.
  11. 2026 Spanish bootcamps run 100% online with AI in each curriculum. Graduates in Spain get two guaranteed internship interviews.

Ironhack funding and investors

€2.6M, $4M and $20M raised in disclosed rounds
  1. July 2017
    First round €2.6 million

    Lead: JME Venture Capital Jon UriarteAnder MichelenaJosé María Torroja

    Source: Baker Tilly Tech M&A
  2. July 2019
    Series A $4 million

    Lead: JME Venture Capital All Iron VenturesBrighteye Ventures

    Source: Ironhack press release, Higher Ed Dive
  3. January 2021
    Series B $20 million

    Lead: Lumos Capital Endeavor CatalystBrighteyeCreas

    Source: Tech.eu

Three published rounds: €2.6 million in 2017, $4 million in 2019 and $20 million in 2021. Higher Ed Dive put total funding at $7 million after the 2019 round. Valuations were not disclosed. After the Series B, James Tieng of Lumos Capital joined the board.

Leadership

  • Ariel Quiñones Co-founder and co-CEO
  • Gonzalo Manrique Co-founder, managing director of Ironhack Germany GmbH and sole administrator of Ironhack Spain SL

Ariel Quiñones worked at Credit Suisse for about three years before an MBA, according to EdSurge. Gonzalo Manrique Sabatel is named in the German imprint and in the Madrid company register.

Careers

ironhackers.teamtailor.com
6 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Instructional staff, freelance trainers5
  • Marketing1

How Ironhack teaches

full-time, 9:00 to 18:00 CET
9 weeks
part-time, evenings and Saturdays
24 weeks
of career support after graduation
12 months
  • Admission interview and technical test
  • Mandatory prework
  • Live classes on Zoom
  • Daily recordings with lifetime access
  • Slack cohort and alumni workspaces
  • No grades, 80% of labs required
  • Attendance tracked through Zoom
  • Final project and Hackshow
  • Free certification exam with Ironhack+
  • Talent Accelerator Program with startups, up to 20 hours a week
89% of graduates found a job within 180 days, according to Ironhack’s student outcomes of July 2020. The graduation rate in 2019 was 96%.
Computable, 14 June 2021

Bootcamps at Ironhack

Bootcamps, full-time and part-time8

  • AI Web Development
  • Data Analytics
  • AI - UX/UI Design
  • Cybersecurity
  • Data Science & Machine Learning
  • AI Engineering
  • DevOps & Cloud Computing
  • AI Driven Marketing

Online bootcamps added later4

  • AI Consulting
  • Cloud Engineering
  • AI Product Manager
  • Data Engineering

AI short courses2

  • Applied AI Intensive
  • Build a Business with AI

Formats4

  • Full-time, 9 weeks
  • Part-time, 24 weeks
  • Live online on Zoom
  • Work-study (alternance) in France

Courses listed on ironhack.com for Spain on 6 October 2026. The schedules for Spain, Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK and the US show only online cohorts. Ironhack+ adds a free certification exam, such as CompTIA Security+ for cybersecurity.

Products

  • Full-time bootcamps 9 weeks of live classes on Zoom, Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00 CET. Students build projects in each module and present a final project at the Hackshow. Web Development syllabus
  • Part-time bootcamps The same curriculum over 24 weeks, on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 18:30 to 21:30 and on Saturdays from 10:00 to 17:00. Data Analytics syllabus
  • Career Services Career coaches help with CV, LinkedIn, portfolio and mock interviews for up to 12 months after graduation. In Spain the internship programme guarantees two completed interviews and no placement. About Career Services
  • Ironhack for Business AI adoption consulting and an internal AI School for companies. In Spain the training can be subsidised through FUNDAE. enterprise.ironhack.com

How much is Ironhack?

