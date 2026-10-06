Corporate learning 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Since 2016 4.6 · 102 ratings

Leapsome

An HR platform with reviews, goals, surveys, an LMS and an HRIS, priced per employee.

Visit leapsome.com All companies
customers, company page
2,000+
Learning module per employee a month, list price
$4
Series A in March 2022
$60M
on Capterra, 102 reviews
4.6

About Leapsome

Leapsome is a Berlin company that sells an HR platform to employers. The platform covers performance reviews, goals and OKRs, engagement surveys, a learning management system, compensation, recruiting and a core HRIS. Every module is priced per employee a month: Learning costs $4, €4 or £4 at list price, and each plan also needs the HRIS foundation at 7 a month, free until 31 December 2026 with any Talent Suite module. Jenny von Podewils and Kajetan von Armansperg founded Leapsome in 2016 and raised a $60 million Series A in 2022, led by Insight Partners. Leapsome has 4.6 on Capterra from 102 reviews.

Leapsome sells a modular HR platform to companies. HR teams pick the HRIS foundation and add Talent Suite modules: Performance Reviews, Recruiting, Goals & OKRs, Engagement Surveys, Learning, Compensation and Time Tracking. The Learning module is an LMS. Admins build learning paths with articles, quizzes, videos, tasks and live training, upload SCORM, AICC, xAPI and cmi5 files, and connect LinkedIn Learning or GoodHabitz. Leapsome AI drafts whole paths from a prompt and the company’s PDFs, and suggests up to three paths to an employee after a review is shared.

Jenny von Podewils and Kajetan von Armansperg founded Leapsome in Berlin in 2016. Leapsome GmbH was entered in the Berlin commercial register in June 2017. The company ran without outside money until March 2022, when it raised $60 million in a Series A led by Insight Partners, with Creandum and Visionaries Club. Before the round Leapsome reported a profit and said revenue had tripled in 2021. With the money it opened an office in New York.

In 2024 Leapsome added an HRIS with employee records, absences, documents and payroll prep. In March 2026 it hired Jessica Zwaan as VP People Strategy and Operations and Rebecca Corliss as VP Marketing for its North American push, and named Notion as a customer. On 15 July 2026 it launched Recruiting, an applicant tracking system in early access, together with five EU-hosted AI agents and MCP connectivity. Leapsome says more than 2,000 organisations use the platform, in 38 interface languages.

History

  1. 2016 Jenny von Podewils and Kajetan von Armansperg found Leapsome in Berlin.
  2. 2017 Leapsome GmbH is entered in the commercial register at the Charlottenburg District Court on 23 June, with €25,000 in share capital.
  3. 2021 Leapsome reports a profit and says revenue tripled during the year.
  4. 2022 Raises a $60 million Series A in March, led by Insight Partners with Creandum and Visionaries Club. It is the company’s first outside funding.
  5. 2022 Opens an office in New York to sell in the US. Share capital rises to €27,815.
  6. 2023 Appoints Luck Dookchitra as its first global VP People in November.
  7. 2024 Launches Leapsome HRIS in early access, adding core HR to the talent modules.
  8. 2025 Extends its AI Copilot in August with awareness of US payroll cycles.
  9. 2026 In March names Jessica Zwaan VP People Strategy and Operations and Rebecca Corliss VP Marketing, adds an ADP Workforce Now integration and signs Notion as a customer.
  10. 2026 On 15 July launches Leapsome Recruiting in early access, five EU-hosted AI agents and MCP connectivity.

Leapsome funding and investors

$60M raised in disclosed rounds
  1. March 2022
    Series A $60M

    Lead: Insight Partners Insight PartnersCreandumVisionaries Club

    Source: Tech.eu

Leapsome ran on its own revenue from 2016 until March 2022. The $60 million Series A is the only round in the sources we checked. The company page gives the same total: US$60 million raised from Insight Partners, Creandum and Visionaries Club.

Leadership

  • Jenny von Podewils Co-founder and co-CEO
  • Kajetan von Armansperg Co-founder and co-CEO
  • Jessica Zwaan VP People Strategy and Operations, since April 2026
  • Rebecca Corliss VP Marketing

The company page now writes the founders’ names as Jenny Podewils and Kajetan Armansperg. The imprint and the commercial register use von Podewils and von Armansperg. Both founders are managing directors of Leapsome GmbH.

