- customers, company page
- 2,000+
- Learning module per employee a month, list price
- $4
- Series A in March 2022
- $60M
- on Capterra, 102 reviews
- 4.6
About Leapsome
Leapsome is a Berlin company that sells an HR platform to employers. The platform covers performance reviews, goals and OKRs, engagement surveys, a learning management system, compensation, recruiting and a core HRIS. Every module is priced per employee a month: Learning costs $4, €4 or £4 at list price, and each plan also needs the HRIS foundation at 7 a month, free until 31 December 2026 with any Talent Suite module. Jenny von Podewils and Kajetan von Armansperg founded Leapsome in 2016 and raised a $60 million Series A in 2022, led by Insight Partners. Leapsome has 4.6 on Capterra from 102 reviews.
Leapsome sells a modular HR platform to companies. HR teams pick the HRIS foundation and add Talent Suite modules: Performance Reviews, Recruiting, Goals & OKRs, Engagement Surveys, Learning, Compensation and Time Tracking. The Learning module is an LMS. Admins build learning paths with articles, quizzes, videos, tasks and live training, upload SCORM, AICC, xAPI and cmi5 files, and connect LinkedIn Learning or GoodHabitz. Leapsome AI drafts whole paths from a prompt and the company’s PDFs, and suggests up to three paths to an employee after a review is shared.
Jenny von Podewils and Kajetan von Armansperg founded Leapsome in Berlin in 2016. Leapsome GmbH was entered in the Berlin commercial register in June 2017. The company ran without outside money until March 2022, when it raised $60 million in a Series A led by Insight Partners, with Creandum and Visionaries Club. Before the round Leapsome reported a profit and said revenue had tripled in 2021. With the money it opened an office in New York.
In 2024 Leapsome added an HRIS with employee records, absences, documents and payroll prep. In March 2026 it hired Jessica Zwaan as VP People Strategy and Operations and Rebecca Corliss as VP Marketing for its North American push, and named Notion as a customer. On 15 July 2026 it launched Recruiting, an applicant tracking system in early access, together with five EU-hosted AI agents and MCP connectivity. Leapsome says more than 2,000 organisations use the platform, in 38 interface languages.
History
- 2016 Jenny von Podewils and Kajetan von Armansperg found Leapsome in Berlin.
- 2017 Leapsome GmbH is entered in the commercial register at the Charlottenburg District Court on 23 June, with €25,000 in share capital.
- 2021 Leapsome reports a profit and says revenue tripled during the year.
- 2022 Raises a $60 million Series A in March, led by Insight Partners with Creandum and Visionaries Club. It is the company’s first outside funding.
- 2022 Opens an office in New York to sell in the US. Share capital rises to €27,815.
- 2023 Appoints Luck Dookchitra as its first global VP People in November.
- 2024 Launches Leapsome HRIS in early access, adding core HR to the talent modules.
- 2025 Extends its AI Copilot in August with awareness of US payroll cycles.
- 2026 In March names Jessica Zwaan VP People Strategy and Operations and Rebecca Corliss VP Marketing, adds an ADP Workforce Now integration and signs Notion as a customer.
- 2026 On 15 July launches Leapsome Recruiting in early access, five EU-hosted AI agents and MCP connectivity.
Leapsome funding and investors
- March 2022 Series A $60M
Lead: Insight Partners Insight PartnersCreandumVisionaries ClubSource: Tech.eu
Leapsome ran on its own revenue from 2016 until March 2022. The $60 million Series A is the only round in the sources we checked. The company page gives the same total: US$60 million raised from Insight Partners, Creandum and Visionaries Club.
Leadership
- JvP Jenny von Podewils Co-founder and co-CEO
- KvA Kajetan von Armansperg Co-founder and co-CEO
- JZ Jessica Zwaan VP People Strategy and Operations, since April 2026
- RC Rebecca Corliss VP Marketing
The company page now writes the founders’ names as Jenny Podewils and Kajetan Armansperg. The imprint and the commercial register use von Podewils and von Armansperg. Both founders are managing directors of Leapsome GmbH.
