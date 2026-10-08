- languages in one Premium plan
- 11
- users, according to MosaLingua
- 15M+
- a day, the practice time MosaLingua suggests
- 10 min
- on Trustpilot, 570 reviews
- 4.8
About MosaLingua
MosaLingua is a language learning app from Lyon, started in 2009 by Samuel Michelot and Luca Sadurny. It teaches vocabulary and phrases on flashcards and brings each card back with spaced repetition, based on a modified version of Piotr Wozniak’s algorithm. One Premium subscription covers 11 languages on iPhone, Android and the web, plus Business English, Business Spanish, TOEIC, TOEFL and Medical English. On mosalingua.com Premium costs $9.99 a month, $71.88 a year or $97 once for lifetime access, after a 7-day free trial. Since 2019 MosaLingua has belonged to digiSchool, whose business a Lyon court sold under a sale plan in July 2026.
MosaLingua teaches the words and phrases a learner needs most often. The team applies the Pareto principle: 20% of the language covers 80% of situations. Each card shows a word or phrase with a translation, an example, an image and audio by a native speaker. The learner recalls the answer, rates their own memory from 1 to 4, and the app schedules the next review. Premium adds dialogues, videos, audiobooks, graded stories, an AI conversation partner called MosaChat-AI and a browser extension that turns words from YouTube, Netflix and web pages into cards.
Samuel Michelot and Luca Sadurny started MosaLingua in Lyon. In February 2011 they released iPhone apps for English and Spanish, and French followed a week later. Each language had its own app at first, and the Android store still has 15 single-language apps from MosaLingua. The current iPhone app for all languages came out in April 2014. MosaLingua says 15 million people have used it and 4 million subscribe to its free newsletter.
MosaLingua joined the digiSchool group of Lyon in 2019, according to its about page. Fusacq reported the purchase in November 2021. digiSchool Group SAS entered a safeguard procedure in October 2025 and receivership in June 2026. On 29 July 2026 the Lyon commercial court approved a sale plan, and a new company, DIGISCHOOL.COM SAS, was registered with BSG Holding as president. The MosaLingua imprint still names MosaLingua (digiSchool Group) as publisher.
History
- 2009 MosaLingua starts in Lyon. The about page counts 17 years of activity in 2026.
- 2011 Releases MosaLingua English and Spanish for iPhone on 21 February. French follows on 24 February.
- 2014 Releases the MosaLingua app for all languages on the App Store on 24 April.
- 2019 Joins the digiSchool group of Lyon, according to the MosaLingua about page.
- 2021 Fusacq reports on 9 November that digiSchool has bought MosaLingua.
- 2025 The Lyon court opens a safeguard procedure for digiSchool Group on 28 October.
- 2026 The safeguard procedure becomes receivership on 17 June.
- 2026 The court approves a sale plan on 29 July. DIGISCHOOL.COM SAS, presided by BSG Holding, starts business the same day.
- 2026 Lyon Mag reports on 5 August that BSG Holding takes over all digiSchool assets and keeps 10 of 17 employees.
- 2026 Updates the Android app MosaLingua – Learn Languages on 7 October. It holds all languages in one app.
Leadership
- LS Luca Sadurny Co-founder, publishing manager named in the imprint
- SM Samuel Michelot Co-founder
The about page counts 33 people from 15 nationalities, all working remotely from more than 20 cities, among them Lyon, Barcelona, Berlin, London, Hong Kong and Seoul. MosaLingua names no CEO on its site.
