- customers, according to 360Learning
- 2,500+
- raised since 2013
- $240M
- per user a month on the Team plan
- $8
- on Capterra, 515 reviews
- 4.7
About 360Learning
360Learning is a Paris company that sells a learning platform for companies. Employees who know a subject build courses with AI help, and colleagues comment, ask questions and rate them. The platform combines an LMS, an LXP, skills mapping and a mobile app, and 360Learning counts more than 2,500 customers. The Team plan costs $8 per active user a month for up to 100 users, and Business and Enterprise plans are priced on request. In 2021 Sumeru, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Silver Lake Waterman led a $200 million round.
360Learning sells a learning platform where companies train employees, customers and partners. Internal experts write courses in an AI authoring tool, learners react in forums and ask for new courses, and the L&D team tracks completions and skills. The platform runs in the browser and in apps for iPhone and Android.
Nicolas Hernandez and Guillaume Alary, friends since middle school, started the company in Paris in late 2010 with €280,000 from their network. Their first product, Myrtilla, drew large data sets as graphs. In 2012 they moved to e-learning, Orange signed as the first customer in January 2013. Sébastien Mignot became the third co-founder and the first CTO. The legal entity was registered in 2009 as DSM Apps and took the name 360Learning in October 2013.
The company opened offices in New York in 2018 and London in 2019. It raised $41 million in 2019 and $200 million in 2021, bought the British LMS Looop in 2022 and the French skills platform eLamp in 2023. Benjamin Marchal, at the company since 2019, became CEO in January 2025, and Hernandez now chairs the board.
History
- 2009 The legal entity is registered in Paris in June under the name DSM Apps.
- 2010 Nicolas Hernandez and Guillaume Alary start the company with €280,000 from their personal network.
- 2012 The founders move from data visualisation to e-learning.
- 2013 Orange becomes the first customer. ISAI and 3T Capital invest €1.2 million, and the company is renamed 360Learning.
- 2018 Opens an office in New York. XAnge and Educapital invest.
- 2019 Raises a $41 million Series B from Bpifrance, Hi Inov, XAnge, Educapital and ISAI, and opens a London office.
- 2021 Sumeru, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Silver Lake Waterman lead a $200 million round.
- 2022 Buys Looop, a London LMS, for $20 million in cash and shares.
- 2023 Buys eLamp, a French AI skills platform.
- 2024 Reaches about $60 million ARR and names Benjamin Marchal as the next CEO.
- 2025 Marchal takes over as CEO in January. The company wins a €1.8 million France 2030 grant and launches AI Companion.
360Learning funding and investors
- 2010 Friends and family €280,000
Founders’ personal networkSource: Presse-citron
- October 2013 Seed €1.2 million
ISAI3T CapitalSource: Clubic
- 2018 Venture Amount not disclosed
XAngeEducapitalSource: XAnge
- April 2019 Series B $41 million
BpifranceHi Inov – DentressangleXAngeEducapitalISAISource: 360Learning blog
- October 2021 Series C $200 million
Lead: Sumeru, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Silver Lake Waterman Bpifrance Large VentureXAngeEducapitalSource: Business Wire, XAnge
- July 2025 Government grant €1.8 million
French Government, France 2030Source: Tech.eu
Total as stated by 360Learning in 2021 and in its newsroom. XAnge calls the 2021 round a Series C, the press release calls it a $200 million investment. SoftBank Vision Fund 2 co-led it with Sumeru and Silver Lake Waterman. The amount of the 2018 investment was not disclosed. The 2025 France 2030 money is a grant. Valuations were not disclosed.
Leadership
- BM Benjamin Marchal CEO since January 2025, at 360Learning since 2019, formerly at McKinsey
- NH Nicolas Hernandez Co-founder, CEO until 2024, chairman of the board
- GA Guillaume Alary-Raisonnier Co-founder, board member
- SM Sébastien Mignot Co-founder and first CTO, board member
The board also includes Caroline Gaffney, who joined from LinkedIn in 2022, Karen Roter Davis, who joined from Alphabet’s X in 2021, and Bpifrance Participations. The French register lists Marchal as directeur général from April 2025.
CareersLever job board
- Sales and business development13
- Strategy and operations5
- Solutions engineering5
- Brand and content marketing4
- Account management3
- Learning engagement3
- Engineering3
- Customer success2
- Open application1
How 360Learning works
- languages for AI translation
- 67
- integrations, according to 360Learning
- 80+
- days of free trial on the Team plan
- 30
- AI course authoring
- Question generation
- Smart Review
- Automated translations
- AI agent for admin tasks
- MCP server
- AI Companion
- AI roleplay
- Course forums
- Skills tagging
- Live and virtual sessions
- SCORM player
- Offline mobile app
- Branded academies for customers and partners
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- AI Content Builder Experts turn documents into courses with AI-drafted outlines and questions. Smart Review gives feedback on open answers, and courses translate into 67 languages. AI for L&D
- AI Companion An assistant inside the platform, launched in October 2025 with a Search mode that finds answers in the company’s own courses. Coaching and data modes were announced for later. Launch news
- Collaborative Learning Academies Learners comment, upvote and ask internal experts questions in course forums. Branded academies train customers and partners on the same platform. Collaborative learning
- Skills AI tags courses with skills, builds proficiency levels and suggests internal experts. Employees see their gaps and get recommended paths. Skills
- Mobile app iPhone and Android apps with offline access, shared devices and login by employee ID. The app has 500K+ downloads on Google Play. Mobile learning
- Team plan A self-serve plan for up to 100 users at $8 per active user a month, billed monthly, with a 30-day free trial. Team plan
How much is 360Learning?
