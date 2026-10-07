Best app to learn German 9 German apps compared by goal

For structured lessons with grammar, pick Babbel from Berlin: its German course goes up to B2. For live classes up to C1, pick Lingoda, which started in 2012 as a German school on Skype. Busuu and Duolingo open whole German courses for free, Memrise and Lingvist train vocabulary, Pimsleur trains speaking by audio, and Tandem finds partners in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

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Short answer

  1. BabbelGerman grammar from a Berlin company
  2. LingodaLive German classes up to C1
  3. BusuuA free German course with native-speaker feedback
  4. DuolingoA free German habit in five minutes a day
  5. MemriseGerman words heard from native speakers
  6. PimsleurSpoken German by audio on the go
+3 more in the table

9 German apps at a glance

NameBest forPriceFree planRating
Babbel German grammar from a Berlin company From €8.99/mo on the 12-month plan; Lifetime €299.99 Partly: the first lesson of every course 4.7 on the App Store (755.2K)
Lingoda Live German classes up to C1 5 group classes €79.99 per 4 weeks; 12 for €159.99; private from €184.99 No, 7-day trial with 3 group classes or 1 private class 4.8 on the App Store (177)
Busuu A free German course with native-speaker feedback Free; Premium €57.99/yr, Premium Plus €69.90/yr Yes: the complete German course and community corrections, with an ad before each lesson 4.7 on the App Store (101.1K)
Duolingo A free German habit in five minutes a day Free; Super from $83.99/yr (US App Store) Yes: the whole German course, with ads and limited energy
Memrise German words heard from native speakers Free; Pro €69.99/yr, US $61.99/yr Partly: limited lessons and videos, one speaking session a day, with ads 4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
Pimsleur Spoken German by audio on the go $150 per level or $575 for Levels 1–5; sales cut these prices Partly: a free first lesson
Tandem Talking with Germans, Austrians and Swiss Free; Pro $69.99/yr (US App Store) Yes: partner search, chats, voice notes and corrections, with ads 4.6 on the App Store (38.3K)
Lingvist The most frequent German words first €9.99/mo or €79.99/yr; US App Store $9.99 and $79.99 No, 14-day trial on the yearly plan 4.6 on the App Store (3.7K)
Mondly German from your own native language $15.90/mo or $74.90/yr (US App Store) Partly: Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson; 7-day trial 4.7 on the App Store (33.2K)

  1. Babbel

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2007
    German grammar from a Berlin company

    Babbel is a German company from Berlin. Its lessons of about 15 minutes explain cases, word order and articles, and speech recognition checks your pronunciation. The structured course goes up to B2, with extra German topics at C1.

    Pros

    • Grammar explained inside every lesson
    • Free German podcasts: Speaking of Berlin (A2), So ist Berlin (B1), Babbel Nachrichten (B1–B2)
    • Babbel Live adds online classes with tutors

    Cons

    • Structured lessons stop at B2
    • The full course needs a paid plan
    Price
    From €8.99/mo on the 12-month plan; Lifetime €299.99
    Free plan
    Partly: the first lesson of every course
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (755.2K)
    Babbel profile: prices, reviews, history Babbel vs DuolingoBabbel vs BusuuBabbel vs Rosetta StoneBabbel vs Pimsleur babbel.com

  2. Lingoda

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2012
    Live German classes up to C1

    Lingoda is an online school from Berlin. It started in 2012 with one-to-one German lessons over Skype. Teachers now run 60-minute German classes on Zoom around the clock, in groups of up to 5 or one to one, from A1 to C1.