How MosaLingua teaches
- flashcards per language, with native audio
- 3,500+
- words and phrases in 2 months at 10 minutes a day, according to MosaLingua
- 600
- self-rating before each card flips, which sets the next review
- 1–4
- Spaced repetition based on Wozniak’s algorithm
- Active recall on flashcards
- Self-rating of memory
- Most frequent words first
- Audio by native speakers
- Voice recording
- Hands-free mode
- Offline use
- Custom flashcards
- MosaDiscovery browser extension
- Graded stories and dialogues
- MosaChat-AI conversation practice
- Progress synced across devices
- MosaLingua certificate
MosaLingua languages: 11 to learn
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- MosaLingua Premium Over 3,500 flashcards with native-speaker audio per language, 80+ dialogues, hands-free audio mode, offline use and custom cards, on iPhone, Android and the web. Special versions: Business English, Business Spanish, TOEIC, TOEFL and Medical English. All courses
- MosaChat-AI An AI tutor that simulates everyday and work conversations and corrects mistakes. The yearly plan includes 600 credits, about 10 hours of practice, and more credits cost extra. About MosaChat-AI
- MosaDiscovery A browser extension that saves words from YouTube, Netflix and web pages as flashcards with translation, example and audio. Premium features
- MosaSeries A 24-episode story, The Man with No Name, for listening practice from A1 to B1, in Spanish, Italian, German, French and English. $9.98 a month or $58.80 for 6 months after a 15-day trial. Courses and prices
- MosaSpeak and MosaTraining Paid video courses. MosaSpeak trains pronunciation and fluency in 10 modules from A2 to B2. MosaTraining teaches self-study methods from polyglots, from $130. Courses and prices
- MosaLingua for Business Premium for teams at $72 per employee for 12 months, with a dashboard, white labelling and optional virtual classes. Allianz and Banque de France appear among the clients on the page. Corporate offer
How much is MosaLingua?
- Monthly $9.99/mo $9.99, billed every month Base monthly price
- Free trial Yearly $5.99/mo $71.88, billed every year, 600 MosaChat-AI credits Save 40% vs Monthly
- Lifetime $97 one-time payment, 4 PayPal instalments possible Pay once, no renewals
Is MosaLingua free?
A 7-day free trial on the web. MosaLingua charges on the last day of the trial unless the learner cancels. Website and Android purchases have a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Prices on academy.mosalingua.com and mosalingua.com in US dollars on 8 October 2026, tax varies by country. Both pages showed a 30% sale on the yearly plan: $50.32 on the Premium page and $49.60 on the courses page. The lifetime price of $97 is shown against a struck-through $4,720. The US App Store lists $9.49 for 1 month and $71.90 for 12 months, plus items of $7.49, $24.99 for 6 months, $49.99 and single-language items of $4.99.
How to cancel MosaLinguaTerms and conditions
- mosalingua.com ↗
- Log in to your account on mosalingua.com
- Open the account management page and cancel the renewal
- Or email support_en@mosalingua.com
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select MosaLingua and cancel at least 24 hours before renewal
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
- Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
- Select MosaLingua and tap Cancel subscription
- Monthly and yearly plans renew automatically.
- MosaLingua charges on the last day of a free trial unless the learner cancels.
- MosaLingua gives notice of a price change, and the new price applies from the next billing cycle.
- Deleting the app does not cancel an App Store or Google Play subscription.
Refund rules
- Website and Android
- A 30-day money-back guarantee. Email support_en@mosalingua.com within 30 days of payment for a full refund, minus bank fees.
- iPhone and other platforms
- Purchases through the iOS app or third-party platforms get no refund from MosaLingua. Apple handles App Store refunds.
- Governing law
- French law.
From the MosaLingua terms of 26 April 2019 and the Premium page, checked on 8 October 2026.
MosaLingua for BusinessCorporate offer
- 01Premium costs $72 per employee for 12 months, for companies up to 50 employees.
- 02Premium Plus adds targeted training courses for $199 per employee a year, for up to 500 employees.
- 03All plans include 11 languages, MosaChat-AI, MosaSeries, MosaSpeak Coaching and a dashboard.
- 04The custom Business plan adds company glossaries and industry vocabulary.
- 05Virtual classes with tutors cost extra.
