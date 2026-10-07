Best study apps 8 apps for notes, flashcards, homework, essays and exams

For flashcards, Quizlet has the largest library of ready-made sets, and StudySmarter builds cards and mock exams from your own lecture PDFs. College students get notes and past exams for their exact course on Studocu, and school students get free class notes on Knowunity. Brainly answers homework questions, Scribbr checks essays and citations, Seneca covers UK exam revision and Blinkist summarizes nonfiction books.

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Short answer

  1. QuizletReady-made flashcard sets for any class
  2. StudySmarterFlashcards and mock exams from lecture slides
  3. StuDocuCollege notes and past exams by course
  4. KnowunityFree class notes for school students
  5. BrainlyStep-by-step help with homework questions
  6. ScribbrEssay citations, plagiarism and proofreading
+2 more in the table

8 study apps at a glance

NameBest forPriceFree planRating
Quizlet Ready-made flashcard sets for any class Free; yearly plan $44.99 (US App Store), €35.99–€44.99/yr in Europe Yes: create, search and study sets; Learn and practice tests with limits, with ads
StudySmarter Flashcards and mock exams from lecture slides Free; Premium €9.99/mo or €59.99/yr (Germany, June 2024) Yes: flashcards, notes, shared study sets and AI tools with limits, with ads 4.5 on the App Store (9.1K)
StuDocu College notes and past exams by course Free; Premium $79.99/yr or $34.99 a quarter (US App Store) Partly: part of the library and Studocu AI with limits; accepted uploads earn days of Premium 4.8 on the App Store (5.8K)
Knowunity Free class notes for school students Free; Pro $49.99/yr (US), €83.99/yr (Germany) Yes: notes and verified content, with ads and limited AI answers, study plans and uploads 4.6 on the App Store (59.5K)
Brainly Step-by-step help with homework questions Free; Plus $39.99/yr or $9.99/mo, Tutor $95.99/yr (US App Store) Yes: Brainly Basic with community answers and limited AI help, with ads 4.7 on the App Store (284.2K)
Scribbr Essay citations, plagiarism and proofreading Free tools; plagiarism check $19.95–$39.95 per document; editing priced by word count Yes: citation generator, AI Detector up to 1,200 words, basic plagiarism scan with top 5 sources, Knowledge Base 4.3 on Trustpilot (15.7K)
Seneca Learning Free revision for UK exams Free; Premium from £8.99/mo (UK only) Yes: 600+ exam board courses for students, teachers and parents 4.5 on the App Store (3.3K)
Blinkist Nonfiction reading lists in 15 minutes Free Basic; Premium $79.99–$119.99/yr or from $12.99/mo (US App Store) Yes: one title a day picked by the editors 4.8 on the App Store (156.4K)

  1. Quizlet

    🇺🇸 United States
    Ready-made flashcard sets for any class

    Quizlet is a US-based flashcard app. Its App Store listing says more than 60 million people use it. You search millions of shared sets or upload notes, and Quizlet builds a set; a recorded lecture becomes a study guide and flashcards. Learn mode, practice tests and spaced repetition bring cards back for review.

    Pros

    • 4.8 on the US App Store from about 1.1 million ratings
    • Match, Blast and Quizlet Live turn a set into a game
    • High school expert solutions are free

    Cons

    • Learn gives limited rounds and Test one practice test per set without a plan
    • Diagram sets need a subscription
    Price
    Free; yearly plan $44.99 (US App Store), €35.99–€44.99/yr in Europe
    Free plan
    Yes: create, search and study sets; Learn and practice tests with limits, with ads
    quizlet.com

  2. StudySmarter

    🇩🇪 Munich, Germany · founded 2017
    Flashcards and mock exams from lecture slides

    StudySmarter in Munich turns uploaded lecture notes, slides and PDFs into a study path with summaries, flashcards and mock exams. Flashcards use spaced repetition, with multiple choice and typed answers. In the US the same app is called Vaia.

