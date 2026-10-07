Mondly from Brașov, Romania, has been owned by Pearson since 2022. Its German course has 300+ short lessons across 50 topics, and you can learn German from one of many native languages. A chatbot with speech recognition runs practice dialogues.

Lingvist from Tallinn ranks German words by how often they appear in real texts and teaches the most common ones first. Each card shows a German sentence with one word missing, and speech recognition checks how you say it. Custom Decks turns any German text you upload into cards.

Tandem from Berlin pairs you with a native speaker who wants to learn your language. You chat, send voice notes and correct each other’s messages. Partners from Germany, Austria or Switzerland let you hear the variety of German you need.

Pimsleur is a US audio course published by Simon & Schuster. German has 5 levels of 30 lessons. You hear a phrase, answer out loud and repeat, and Level 5 ends with a short story to read.

Memrise from London has a German course with 900+ lessons, 8,000+ words and 600+ videos of native speakers. You pick scenarios, learn their words, and then practise in 75+ conversations with MemBot, an AI partner.

Duolingo is a US company. Its German course for English speakers is free and runs in short game-like lessons. In April 2026 Duolingo listed German among nine courses that now teach content up to B2, a Duolingo Score of 129.

Free plan Yes: the complete German course and community corrections, with an ad before each lesson

Busuu started in Madrid in 2008 and now runs from London. Its course page counts 420+ lessons in Complete German from A1 to B2, and the help center lists German up to C1. Native German speakers in the community correct your written and spoken answers.

Lingoda is an online school from Berlin. It started in 2012 with one-to-one German lessons over Skype. Teachers now run 60-minute German classes on Zoom around the clock, in groups of up to 5 or one to one, from A1 to C1.

Babbel is a German company from Berlin. Its lessons of about 15 minutes explain cases, word order and articles, and speech recognition checks your pronunciation. The structured course goes up to B2, with extra German topics at C1.

German exams: Goethe-Zertifikat, telc, TestDaF

The Goethe-Institut runs the Goethe-Zertifikat from A1 to C2 in Germany and abroad. From B1 to C2 the exam is modular: you can take listening, reading, writing and speaking separately. All exams are in person, and the Goethe-Institut does not offer remote exams. All German universities accept the C2 certificate, and many accept B2 or C1.

telc gGmbH in Bad Homburg runs German exams from A1 to C2, on paper, digital or hybrid. telc German C1 University is its exam for university admission. TestDaF, at levels B2 to C1, is the main exam for international students: all German universities recognise it, and the certificate does not expire. It runs digitally and on paper.

None of the nine apps sells a Goethe, telc or TestDaF course on its official pages. Lingoda’s old telc B1 prep page now redirects to its home page. Its sister service Match Doctors prepares doctors for the German medical language exam. For exam format, use the free practice tests from the Goethe-Institut and TestDaF.

How to choose a German app

To reach a level for an exam, Lingoda takes you to C1 with teachers, and Babbel and Duolingo go up to B2. Busuu gives B2 on its course page and C1 in its help center.

To speak, book Lingoda classes, find a partner on Tandem, or answer Pimsleur’s audio out loud. Busuu’s AI Conversations add voice practice without a person.

For vocabulary, Memrise plays every German word in a native-speaker video, and Lingvist sorts words by frequency. On a zero budget, Busuu and Duolingo open whole German courses for free, and Tandem is free for chats.

How we picked

Seven apps come from companies founded in Europe, and three of them come from Berlin: Babbel, Lingoda and Tandem. Duolingo and Pimsleur are US products, and we include them because a German list without them would leave out common choices. For each app we checked the highest level of its German course, lesson counts, German prices and exam prep on official pages and the App Store in October 2026, and the profiles in this catalog. Some European apps now have owners outside the EU: Chegg (US) owns Busuu, and Pearson (UK) owns Mondly.