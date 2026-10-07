About GCSEPod

GCSEPod is a UK revision and homework platform for secondary schools, now sold as Access GCSEPod by The Access Group. Students watch short video lessons called pods, 3 to 5 minutes long, and test themselves with Check & Challenge quizzes. The library has more than 13,000 videos in 30+ subjects, mapped to AQA, Edexcel, Edexcel International, OCR, WJEC, Eduqas and Cambridge IGCSE, plus SQA in Scotland. Only schools can buy it: prices start at £1.60 per pupil a year plus a £150 platform fee, and there is no parent or home plan. Anthony Coxon and Ian Thompson founded the company in 2006, and The Access Group bought it in October 2021.

GCSEPod turns the GCSE course into short audio-visual lessons called pods. Each pod lasts 3 to 5 minutes, and teachers and former examiners write the scripts. Students pick their exam board and see only the pods for their specification. After a module they take a Check & Challenge quiz, and a Boost Playlist then points them to the pods they need to watch again.

North East entrepreneurs Anthony Coxon and Ian Thompson founded the company in 2006. SoundbiteLearning UK Limited was registered on 1 September 2006, and its headquarters were in Newcastle. In 2021 GCSEPod won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for international trade. At that time more than 1,600 schools in 39 countries used it, and international schools made up over 10% of subscribers.

The Access Group, a UK business software company, bought SoundbiteLearning in October 2021. Access UK Ltd now publishes the product as Access GCSEPod, with AI tools for lesson planning, assignments and marking. In May 2026 Access released a student app for iPhone and Android.