CareersLeapsome careers page
- Direct Sales5
- Marketing5
- Customer Success3
- Engineering3
- People & Culture1
Perks
- 30 vacation days
- €2,000 or $2,000 yearly development budget
- Two office days a week
- Up to 2 months a year working from elsewhere
- Equity for every employee
- Salary bands shown in job ads
How Leapsome Learning works
- per employee a month for Learning, list price
- $4
- e-learning standards: SCORM, AICC, xAPI and cmi5
- 4
- interface languages
- 38
- Learning paths with articles, quizzes, videos, tasks and live training
- Approval-based questions inside a path
- Enrolment by role, start date or performance trigger
- Automatic onboarding courses for new hires
- AI-drafted paths from a prompt and your own PDFs
- Up to three personalised path suggestions after a review is shared
- Paths linked to goals, competencies and review cycles
- SCORM, AICC, xAPI and cmi5 uploads
- LinkedIn Learning and GoodHabitz integrations
- Learning content library add-on from 1 a month per employee
- Leapsome Academy manager courses at no extra cost
- Enrolment, progress and completion analytics
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Learning The LMS module. Admins build learning paths with articles, quizzes, videos, tasks, live training and approval steps, and enrol people by role, start date or a review result. It takes SCORM, AICC, xAPI and cmi5 files and connects to LinkedIn Learning and GoodHabitz. Leapsome AI drafts a full path from a prompt and uploaded PDFs. About Learning
- Pre-boarding and onboarding HR shares documents, welcome messages and role information with new hires before day one. Onboarding tracks combine checklists, tasks and learning modules per role or department, and the HRIS enrols new employees in onboarding courses automatically. About onboarding
- Performance Reviews Performance, 360°, project and leadership reviews with best-practice questions, templates, external reviewers, automations, drag-and-drop calibration and analytics across cycles. About reviews
- Goals & OKRs Company, team and individual goals in a goal tree, with automatic progress tracking, update reminders, goal analytics and a Jira integration. About goals
- Engagement Surveys Surveys from a question library, with action plans, industry benchmarks, turnover analysis, DEI analytics and onboarding and offboarding surveys. About surveys
- Leapsome AI agents Five agents hosted in the EU, launched in July 2026: Development Coach, Culture Advisor, Data Analyst, PeopleOps Partner and HR Helpdesk. They work on the company’s own people data. About AI agents
- HRIS Core HR: employee records and org chart, absences, documents with e-signatures, time tracking, payroll prep with DATEV and payroll connectors, and whistleblowing. About HRIS
- Recruiting An applicant tracking system in early access since July 2026. It has scorecards with competencies, a candidate pipeline, AI screening and transcripts, a careers page, and turns a hired candidate into an employee record in one step. About Recruiting
How much is Leapsome?
- Platform Agentic HRIS Foundation $7/employee a month $7 per employee a month, required base; free until 31 December 2026 with any Talent Suite module
- Platform Agentic HRIS Pro $10/employee a month $10 per employee a month, unlimited workflows, analytics and e-signatures, advanced AI agents; $5 US offer until 31 December
- Learning $4/employee a month $4 per employee a month, LMS, onboarding, SCORM/AICC/xAPI/cmi5, LinkedIn Learning and GoodHabitz
- Performance Reviews $7/employee a month $7 per employee a month, reviews, calibration, external reviewers
- Recruiting (ATS) $5/employee a month $5 per employee a month, new, early access
- Goals & OKRs $4/employee a month $4 per employee a month, OKRs, goal tree, Jira integration
- Engagement Surveys $4/employee a month $4 per employee a month, surveys, benchmarks, action plans
- Compensation $3/employee a month $3 per employee a month, pay reviews, bands, pay gap analytics
- Time Tracking $3/employee a month $3 per employee a month, timesheets, schedules, hours into payroll
- Learning content library from $1 per employee a month add-on: compliance and soft-skill courses
- Compensation benchmarks $3/employee a month $3 per employee a month, add-on: market pay data
Is Leapsome free?
The pricing page lists a 14-day free trial, and its FAQ says Leapsome gives sandbox access after a consultation. The terms set a 14-day trial unless agreed otherwise. Leapsome Academy courses are free for Learning customers.
List prices on leapsome.com/pricing on 6 October 2026, per employee a month. The page shows the same figures in euros, US dollars and pounds. Every plan needs an HRIS foundation: Agentic HRIS Foundation costs 7 a month and is free until 31 December 2026 with any Talent Suite module. In US dollars Agentic HRIS Pro costs $5, down from $10, until 31 December. Leapsome sets multi-module and volume discounts in the quote and charges no setup fee. The page does not state a billing period. The terms describe yearly contracts that renew for 12 months and monthly contracts.
How to cancel LeapsomeTerms of Service
- Paid account ↗
- Contact your customer success representative
- Without one, write to Leapsome through the support channels in the software
- Give two months’ notice before the end of a yearly term, or two weeks on a monthly contract
- Trial account ↗
- Delete the trial account
- Without notice, a yearly contract renews for another 12 months and a monthly contract for another month.
- Fees are non-refundable. A customer who leaves early pays through the end of the term.
- Discounts do not carry over to a renewal term automatically.
- After termination customers have 30 days to download their data as CSV files.
Refund rules
- Yearly contracts
- Two months’ notice to the end of the initial or renewal term.
