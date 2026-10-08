- founded in Málaga
- 2009
- ages of students
- 4–14
- session a day
- 15 min
- on Trustpilot, 2,014 reviews
- 4.4
About Smartick
Smartick is a company from Málaga, Spain, that sells online maths practice for children aged 4 to 14. A child does one 15-minute session a day on a tablet or computer, and the AI picks the next exercises from each answer. The first 2–3 sessions test the child’s level. On 8 October 2026 smartick.com showed €44 a month, or €29 a month on the yearly plan, and the iOS app sold a monthly subscription for $35.99 in the US and £34.99 in the UK. Every account starts with a 7-day free trial without a credit card.
Smartick sells a maths programme for children aged 4 to 14. Each day the platform builds a new 15-minute session. A child works alone, gets feedback after each answer and opens an interactive tutorial for a new concept. Parents get a report by email after every session and see the details on the Parent Page.
Daniel González de Vega and Javier Arroyo registered the company, Sistemas Virtuales de Aprendizaje S.L., in Málaga in 2009. A pilot ran in 60 Madrid schools at the end of 2010, and the first commercial version came out in September 2011. The founders paid for the start with their savings, money from family and friends and a loan from the Spanish public lender Enisa. In 2018 Emprendedores reported that Smartick had taken no venture capital and had broken even in 2013.
The EU paid Smartick €1.2 million in Horizon 2020 grants in 2014–2019 to add cognitive training games to the maths sessions. Smartick also sells coding lessons and, for Spanish speakers, a reading programme. For schools it built Monk, an online maths test for primary pupils, and in June 2024 it bought a stake in the Spanish school search site Micole.
History
- 2009 Sistemas Virtuales de Aprendizaje S.L. is registered in Málaga.
- 2010 A pilot runs in 60 schools in Madrid at the end of the year. The SMARTICK trademark is filed in November.
- 2011 The first commercial version goes on sale in September.
- 2013 Smartick breaks even, according to the founders.
- 2014 Wins a €50,000 EU SME Instrument grant for maths games, phase 1.
- 2015 Releases its iOS app on 29 January.
- 2016 Wins a €1.16 million Horizon 2020 grant to add cognitive training to maths sessions, run from August 2016 to January 2019.
- 2018 Emprendedores reports more than 10,000 students in about 55 countries.
- 2023 Files the Monk trademark for its online maths test for schools.
- 2024 Buys a stake in the school search site Micole in June. The deal values Micole at €8 million.
- 2024 Files the MAT Math Adaptive Test trademark in October.
- 2026 Files the LAT Literacy Adaptive Test trademark in March.
Smartick funding and investors
- November 2014 EU grant, SME Instrument phase 1 €50,000
European Commission, Horizon 2020Source: CORDIS, project 651009
- August 2016 EU grant, SME Instrument phase 2 €1.16 million
European Commission, Horizon 2020Source: CORDIS, project 730891
Smartick has no published venture capital rounds. In 2018 the founders told Emprendedores they started with their own savings, money from family and friends and Enisa financing. The two rounds below are EU grants listed on CORDIS.
Leadership
- DGdV Daniel González de Vega Co-founder
- JA Javier Arroyo Co-founder
Both founders worked as strategy consultants at Accenture. Smartick says both are Endeavor Entrepreneurs.
How Smartick teaches
- a day per programme
- 15 min
- sessions for the level test
- 2–3
- ages
- 4–14
- Level test in the first sessions
- New session generated every day
- Interactive tutorials
- Feedback after each answer
- Word problems and logic
- Daily report to parents by email
- Parent Page with session details
- Virtual World after the session
- Pedagogical support team by phone, chat and email
- No pen, paper or books needed
Maths topics
Numbers6
- Counting
- Place value
- Rounding and estimation
- Decimals
- Fractions
- Proportion
Operations and algebra7
- Addition and subtraction
- Times tables and division
- Order of operations
- Exponents
- Factors and multiples
- Equations
- Functions
Geometry and measurement8
- Positions
- Flat figures
- Solids
- Lines and angles
- Transformations
- Coordinate plane
- Perimeter and area
- Length
Problem solving4
- Word problems with 1 and 2 operations
- Word problems with fractions and decimals
- Logic and reasoning
- Memory and attention games
Maths topics from the Smartick listing on the US App Store on 8 October 2026. Content is split into ages 4–5, 6–8, 9–12 and 13–14.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Smartick Mathematics One 15-minute session a day for ages 4 to 14. The AI sets the level after the first 2–3 sessions and adapts every next exercise. Try 7 days free
- Smartick Coding A second programme that teaches the basics of programming. Smartick sells it alone or with maths in the Explorer Pack. See plans
- Virtual World After the session a child can dress an avatar, enter maths competitions and play games for memory, attention and reasoning. How it works
- Smartick for schools Teachers get a special subscription, and schools can use Smartick with whole classes. In Spanish-speaking countries Smartick also sells Monk, an online maths test for primary pupils. Smartick in schools
How much is Smartick?
