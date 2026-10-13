LanguageNut
Language games, exam practice and EAL courses for primary and secondary schools.
🇿🇦🇸🇦🇩🇰🇳🇱🇬🇧🇺🇸🇫🇷🇩🇪🇭🇹🇮🇩🇮🇹🇯🇵🇯🇵🇰🇷🇲🇾🇨🇳🇨🇳🇳🇿🇷🇺🇬🇧🇪🇸🇲🇽🇵🇰🇬🇧
- languages in Languagenut Primary, FAQ
- 24
- printable resources, according to Languagenut
- 20,000+
- average staff, year to March 2026
- 17
- on Trustpilot, 333 reviews
- 2.8
About LanguageNut
Languagenut is a language learning platform for primary and secondary schools, made by Languagenut Ltd in Brighton. Jamie Fries, a former secondary school languages teacher, launched it in 2010. Pupils practise vocabulary, verbs, phonics and exam tasks in 24 languages for primary, and in French, Spanish, German, Italian, Arabic, Mandarin and Urdu for secondary. Pupils log in at languagenut.com with the username and password from their teacher, or with Google, Microsoft or Wonde. Languagenut publishes no school prices and quotes them on request; a home licence for one learner costs $39.95 or $49.95 a year.
Languagenut sells online language teaching to schools. Teachers set vocabulary games, verb and grammar practice, phonics and exam-style tasks, and the platform marks most of them. Speaking answers reach the teacher as audio in the admin area. A school gets unlimited pupil logins, and the support team adds pupils and teachers to the account at no extra cost.
Jamie Fries built Languagenut at night while he taught languages in a UK secondary school. According to his profile at ReadingWise, it launched in 2010 and over 10% of UK schools soon used it. Languagenut Ltd was registered on 8 October 2010. Paul and Lisa Fairbank joined the board in May 2011, and Fries left it in October 2013.
The product has five parts: Primary, a Primary Guided Course for French and Spanish, Secondary, International GCSE and EAL/ESOL. Newer parts include Arabic and Urdu courses with an Arabic Alphabet Trainer, a Curriculum Builder, an AI Chat for practice in context and, since March 2026, an External View for school leaders and inspectors. The company is based at Nile House in Brighton, and its site also lists an Australian phone number.
History
- 2010 Jamie Fries, a secondary school languages teacher, launches Languagenut. Languagenut Ltd is registered on 8 October.
- 2011 Paul Fairbank and Lisa Fairbank join the board on 10 May.
- 2013 Founder Jamie Fries leaves the board on 22 October.
- 2014 Lucinda Krigstein joins the board on 8 August.
- 2015 The Languagenut App for iPad goes live on the App Store on 21 September.
- 2016 The company allots new shares in September and November.
- 2022 The company allots new shares in April and moves its registered office to Nile House, Brighton, in July.
- 2024 The content team publishes topic-based AQA and Edexcel GCSE word lists for French, German and Spanish in September.
- 2025 The company allots new shares on 11 April.
- 2026 Languagenut adds the External View for school leaders in March and new exam skills for Secondary French, Spanish and German in June.
- 2026 Average staff falls to 17 in the year to March, from 20 a year earlier.
Leadership
- PF Paul Fairbank Director since May 2011
- LF Lisa Fairbank Director
- LK Lucinda Krigstein Director since August 2014
Companies House lists three active directors. Lisa Fairbank served from May 2011 and was appointed again on 1 January 2026. Founder Jamie Fries left the board in October 2013.
How Languagenut works
- printable resources
- 20,000+
- verbs in the Verb Trainer
- 80+
- support languages in EAL
- 50
- Vocabulary Trainer
- Verb Trainer
- Phonics Trainer
- Sentence-chunk activities
- Exam-style tasks at several levels
- Speaking tasks with audio feedback
- AI Chat
- Assignment library
- Curriculum Builder
- Gradebook
- Leaderboards and competitions
- Custom vocabulary upload
- External View for school leaders
LanguageNut languages: 24 to learn
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Languagenut Primary Games and activities for listening, speaking, reading and writing in 30+ topics, plus phonics, verbs, sentence chunks and printable worksheets. Teachers can build their own scope and sequence and add custom content. About Primary
- Primary Guided Course A planned French and Spanish course for non-specialist teachers. Each week has a lesson plan, front-of-class slides and printables, with review lessons and cultural lessons. About the course
- Languagenut Secondary Vocabulary Trainer, Verb Trainer with 80+ verbs, Phonics Trainer and exam-style tasks: dictation, read aloud, photo-based speaking, translation and comprehension. Most tasks are marked by the platform, and teachers mark the rest with written or audio feedback. About Secondary
- Languagenut IGCSE Exam practice for Cambridge IGCSE and Edexcel International GCSE in French, Spanish, German and Mandarin. Every exam question comes in easy, medium and hard. Languagenut says the exam boards have not endorsed it. About IGCSE
- AI Chat Pupils answer prompts linked to exam themes and get feedback on accuracy and on how to extend a sentence. About IGCSE
- EAL / ESOL A self-study English course and an adaptive English Proficiency Test, both aligned to CEFR A0 to B2. Instructions and word support appear in 50 home languages, from Arabic to Ukrainian. About EAL
- Curriculum Builder Teachers map Languagenut activities to a scheme of work, add notes and links, and assign a whole plan to one or more classes at once. About the builder
- School subscriptions A school buys a yearly subscription for one or more languages. All pupils get logins, and the support team sets up pupil and teacher accounts. Book a demo
How much is LanguageNut?
