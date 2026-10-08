About Smartick

Smartick is a company from Málaga, Spain, that sells online maths practice for children aged 4 to 14. A child does one 15-minute session a day on a tablet or computer, and the AI picks the next exercises from each answer. The first 2–3 sessions test the child’s level. On 8 October 2026 smartick.com showed €44 a month, or €29 a month on the yearly plan, and the iOS app sold a monthly subscription for $35.99 in the US and £34.99 in the UK. Every account starts with a 7-day free trial without a credit card.

Smartick sells a maths programme for children aged 4 to 14. Each day the platform builds a new 15-minute session. A child works alone, gets feedback after each answer and opens an interactive tutorial for a new concept. Parents get a report by email after every session and see the details on the Parent Page.

Daniel González de Vega and Javier Arroyo registered the company, Sistemas Virtuales de Aprendizaje S.L., in Málaga in 2009. A pilot ran in 60 Madrid schools at the end of 2010, and the first commercial version came out in September 2011. The founders paid for the start with their savings, money from family and friends and a loan from the Spanish public lender Enisa. In 2018 Emprendedores reported that Smartick had taken no venture capital and had broken even in 2013.

The EU paid Smartick €1.2 million in Horizon 2020 grants in 2014–2019 to add cognitive training games to the maths sessions. Smartick also sells coding lessons and, for Spanish speakers, a reading programme. For schools it built Monk, an online maths test for primary pupils, and in June 2024 it bought a stake in the Spanish school search site Micole.