- Monthly €44/mo €44, every month Base monthly price
- Quarterly €39/mo €117, every 3 months Save 11% vs Monthly
- Pro rata refund in the first year Yearly €29/mo €348, every 12 months Save 34% vs Monthly
Is Smartick free?
7-day free trial with full access, no credit card needed. The App Store does not charge at the end of the trial.
smartick.com/plans-pricing.html on 8 October 2026, price per programme, shown in euros to a visitor from the Netherlands. Smartick sets prices by country, so US and UK visitors may see a different currency and amount. With 2 programmes the price falls to €39, €33 and €24.92 a month per programme, with 3 or more to €33, €29.67 and €19.92. The yearly plan can be paid in 3 interest-free instalments. In the iOS app a 1-month subscription costs $35.99 in the US and £34.99 in the UK.
How to cancel a Smartick subscriptionTerms of Service
- Parent Page ↗
- Log in to the Parent Page
- Open Customer area, then Subscriptions
- Choose the cancel option
- Support ↗
- Email hello@smartick.com
- Or call or chat with the support team, Monday to Friday
- Subscriptions renew automatically until the parent cancels.
- Smartick verifies a cancellation request within 7 days of receipt.
- After cancelling, the child keeps access until the end of the paid period.
- Advance payments are not refunded, except on the yearly plan.
Refund rules
- Yearly plan
- In the first year Smartick refunds the rest of the year. It deducts the cheapest plans that cover the months used: after 2 months, 2 monthly payments; after 3 months, one quarterly payment.
- Withdrawal
- 14 calendar days from subscribing. The right ends once the service has been delivered.
- Unpaid instalments
- Smartick gives 8 days to pay a missed instalment, then keeps access only for the time already paid.
From the Smartick Terms of Service and the pricing page FAQ, checked on 8 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- WebIn the browser on a computer or tablet
- iPad and iPhone4.3 on the App Store, US, iOS 15.1 or later
- Android4.0 on Google Play, 1M+ downloads
App details, App Store US
- Current version
- 4.0.10, released 31 August 2026
- First release on iOS
- 29 January 2015
- Requires
- iOS 15.1 or later
- Size
- 55 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- App Store categories
- Education, Games, Family
- In-app purchase
- 1-month subscription, $35.99
- Downloads
- 1M+ on Google Play
- Seller
- Sistemas Virtuales de Aprendizaje SL
Is Smartick worth it?
What parents like
- Parents write that the support team answers and stays in touch.Daniela, Trustpilot, January 2025
- A parent writes that the child does not see scores, so sessions cause little frustration.Isla, Trustpilot, March 2025
- A parent writes that daily practice builds autonomy and discipline.Inma, Trustpilot, December 2024
- 90% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 2,014 reviews
What parents criticise
- A child cannot pick the exercises, and the session is fixed at 15 minutes.Isabel, Trustpilot, April 2025
- A parent reports a bug that accepted any answer typed with double zeros.Isla, Trustpilot, March 2025
- Some reviewers find the price too high.Rodrigo, Trustpilot, January 2025
- Google Play users rate the Android app lower, at 4.0.Google Play, 11,267 ratings
What parents write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot shows only 6 reviews in the last 12 months. On 8 October 2026 smartick.com showed €29 to €44 a month per programme, and the first 7 days are free.
Smartick reviews
-
“The People that Works in this program is really commited and always answer back.”Daniela · 21 January 2025 · App Store The best program for maths and Logic
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“We like that the program is pretty frustration free for our child.”Isla · 17 March 2025 · App Store We like that the program is pretty…
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“Only 15 minutes every day, and she can’t choose the exercises that she need.”Isabel · 10 April 2025 · App Store Can’t choose the exercises that she needs.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Customer servicehello@smartick.com
- General enquiriesinfo@smartick.com
- Help centersupport.smartickmethod.com
- Legal entity
- Sistemas Virtuales de Aprendizaje, S.L., Calle María Orueta 14, Urbanización El Olivar, 29140 Málaga, Spain
- Company register
- Mercantile Registry of Málaga, volume 4684, page 190, sheet MA-102744
- Tax ID (NIF)
- B-93020808
Alternatives to Smartick
- Sumdog🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths and spelling games for ages 5 to 14, with a family plan, from Edinburgh. →
- CENTURY Tech🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive English, maths and science lessons for schools and families, from London. →
- ANTON🇩🇪 Germany A free learning app for school subjects with no ads, from Berlin. →
- bettermarks🇩🇪 Germany An adaptive maths learning system sold to schools, from Berlin. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other k-12 learning companies
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