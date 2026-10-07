Best study apps 8 apps for notes, flashcards, homework, essays and exams
For flashcards, Quizlet has the largest library of ready-made sets, and StudySmarter builds cards and mock exams from your own lecture PDFs. College students get notes and past exams for their exact course on Studocu, and school students get free class notes on Knowunity. Brainly answers homework questions, Scribbr checks essays and citations, Seneca covers UK exam revision and Blinkist summarizes nonfiction books.
Short answer
- QuizletReady-made flashcard sets for any class
- StudySmarterFlashcards and mock exams from lecture slides
- StuDocuCollege notes and past exams by course
- KnowunityFree class notes for school students
- BrainlyStep-by-step help with homework questions
- ScribbrEssay citations, plagiarism and proofreading
8 study apps at a glance
|Name
|Best for
|Price
|Free plan
|Rating
|Quizlet
|Ready-made flashcard sets for any class
|Free; yearly plan $44.99 (US App Store), €35.99–€44.99/yr in Europe
|Yes: create, search and study sets; Learn and practice tests with limits, with ads
|—
|StudySmarter
|Flashcards and mock exams from lecture slides
|Free; Premium €9.99/mo or €59.99/yr (Germany, June 2024)
|Yes: flashcards, notes, shared study sets and AI tools with limits, with ads
|4.5 on the App Store (9.1K)
|StuDocu
|College notes and past exams by course
|Free; Premium $79.99/yr or $34.99 a quarter (US App Store)
|Partly: part of the library and Studocu AI with limits; accepted uploads earn days of Premium
|4.8 on the App Store (5.8K)
|Knowunity
|Free class notes for school students
|Free; Pro $49.99/yr (US), €83.99/yr (Germany)
|Yes: notes and verified content, with ads and limited AI answers, study plans and uploads
|4.6 on the App Store (59.5K)
|Brainly
|Step-by-step help with homework questions
|Free; Plus $39.99/yr or $9.99/mo, Tutor $95.99/yr (US App Store)
|Yes: Brainly Basic with community answers and limited AI help, with ads
|4.7 on the App Store (284.2K)
|Scribbr
|Essay citations, plagiarism and proofreading
|Free tools; plagiarism check $19.95–$39.95 per document; editing priced by word count
|Yes: citation generator, AI Detector up to 1,200 words, basic plagiarism scan with top 5 sources, Knowledge Base
|4.3 on Trustpilot (15.7K)
|Seneca Learning
|Free revision for UK exams
|Free; Premium from £8.99/mo (UK only)
|Yes: 600+ exam board courses for students, teachers and parents
|4.5 on the App Store (3.3K)
|Blinkist
|Nonfiction reading lists in 15 minutes
|Free Basic; Premium $79.99–$119.99/yr or from $12.99/mo (US App Store)
|Yes: one title a day picked by the editors
|4.8 on the App Store (156.4K)
-
Quizlet🇺🇸 United States
Quizlet is a US-based flashcard app. Its App Store listing says more than 60 million people use it. You search millions of shared sets or upload notes, and Quizlet builds a set; a recorded lecture becomes a study guide and flashcards. Learn mode, practice tests and spaced repetition bring cards back for review.
Pros
- 4.8 on the US App Store from about 1.1 million ratings
- Match, Blast and Quizlet Live turn a set into a game
- High school expert solutions are free
Cons
- Learn gives limited rounds and Test one practice test per set without a plan
- Diagram sets need a subscription
- Price
- Free; yearly plan $44.99 (US App Store), €35.99–€44.99/yr in Europe
- Free plan
- Yes: create, search and study sets; Learn and practice tests with limits, with ads
-
StudySmarter🇩🇪 Munich, Germany · founded 2017
StudySmarter in Munich turns uploaded lecture notes, slides and PDFs into a study path with summaries, flashcards and mock exams. Flashcards use spaced repetition, with multiple choice and typed answers. In the US the same app is called Vaia.
Pros
- AI makes flashcards straight from a PDF
- Imports sets from Quizlet
- Covers school, vocational and university study
Cons
- Current Premium prices show only after sign-up
- The free app shows ads, including ads from employers
- Price
- Free; Premium €9.99/mo or €59.99/yr (Germany, June 2024)
- Free plan
- Yes: flashcards, notes, shared study sets and AI tools with limits, with ads
- Rating
- 4.5 on the App Store (9.1K)
-
StuDocu🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands · founded 2013
Studocu in Amsterdam hosts more than 65 million notes, summaries and past exams from over 180,000 universities and high schools. You search by university and course code. Since October 2025 Studocu AI turns a document or a recorded lecture into a summary, quiz or mock exam.
Pros
- Material for the exact course and university
- Uploading your own notes earns free Premium days
- 30-day free trial of Premium
Cons
- The most popular documents and downloads need Premium
- No monthly plan, only quarterly or yearly
- Price
- Free; Premium $79.99/yr or $34.99 a quarter (US App Store)
- Free plan
- Partly: part of the library and Studocu AI with limits; accepted uploads earn days of Premium
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store (5.8K)
-
Knowunity🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2019
Knowunity is a Berlin app where students in grades 5 to 14 share notes and ask the AI tutor Knowie. The library holds more than 1.5 million notes. Knowie builds flashcards, quizzes and mock exams from PDFs, slides or YouTube links, and Pro plans study time around an exam date.
