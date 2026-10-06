About 360Learning

360Learning is a Paris company that sells a learning platform for companies. Employees who know a subject build courses with AI help, and colleagues comment, ask questions and rate them. The platform combines an LMS, an LXP, skills mapping and a mobile app, and 360Learning counts more than 2,500 customers. The Team plan costs $8 per active user a month for up to 100 users, and Business and Enterprise plans are priced on request. In 2021 Sumeru, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Silver Lake Waterman led a $200 million round.

360Learning sells a learning platform where companies train employees, customers and partners. Internal experts write courses in an AI authoring tool, learners react in forums and ask for new courses, and the L&D team tracks completions and skills. The platform runs in the browser and in apps for iPhone and Android.

Nicolas Hernandez and Guillaume Alary, friends since middle school, started the company in Paris in late 2010 with €280,000 from their network. Their first product, Myrtilla, drew large data sets as graphs. In 2012 they moved to e-learning, Orange signed as the first customer in January 2013. Sébastien Mignot became the third co-founder and the first CTO. The legal entity was registered in 2009 as DSM Apps and took the name 360Learning in October 2013.

The company opened offices in New York in 2018 and London in 2019. It raised $41 million in 2019 and $200 million in 2021, bought the British LMS Looop in 2022 and the French skills platform eLamp in 2023. Benjamin Marchal, at the company since 2019, became CEO in January 2025, and Hernandez now chairs the board.