From $72 per employee for 12 months on 8 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- iPhone and iPad4.6 on the App Store, US, iOS 13.0 or later
- Android, all languagesMosaLingua – Learn Languages, one account for all courses
- Android, single languagesSeparate apps such as Learn English Fast, 5M+ downloads
- WebMosaLingua Premium in the browser on PC and Mac
- Browser extensionMosaDiscovery for YouTube, Netflix and web pages
App details, App Store US
- Current version
- 11.21 on iOS, released 16 May 2026
- First release
- 24 April 2014 on the App Store
- Size
- 214 MB on iOS
- Age rating
- 12+ on the App Store
- App Store categories
- Education, Travel
- Android
- 15 single-language apps and one app for all languages, MosaLingua – Learn Languages
- Downloads
- 5M+ for Learn English Fast on Google Play, 1M+ each for Spanish and French
- App interface languages
- English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish on iOS
- Seller
- digiSchool
- Price
- Free to download, with in-app purchases
Is MosaLingua worth it?
What learners like
- Custom flashcards suit learners who already speak the language and want to keep it up.Carolyne Lee, Trustpilot, March 2025
- Hands-free mode works while driving or doing chores.Jessica Wisniewski, Trustpilot, June 2025
- Support answers fast when the app has a problem.Vicky North, Trustpilot, November 2025
- 96% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 570 reviews
What learners criticise
- The trial turned into a paid plan, and the way to cancel was hard to find.Gaby Auer, Trustpilot, August 2026, in German
- The PC interface is hard to use and the recorded dialogues have too much echo.Thomas Pieper, Trustpilot, July 2026, in German
- Menus and audio stop working, and cards jump between advanced phrases and basic words.Robin, Trustpilot, February 2026, in French
- No step-by-step course from A1 upwards.Enrique Cuesta, Trustpilot, March 2024, in Spanish
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most Trustpilot reviews are in French and German, and 40 of 570 are in English. The 1- and 2-star reviews mention cancelling after a trial, bugs and a missing course structure. Trustpilot shows replies from MosaLingua to 6 of 7 recent negative reviews.
MosaLingua reviews
-
“I like the choice of exploring the app or website and choosing what works for me.”Deb · 17 July 2026 · App Store I love Mosalingua!
-
“I like the hands free mode that let’s me learn while doing chores and driving.”Jessica Wisniewski · 9 June 2025 · App Store The app is user friendly.
-
“What I like most about Mosalingua (French) is that I can add my own vocabulary.”Carolyne Lee · 6 March 2025 · App Store A game-changer for maintaining my French fluency
Latest news
- Lyon Mag: digiSchool, in receivership, changes owner and cuts staff
- BODACC: Lyon court approves the sale plan for digiSchool Group
- BODACC: digiSchool Group safeguard procedure becomes receivership
- Fusacq: digiSchool buys MosaLingua
- iPhoneItalia: MosaLingua English and Spanish launch on the App Store
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport_en@mosalingua.com
- General and data requestsinfo@mosalingua.com
- Contact formmosalingua.com/en/contact
- CompaniesCorporate offer
- Legal entity
- MosaLingua (digiSchool Group), Le Blok, 30 rue Joannès Carret, 69009 Lyon, France
- Publisher company
- DIGISCHOOL GROUP SAS, SIREN 452 124 365, RCS Lyon
- Company registered
- 10 February 2004, under an earlier name
- Activity
- Publisher of educational apps, NAF 58.29C
- Court proceedings
- Safeguard from 28 October 2025, receivership from 17 June 2026, sale plan on 29 July 2026, then liquidation by a ruling of 4 August 2026
- New company
- DIGISCHOOL.COM SAS, SIREN 108 741 273, 12 rue de la Part-Dieu, Lyon, started 29 July 2026, president BSG Holding
- Website hosting
- Cloudways Ltd., Malta
Programs and documentsGift cardAffiliate programmeFree conversation guides
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- Babbel🇩🇪 Germany Full courses with grammar in 14 languages, live classes with tutors and a lifetime plan, from Berlin. →
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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