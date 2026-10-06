About Domestika

Domestika is an online course platform for creative skills, from illustration and craft to design, photography and AI. It started in Madrid in 2002 as a forum for creatives and now has its headquarters in Berkeley. Courses are produced in-house, usually 2 to 4 hours of video with a final project, and stay in your account for good. Domestika Plus opens more than 1,000 courses and gives credits to buy others.

Domestika sells video courses taught by working creatives. A course usually runs 2 to 4 hours, at least 60% of it is video, and it ends with a project that students share in a private course community. Domestika films the courses itself and pays the production costs.

The company began in Madrid in 2002 as an online forum and a showcase for creative professionals. It moved into online learning, opened in Mexico as its first market outside Spain and later moved its headquarters to Berkeley, California.

In January 2022 Zeev Ventures led a $110 million round at a $1.3 billion valuation. In 2022 and 2023 Domestika closed offices in London, France and Italy and cut about half of its Spanish staff, with part of the translation work moved to AI tools. Revenue fell 30% in 2023, according to Xataka.