Careers

Leapsome careers page
14Berlin 3New York
17 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Direct Sales5
  • Marketing5
  • Customer Success3
  • Engineering3
  • People & Culture1

Perks

  • 30 vacation days
  • €2,000 or $2,000 yearly development budget
  • Two office days a week
  • Up to 2 months a year working from elsewhere
  • Equity for every employee
  • Salary bands shown in job ads

How Leapsome Learning works

per employee a month for Learning, list price
$4
e-learning standards: SCORM, AICC, xAPI and cmi5
4
interface languages
38
  • Learning paths with articles, quizzes, videos, tasks and live training
  • Approval-based questions inside a path
  • Enrolment by role, start date or performance trigger
  • Automatic onboarding courses for new hires
  • AI-drafted paths from a prompt and your own PDFs
  • Up to three personalised path suggestions after a review is shared
  • Paths linked to goals, competencies and review cycles
  • SCORM, AICC, xAPI and cmi5 uploads
  • LinkedIn Learning and GoodHabitz integrations
  • Learning content library add-on from 1 a month per employee
  • Leapsome Academy manager courses at no extra cost
  • Enrolment, progress and completion analytics

Products

  • Learning The LMS module. Admins build learning paths with articles, quizzes, videos, tasks, live training and approval steps, and enrol people by role, start date or a review result. It takes SCORM, AICC, xAPI and cmi5 files and connects to LinkedIn Learning and GoodHabitz. Leapsome AI drafts a full path from a prompt and uploaded PDFs. About Learning
  • Pre-boarding and onboarding HR shares documents, welcome messages and role information with new hires before day one. Onboarding tracks combine checklists, tasks and learning modules per role or department, and the HRIS enrols new employees in onboarding courses automatically. About onboarding
  • Performance Reviews Performance, 360°, project and leadership reviews with best-practice questions, templates, external reviewers, automations, drag-and-drop calibration and analytics across cycles. About reviews
  • Goals & OKRs Company, team and individual goals in a goal tree, with automatic progress tracking, update reminders, goal analytics and a Jira integration. About goals
  • Engagement Surveys Surveys from a question library, with action plans, industry benchmarks, turnover analysis, DEI analytics and onboarding and offboarding surveys. About surveys
  • Leapsome AI agents Five agents hosted in the EU, launched in July 2026: Development Coach, Culture Advisor, Data Analyst, PeopleOps Partner and HR Helpdesk. They work on the company’s own people data. About AI agents
  • HRIS Core HR: employee records and org chart, absences, documents with e-signatures, time tracking, payroll prep with DATEV and payroll connectors, and whistleblowing. About HRIS
  • Recruiting An applicant tracking system in early access since July 2026. It has scorecards with competencies, a candidate pipeline, AI screening and transcripts, a careers page, and turns a hired candidate into an employee record in one step. About Recruiting

How much is Leapsome?

  • Platform Agentic HRIS Foundation $7/employee a month $7 per employee a month, required base; free until 31 December 2026 with any Talent Suite module
  • Platform Agentic HRIS Pro $10/employee a month $10 per employee a month, unlimited workflows, analytics and e-signatures, advanced AI agents; $5 US offer until 31 December
  • Learning $4/employee a month $4 per employee a month, LMS, onboarding, SCORM/AICC/xAPI/cmi5, LinkedIn Learning and GoodHabitz
  • Performance Reviews $7/employee a month $7 per employee a month, reviews, calibration, external reviewers
  • Recruiting (ATS) $5/employee a month $5 per employee a month, new, early access
  • Goals & OKRs $4/employee a month $4 per employee a month, OKRs, goal tree, Jira integration
  • Engagement Surveys $4/employee a month $4 per employee a month, surveys, benchmarks, action plans
  • Compensation $3/employee a month $3 per employee a month, pay reviews, bands, pay gap analytics
  • Time Tracking $3/employee a month $3 per employee a month, timesheets, schedules, hours into payroll
  • Learning content library from $1 per employee a month add-on: compliance and soft-skill courses
  • Compensation benchmarks $3/employee a month $3 per employee a month, add-on: market pay data

Is Leapsome free?

The pricing page lists a 14-day free trial, and its FAQ says Leapsome gives sandbox access after a consultation. The terms set a 14-day trial unless agreed otherwise. Leapsome Academy courses are free for Learning customers.

