About MosaLingua

MosaLingua is a language learning app from Lyon, started in 2009 by Samuel Michelot and Luca Sadurny. It teaches vocabulary and phrases on flashcards and brings each card back with spaced repetition, based on a modified version of Piotr Wozniak’s algorithm. One Premium subscription covers 11 languages on iPhone, Android and the web, plus Business English, Business Spanish, TOEIC, TOEFL and Medical English. On mosalingua.com Premium costs $9.99 a month, $71.88 a year or $97 once for lifetime access, after a 7-day free trial. Since 2019 MosaLingua has belonged to digiSchool, whose business a Lyon court sold under a sale plan in July 2026.

MosaLingua teaches the words and phrases a learner needs most often. The team applies the Pareto principle: 20% of the language covers 80% of situations. Each card shows a word or phrase with a translation, an example, an image and audio by a native speaker. The learner recalls the answer, rates their own memory from 1 to 4, and the app schedules the next review. Premium adds dialogues, videos, audiobooks, graded stories, an AI conversation partner called MosaChat-AI and a browser extension that turns words from YouTube, Netflix and web pages into cards.

Samuel Michelot and Luca Sadurny started MosaLingua in Lyon. In February 2011 they released iPhone apps for English and Spanish, and French followed a week later. Each language had its own app at first, and the Android store still has 15 single-language apps from MosaLingua. The current iPhone app for all languages came out in April 2014. MosaLingua says 15 million people have used it and 4 million subscribe to its free newsletter.

MosaLingua joined the digiSchool group of Lyon in 2019, according to its about page. Fusacq reported the purchase in November 2021. digiSchool Group SAS entered a safeguard procedure in October 2025 and receivership in June 2026. On 29 July 2026 the Lyon commercial court approved a sale plan, and a new company, DIGISCHOOL.COM SAS, was registered with BSG Holding as president. The MosaLingua imprint still names MosaLingua (digiSchool Group) as publisher.