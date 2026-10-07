Blinkist in Berlin turns nonfiction books and podcasts into summaries of about 15 minutes, in text and audio. The library has more than 9,000 titles in English, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

Seneca Learning in London runs more than 600 free revision courses matched to AQA, Edexcel, OCR and Eduqas, from KS2 to A Level, plus iGCSE and IB. Each section ends with questions, and missed questions come back later in a new format. Since 2022 Seneca belongs to the Austrian tutoring group GoStudent.

Scribbr started in Amsterdam in 2012 and now belongs to the US company Learneo, formerly Course Hero. The citation generator builds APA, MLA, Chicago and Harvard references for free. Before you hand in an essay, the plagiarism checker compares it with 99.3 billion web pages and 8 million publications, and human editors proofread papers in 7 languages.

Brainly started in Kraków in 2009, and its US parent Brainly Inc. now owns the Polish company. Students post a question, other students answer it for points, and Brainly AI explains the task step by step. Brainly Tutor adds 20 live sessions a month with human tutors in maths and sciences.

Knowunity is a Berlin app where students in grades 5 to 14 share notes and ask the AI tutor Knowie. The library holds more than 1.5 million notes. Knowie builds flashcards, quizzes and mock exams from PDFs, slides or YouTube links, and Pro plans study time around an exam date.

Studocu in Amsterdam hosts more than 65 million notes, summaries and past exams from over 180,000 universities and high schools. You search by university and course code. Since October 2025 Studocu AI turns a document or a recorded lecture into a summary, quiz or mock exam.

StudySmarter in Munich turns uploaded lecture notes, slides and PDFs into a study path with summaries, flashcards and mock exams. Flashcards use spaced repetition, with multiple choice and typed answers. In the US the same app is called Vaia.

Quizlet is a US-based flashcard app. Its App Store listing says more than 60 million people use it. You search millions of shared sets or upload notes, and Quizlet builds a set; a recorded lecture becomes a study guide and flashcards. Learn mode, practice tests and spaced repetition bring cards back for review.

How to choose a study app by need

Notes and flashcards. Studocu fits college students who want notes and past exams for one course. Knowunity fits school students who want free class notes. For flashcards, Quizlet wins on ready-made sets, and StudySmarter makes cards from your own slides. Quizlet also turns pasted notes and recorded lectures into sets now.

Homework and essays. Brainly answers a question from the community or explains it with AI, and Brainly Tutor connects you to a human tutor in maths and sciences. Knowunity also explains homework from a photo. For essays, Scribbr builds citations for free and checks plagiarism for a one-off fee per document.

Exam revision and reading. StudySmarter and Studocu build mock exams from your material, and Quizlet runs practice tests from any set. Seneca has free courses for UK exam boards and IB. For nonfiction books on a reading list, Blinkist gives a 15-minute summary; it has no fiction.

How we picked

Each app covers at least one study need: notes, flashcards, homework help, essays and citations, exam revision or book summaries. Each has a free plan or free tools. Seven come from companies founded in Europe. We added Quizlet, which is US-based, because a list of study apps without it would leave out the app most students start with.

We compared official facts: prices and plan limits from the companies’ own pages and app store listings, checked on 6 October 2026, and our company profiles. We did not test the apps ourselves. StudyGo and Memrise appear in our Quizlet alternatives list; StudyGo serves Dutch schools, and Memrise teaches only languages.