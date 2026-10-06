Creative skills 🇪🇸 Spain Since 2002 4.9 · 12K ratings

Domestika

Online courses for creative professionals.

Visit domestika.org All companies
courses in the English catalogue, our count
3,960
course categories
16
site languages
9
on the App Store, US, 11,912 ratings
4.9

About Domestika

Domestika is an online course platform for creative skills, from illustration and craft to design, photography and AI. It started in Madrid in 2002 as a forum for creatives and now has its headquarters in Berkeley. Courses are produced in-house, usually 2 to 4 hours of video with a final project, and stay in your account for good. Domestika Plus opens more than 1,000 courses and gives credits to buy others.

Domestika sells video courses taught by working creatives. A course usually runs 2 to 4 hours, at least 60% of it is video, and it ends with a project that students share in a private course community. Domestika films the courses itself and pays the production costs.

The company began in Madrid in 2002 as an online forum and a showcase for creative professionals. It moved into online learning, opened in Mexico as its first market outside Spain and later moved its headquarters to Berkeley, California.

In January 2022 Zeev Ventures led a $110 million round at a $1.3 billion valuation. In 2022 and 2023 Domestika closed offices in London, France and Italy and cut about half of its Spanish staff, with part of the translation work moved to AI tools. Revenue fell 30% in 2023, according to Xataka.

History

  1. 2002 Starts in Madrid as an online forum for creatives.
  2. 2016 Mexico becomes its first large market outside Spain.
  3. 2019 Releases the iPhone app in March.
  4. 2021 Raises a $20 million Series C at a $350 million valuation, according to PitchBook.
  5. 2022 Raises $110 million at $1.3 billion in January. Certificates become part of Domestika Plus in June.
  6. 2022 Cuts staff in Brazil and closes the London, France and Italy offices.
  7. 2023 Buys CGMA. Announces job cuts for 89 of 198 staff in Spain, with part of the work moved to AI tools.
  8. 2023 Revenue falls 30%. Staff drops from about 250 to just over 100 by mid-2024.
  9. 2025 CGMA instructors report missed payments. Julio G. Cotorruelo leaves as sole director of Domestika Networks SL.
  10. 2026 Domestika.ai, an AI course and content generator, appears in the terms in July.

Domestika funding and investors

about $200 million raised in disclosed rounds
  1. October 2021
    Series C, $350M valuation $20 million

    Investors not disclosed

    Source: PitchBook via TechCrunch
  2. January 2022
    Series D, $1.3B valuation $110 million

    Lead: Zeev Ventures GSV VenturesPrivate investors

    Source: TechCrunch

Total as reported by TechCrunch in 2022. Other sources give $130 million. Domestika has not published its earlier rounds, and we did not find them in sources we could open.

Leadership

  • Julio G. Cotorruelo Co-founder, CEO in 2022
  • Tomy Pelluz Co-founder
  • Gabriel Suchowolski Co-founder
  • David Duprez Co-founder

Founders as listed by TechCrunch in 2022. We did not find a public source naming the CEO in 2026. Since October 2025 Jorge Díaz Franco has been sole director of the Spanish company Domestika Networks SL.

How Domestika courses work

typical course length
2–4 h
of a course is video
60%+
offline downloads in the apps
1080p
  • Video lessons
  • Tasks and resources
  • Final project
  • Private course community
  • No expiry date
  • Offline viewing in the apps
  • Subtitles in several languages
  • Certificates with Plus
  • Gift cards for 1 to 12 courses
  • Courses for teams

Course categories at Domestika

Art and craft3

  • Illustration, 1,152
  • Craft, 739
  • Calligraphy and typography, 185

Design4

  • Design, 500
  • Architecture and spaces, 196
  • Fashion, 183
  • Web and app design, 95

Media4

  • Photography and video, 498
  • 3D and animation, 378
  • Writing, 163
  • Music and audio, 78

Business and life5

  • Marketing and business, 455
  • Artificial intelligence, 180
  • Culinary, 48
  • Wellness, 19
  • How to become, 10

Number of English courses per category, counted by us from the domestika.org catalogue on 6 October 2026. Courses are also published in Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Polish, Dutch, French and Turkish.

Products

  • Courses Video lessons, tasks, resources and a final project, with a private community for each course. Courses do not expire. How courses work
  • Domestika Plus More than 1,000 courses to watch, 100 added every week, plus credits for other courses and certificates. About Plus
  • Domestika Basics Beginner courses for creative software, sold as a bundle. About Basics
  • Domestika.ai An AI generator of courses and content with Free, Plus and Pro plans, added to the terms in July 2026. domestika.ai
  • Domestika for Business Plans for teams with 10, 20 or 50 logins. Help article

How much is Domestika?

