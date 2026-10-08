Language learning 🇫🇷 Lyon, France Since 2009 4.6 · 2K ratings

MosaLingua

Flashcard app with spaced repetition for 11 languages, from Lyon.

🇬🇧🇪🇸🇫🇷🇮🇹🇩🇪🇧🇷🇷🇺🇨🇳🇯🇵🇰🇷🇸🇦

Visit mosalingua.com Try MosaLingua free All companies
languages in one Premium plan
11
users, according to MosaLingua
15M+
a day, the practice time MosaLingua suggests
10 min
on Trustpilot, 570 reviews
4.8

About MosaLingua

MosaLingua is a language learning app from Lyon, started in 2009 by Samuel Michelot and Luca Sadurny. It teaches vocabulary and phrases on flashcards and brings each card back with spaced repetition, based on a modified version of Piotr Wozniak’s algorithm. One Premium subscription covers 11 languages on iPhone, Android and the web, plus Business English, Business Spanish, TOEIC, TOEFL and Medical English. On mosalingua.com Premium costs $9.99 a month, $71.88 a year or $97 once for lifetime access, after a 7-day free trial. Since 2019 MosaLingua has belonged to digiSchool, whose business a Lyon court sold under a sale plan in July 2026.

MosaLingua teaches the words and phrases a learner needs most often. The team applies the Pareto principle: 20% of the language covers 80% of situations. Each card shows a word or phrase with a translation, an example, an image and audio by a native speaker. The learner recalls the answer, rates their own memory from 1 to 4, and the app schedules the next review. Premium adds dialogues, videos, audiobooks, graded stories, an AI conversation partner called MosaChat-AI and a browser extension that turns words from YouTube, Netflix and web pages into cards.

Samuel Michelot and Luca Sadurny started MosaLingua in Lyon. In February 2011 they released iPhone apps for English and Spanish, and French followed a week later. Each language had its own app at first, and the Android store still has 15 single-language apps from MosaLingua. The current iPhone app for all languages came out in April 2014. MosaLingua says 15 million people have used it and 4 million subscribe to its free newsletter.

MosaLingua joined the digiSchool group of Lyon in 2019, according to its about page. Fusacq reported the purchase in November 2021. digiSchool Group SAS entered a safeguard procedure in October 2025 and receivership in June 2026. On 29 July 2026 the Lyon commercial court approved a sale plan, and a new company, DIGISCHOOL.COM SAS, was registered with BSG Holding as president. The MosaLingua imprint still names MosaLingua (digiSchool Group) as publisher.

History

  1. 2009 MosaLingua starts in Lyon. The about page counts 17 years of activity in 2026.
  2. 2011 Releases MosaLingua English and Spanish for iPhone on 21 February. French follows on 24 February.
  3. 2014 Releases the MosaLingua app for all languages on the App Store on 24 April.
  4. 2019 Joins the digiSchool group of Lyon, according to the MosaLingua about page.
  5. 2021 Fusacq reports on 9 November that digiSchool has bought MosaLingua.
  6. 2025 The Lyon court opens a safeguard procedure for digiSchool Group on 28 October.
  7. 2026 The safeguard procedure becomes receivership on 17 June.
  8. 2026 The court approves a sale plan on 29 July. DIGISCHOOL.COM SAS, presided by BSG Holding, starts business the same day.
  9. 2026 Lyon Mag reports on 5 August that BSG Holding takes over all digiSchool assets and keeps 10 of 17 employees.
  10. 2026 Updates the Android app MosaLingua – Learn Languages on 7 October. It holds all languages in one app.

Leadership

  • Luca Sadurny Co-founder, publishing manager named in the imprint
  • Samuel Michelot Co-founder

The about page counts 33 people from 15 nationalities, all working remotely from more than 20 cities, among them Lyon, Barcelona, Berlin, London, Hong Kong and Seoul. MosaLingua names no CEO on its site.

How MosaLingua teaches

flashcards per language, with native audio
3,500+
words and phrases in 2 months at 10 minutes a day, according to MosaLingua
600
self-rating before each card flips, which sets the next review
1–4
  • Spaced repetition based on Wozniak’s algorithm
  • Active recall on flashcards
  • Self-rating of memory
  • Most frequent words first
  • Audio by native speakers
  • Voice recording
  • Hands-free mode
  • Offline use
  • Custom flashcards
  • MosaDiscovery browser extension
  • Graded stories and dialogues
  • MosaChat-AI conversation practice
  • Progress synced across devices
  • MosaLingua certificate

MosaLingua languages: 11 to learn

Products

  • MosaLingua Premium Over 3,500 flashcards with native-speaker audio per language, 80+ dialogues, hands-free audio mode, offline use and custom cards, on iPhone, Android and the web. Special versions: Business English, Business Spanish, TOEIC, TOEFL and Medical English. All courses
  • MosaChat-AI An AI tutor that simulates everyday and work conversations and corrects mistakes. The yearly plan includes 600 credits, about 10 hours of practice, and more credits cost extra. About MosaChat-AI
  • MosaDiscovery A browser extension that saves words from YouTube, Netflix and web pages as flashcards with translation, example and audio. Premium features
  • MosaSeries A 24-episode story, The Man with No Name, for listening practice from A1 to B1, in Spanish, Italian, German, French and English. $9.98 a month or $58.80 for 6 months after a 15-day trial. Courses and prices
  • MosaSpeak and MosaTraining Paid video courses. MosaSpeak trains pronunciation and fluency in 10 modules from A2 to B2. MosaTraining teaches self-study methods from polyglots, from $130. Courses and prices
  • MosaLingua for Business Premium for teams at $72 per employee for 12 months, with a dashboard, white labelling and optional virtual classes. Allianz and Banque de France appear among the clients on the page. Corporate offer

How much is MosaLingua?