  • €6,250 on the nearest cohorts Spain €7,500 Web Development, Data Analytics, UX/UI, Cybersecurity, AI
  • Germany, Data Analytics €9,800 €8,500 on one part-time cohort, up to 100% with a Bildungsgutschein
  • France, Data Analytics €8,000 €4,900 on the nearest cohorts
  • Netherlands, Data Analytics €8,000 €5,900 on the nearest cohorts
  • United Kingdom, Data Analytics £8,000 full-time and part-time
  • United States, Data Analytics €8,000 online, price shown in euros

Is Ironhack free?

There is no free trial. Free resources include webinars, e-books and a podcast.

Tuition shown on ironhack.com on 6 October 2026 for each country site, per bootcamp, for full-time (9 weeks) and part-time (24 weeks) cohorts alike. A €750 deposit secures a seat in Spain. Portugal has the same prices as Spain. The US site shows prices in euros.

Ironhack for Business

Ironhack for Business
  • 01Diagnosis of how teams use AI, with interviews and task mapping
  • 02A catalogue of AI use cases with estimated time saved per task
  • 03Role-based training and internal AI champions
  • 04Adoption dashboards by team, role and use case
  • 05Training subsidised by FUNDAE in Spain

Price on request.

Ratings on bootcamp review sites

4.3Trustpilot · Excellent 169 reviews · company profile claimed in September 2016

Is Ironhack worth it?

What graduates like

What graduates criticise

What graduates write in reviews, not our rating. A bootcamp in Spain costs €7,500, and 17% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star.

Ironhack reviews

  • A Great Experience to Grow as a UX/UI Designer
    “Still, I’m happy with the experience and with how much I progressed during the bootcamp.”
    Conny Amelia · 18 September 2026 · App Store
  • Great teachers
    “Great teachers, great support. Very interactive course.”
    saurabh diwakar · 1 September 2026 · App Store
  • Very disappointing experience after completing the Cybersecurity Bootcamp
    “I have received only one email from my career advisor since completing the bootcamp.”
    MR Carvalho · 24 August 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Ironhack nominated for the Computable Awards for its pass and placement rates
  2. Ironhack secures €16.5M to expand remote learning
  3. Ironhack raises $20 million in a Series B led by Lumos Capital
  4. Ironhack names Alexandre Tibechrani general manager in Brazil
  5. Ironhack raises $4 million to grow coding bootcamps across Europe and Latin America
  6. Ironhack receives a €2.6M round led by JME Venture Capital

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Ironhack Spain SLU, Paseo de la Chopera 14, Matadero Madrid, 28045 Madrid, Spain
Spanish tax ID (NIF)
B16880049, Ironhack Spain SL
Company register
Registro Mercantil de Madrid, sheet M-759998
Start of operations
8 October 2021
Sole shareholder
Ironhack Group Inc.
Auditor
BDO Auditores SLP, appointed December 2024
Germany
Ironhack Germany GmbH, HRB 196308 B, Amtsgericht Berlin-Charlottenburg, VAT DE317962921
Website operator
Ironhack, Inc., 990 Biscayne Blvd, Ste. 502, Miami, FL 33132

Alternatives to Ironhack

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Ironhack FAQ

In Spain on 6 October 2026 a bootcamp costs €7,500, and the nearest cohorts cost €6,250. Data Analytics costs €9,800 in Germany, €8,000 in France and the Netherlands and £8,000 in the UK. A €750 deposit secures a seat in Spain.

9 weeks full-time, Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00 CET, or 24 weeks part-time on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturdays. Before the start, students complete 20 to 60 hours of prework.

The Spanish course pages say the bootcamps are 100% remote, and every cohort scheduled for Spain on 6 October 2026 runs online on Zoom. The Madrid office is in Matadero Madrid.

Ironhack offers 3 or 6 interest-free instalments, an income share agreement and loans. Under the ISA you pay about 13.2% of your salary for up to 42 months once you earn over €17,000 a year. Banco Sabadell lends at 0% for up to 24 months, SeQura splits up to €6,750 into 12 payments with a €50 monthly fee, and Quotanda spreads payments over up to 24 months.

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