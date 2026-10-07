Docebo started in Italy in 2005, and its parent company has its head office in Toronto and trades on the TSX and Nasdaq. Enterprise adds up to 10 extended enterprise domains, sandboxes and a branded app. Docebo recommends the platform for 250+ learners.

Sana Learn comes from Stockholm and has belonged to Workday since November 2025. It is still sold on its own and works with any HR system. One subscription covers the LMS, AI course authoring, a virtual classroom, an AI tutor inside courses and a content library.

LearnUpon is a Dublin LMS for employee, customer, partner and member training. One account runs separate branded portals for each audience. Every plan includes an implementation consultant and 24/7 support, and an MCP server connects ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini to reporting data.

LearnWorlds is a course platform from Limassol, Cyprus, built to sell courses and run branded academies. It charges per school, so the price does not grow with each learner up to the plan limit. It fits a company that trains its customers or sells training as a product.

Leapsome is a Berlin HR platform, and Learning is one of its modules. Learning paths mix articles, quizzes, videos and live training, and they can start from a role, a start date or a performance review. Leapsome does not sell Learning without its HRIS foundation.

Price Team $8 per active user/mo, up to 100 users; Business on quote

360Learning is a Paris platform where employees who know a subject build courses with AI help, and colleagues comment and rate them. It combines an LMS, skills tagging, live sessions and an offline mobile app. The Team plan has a public per-user price and sign-up without a sales call.

TalentLMS is a cloud LMS from Epignosis in Athens for employee, partner and customer training. Admins build courses from video, SCORM files, tests and live sessions, then assign them through learning paths and automations. It is the only LMS here with a free plan and a public price for every user bracket.

What an LMS costs for 50 to 500 employees

Only four platforms here publish prices. All figures are per month, in US dollars, billed yearly unless stated, on 6 October 2026.

For 50 employees: TalentLMS Core costs $159 ($1,908 a year). LearnWorlds Pro Trainer costs $79 for up to 2,000 active learners. Leapsome Learning costs $200 while the HRIS Foundation is free, $550 at list price. 360Learning Team costs $400, billed monthly.

For 100 employees: TalentLMS Core costs $219 ($2,628 a year), Leapsome $400 or $1,100 at list price, and 360Learning $800. For 200: TalentLMS Grow costs $329 ($3,948 a year) and Leapsome $800 or $2,200. 360Learning moves to a quote above 100 users.

For 500: TalentLMS Grow costs $369 ($4,428 a year), Leapsome $2,000 or $5,500, and Sana Learn about €5,000 on a three-year contract. LearnUpon and Docebo quote each customer. Docebo’s average contract was $74.8 thousand a year at 30 June 2026.

How to choose

Under 50 people with no budget yet: TalentLMS Free covers 5 users and 10 courses, and Core starts at $119 a month. If you also sell training to clients, LearnWorlds charges a flat price per school.

Courses come from your own experts: 360Learning, up to 100 users on the Team plan. Training should follow hiring and reviews: Leapsome, if you also want its HR modules. Customers and partners need their own portals: TalentLMS Pro with 15 branches, LearnUpon from 100 users, or Docebo.

From 300 users with a three-year budget, Sana Learn has a public indicative price. Docebo fits large companies that need sandboxes, a dedicated database or FedRAMP. If you only need to build SCORM courses for an LMS you already have, look at an authoring tool such as Elucidat, now sold as Create by Confirm on a quote.

How we picked

We chose learning management systems that companies use for employee, customer and partner training, from the European catalog with a profile. Six are based in Europe. Docebo started in Italy and still employs about 400 people there, while its head office is in Toronto.

We left out school platforms such as itslearning and authoring tools that do not host learners. Prices, user limits, contracts and SCORM support come from the official pricing pages and the company profiles, checked on 6 October 2026. Order follows fit for small and mid-size companies, with enterprise options last.