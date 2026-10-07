Tandem vs HelloTalk:
Two language exchange apps compared

Pick HelloTalk if you want free voice and video calls, group Voicerooms and livestreams: VIP costs $12.99 a month or $79.99 a year on the US App Store. Pick Tandem if you want a community where every application is reviewed and members are 16 or older: Tandem Pro costs $69.99 a year, and new members need it to call. Both rate 4.6 on the US App Store and 2.7 on Trustpilot.
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How Tandem and HelloTalk compare

Price per month

Tandem: $5.83 on the 12-month plan. 1- and 3-month plans are sold in the app, prices not labelled on the US App Store.
HelloTalk: VIP $12.99 (US App Store)

Free version

Tandem: Partner search, chats, voice notes, corrections and limited listening to Language Parties, with ads and a daily message limit.
HelloTalk: Partner matching, chats, translation, corrections, calls and Voicerooms, with ads.

Voice and video calls

Tandem: New members need Pro. Earlier members may still call for free.
HelloTalk: Free for all users, no time limit.

Free trial

Tandem: Offered in the app, turns into a paid plan unless cancelled.
HelloTalk: Sent at random to users in some countries, usually 3 days.

Languages

Tandem: 300, including sign languages.
HelloTalk: 260+.

Trustpilot

Tandem: 2.7 from 298 reviews.
HelloTalk: 2.7 from 38 reviews.

Tandem vs HelloTalk: side by side

Price per month
$5.83 on the 12-month plan. 1- and 3-month plans are sold in the app, prices not labelled on the US App Store
VIP $12.99 (US App Store)
Yearly plan
Tandem Pro $69.99, intro offer $39.99 (US App Store)
VIP $79.99 (US App Store). Lifetime VIP exists, price shown only in the app
Free version
Partner search, chats, voice notes, corrections and limited listening to Language Parties, with ads and a daily message limit
Partner matching, chats, translation, corrections, calls and Voicerooms, with ads
Voice and video calls
New members need Pro. Earlier members may still call for free
Free for all users, no time limit
Free trial
Offered in the app, turns into a paid plan unless cancelled
Sent at random to users in some countries, usually 3 days
What the paid plan adds
Calls for new members, unlimited translations, AI tools for grammar and writing, up to 30 new contacts a day
No ads, unlimited translation and transcription, 25 new partners a day, several learning languages, Nearby, City and Gender search, captions in Voicerooms and Live
Languages
300, including sign languages
260+
Group practice
Language Parties: group audio rooms, not open to members under 18
Voicerooms, Livestreams with hosts and Moments, a feed of posts
Paid lessons
None. Tandem closed Tandem Tutors in 2020. English certificate tests from A2 to C1
Language courses and Language Pass sold separately from VIP. Paid 15-minute calls with Pro Partners
Age and safety
Every application reviewed by people, members must be 16 or older
Under 18 only with parental approval. Users over 18 cannot match with new minor partners
App Store rating, US
4.6 (38K)
4.6 (44K)
Trustpilot
2.7 from 298 reviews
2.7 from 38 reviews
Plan for companies
Partnerships for universities, language schools and companies, terms on request
Founded / HQ
App launched in 2015, Berlin. Tripod Technology GmbH, Hannover
2012, Shenzhen, China. Terms issued by HelloTalk, Inc. under Hong Kong law

Which one fits you?

Choose Tandem if:

You want a smaller yearly price: $69.99 against $79.99. You want every member checked by a person before they join. You are 16 or 17 and want an app with a clear minimum age. You want an English certificate test from A2 to C1 in the same app.

Choose HelloTalk if:

You want voice and video calls for free. You want group practice in Voicerooms and livestreams with hosts. You want to pay monthly: VIP costs $12.99 a month. You want paid courses or paid practice calls next to the free exchange.

Price: Tandem Pro vs HelloTalk VIP

On the US App Store a 12-month Tandem Pro plan costs $69.99, about $5.83 a month. An intro offer for 12 months costs $39.99. Tandem also sells 1- and 3-month plans in the app, and the price can differ by country.

HelloTalk VIP costs $12.99 a month or $79.99 a year on the US App Store. A lifetime plan exists, and its price shows only in the app. VIP Plus adds captions in Voicerooms and Live. Courses and Language Pass need separate subscriptions.

Calls and group practice

HelloTalk makes voice and video calls free for everyone, without a time limit. You can call after you exchange a few messages with a partner. Voicerooms and Livestreams add group practice with hosts.

Tandem asks new members to buy Pro before they call. Members who joined earlier may still call for free. Language Parties are group audio rooms where members listen or host.

Safety and reviews

Tandem reviews every application and accepts members from 16. It says it answers reports in under 2 hours on average. HelloTalk lets users under 18 join with parental approval and does not match adults with new minor partners.

Both apps rate 4.6 on the US App Store. On Trustpilot both have 2.7: Tandem from 298 reviews, HelloTalk from 38. Tandem’s negative reviews often mention scammers, flirting and bans.

HelloTalk hellotalk.com ↗
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

HelloTalk gives free calls, Voicerooms and livestreams. Tandem reviews every application and sets a minimum age of 16. Both rate 4.6 on the US App Store, so the choice depends on calls and safety rules.

Tandem on the yearly plan: $69.99 against $79.99 for HelloTalk VIP on the US App Store. HelloTalk also sells VIP for $12.99 a month. Both apps work for free with ads.

On HelloTalk, yes, for all users and without a time limit. On Tandem new members need Tandem Pro to call.

Yes. Both let you find partners, chat and correct messages for free with ads. Paid plans remove ads and add translations and search filters.
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