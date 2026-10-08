About Lalilo

Lalilo is a web app for teaching children to read, built for kindergarten to grade 2 and also used with older struggling readers. Students work through adaptive phonics, word recognition, fluency and comprehension exercises, and teachers follow progress on a dashboard. Three graduates of École Polytechnique started Lalilo in Paris in 2016, and the US company Renaissance Learning bought it in March 2021. Since 12 November 2025 Lalilo has no free version: in the US a teacher pays $250 a year for a classroom licence of up to 40 students, and schools and districts get a quote from Renaissance. Lalilo runs in the browser with no App Store or Google Play app, and the product team still works from Paris.

Lalilo teaches early reading. A child logs in with a code from the teacher and moves through a map of worlds with short exercises. The exercises cover phonological and phonemic awareness, letter and word recognition, fluency, comprehension, vocabulary and writing. A speech recognition model listens to read-aloud exercises and gives feedback. The AI picks the next exercise from the child’s answers. Teachers see results by lesson and skill and can assign lessons.

Amine Mezzour, Benjamin Abdi and Laurent Jolie registered Lalilo SAS in Paris on 2 August 2016. All three studied at École Polytechnique and took part in The Refiners programme in San Francisco. Lalilo raised €1.6 million in 2017 and €5 million in a Series A led by Partech, EduCapital and Citizen Capital in November 2019. The French Ministry of Education chose Lalilo for its P2IA artificial intelligence partnership, which made the tool free for French teachers for several years.

Renaissance Learning, the Wisconsin Rapids maker of Star assessments and Freckle, bought Lalilo in March 2021 for an undisclosed price. Lalilo SAS became Renaissance’s first French subsidiary. The Paris team, 23 people on the team page, builds the product in English and French. Renaissance sells school and district licences in North America, and Lalilo sells classroom licences online. The free version ended on 12 November 2025, and French state funding through P2IA and TNE ended in 2025 and 2026.