- courses in the English catalogue, our count
- 3,960
- course categories
- 16
- site languages
- 9
- on the App Store, US, 11,912 ratings
- 4.9
About Domestika
Domestika is an online course platform for creative skills, from illustration and craft to design, photography and AI. It started in Madrid in 2002 as a forum for creatives and now has its headquarters in Berkeley. Courses are produced in-house, usually 2 to 4 hours of video with a final project, and stay in your account for good. Domestika Plus opens more than 1,000 courses and gives credits to buy others.
Domestika sells video courses taught by working creatives. A course usually runs 2 to 4 hours, at least 60% of it is video, and it ends with a project that students share in a private course community. Domestika films the courses itself and pays the production costs.
The company began in Madrid in 2002 as an online forum and a showcase for creative professionals. It moved into online learning, opened in Mexico as its first market outside Spain and later moved its headquarters to Berkeley, California.
In January 2022 Zeev Ventures led a $110 million round at a $1.3 billion valuation. In 2022 and 2023 Domestika closed offices in London, France and Italy and cut about half of its Spanish staff, with part of the translation work moved to AI tools. Revenue fell 30% in 2023, according to Xataka.
History
- 2002 Starts in Madrid as an online forum for creatives.
- 2016 Mexico becomes its first large market outside Spain.
- 2019 Releases the iPhone app in March.
- 2021 Raises a $20 million Series C at a $350 million valuation, according to PitchBook.
- 2022 Raises $110 million at $1.3 billion in January. Certificates become part of Domestika Plus in June.
- 2022 Cuts staff in Brazil and closes the London, France and Italy offices.
- 2023 Buys CGMA. Announces job cuts for 89 of 198 staff in Spain, with part of the work moved to AI tools.
- 2023 Revenue falls 30%. Staff drops from about 250 to just over 100 by mid-2024.
- 2025 CGMA instructors report missed payments. Julio G. Cotorruelo leaves as sole director of Domestika Networks SL.
- 2026 Domestika.ai, an AI course and content generator, appears in the terms in July.
Domestika funding and investors
- October 2021 Series C, $350M valuation $20 million
Investors not disclosedSource: PitchBook via TechCrunch
- January 2022 Series D, $1.3B valuation $110 million
Lead: Zeev Ventures GSV VenturesPrivate investorsSource: TechCrunch
Total as reported by TechCrunch in 2022. Other sources give $130 million. Domestika has not published its earlier rounds, and we did not find them in sources we could open.
Leadership
- JGC Julio G. Cotorruelo Co-founder, CEO in 2022
- TP Tomy Pelluz Co-founder
- GS Gabriel Suchowolski Co-founder
- DD David Duprez Co-founder
Founders as listed by TechCrunch in 2022. We did not find a public source naming the CEO in 2026. Since October 2025 Jorge Díaz Franco has been sole director of the Spanish company Domestika Networks SL.
How Domestika courses work
- typical course length
- 2–4 h
- of a course is video
- 60%+
- offline downloads in the apps
- 1080p
- Video lessons
- Tasks and resources
- Final project
- Private course community
- No expiry date
- Offline viewing in the apps
- Subtitles in several languages
- Certificates with Plus
- Gift cards for 1 to 12 courses
- Courses for teams
Course categories at Domestika
Art and craft3
- Illustration, 1,152
- Craft, 739
- Calligraphy and typography, 185
Design4
- Design, 500
- Architecture and spaces, 196
- Fashion, 183
- Web and app design, 95
Media4
- Photography and video, 498
- 3D and animation, 378
- Writing, 163
- Music and audio, 78
Business and life5
- Marketing and business, 455
- Artificial intelligence, 180
- Culinary, 48
- Wellness, 19
- How to become, 10
Number of English courses per category, counted by us from the domestika.org catalogue on 6 October 2026. Courses are also published in Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Polish, Dutch, French and Turkish.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Courses Video lessons, tasks, resources and a final project, with a private community for each course. Courses do not expire. How courses work
- Domestika Plus More than 1,000 courses to watch, 100 added every week, plus credits for other courses and certificates. About Plus
- Domestika Basics Beginner courses for creative software, sold as a bundle. About Basics
- Domestika.ai An AI generator of courses and content with Free, Plus and Pro plans, added to the terms in July 2026. domestika.ai
- Domestika for Business Plans for teams with 10, 20 or 50 logins. Help article
How much is Domestika?
- Single course $5.99–$19.99 in-app prices, US App Store
- Plus, monthly €30.90/mo €30.90 a month, one credit a month
- Sale price Plus, yearly €12.49/mo €149.50 first year, then €299 a year, 12 credits
- Plus in the US app $19.99/mo $19.99 a month, App Store, US
Is Domestika free?
Plus has a free trial with one credit. The length is shown at sign-up, and a payment method is required.
Plus prices on domestika.org for a visitor in the Netherlands on 6 October 2026, during a sale. Domestika charges web purchases in US dollars and shows an estimate in local currency. Single course prices on the web load with JavaScript, so we took the US App Store range. In-app prices differ from the web, and web discounts do not apply in the app.
