About Leapsome

Leapsome is a Berlin company that sells an HR platform to employers. The platform covers performance reviews, goals and OKRs, engagement surveys, a learning management system, compensation, recruiting and a core HRIS. Every module is priced per employee a month: Learning costs $4, €4 or £4 at list price, and each plan also needs the HRIS foundation at 7 a month, free until 31 December 2026 with any Talent Suite module. Jenny von Podewils and Kajetan von Armansperg founded Leapsome in 2016 and raised a $60 million Series A in 2022, led by Insight Partners. Leapsome has 4.6 on Capterra from 102 reviews.

Leapsome sells a modular HR platform to companies. HR teams pick the HRIS foundation and add Talent Suite modules: Performance Reviews, Recruiting, Goals & OKRs, Engagement Surveys, Learning, Compensation and Time Tracking. The Learning module is an LMS. Admins build learning paths with articles, quizzes, videos, tasks and live training, upload SCORM, AICC, xAPI and cmi5 files, and connect LinkedIn Learning or GoodHabitz. Leapsome AI drafts whole paths from a prompt and the company’s PDFs, and suggests up to three paths to an employee after a review is shared.

Jenny von Podewils and Kajetan von Armansperg founded Leapsome in Berlin in 2016. Leapsome GmbH was entered in the Berlin commercial register in June 2017. The company ran without outside money until March 2022, when it raised $60 million in a Series A led by Insight Partners, with Creandum and Visionaries Club. Before the round Leapsome reported a profit and said revenue had tripled in 2021. With the money it opened an office in New York.

In 2024 Leapsome added an HRIS with employee records, absences, documents and payroll prep. In March 2026 it hired Jessica Zwaan as VP People Strategy and Operations and Rebecca Corliss as VP Marketing for its North American push, and named Notion as a customer. On 15 July 2026 it launched Recruiting, an applicant tracking system in early access, together with five EU-hosted AI agents and MCP connectivity. Leapsome says more than 2,000 organisations use the platform, in 38 interface languages.