    Pros

    • AI makes flashcards straight from a PDF
    • Imports sets from Quizlet
    • Covers school, vocational and university study

    Cons

    • Current Premium prices show only after sign-up
    • The free app shows ads, including ads from employers
    Price
    Free; Premium €9.99/mo or €59.99/yr (Germany, June 2024)
    Free plan
    Yes: flashcards, notes, shared study sets and AI tools with limits, with ads
    Rating
    4.5 on the App Store (9.1K)
    StudySmarter profile: prices, reviews, history studysmarter.de

  3. StuDocu

    🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands · founded 2013
    College notes and past exams by course

    Studocu in Amsterdam hosts more than 65 million notes, summaries and past exams from over 180,000 universities and high schools. You search by university and course code. Since October 2025 Studocu AI turns a document or a recorded lecture into a summary, quiz or mock exam.

    Pros

    • Material for the exact course and university
    • Uploading your own notes earns free Premium days
    • 30-day free trial of Premium

    Cons

    • The most popular documents and downloads need Premium
    • No monthly plan, only quarterly or yearly
    Price
    Free; Premium $79.99/yr or $34.99 a quarter (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Partly: part of the library and Studocu AI with limits; accepted uploads earn days of Premium
    Rating
    4.8 on the App Store (5.8K)
    StuDocu profile: prices, reviews, history studocu.com

  4. Knowunity

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2019
    Free class notes for school students

    Knowunity is a Berlin app where students in grades 5 to 14 share notes and ask the AI tutor Knowie. The library holds more than 1.5 million notes. Knowie builds flashcards, quizzes and mock exams from PDFs, slides or YouTube links, and Pro plans study time around an exam date.

    Pros

    • Notes from other students cost nothing
    • AI explains homework from a photo
    • More than 30 million users

    Cons

    • Exam grading and unlimited AI answers need Pro
    • A 2024 redesign removed community features and user study sets, US reviewers write
    Price
    Free; Pro $49.99/yr (US), €83.99/yr (Germany)
    Free plan
    Yes: notes and verified content, with ads and limited AI answers, study plans and uploads
    Rating
    4.6 on the App Store (59.5K)
    Knowunity profile: prices, reviews, history knowunity.com

  5. Brainly

    🇵🇱 Kraków, Poland · founded 2009
    Step-by-step help with homework questions

    Brainly started in Kraków in 2009, and its US parent Brainly Inc. now owns the Polish company. Students post a question, other students answer it for points, and Brainly AI explains the task step by step. Brainly Tutor adds 20 live sessions a month with human tutors in maths and sciences.

    Pros

    • Community and AI answers on the free plan
    • Live human tutors on the Tutor plan
    • Test Prep turns uploaded exam material into daily question sets

    Cons

    • No flashcard sets
    • The help center says there are no refunds once a plan has started
    Price
    Free; Plus $39.99/yr or $9.99/mo, Tutor $95.99/yr (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Yes: Brainly Basic with community answers and limited AI help, with ads
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (284.2K)
    Brainly profile: prices, reviews, history brainly.com

  6. Scribbr

    🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands · founded 2012
    Essay citations, plagiarism and proofreading

    Scribbr started in Amsterdam in 2012 and now belongs to the US company Learneo, formerly Course Hero. The citation generator builds APA, MLA, Chicago and Harvard references for free. Before you hand in an essay, the plagiarism checker compares it with 99.3 billion web pages and 8 million publications, and human editors proofread papers in 7 languages.

    Pros

    • No subscription: you pay per document
    • Free Chrome extension for citations with 1,000,000 users
    • Free guides on APA style and research methods

    Cons

    • Human editing costs more on short deadlines: 8,000 words cost €132 in 7 days, €356 the same day
    • Plagiarism checks cannot be cancelled once paid
    Price
    Free tools; plagiarism check $19.95–$39.95 per document; editing priced by word count
    Free plan
    Yes: citation generator, AI Detector up to 1,200 words, basic plagiarism scan with top 5 sources, Knowledge Base
    Rating
    4.3 on Trustpilot (15.7K)
    Scribbr profile: prices, reviews, history scribbr.com

  7. Seneca Learning

    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2016
    Free revision for UK exams

    Seneca Learning in London runs more than 600 free revision courses matched to AQA, Edexcel, OCR and Eduqas, from KS2 to A Level, plus iGCSE and IB. Each section ends with questions, and missed questions come back later in a new format. Since 2022 Seneca belongs to the Austrian tutoring group GoStudent.

