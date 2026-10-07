Best LMS 7 European platforms for small business and teams
For a team under 100 people, start with TalentLMS: it is free for 5 users, and Core costs $119 to $219 a month billed yearly for up to 100 users. Pick 360Learning when experts in your team will write the courses, at $8 per active user a month, and Leapsome when training should run next to onboarding and performance reviews, at $4 per employee a month. LearnUpon and Docebo sell on a quote to larger companies, and Sana starts at 300 users on a three-year contract.
Short answer
- TalentLMSSmall teams that want to start free
- 360LearningTeams where experts write the courses
- LeapsomeTraining linked to reviews and onboarding
- LearnWorldsTraining clients and selling courses
- LearnUponCompanies of 100+ with several audiences
- Sana LabsMid-size companies buying AI tutoring
7 LMS platforms at a glance
|Name
|Best for
|Price
|Free plan
|Rating
|TalentLMS
|Small teams that want to start free
|Free; Core from $119/mo billed yearly, $149 billed monthly
|Yes: 5 users, 10 courses, no time limit, no credit card
|4.6 on G2 (813)
|360Learning
|Teams where experts write the courses
|Team $8 per active user/mo, up to 100 users; Business on quote
|No, 30-day trial on Team, once per customer
|4.7 on Capterra (515)
|Leapsome
|Training linked to reviews and onboarding
|$4 per employee/mo; HRIS Foundation $7, free until 31 Dec 2026
|No, 14-day trial; sandbox after a consultation
|4.6 on Capterra (102)
|LearnWorlds
|Training clients and selling courses
|From $24/mo billed yearly; Pro Trainer $79, Learning Center $249
|No, 30-day trial without a credit card
|4.7 on G2 (393)
|LearnUpon
|Companies of 100+ with several audiences
|On request; plans from 100 users
|No free plan or public trial
|4.5 on G2 (262)
|Sana Labs
|Mid-size companies buying AI tutoring
|About €10 per user/mo for 300–3,000 users, 3-year contract
|No; Sana Learn starts at 300 users
|4.8 on G2 (109)
|Docebo
|Enterprises with strict security rules
|On request; average contract $74.8K a year in mid-2026
|No free plan or trial; demo and product tour
|4.3 on G2 (752)
-
TalentLMS🇬🇷 Athens, Greece · founded 2012
TalentLMS is a cloud LMS from Epignosis in Athens for employee, partner and customer training. Admins build courses from video, SCORM files, tests and live sessions, then assign them through learning paths and automations. It is the only LMS here with a free plan and a public price for every user bracket.
Pros
- Public prices from 1 to 1,000 users, monthly or yearly billing
- SCORM 1.2, xAPI and cmi5
- Branches give separate portals: 1 on Core, 3 on Grow, 15 on Pro
Cons
- The terms add 5% on each yearly anniversary unless agreed otherwise
- Core stops at 100 users, Grow at 500
- Price
- Free; Core from $119/mo billed yearly, $149 billed monthly
- Free plan
- Yes: 5 users, 10 courses, no time limit, no credit card
- Rating
- 4.6 on G2 (813)
-
360Learning🇫🇷 Paris, France · founded 2010
360Learning is a Paris platform where employees who know a subject build courses with AI help, and colleagues comment and rate them. It combines an LMS, skills tagging, live sessions and an offline mobile app. The Team plan has a public per-user price and sign-up without a sales call.
Pros
- One price for learners, authors and admins
- Billed monthly, cancel from the admin settings
- AI drafts courses and questions and translates into 67 languages
Cons
- Above 100 users you move to Business, priced on request
- Coaching, live training and translation add $2 per user each
- Price
- Team $8 per active user/mo, up to 100 users; Business on quote
- Free plan
- No, 30-day trial on Team, once per customer
- Rating
- 4.7 on Capterra (515)
-
Leapsome🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2016
Leapsome is a Berlin HR platform, and Learning is one of its modules. Learning paths mix articles, quizzes, videos and live training, and they can start from a role, a start date or a performance review. Leapsome does not sell Learning without its HRIS foundation.
Pros
- SCORM, AICC, xAPI and cmi5 uploads
- Automatic onboarding courses for new hires
- LinkedIn Learning and GoodHabitz content connect to paths
Cons
- After 31 December 2026 the list price with the Foundation is $11 per employee
- Licences cannot go down during the contract
- Price
- $4 per employee/mo; HRIS Foundation $7, free until 31 Dec 2026
- Free plan
- No, 14-day trial; sandbox after a consultation
- Rating
- 4.6 on Capterra (102)
-
LearnWorlds🇨🇾 Limassol, Cyprus · founded 2014
LearnWorlds is a course platform from Limassol, Cyprus, built to sell courses and run branded academies. It charges per school, so the price does not grow with each learner up to the plan limit. It fits a company that trains its customers or sells training as a product.