  • Monthly $9.99/mo $9.99, billed every month Base monthly price
  • Free trial Yearly $5.99/mo $71.88, billed every year, 600 MosaChat-AI credits Save 40% vs Monthly
  • Lifetime $97 one-time payment, 4 PayPal instalments possible Pay once, no renewals

Is MosaLingua free?

A 7-day free trial on the web. MosaLingua charges on the last day of the trial unless the learner cancels. Website and Android purchases have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Prices on academy.mosalingua.com and mosalingua.com in US dollars on 8 October 2026, tax varies by country. Both pages showed a 30% sale on the yearly plan: $50.32 on the Premium page and $49.60 on the courses page. The lifetime price of $97 is shown against a struck-through $4,720. The US App Store lists $9.49 for 1 month and $71.90 for 12 months, plus items of $7.49, $24.99 for 6 months, $49.99 and single-language items of $4.99.

How to cancel MosaLingua

Terms and conditions
  • mosalingua.com ↗
    1. Log in to your account on mosalingua.com
    2. Open the account management page and cancel the renewal
    3. Or email support_en@mosalingua.com
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the iPhone and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select MosaLingua and cancel at least 24 hours before renewal
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
    2. Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
    3. Select MosaLingua and tap Cancel subscription
  • Monthly and yearly plans renew automatically.
  • MosaLingua charges on the last day of a free trial unless the learner cancels.
  • MosaLingua gives notice of a price change, and the new price applies from the next billing cycle.
  • Deleting the app does not cancel an App Store or Google Play subscription.

Refund rules

Website and Android
A 30-day money-back guarantee. Email support_en@mosalingua.com within 30 days of payment for a full refund, minus bank fees.
iPhone and other platforms
Purchases through the iOS app or third-party platforms get no refund from MosaLingua. Apple handles App Store refunds.
Governing law
French law.

From the MosaLingua terms of 26 April 2019 and the Premium page, checked on 8 October 2026.

MosaLingua for Business

Corporate offer
  • 01Premium costs $72 per employee for 12 months, for companies up to 50 employees.
  • 02Premium Plus adds targeted training courses for $199 per employee a year, for up to 500 employees.
  • 03All plans include 11 languages, MosaChat-AI, MosaSeries, MosaSpeak Coaching and a dashboard.
  • 04The custom Business plan adds company glossaries and industry vocabulary.
  • 05Virtual classes with tutors cost extra.

From $72 per employee for 12 months on 8 October 2026.

Apps and ratings

4.8Trustpilot · Excellent 570 reviews · company profile claimed in June 2022

App details, App Store US

Current version
11.21 on iOS, released 16 May 2026
First release
24 April 2014 on the App Store
Size
214 MB on iOS
Age rating
12+ on the App Store
App Store categories
Education, Travel
Android
15 single-language apps and one app for all languages, MosaLingua – Learn Languages
Downloads
5M+ for Learn English Fast on Google Play, 1M+ each for Spanish and French
App interface languages
English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish on iOS
Seller
digiSchool
Price
Free to download, with in-app purchases

Is MosaLingua worth it?

What learners like

What learners criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most Trustpilot reviews are in French and German, and 40 of 570 are in English. The 1- and 2-star reviews mention cancelling after a trial, bugs and a missing course structure. Trustpilot shows replies from MosaLingua to 6 of 7 recent negative reviews.

MosaLingua reviews

  • I love Mosalingua!
    “I like the choice of exploring the app or website and choosing what works for me.”
    Deb · 17 July 2026 · App Store
  • The app is user friendly.
    “I like the hands free mode that let’s me learn while doing chores and driving.”
    Jessica Wisniewski · 9 June 2025 · App Store
  • A game-changer for maintaining my French fluency
    “What I like most about Mosalingua (French) is that I can add my own vocabulary.”
    Carolyne Lee · 6 March 2025 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Lyon Mag: digiSchool, in receivership, changes owner and cuts staff
  2. BODACC: Lyon court approves the sale plan for digiSchool Group
  3. BODACC: digiSchool Group safeguard procedure becomes receivership
  4. Fusacq: digiSchool buys MosaLingua
  5. iPhoneItalia: MosaLingua English and Spanish launch on the App Store

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
MosaLingua (digiSchool Group), Le Blok, 30 rue Joannès Carret, 69009 Lyon, France
Publisher company
DIGISCHOOL GROUP SAS, SIREN 452 124 365, RCS Lyon
Company registered
10 February 2004, under an earlier name
Activity
Publisher of educational apps, NAF 58.29C
Court proceedings
Safeguard from 28 October 2025, receivership from 17 June 2026, sale plan on 29 July 2026, then liquidation by a ruling of 4 August 2026
New company
DIGISCHOOL.COM SAS, SIREN 108 741 273, 12 rue de la Part-Dieu, Lyon, started 29 July 2026, president BSG Holding
Website hosting
Cloudways Ltd., Malta

Programs and documentsGift cardAffiliate programmeFree conversation guides

Alternatives to MosaLingua

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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MosaLingua FAQ

On mosalingua.com on 8 October 2026: $9.99 a month, $71.88 a year or $97 once for lifetime access. A 30% sale brought the yearly plan to about $50. The US App Store lists $9.49 a month and $71.90 a year.

Yes. The Premium page sells lifetime access to all languages for $97, payable in 4 PayPal instalments. The same page shows a struck-through price of $4,720. The App Store lists no lifetime item.

The apps are free to download with some free content. Premium starts with a 7-day free trial, and MosaLingua charges on the last day unless the learner cancels.

English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Arabic. Special versions cover Business English, Business Spanish, TOEIC, TOEFL and Medical English.

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