    Pros

    • German goes up to C1, higher than Lingoda’s French and Spanish (B2)
    • New students get 15% off the first payment on plans from 12 classes: 12 group classes cost €135.99
    • Sprint returns 50% or 100% of the fee if you attend every class

    Cons

    • German costs more than English: 5 group classes cost €79.99 against €54.99
    • No Goethe or telc prep course on its current pages
    Price
    5 group classes €79.99 per 4 weeks; 12 for €159.99; private from €184.99
    Free plan
    No, 7-day trial with 3 group classes or 1 private class
    Rating
    4.8 on the App Store (177)
    Lingoda profile: prices, reviews, history lingoda.com

  3. Busuu

    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2008
    A free German course with native-speaker feedback

    Busuu started in Madrid in 2008 and now runs from London. Its course page counts 420+ lessons in Complete German from A1 to B2, and the help center lists German up to C1. Native German speakers in the community correct your written and spoken answers.

    Pros

    • Separate courses for travel and life in Germany next to Complete German
    • Placement test and AI Conversations in German
    • Premium adds Busuu certificates from A1 to B2

    Cons

    • The course page and the help center give different top levels: B2 and C1
    • Busuu certificates are not official exams like the Goethe-Zertifikat
    Price
    Free; Premium €57.99/yr, Premium Plus €69.90/yr
    Free plan
    Yes: the complete German course and community corrections, with an ad before each lesson
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (101.1K)
    Busuu profile: prices, reviews, history Busuu vs DuolingoBabbel vs Busuu busuu.com

  4. Duolingo

    🇺🇸 United States
    A free German habit in five minutes a day

    Duolingo is a US company. Its German course for English speakers is free and runs in short game-like lessons. In April 2026 Duolingo listed German among nine courses that now teach content up to B2, a Duolingo Score of 129.

    Pros

    • The whole German course is free
    • German content now reaches B2

    Cons

    • No human teachers
    • Duolingo levels are not exam certificates
    Price
    Free; Super from $83.99/yr (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Yes: the whole German course, with ads and limited energy
    duolingo.com

  5. Memrise

    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2010
    German words heard from native speakers

    Memrise from London has a German course with 900+ lessons, 8,000+ words and 600+ videos of native speakers. You pick scenarios, learn their words, and then practise in 75+ conversations with MemBot, an AI partner.

    Pros

    • Native speakers say every German word on video
    • Lifetime costs €254.99 or $329.99 once

    Cons

    • Memrise gives no CEFR level for its German course
    • Focus on words and phrases, less on grammar
    Price
    Free; Pro €69.99/yr, US $61.99/yr
    Free plan
    Partly: limited lessons and videos, one speaking session a day, with ads
    Rating
    4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
    Memrise profile: prices, reviews, history Memrise vs Duolingo memrise.com

  6. Pimsleur

    🇺🇸 United States
    Spoken German by audio on the go

    Pimsleur is a US audio course published by Simon & Schuster. German has 5 levels of 30 lessons. You hear a phrase, answer out loud and repeat, and Level 5 ends with a short story to read.

    Pros

    • 150 German lessons, and Levels 4 and 5 take about 16 hours each
    • Works without looking at the screen

    Cons

    • Level 5 ends at an intermediate level, and Pimsleur gives no CEFR level
    • One level costs more than a year of most apps here
    Price
    $150 per level or $575 for Levels 1–5; sales cut these prices
    Free plan
    Partly: a free first lesson
    pimsleur.com

  7. Tandem

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2015
    Talking with Germans, Austrians and Swiss

    Tandem from Berlin pairs you with a native speaker who wants to learn your language. You chat, send voice notes and correct each other’s messages. Partners from Germany, Austria or Switzerland let you hear the variety of German you need.

    Pros

    • Real conversations in Austrian, Swiss or German German
    • Corrections and translation inside the chat

    Cons

    • No course or levels
    • New members need Pro for audio and video calls
    Price
    Free; Pro $69.99/yr (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Yes: partner search, chats, voice notes and corrections, with ads
    Rating
    4.6 on the App Store (38.3K)
    Tandem profile: prices, reviews, history Tandem vs HelloTalk tandem.net

  8. Lingvist

    🇪🇪 Tallinn, Estonia · founded 2013
    The most frequent German words first

    Lingvist from Tallinn ranks German words by how often they appear in real texts and teaches the most common ones first. Each card shows a German sentence with one word missing, and speech recognition checks how you say it. Custom Decks turns any German text you upload into cards.