    Pros

    • The base platform is free with no time limit
    • Courses follow UK exam board specifications
    • Teachers set homework that marks itself

    Cons

    • Courses fit UK, iGCSE and IB curricula only
    • Premium is sold in the UK only
    Price
    Free; Premium from £8.99/mo (UK only)
    Free plan
    Yes: 600+ exam board courses for students, teachers and parents
    Rating
    4.5 on the App Store (3.3K)
    Seneca Learning profile: prices, reviews, history senecalearning.com

  8. Blinkist

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2012
    Nonfiction reading lists in 15 minutes

    Blinkist in Berlin turns nonfiction books and podcasts into summaries of about 15 minutes, in text and audio. The library has more than 9,000 titles in English, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

    Pros

    • Every title in text and audio, with offline mode
    • Send to Kindle and CarPlay
    • Pro summarizes PDFs, videos and web pages with Blinkist AI

    Cons

    • Nonfiction only: no novels for literature classes
    • Blinkist AI needs the Pro plan, $139.99 a year in the US
    Price
    Free Basic; Premium $79.99–$119.99/yr or from $12.99/mo (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Yes: one title a day picked by the editors
    Rating
    4.8 on the App Store (156.4K)
    Blinkist profile: prices, reviews, history blinkist.com

How to choose a study app by need

Notes and flashcards. Studocu fits college students who want notes and past exams for one course. Knowunity fits school students who want free class notes. For flashcards, Quizlet wins on ready-made sets, and StudySmarter makes cards from your own slides. Quizlet also turns pasted notes and recorded lectures into sets now.

Homework and essays. Brainly answers a question from the community or explains it with AI, and Brainly Tutor connects you to a human tutor in maths and sciences. Knowunity also explains homework from a photo. For essays, Scribbr builds citations for free and checks plagiarism for a one-off fee per document.

Exam revision and reading. StudySmarter and Studocu build mock exams from your material, and Quizlet runs practice tests from any set. Seneca has free courses for UK exam boards and IB. For nonfiction books on a reading list, Blinkist gives a 15-minute summary; it has no fiction.

How we picked

Each app covers at least one study need: notes, flashcards, homework help, essays and citations, exam revision or book summaries. Each has a free plan or free tools. Seven come from companies founded in Europe. We added Quizlet, which is US-based, because a list of study apps without it would leave out the app most students start with.

We compared official facts: prices and plan limits from the companies’ own pages and app store listings, checked on 6 October 2026, and our company profiles. We did not test the apps ourselves. StudyGo and Memrise appear in our Quizlet alternatives list; StudyGo serves Dutch schools, and Memrise teaches only languages.

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Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

Best study apps: FAQ

It depends on the need. Quizlet has the largest library of ready-made flashcard sets. StudySmarter builds flashcards and mock exams from your own notes. Studocu has notes and past exams for a specific college course. Brainly answers homework questions, and Scribbr helps with essay citations.

Studocu for notes and past exams from your university, StudySmarter (Vaia in the US) for flashcards from lecture slides, and Scribbr for citations and plagiarism checks. Quizlet works for any course with shared sets. Blinkist helps with nonfiction reading lists.

Seneca gives 600+ revision courses for free with no time limit, but for UK exam boards, iGCSE and IB. Scribbr’s citation generator is free. Quizlet, StudySmarter, Knowunity and Brainly have free plans with ads and limits on AI features or practice modes.

Partly. Creating, searching and studying flashcard sets is free. Learn gives a limited number of rounds per set, Test gives one practice test per set, and the free version shows ads. On the US App Store the yearly plan is $44.99.

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