  • Single course $5.99–$19.99 in-app prices, US App Store
  • Plus, monthly €30.90/mo €30.90 a month, one credit a month
  • Sale price Plus, yearly €12.49/mo €149.50 first year, then €299 a year, 12 credits
  • Plus in the US app $19.99/mo $19.99 a month, App Store, US

Is Domestika free?

Plus has a free trial with one credit. The length is shown at sign-up, and a payment method is required.

Plus prices on domestika.org for a visitor in the Netherlands on 6 October 2026, during a sale. Domestika charges web purchases in US dollars and shows an estimate in local currency. Single course prices on the web load with JavaScript, so we took the US App Store range. In-app prices differ from the web, and web discounts do not apply in the app.

How to cancel Domestika and get a refund

Help center
  • domestika.org ↗
    1. Open your profile
    2. Go to Subscriptions
    3. Cancel Domestika Plus
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the iPhone and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select Domestika and cancel
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open Google Play
    2. Choose Manage subscription
    3. Select Domestika and cancel
  • Access to Plus lasts until the end of the paid period.
  • The yearly plan renews at the full price, €299 in our check.
  • Credits expire after a year or when the membership ends.
  • Support works through a web form, with replies aimed at under 48 hours.

Refund rules

Courses
Full refund within 14 days of purchase, unless a large part of the course was watched or downloaded.
Credits, gifts, trial
Courses bought with Plus credits, gift codes or a trial can be exchanged, not refunded.
Domestika Plus
No refunds for the first payment or renewals. The terms exclude a 14-day withdrawal for Plus, while the help center gives EU and UK users 14 days until they start watching.
Domestika.ai
Subscriptions and credit packs are not refunded unless the law requires it.
App stores
Purchases in the apps are refunded by Apple or Google.

From the Domestika help center and terms of July 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.

Apps and ratings

3.5Trustpilot · Average 13,377 reviews · company profile claimed in February 2021

App details, App Store US

Current version
2.123, released 4 September 2026
First release on iOS
1 March 2019
Requires
iOS 16 or later
Size
154 MB
Age rating
4+
Seller
Domestika, Inc.
Downloads
1M+ on Google Play
Price
Free to download, courses and Plus inside

Is Domestika worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Plus cost €12.49 a month on a yearly plan during the October 2026 sale, then €299 a year.

Domestika reviews

  • Great production, useful learning material, awesome teachers
    “Pretty and colourful settings, fantastic audio and a range of subtitles/audio in different languages.”
    Eirini P. · 5 October 2026 · App Store
  • Seeing how different artists work
    “The translations from original languages to English have gone downhill.”
    Angela · 5 October 2026 · App Store
  • Suspicious charges and zero customer service
    “They automatically charged €304 from my account to force me into an annual membership.”
    Martina · 5 October 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Terms of use updated with the Domestika.ai annex
  2. CGMA missed payments for instructors, Comics Beat
  3. CGMA might be on the verge of shutting down, instructors warn, 80 Level
  4. Spain had eleven unicorns three years ago, Xataka
  5. The fall of Domestika, El Español
  6. Domestika raises $110M at a $1.3B valuation, TechCrunch

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Domestika, Inc., 2001 Addison St., Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94704, USA
Spanish holding
DMSTK SL, CIF B87188371, Madrid
Spanish operating company
Domestika Networks SL, NIF B85270387, Madrid
Governing law
New York, for the terms of use
Data transfers
EU-US Data Privacy Framework or standard contractual clauses

Domestika vs Skillshare, MasterClass and others

Domestika Skillshare MasterClass Udemy Coursera Crehana
Founded 2002, Madrid20102014201020122013, Lima
Headquarters BerkeleyNew YorkSan FranciscoSan FranciscoMountain View
Model Per course and Plus subscriptionSubscription onlyAnnual subscriptionPer coursePer course, certificate and Coursera PlusPer course and Premium plan
Free option Plus trial with one creditFree trialSome free coursesFree courses, 7-day Plus trial
App Store rating, US 4.9 (12K)4.8 (25K)4.9 (123K)4.7 (77K)4.8 (177K)4.0 (129)

“—” means the public sources we checked do not say. Facts from Wikipedia, the companies’ websites and the App Store, checked on 6 October 2026. In December 2025 Coursera agreed to buy Udemy. The other platforms are outside the European catalogue.

Alternatives to Domestika

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

Other creative skills companies

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Is this your company?

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Domestika FAQ

On the US App Store single courses cost $5.99 to $19.99. Web prices load per country and are charged in US dollars, and web discounts do not apply in the app.

A subscription with more than 1,000 courses to watch, one credit a month or 12 a year for other courses, and certificates. In October 2026 it cost €12.49 a month on a yearly plan during a sale, then €299 a year.

No. Bought courses stay in your account, and the apps can download them for offline viewing in 1080p.

On the web open your profile and Subscriptions. On Android use Manage subscription, on iPhone cancel through your Apple ID. Access lasts until the end of the paid period.

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