Pros
- Flat price: 2,000 active learners a month on Pro Trainer
- Interactive video with questions and buttons inside the lesson
- Learning Center runs up to 10 client groups without LearnWorlds branding
Cons
- SCORM starts on Pro Trainer, capped at 20 packages
- Pro Trainer has 5 admins; the branded app costs $149/mo extra
- Price
- From $24/mo billed yearly; Pro Trainer $79, Learning Center $249
- Free plan
- No, 30-day trial without a credit card
- Rating
- 4.7 on G2 (393)
-
LearnUpon🇮🇪 Dublin, Ireland · founded 2012
LearnUpon is a Dublin LMS for employee, customer, partner and member training. One account runs separate branded portals for each audience. Every plan includes an implementation consultant and 24/7 support, and an MCP server connects ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini to reporting data.
Pros
- Separate portals for staff, customers and partners
- Create+ builds courses from documents and videos
- SCORM and xAPI, HRIS, HubSpot and Salesforce integrations
Cons
- LearnUpon says it is not a fit for fewer than 100 users
- No public price; the subscription runs for a year and renews
- Price
- On request; plans from 100 users
- Free plan
- No free plan or public trial
- Rating
- 4.5 on G2 (262)
-
Sana Labs🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden · founded 2016
Sana Learn comes from Stockholm and has belonged to Workday since November 2025. It is still sold on its own and works with any HR system. One subscription covers the LMS, AI course authoring, a virtual classroom, an AI tutor inside courses and a content library.
Pros
- Indicative price is public: €10, £10 or $13 per user a month
- Turns PDF and SCORM files into courses
- Customers and partners count as users at the same price
Cons
- Minimum of 300 users and a three-year contract
- Price
- About €10 per user/mo for 300–3,000 users, 3-year contract
- Free plan
- No; Sana Learn starts at 300 users
- Rating
- 4.8 on G2 (109)
-
Docebo🇮🇹 Biassono, Italy · founded 2005
Docebo started in Italy in 2005, and its parent company has its head office in Toronto and trades on the TSX and Nasdaq. Enterprise adds up to 10 extended enterprise domains, sandboxes and a branded app. Docebo recommends the platform for 250+ learners.
Pros
- SCORM and xAPI, AI course creation and AI roleplay
- FedRAMP Moderate authorization for US government work
Cons
- One-year minimum contract; most customers sign for 3–5 years
- No public price in any currency
- Price
- On request; average contract $74.8K a year in mid-2026
- Free plan
- No free plan or trial; demo and product tour
- Rating
- 4.3 on G2 (752)
What an LMS costs for 50 to 500 employees
Only four platforms here publish prices. All figures are per month, in US dollars, billed yearly unless stated, on 6 October 2026.
For 50 employees: TalentLMS Core costs $159 ($1,908 a year). LearnWorlds Pro Trainer costs $79 for up to 2,000 active learners. Leapsome Learning costs $200 while the HRIS Foundation is free, $550 at list price. 360Learning Team costs $400, billed monthly.
For 100 employees: TalentLMS Core costs $219 ($2,628 a year), Leapsome $400 or $1,100 at list price, and 360Learning $800. For 200: TalentLMS Grow costs $329 ($3,948 a year) and Leapsome $800 or $2,200. 360Learning moves to a quote above 100 users.
For 500: TalentLMS Grow costs $369 ($4,428 a year), Leapsome $2,000 or $5,500, and Sana Learn about €5,000 on a three-year contract. LearnUpon and Docebo quote each customer. Docebo’s average contract was $74.8 thousand a year at 30 June 2026.
How to choose
Under 50 people with no budget yet: TalentLMS Free covers 5 users and 10 courses, and Core starts at $119 a month. If you also sell training to clients, LearnWorlds charges a flat price per school.
Courses come from your own experts: 360Learning, up to 100 users on the Team plan. Training should follow hiring and reviews: Leapsome, if you also want its HR modules. Customers and partners need their own portals: TalentLMS Pro with 15 branches, LearnUpon from 100 users, or Docebo.
From 300 users with a three-year budget, Sana Learn has a public indicative price. Docebo fits large companies that need sandboxes, a dedicated database or FedRAMP. If you only need to build SCORM courses for an LMS you already have, look at an authoring tool such as Elucidat, now sold as Create by Confirm on a quote.
How we picked
We chose learning management systems that companies use for employee, customer and partner training, from the European catalog with a profile. Six are based in Europe. Docebo started in Italy and still employs about 400 people there, while its head office is in Toronto.
We left out school platforms such as itslearning and authoring tools that do not host learners. Prices, user limits, contracts and SCORM support come from the official pricing pages and the company profiles, checked on 6 October 2026. Order follows fit for small and mid-size companies, with enterprise options last.
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Sources, checked on 7 October 2026
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