- Monthly contracts
- Two weeks’ notice to the end of the term.
- Trials
- The trial lasts 14 days unless agreed otherwise and ends when the account is deleted.
Leapsome Terms of Service, last updated July 2026
Leapsome for BusinessLeapsome pricing
- 01Leapsome sells each module per employee a month. The platform foundation is always part of the plan, because every module reads from the employee record.
- 02At list price, Learning with the Foundation costs 11 per employee a month. Until 31 December 2026 the Foundation is free with any Talent Suite module, so Learning alone costs 4.
- 03The calculator on the pricing page shows $1,400 a month and $16,800 a year for 200 employees on Performance Reviews with the free Foundation.
- 04The terms say fees are non-refundable and the number of licences cannot go down during the contract. Prices can rise by up to 5% at renewal with 90 days’ notice.
- 05Leapsome puts implementation at 1 to 4 weeks, depending on the modules and the state of the data.
From $4 per employee a month for Learning, with the HRIS Foundation free until 31 December 2026.
Ratings
- WebThe platform runs in the browser
- Learning contentSCORM, AICC, xAPI and cmi5; LinkedIn Learning and GoodHabitz
- IntegrationsSlack, Microsoft Teams, Workday, BambooHR, ADP Workforce Now, DATEV and others
- MCPModel Context Protocol connection for importing and exporting people data
- SecurityISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR; Leapsome says it complies with the EU AI Act
Is Leapsome worth it?
What users like
- An admin scheduled 50 reviews in 5 minutes and no longer chases colleagues for signatures, because reminders go out automatically.Eugene M., Capterra, March 2026
- A retail IT manager uses individual development plans and goal tracking to run L&D across the company.Moustafa A., Capterra, December 2024
- A people ops lead in banking values the benchmarks that compare the company’s processes with the industry.Rosario T., Capterra, October 2025
- A technical lead names 360 feedback, performance reviews and OKRs as the strongest parts.Soundariya M., Capterra, December 2024
What users criticise
- A biotech CFO writes that paying per module gets expensive at 40+ employees, and that setting up review templates took a lot of effort.Sandeep S., Capterra, December 2025
- The same retail IT manager finds the price higher than other platforms once advanced features are added.Moustafa A., Capterra, December 2024
- An engineer finds the notification settings cluttered and custom goal tracking hard to set up for engineering metrics.Estrella A., Capterra, August 2026
- A CFO does not recommend it for small companies and says many features go unused.Kim C., Capterra, April 2025
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Capterra shows 4.6 from 102 reviews. Leapsome says it has 4.8 on G2 from more than 2,365 reviews; we could not open G2 to check this. The Trustpilot page for leapsome.com is unclaimed and has 3 reviews, so we leave it out.
Latest news
- Leapsome launches a unified AI HR platform with a new ATS
- Leapsome unveils AI built on its people data foundation and launches Recruiting
- Leapsome expands in North America with new leadership and Notion as a customer
- Leapsome introduces its HRIS
- Berlin’s Leapsome raises $60 million in its first funding round
Contacts and company data
- Salessales@leapsome.com
- Legallegal@leapsome.com
- Help centerhelp.leapsome.com
- Trust centertrust.leapsome.com
- Legal entity
- Leapsome GmbH, Brunnenstraße 153, 10115 Berlin, Germany
- Register
- Amtsgericht Charlottenburg (Berlin), HRB 187546 B
- Registered
- 23 June 2017
- Share capital
- €27,815 since March 2022
- EUID
- DEF1103R.HRB187546B
- LEI
- 391200OZGYECJGYC7F52
- VAT ID
- DE312659491
- Shareholder
- Leapsome Inc., named in the 2023 and 2024 accounts
- US entity
- Leapsome North America, 330 Hudson Street, New York
Alternatives to Leapsome
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France A Paris learning platform where employees build courses for each other. The Team plan costs $8 per active user a month for up to 100 users. →
- TalentLMS🇬🇷 Greece A standalone cloud LMS from Athens with public prices. Core costs $119 a month billed yearly, and a Free plan allows 5 users and 10 courses. →
- Docebo🇮🇹 Italy An enterprise LMS founded in Italy and listed on the TSX and Nasdaq. Docebo publishes no prices and sets a one-year minimum contract. →
- L LatticeUnited States A US performance and engagement platform. Performance costs $10, Goals & OKRs $8 and Engagement $4 per seat a month, with a $4,000 minimum yearly agreement. ↗
- 1 15FiveUnited States A US performance and engagement platform. Engage costs $4, Perform $11 and Total Platform $16 per user a month, billed yearly. ↗
- C Culture AmpUnited States An engagement, performance and development platform. Prices are quoted by headcount, product and service tier, billed yearly. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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