    Pros

    • Places you at your level with an adaptive test
    • No ads
    • Students get 50% off on request

    Cons

    • No free plan
    • Grammar comes only as notes on cards
    Price
    €9.99/mo or €79.99/yr; US App Store $9.99 and $79.99
    Free plan
    No, 14-day trial on the yearly plan
    Rating
    4.6 on the App Store (3.7K)
    Lingvist profile: prices, reviews, history lingvist.com

  9. Mondly

    🇷🇴 Brașov, Romania · founded 2013
    German from your own native language

    Mondly from Brașov, Romania, has been owned by Pearson since 2022. Its German course has 300+ short lessons across 50 topics, and you can learn German from one of many native languages. A chatbot with speech recognition runs practice dialogues.

    Pros

    • Mondly VR has a scene in a German restaurant
    • App interface in 32 languages

    Cons

    • Mondly courses stop at B2
    • The trial bills automatically, and many complaints are about these charges
    Price
    $15.90/mo or $74.90/yr (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Partly: Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson; 7-day trial
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (33.2K)
    Mondly profile: prices, reviews, history Mondly vs Duolingo mondly.com

German exams: Goethe-Zertifikat, telc, TestDaF

The Goethe-Institut runs the Goethe-Zertifikat from A1 to C2 in Germany and abroad. From B1 to C2 the exam is modular: you can take listening, reading, writing and speaking separately. All exams are in person, and the Goethe-Institut does not offer remote exams. All German universities accept the C2 certificate, and many accept B2 or C1.

telc gGmbH in Bad Homburg runs German exams from A1 to C2, on paper, digital or hybrid. telc German C1 University is its exam for university admission. TestDaF, at levels B2 to C1, is the main exam for international students: all German universities recognise it, and the certificate does not expire. It runs digitally and on paper.

None of the nine apps sells a Goethe, telc or TestDaF course on its official pages. Lingoda’s old telc B1 prep page now redirects to its home page. Its sister service Match Doctors prepares doctors for the German medical language exam. For exam format, use the free practice tests from the Goethe-Institut and TestDaF.

How to choose a German app

To reach a level for an exam, Lingoda takes you to C1 with teachers, and Babbel and Duolingo go up to B2. Busuu gives B2 on its course page and C1 in its help center.

To speak, book Lingoda classes, find a partner on Tandem, or answer Pimsleur’s audio out loud. Busuu’s AI Conversations add voice practice without a person.

For vocabulary, Memrise plays every German word in a native-speaker video, and Lingvist sorts words by frequency. On a zero budget, Busuu and Duolingo open whole German courses for free, and Tandem is free for chats.

How we picked

Seven apps come from companies founded in Europe, and three of them come from Berlin: Babbel, Lingoda and Tandem. Duolingo and Pimsleur are US products, and we include them because a German list without them would leave out common choices. For each app we checked the highest level of its German course, lesson counts, German prices and exam prep on official pages and the App Store in October 2026, and the profiles in this catalog. Some European apps now have owners outside the EU: Chegg (US) owns Busuu, and Pearson (UK) owns Mondly.

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Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

Best app to learn German: FAQ

Busuu opens Complete German with 420+ lessons for free, with an ad before each lesson, and native speakers correct your answers. Duolingo’s German course is free up to B2 with ads. Tandem is free for chats with German speakers.

Lingoda teaches German from A1 to C1 in live classes. Busuu’s help center lists German up to C1. Babbel’s structured lessons and Duolingo stop at B2.

None of the nine apps sells a dedicated Goethe, telc or TestDaF course on its official pages. Apps that follow CEFR levels, such as Lingoda, Babbel and Busuu, help you reach the level of the exam. The Goethe-Institut and TestDaF publish free practice tests, and the exams themselves run at test centres.

Babbel is a Berlin company, and its German course explains grammar in every lesson up to B2, with extra topics at C1. It costs from €8.99 a month on the 12-month plan, and the first lesson is free.

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