List prices on leapsome.com/pricing on 6 October 2026, per employee a month. The page shows the same figures in euros, US dollars and pounds. Every plan needs an HRIS foundation: Agentic HRIS Foundation costs 7 a month and is free until 31 December 2026 with any Talent Suite module. In US dollars Agentic HRIS Pro costs $5, down from $10, until 31 December. Leapsome sets multi-module and volume discounts in the quote and charges no setup fee. The page does not state a billing period. The terms describe yearly contracts that renew for 12 months and monthly contracts.

How to cancel Leapsome

Terms of Service
  • Paid account ↗
    1. Contact your customer success representative
    2. Without one, write to Leapsome through the support channels in the software
    3. Give two months’ notice before the end of a yearly term, or two weeks on a monthly contract
  • Trial account ↗
    1. Delete the trial account
  • Without notice, a yearly contract renews for another 12 months and a monthly contract for another month.
  • Fees are non-refundable. A customer who leaves early pays through the end of the term.
  • Discounts do not carry over to a renewal term automatically.
  • After termination customers have 30 days to download their data as CSV files.

Refund rules

Yearly contracts
Two months’ notice to the end of the initial or renewal term.
Monthly contracts
Two weeks’ notice to the end of the term.
Trials
The trial lasts 14 days unless agreed otherwise and ends when the account is deleted.

Leapsome Terms of Service, last updated July 2026

Leapsome for Business

Leapsome pricing
  • 01Leapsome sells each module per employee a month. The platform foundation is always part of the plan, because every module reads from the employee record.
  • 02At list price, Learning with the Foundation costs 11 per employee a month. Until 31 December 2026 the Foundation is free with any Talent Suite module, so Learning alone costs 4.
  • 03The calculator on the pricing page shows $1,400 a month and $16,800 a year for 200 employees on Performance Reviews with the free Foundation.
  • 04The terms say fees are non-refundable and the number of licences cannot go down during the contract. Prices can rise by up to 5% at renewal with 90 days’ notice.
  • 05Leapsome puts implementation at 1 to 4 weeks, depending on the modules and the state of the data.

From $4 per employee a month for Learning, with the HRIS Foundation free until 31 December 2026.

Ratings

Is Leapsome worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Capterra shows 4.6 from 102 reviews. Leapsome says it has 4.8 on G2 from more than 2,365 reviews; we could not open G2 to check this. The Trustpilot page for leapsome.com is unclaimed and has 3 reviews, so we leave it out.

Latest news

  1. Leapsome launches a unified AI HR platform with a new ATS
  2. Leapsome unveils AI built on its people data foundation and launches Recruiting
  3. Leapsome expands in North America with new leadership and Notion as a customer
  4. Leapsome introduces its HRIS
  5. Berlin’s Leapsome raises $60 million in its first funding round

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Leapsome GmbH, Brunnenstraße 153, 10115 Berlin, Germany
Register
Amtsgericht Charlottenburg (Berlin), HRB 187546 B
Registered
23 June 2017
Share capital
€27,815 since March 2022
EUID
DEF1103R.HRB187546B
LEI
391200OZGYECJGYC7F52
VAT ID
DE312659491
Shareholder
Leapsome Inc., named in the 2023 and 2024 accounts
US entity
Leapsome North America, 330 Hudson Street, New York

Alternatives to Leapsome

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Leapsome FAQ

Leapsome charges per employee a month for each module. On 6 October 2026 the list prices are: Performance Reviews 7, Recruiting 5, Goals & OKRs 4, Engagement Surveys 4, Learning 4, Compensation 3 and Time Tracking 3. The page shows the same numbers in dollars, euros and pounds. Each plan also needs Agentic HRIS Foundation at 7 or Pro at 10. The Foundation is free until 31 December 2026 with any Talent Suite module. Discounts for several modules and larger headcounts come in the quote.

Learning costs $4 per employee a month at list price. With the Agentic HRIS Foundation at $7, the total is $11 per employee a month. Until 31 December 2026 the Foundation is free with any Talent Suite module, so Learning costs $4. The learning content library is an add-on from $1 per employee a month.

The pricing page lists a 14-day free trial. Its FAQ says Leapsome gives free sandbox access after a consultation with its team. The terms set a 14-day trial unless agreed otherwise. There is no free plan.

Leapsome has 4.6 on Capterra from 102 reviews. Reviewers praise automated review cycles, development plans and goal tracking. They complain about the cost of per-module pricing, the setup effort for review templates and cluttered notification settings. Leapsome says it has 4.8 on G2 from more than 2,365 reviews. Trustpilot has only 3 reviews of leapsome.com.

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