- For families Individual Primary/Elementary $3.33/mo $39.95 a year, one learner, 25+ languages
- Individual Secondary/High School $4.16/mo $49.95 a year, one learner, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Arabic or Urdu
- For schools School subscription On request yearly, unlimited pupil logins, plus VAT
Is LanguageNut free?
Schools can start a free trial from the Languagenut site, and Languagenut does not publish its length or limits. The Individual page lists no free plan.
Home prices in US dollars from the Individual page at languagenut.com/home on 13 October 2026, one learner, billed yearly. Languagenut publishes no school prices. Its FAQ says prices for more than one language are available on request. Under the terms, schools are invoiced yearly in advance, fees exclude VAT, and a subscription runs 12 months from the confirmation email.
How to cancel LanguagenutTerms
- School subscription ↗
- Check the renewal date on your confirmation invoice
- Write to Languagenut at least 90 days before that date
- Use enquiries@languagenut.com, the contact address in the terms
- A subscription renews for another 12 months unless one side gives at least 90 days’ written notice.
- Neither side can end the first 12-month term without cause.
- Languagenut does not refund paid fees if the agreement ends before the end of the term.
- Within 30 days after the end, a school can ask Languagenut to delete or return its personal data.
Refund rules
- Term
- 12 months from the confirmation invoice, then yearly renewals.
- Notice
- At least 90 days in writing before a renewal.
- Refunds
- No refund of paid fees on early termination.
- Disputes
- Laws of England and Wales, courts of England.
From the Languagenut terms of service, checked on 13 October 2026.
Languagenut for schoolsBook a demo
- 01A school pays a yearly fee and gets logins for all its pupils.
- 02The support team adds pupils and teachers to the account at no extra cost.
- 03A school can add more languages, and Languagenut prices bundles on request.
- 04Pupils can sign in with Google, Microsoft or Wonde.
Prices on request, plus VAT, checked on 13 October 2026.
Ratings and apps
- WebLog in at languagenut.com on computers, laptops and tablets
- Languagenut AppiPad app, free, last updated in April 2022
- PhonesThe mobile version is built around teacher-set assignments, and home licences do not work on phones
- Interactive whiteboardsGames and slides for front-of-class teaching
- School sign-inGoogle, Microsoft and Wonde on the login page
App details, App Store US
- Languagenut App
- Free, iPad only
- First release
- September 2015
- Last App Store update
- April 2022
- Age rating
- 4+
Is LanguageNut worth it?
What teachers and pupils like
- A French teacher says pupils play the games outside lessons by choice.sha, Trustpilot, July 2026
- A teacher finds it easy to navigate, and the leaderboard appeals to many pupils.Caro, Trustpilot, July 2026
- A teacher reached a real person each time she called support.Ms Diane, Trustpilot, July 2026
- A secondary teacher uses it for Year 10 and 11 revision and cover work.Nikki, Trustpilot, June 2026
What teachers and pupils criticise
- KS3 sections are not split by year group, so Year 7 and 8 pupils often cannot do the tasks.Nikki, Trustpilot, June 2026
- Pupils cannot reset their own passwords, which adds work for teachers.Clare, Trustpilot, July 2026
- A teacher reports glitches with set work, and pupils got bored of the games.Monsieur RETHO, Trustpilot, June 2026
- Activities follow the same format in every topic.Roshni, Trustpilot, July 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Languagenut writes on its Trustpilot page that many reviews come from pupils right after homework. 65% of the 333 reviews give 1 star. The iPad app has 2.2 from 83 ratings on the UK App Store.
LanguageNut reviews
-
“They have enjoyed the games which consolidate the lessons and regularly choose to work through the games and quizzes outside of French lessons.”sha · 24 July 2026 · App Store Me, my learners and Languagenut
-
“Finally, a lot of the tasks do not function on mobile phones, which many students need to use due to a lack of other IT access at home.”Nikki · 30 June 2026 · App Store Languagenut is more suited to a KS4…
-
“Everytime they launch a competition it breaks the platform.”Clare · 1 July 2026 · App Store Not reliable as a platform
Contacts and company data
- Enquiriesenquiries@languagenut.com
- Phone, UK+44 (0)1273 457222
- Phone, Australia+61 3 9690 5959
- FAQslanguagenut.com/global/faqs
- Legal entity
- Languagenut Ltd, Projects The Lanes, Nile House, Nile Street, Brighton, BN1 1HW, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 07401600, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 8 October 2010
- Status
- Active, private limited company
- Nature of business
- SIC 85600, educational support services
- VAT number
- 983 9715 59
- Financial year
- Ends 31 March, total exemption full accounts
Alternatives to LanguageNut
- Oak National Academy🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free lessons from Oak National Academy, including French, German and Spanish from key stage 1 to key stage 4. →
- GCSEPod🇬🇧 United Kingdom Short GCSE video lessons and quizzes for secondary schools, with French, German and Spanish. Schools pay from £1.60 per pupil a year plus a platform fee. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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