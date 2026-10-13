About LanguageNut

Languagenut is a language learning platform for primary and secondary schools, made by Languagenut Ltd in Brighton. Jamie Fries, a former secondary school languages teacher, launched it in 2010. Pupils practise vocabulary, verbs, phonics and exam tasks in 24 languages for primary, and in French, Spanish, German, Italian, Arabic, Mandarin and Urdu for secondary. Pupils log in at languagenut.com with the username and password from their teacher, or with Google, Microsoft or Wonde. Languagenut publishes no school prices and quotes them on request; a home licence for one learner costs $39.95 or $49.95 a year.

Languagenut sells online language teaching to schools. Teachers set vocabulary games, verb and grammar practice, phonics and exam-style tasks, and the platform marks most of them. Speaking answers reach the teacher as audio in the admin area. A school gets unlimited pupil logins, and the support team adds pupils and teachers to the account at no extra cost.

Jamie Fries built Languagenut at night while he taught languages in a UK secondary school. According to his profile at ReadingWise, it launched in 2010 and over 10% of UK schools soon used it. Languagenut Ltd was registered on 8 October 2010. Paul and Lisa Fairbank joined the board in May 2011, and Fries left it in October 2013.

The product has five parts: Primary, a Primary Guided Course for French and Spanish, Secondary, International GCSE and EAL/ESOL. Newer parts include Arabic and Urdu courses with an Arabic Alphabet Trainer, a Curriculum Builder, an AI Chat for practice in context and, since March 2026, an External View for school leaders and inspectors. The company is based at Nile House in Brighton, and its site also lists an Australian phone number.