How to cancel Domestika and get a refundHelp center
- domestika.org ↗
- Open your profile
- Go to Subscriptions
- Cancel Domestika Plus
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select Domestika and cancel
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play
- Choose Manage subscription
- Select Domestika and cancel
- Access to Plus lasts until the end of the paid period.
- The yearly plan renews at the full price, €299 in our check.
- Credits expire after a year or when the membership ends.
- Support works through a web form, with replies aimed at under 48 hours.
Refund rules
- Courses
- Full refund within 14 days of purchase, unless a large part of the course was watched or downloaded.
- Credits, gifts, trial
- Courses bought with Plus credits, gift codes or a trial can be exchanged, not refunded.
- Domestika Plus
- No refunds for the first payment or renewals. The terms exclude a 14-day withdrawal for Plus, while the help center gives EU and UK users 14 days until they start watching.
- Domestika.ai
- Subscriptions and credit packs are not refunded unless the law requires it.
- App stores
- Purchases in the apps are refunded by Apple or Google.
From the Domestika help center and terms of July 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- Webdomestika.org in nine languages
- iPhone and iPad4.9 on the App Store, US
- Android4.4 on Google Play, 1M+ downloads
- OfflineDownloads in 1080p in the apps, not for free Plus courses
App details, App Store US
- Current version
- 2.123, released 4 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 1 March 2019
- Requires
- iOS 16 or later
- Size
- 154 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- Seller
- Domestika, Inc.
- Downloads
- 1M+ on Google Play
- Price
- Free to download, courses and Plus inside
Is Domestika worth it?
What users like
- Well-produced courses with clear teachers.Eirini P., Trustpilot, October 2026
- Students see how working artists think and make things.Angela, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Bought courses never expire and can be watched offline in the apps.Domestika help center
- 4.9 on the App Store, US, from 11,912 ratings.App Store
What users criticise
- 53% of Trustpilot reviews give one star, many about Plus renewals and charges.Trustpilot, 13,377 reviews
- A user of several years stopped after the move to a subscription.Robin Hall, Trustpilot, October 2026
- English translations of courses got worse and look machine-made.Angela, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Plus is not refunded, and the yearly plan renews at full price.Domestika help center
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Plus cost €12.49 a month on a yearly plan during the October 2026 sale, then €299 a year.
Domestika reviews
-
“Pretty and colourful settings, fantastic audio and a range of subtitles/audio in different languages.”Eirini P. · 5 October 2026 · App Store Great production, useful learning material, awesome teachers
-
“The translations from original languages to English have gone downhill.”Angela · 5 October 2026 · App Store Seeing how different artists work
-
“They automatically charged €304 from my account to force me into an annual membership.”Martina · 5 October 2026 · App Store Suspicious charges and zero customer service
Latest news
- Terms of use updated with the Domestika.ai annex
- CGMA missed payments for instructors, Comics Beat
- CGMA might be on the verge of shutting down, instructors warn, 80 Level
- Spain had eleven unicorns three years ago, Xataka
- The fall of Domestika, El Español
- Domestika raises $110M at a $1.3B valuation, TechCrunch
Contacts and company data
- SupportContact form
- Help centersupport.domestika.org
- Phone, Berkeley+1 401 237 0162
- Teach on DomestikaCourse proposal form
- AffiliatesAffiliate programme
- Legal entity
- Domestika, Inc., 2001 Addison St., Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94704, USA
- Spanish holding
- DMSTK SL, CIF B87188371, Madrid
- Spanish operating company
- Domestika Networks SL, NIF B85270387, Madrid
- Governing law
- New York, for the terms of use
- Data transfers
- EU-US Data Privacy Framework or standard contractual clauses
Domestika vs Skillshare, MasterClass and others
|Domestika
|Skillshare
|MasterClass
|Udemy
|Coursera
|Crehana
|Founded
|2002, Madrid
|2010
|2014
|2010
|2012
|2013, Lima
|Headquarters
|Berkeley
|New York
|San Francisco
|San Francisco
|Mountain View
|—
|Model
|Per course and Plus subscription
|Subscription only
|Annual subscription
|Per course
|Per course, certificate and Coursera Plus
|Per course and Premium plan
|Free option
|Plus trial with one credit
|Free trial
|—
|Some free courses
|Free courses, 7-day Plus trial
|—
|App Store rating, US
|4.9 (12K)
|4.8 (25K)
|4.9 (123K)
|4.7 (77K)
|4.8 (177K)
|4.0 (129)
“—” means the public sources we checked do not say. Facts from Wikipedia, the companies’ websites and the App Store, checked on 6 October 2026. In December 2025 Coursera agreed to buy Udemy. The other platforms are outside the European catalogue.
Alternatives to Domestika
- SkillshareUnited States Creative classes by subscription only, from New York, 4.8 on the App Store. ↗
- MasterClassUnited States Classes from well-known names on a yearly subscription, from San Francisco. ↗
- UdemyUnited States A marketplace of courses sold one by one, with some free courses. ↗
- CourseraUnited States University and company courses with certificates and the Coursera Plus subscription. ↗
- CrehanaUnited States Creative and business courses from Lima, per course or with a Premium plan. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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