- Self-serve Team $8/user $8 per active user a month, billed monthly, up to 100 users
- Team add-on $2 per user a month per add-on coaching, live training, translation, academies
- Business Custom registered and monthly active users in one contract
- Enterprise Custom premium onboarding and dedicated account management
Is 360Learning free?
The Team plan has a 30-day free trial, once per customer. The trial does not renew into a paid plan.
Prices on 360learning.com on 6 October 2026: $8 on the English page and €8 on the French page, per active user a month, billed monthly. The price is the same for learners, authors and admins. Coaching, Live, Globalization and Extended Academies add-ons cost $2 per user a month each. Business and Enterprise are quoted, usually on annual contracts.
How to cancel the Team planTeam terms
- 360learning.com ↗
- Sign in as the platform administrator
- Open the subscription in the account settings
- Click Cancel my subscription
- Cancellation takes effect at the end of the current monthly period.
- Amounts already due are paid in full.
- 360Learning keeps platform data for 120 days after cancellation, then deletes it.
- Business and Enterprise contracts are usually annual and follow the signed agreement.
Refund rules
- Price changes
- 360Learning gives 2 months’ notice by email, and the customer may cancel in that period.
- Invoices
- Due within 5 days. Unpaid invoices can lead to suspension.
- Free trial
- 30 calendar days, once per customer, with no automatic renewal.
- Disputes
- French law, conciliation first, then the courts of Paris.
From the Team plan page and the Free Trial and Team terms of September 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.
360Learning for BusinessBusiness and Enterprise
- 01One contract can mix registered users and monthly active users, for employees and external learners.
- 02Enterprise adds HRIS, content library and e-commerce integrations, premium onboarding and a priority SLA.
- 03Integrations include Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, UKG, BambooHR, Microsoft Teams, Slack and Zoom.
- 04ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II, with hosting on Microsoft Azure.
Priced on request on 6 October 2026, usually with annual contracts.
Ratings and apps
- WebLearners, authors and admins work in the browser
- iPhone and AndroidOffline access, shared devices, custom-branded app
- HRIS and HCMWorkday, SAP SuccessFactors, UKG, BambooHR, HiBob, Oracle
- Collaboration and meetingsMicrosoft Teams, Slack, Zoom
- Content librariesGo1, OpenSesame, LinkedIn Learning, Coursera, GoodHabitz
- API and MCPAPI, webhooks and an MCP server
App details, App Store US
- App Store
- 4.7 from 12,137 ratings in France, 4.9 from 7,001 in the US
- Google Play
- 4.8 from 15.3K reviews, 500K+ downloads
- Version
- 8.48.0 of 17 September 2026
- App languages
- 36
Is 360Learning worth it?
What users like
- 4.7 on Capterra from 515 reviews, customer service rated 4.7.Capterra
What users criticise
- Value for money gets the lowest Capterra score, 4.3.Capterra
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot had no reviews of 360Learning on 6 October 2026. The Team plan costs $8 per active user a month.
Latest news
- 2025eLearning Industry ranks 360Learning first among AI-powered LMSs, according to 360Learning
- 2025France 2030 grant of €1.8 million for AI skills research
- 360Learning integrates with UKG
- 360Learning integrates with Workday Learning
- 360Learning launches AI Companion
- 360Learning wins a €1.8 million French Government grant
- Benjamin Marchal to become CEO, Nick Hernandez to chair the board
- 360Learning names a former Docebo sales leader CRO as it nears $60 million ARR
- 360Learning acquires eLamp
- 360Learning buys Looop for $20 million
Contacts and company data
- Generalcontact@360learning.com
- Data protectionprotection@360learning.com
- Presspr@360learning.com
- SupportKnowledge base
- SalesRequest a demo
- Legal entity
- 360Learning SA, 12 rue Charlot, 75003 Paris, France
- SIREN
- 512 663 733, RCS Paris
- Registered
- 2 June 2009 as DSM Apps, renamed in October 2013
- Legal form
- Société anonyme with a board of directors
- Share capital
- €350,602.90
- Staff
- 250 to 499 employees in 2024, French register
- Security
- ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II
- Hosting
- Microsoft Azure, daily backups in a separate facility
- Subsidiaries
- United Kingdom, United States, Canada and Germany
Alternatives to 360Learning
- Sana Labs🇸🇪 Sweden An AI learning platform and knowledge assistant for teams, from Stockholm. →
- LearnUpon🇮🇪 Ireland A learning platform for employee, customer and partner training, from Dublin. →
- Didask🇫🇷 France An LMS with an authoring tool and an AI coach, from Paris. →
- Rise Up🇫🇷 France A training and coaching platform for companies, from Paris. →
- Edflex🇫🇷 France A learning content platform for companies, from Paris, listed in the 360Learning partner marketplace. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other corporate learning companies
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- Sana Labs🇸🇪 Sweden
- Masterplan🇩🇪 Germany
- CoachHub🇩🇪 Germany
- Multiverse🇬🇧 United Kingdom
Lists
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