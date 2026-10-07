$5.83 on the 12-month plan. 1- and 3-month plans are sold in the app, prices not labelled on the US App Store
VIP $12.99 (US App Store)
Tandem Pro $69.99, intro offer $39.99 (US App Store)
VIP $79.99 (US App Store). Lifetime VIP exists, price shown only in the app
Partner search, chats, voice notes, corrections and limited listening to Language Parties, with ads and a daily message limit
Partner matching, chats, translation, corrections, calls and Voicerooms, with ads
New members need Pro. Earlier members may still call for free
Free for all users, no time limit
Offered in the app, turns into a paid plan unless cancelled
Sent at random to users in some countries, usually 3 days
Calls for new members, unlimited translations, AI tools for grammar and writing, up to 30 new contacts a day
No ads, unlimited translation and transcription, 25 new partners a day, several learning languages, Nearby, City and Gender search, captions in Voicerooms and Live
300, including sign languages
Language Parties: group audio rooms, not open to members under 18
Voicerooms, Livestreams with hosts and Moments, a feed of posts
None. Tandem closed Tandem Tutors in 2020. English certificate tests from A2 to C1
Language courses and Language Pass sold separately from VIP. Paid 15-minute calls with Pro Partners
Every application reviewed by people, members must be 16 or older
Under 18 only with parental approval. Users over 18 cannot match with new minor partners
Partnerships for universities, language schools and companies, terms on request
App launched in 2015, Berlin. Tripod Technology GmbH, Hannover
2012, Shenzhen, China. Terms issued by HelloTalk, Inc. under Hong Kong law