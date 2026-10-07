Price: Tandem Pro vs HelloTalk VIP

On the US App Store a 12-month Tandem Pro plan costs $69.99, about $5.83 a month. An intro offer for 12 months costs $39.99. Tandem also sells 1- and 3-month plans in the app, and the price can differ by country.

HelloTalk VIP costs $12.99 a month or $79.99 a year on the US App Store. A lifetime plan exists, and its price shows only in the app. VIP Plus adds captions in Voicerooms and Live. Courses and Language Pass need separate subscriptions.