Pros
- Notes from other students cost nothing
- AI explains homework from a photo
- More than 30 million users
Cons
- Exam grading and unlimited AI answers need Pro
- A 2024 redesign removed community features and user study sets, US reviewers write
- Price
- Free; Pro $49.99/yr (US), €83.99/yr (Germany)
- Free plan
- Yes: notes and verified content, with ads and limited AI answers, study plans and uploads
- Rating
- 4.6 on the App Store (59.5K)
-
Brainly🇵🇱 Kraków, Poland · founded 2009
Brainly started in Kraków in 2009, and its US parent Brainly Inc. now owns the Polish company. Students post a question, other students answer it for points, and Brainly AI explains the task step by step. Brainly Tutor adds 20 live sessions a month with human tutors in maths and sciences.
Pros
- Community and AI answers on the free plan
- Live human tutors on the Tutor plan
- Test Prep turns uploaded exam material into daily question sets
Cons
- No flashcard sets
- The help center says there are no refunds once a plan has started
- Price
- Free; Plus $39.99/yr or $9.99/mo, Tutor $95.99/yr (US App Store)
- Free plan
- Yes: Brainly Basic with community answers and limited AI help, with ads
- Rating
- 4.7 on the App Store (284.2K)
-
Scribbr🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands · founded 2012
Scribbr started in Amsterdam in 2012 and now belongs to the US company Learneo, formerly Course Hero. The citation generator builds APA, MLA, Chicago and Harvard references for free. Before you hand in an essay, the plagiarism checker compares it with 99.3 billion web pages and 8 million publications, and human editors proofread papers in 7 languages.
Pros
- No subscription: you pay per document
- Free Chrome extension for citations with 1,000,000 users
- Free guides on APA style and research methods
Cons
- Human editing costs more on short deadlines: 8,000 words cost €132 in 7 days, €356 the same day
- Plagiarism checks cannot be cancelled once paid
- Price
- Free tools; plagiarism check $19.95–$39.95 per document; editing priced by word count
- Free plan
- Yes: citation generator, AI Detector up to 1,200 words, basic plagiarism scan with top 5 sources, Knowledge Base
- Rating
- 4.3 on Trustpilot (15.7K)
-
Seneca Learning🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2016
Seneca Learning in London runs more than 600 free revision courses matched to AQA, Edexcel, OCR and Eduqas, from KS2 to A Level, plus iGCSE and IB. Each section ends with questions, and missed questions come back later in a new format. Since 2022 Seneca belongs to the Austrian tutoring group GoStudent.
Pros
- The base platform is free with no time limit
- Courses follow UK exam board specifications
- Teachers set homework that marks itself
Cons
- Courses fit UK, iGCSE and IB curricula only
- Premium is sold in the UK only
- Price
- Free; Premium from £8.99/mo (UK only)
- Free plan
- Yes: 600+ exam board courses for students, teachers and parents
- Rating
- 4.5 on the App Store (3.3K)
-
Blinkist🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2012
Blinkist in Berlin turns nonfiction books and podcasts into summaries of about 15 minutes, in text and audio. The library has more than 9,000 titles in English, German, Spanish and Portuguese.
Pros
- Every title in text and audio, with offline mode
- Send to Kindle and CarPlay
- Pro summarizes PDFs, videos and web pages with Blinkist AI
Cons
- Nonfiction only: no novels for literature classes
- Blinkist AI needs the Pro plan, $139.99 a year in the US
- Price
- Free Basic; Premium $79.99–$119.99/yr or from $12.99/mo (US App Store)
- Free plan
- Yes: one title a day picked by the editors
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store (156.4K)
How to choose a study app by need
Notes and flashcards. Studocu fits college students who want notes and past exams for one course. Knowunity fits school students who want free class notes. For flashcards, Quizlet wins on ready-made sets, and StudySmarter makes cards from your own slides. Quizlet also turns pasted notes and recorded lectures into sets now.
Homework and essays. Brainly answers a question from the community or explains it with AI, and Brainly Tutor connects you to a human tutor in maths and sciences. Knowunity also explains homework from a photo. For essays, Scribbr builds citations for free and checks plagiarism for a one-off fee per document.
Exam revision and reading. StudySmarter and Studocu build mock exams from your material, and Quizlet runs practice tests from any set. Seneca has free courses for UK exam boards and IB. For nonfiction books on a reading list, Blinkist gives a 15-minute summary; it has no fiction.
How we picked
Each app covers at least one study need: notes, flashcards, homework help, essays and citations, exam revision or book summaries. Each has a free plan or free tools. Seven come from companies founded in Europe. We added Quizlet, which is US-based, because a list of study apps without it would leave out the app most students start with.
We compared official facts: prices and plan limits from the companies’ own pages and app store listings, checked on 6 October 2026, and our company profiles. We did not test the apps ourselves. StudyGo and Memrise appear in our Quizlet alternatives list; StudyGo serves Dutch schools, and Memrise teaches only languages.
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Categories
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026
- Quizlet, App Store US
- Quizlet upgrade page
- Quizlet Help Center, Studying on Quizlet
- StudySmarter magazine, prices June 2024
- StudySmarter help center
- Studocu, App Store US
- How does Studocu work
- Knowunity Pro
- knowunity.com
- Brainly plans and pricing
- Brainly, App Store US
- Scribbr plagiarism checker
- Scribbr citation generator
- Scribbr proofreading and editing
- Seneca Premium
- Seneca courses
- Blinkist pricing
- What is Blinkist AI
Best study apps: FAQ
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