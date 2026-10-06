- client organisations, according to GoodHabitz
- 2,600+
- users
- 7M+
- languages
- 35+
- training titles
- 250+
About GoodHabitz
GoodHabitz is an Eindhoven company that sells a library of online training in human and digital skills to employers. The library has 250+ titles in four formats, from 2-minute activities to courses of up to 5 hours, localised in 35+ languages. Employees learn on the GoodHabitz platform, in its mobile app or inside the company’s own LMS. Organisations pay one flat yearly rate on a custom quote, with all users and admin features included. Prosus has owned a majority stake since 2021, and Annabelle Vultee has been CEO since May 2024.
GoodHabitz sells companies unlimited access to a library of online training. Topics cover leadership, teamwork, wellbeing and digital skills, including AI literacy, Excel and data literacy. In-house teams write and film the content and localise it for each market. Clients get a dashboard, Promo Studio for internal learning campaigns and a dedicated coach for eligible accounts.
Maarten Franken and Patrick Stijfs started GoodHabitz in Eindhoven in 2011. Franken had already run several Dutch e-learning companies. In 2015 GoodHabitz launched in Germany and the UK, followed by France, Belgium and Spain. At the end of 2016 Parcom Capital took a 50% stake. By 2019 the company had 140 employees and €18 million in revenue.
In June 2021 Prosus bought a majority stake for about €212 million. At the time GoodHabitz had 150 courses in eight languages. In May 2024 Annabelle Vultee, a former COO of EF Education First in Shanghai, succeeded Franken as CEO, and Franken became chairman of the supervisory board. In 2025 GoodHabitz moved to short activity-based learning, and in 2026 it launched GoodHabitz Experts, an AI tool that turns internal knowledge into lessons.
History
- 2011 Maarten Franken and Patrick Stijfs found GoodHabitz in Eindhoven on 1 January.
- 2014 Registers the GOODHABITZ wordmark in November.
- 2015 Launches in Germany and the UK, its first markets outside the Netherlands.
- 2016 Parcom Capital takes a 50% stake and adds growth capital in December. GoodHabitz has about 100 courses.
- 2019 Launches GoodScan and Promo Studio and gets ISO certified. 140 employees, €18 million in revenue.
- 2021 Prosus buys a majority stake from Parcom and the founders for about €212 million in June.
- 2022 Moves its headquarters into the Bunkertoren in Eindhoven and launches GoodHabitz Assessments.
- 2024 Annabelle Vultee becomes CEO on 1 May. Founder Maarten Franken chairs the supervisory board.
- 2025 Wins the EdTechX Award for Human Capital and LPI Gold accreditation. Puts 50 courses into Cornerstone Content Subscriptions.
- 2025 Rebrands around activity-based learning in July. Malvina Belgrano joins as COO and Molly Zeugner as CPO in October.
- 2026 Launches GoodHabitz Experts, an AI tool for internal training, in May.
- 2026 Wins the EdTechX Generator Award for companies with more than €2 million in EBITDA in June.
GoodHabitz funding and investors
- December 2016 50% stake and growth capital Amount not disclosed
Lead: Parcom Capital Parcom CapitalSource: IO+
- June 2021 Majority stake €212 million
Lead: Prosus ProsusSource: GoodHabitz, Prosus press release
GoodHabitz has not announced venture rounds. Parcom Capital bought 50% at the end of 2016 for an undisclosed sum. In 2021 Parcom and the founders sold a majority stake to Prosus. Prosus did not disclose the percentage.
Leadership
- AV Annabelle Vultee CEO since May 2024, formerly COO of EF Education First
- BvdL Bart van der Looij Chief Financial Officer
- IC Iris Cremers Chief HR Officer since July 2025, formerly at Prosus
- MB Malvina Belgrano Chief Operations Officer since October 2025
- MZ Molly Zeugner Chief Product Officer since October 2025
Co-founder Maarten Franken led GoodHabitz as CEO from 2011 to April 2024 and then became chairman of the supervisory board.
CareersWorkable
- Product2
- Sales2
- Customer success1
- Marketing1
- HR1
Perks
- 25 paid holidays, up to 10 more to buy
- Free year-round access to OpenUp
- Paid volunteer day every year
- Hybrid work and work-from-anywhere days
- MacBook
How GoodHabitz training works
- training formats
- 4
- languages, localised
- 35+
- LMS and LXP integrations
- 50+
- Courses with a certificate test
- Lessons of 5 activities
- Assessments with a report
- Short activities of 2–20 minutes
- Monthly new releases
- Dashboard with progress tracking
- Promo Studio campaign templates
- Dedicated GoodHabitz Coach
- LTI 1.3, deep linking and remote SCORM
- Single sign-on
- iPhone and Android app
Training topics
Leadership5
- The Art of Feedback
- Difficult Conversations
- Sixty Second Delegating
- Take the Lead
- Leadership - Find your style
Teamwork5
- Conflict Management
- Online Teamwork
- Fostering Psychological Safety
- Understanding Generation Gaps
- Cultural Intelligence
Digital skills5
- Responsible AI
- Generative AI
- Build Your AI Agent
- Data Literacy
- Microsoft Excel
Wellbeing5
- Bye-bye Burnout
- Resilience
- Mindfulness
- The Power of Sleep
- Balance your stress levels
Performance and productivity5
- Presentation Skills
- The Elevator Pitch
- Customer Focus
- How to Say No
- The 80/20 Rule
Titles from the GoodHabitz LMS library page on 6 October 2026. Courses take 1.5 to 5 hours, lessons under an hour, assessments 3 to 20 minutes.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Training library 250+ titles in four formats: courses of 1.5–5 hours with a certificate test, lessons of under an hour in 5 activities, assessments and single activities of 2–20 minutes. Training catalogue
- Assessments Questionnaires of 4–20 minutes, such as Decision Styles and Emotional Intelligence, with a downloadable report and recommendations for what to learn next. Product overview
- Online platform and app Employees log in through a browser or the GoodHabitz app for iPhone and Android, with single sign-on. The homepage shows recommendations and progress. Platform
- LMS and LXP integration The library plugs into 50+ LMS and LXP systems through LTI 1.3, deep linking and remote SCORM. Integration costs depend on the setup. LMS library
- GoodHabitz Experts An AI tool, launched in May 2026, that interviews a subject-matter expert and turns the answers into a short mobile lesson. Authors and learners are unlimited, and pricing is on request. Experts
How much is GoodHabitz?
- All features included Organisation licence Custom flat rate per organisation, billed yearly
- UK public sector, G-Cloud 14 £6,199 to £93,205 a year
- GoodHabitz Experts On request separate product
Is GoodHabitz free?
14-day free trial of the full library after a short call, without payment details. The trial ends automatically.
GoodHabitz quotes prices on request, checked on goodhabitz.com on 6 October 2026. One flat yearly rate covers all employees and admin roles. Payment is by bank transfer, credit cards are not accepted. The UK public-sector range comes from the G-Cloud 14 listing of GoodHabitz UK Ltd, filed in May 2024, in pounds per year.
How to end a GoodHabitz contractTerms
- Written notice ↗
- Check the end date in the order confirmation
- Email written termination at least 2 months before the term ends
- Learners keep 12 months to download certificates
- In the sample UK order confirmation, contracts renew automatically for the same period.
- GoodHabitz invoices once a year before each new period, payable within 30 days.
- Discounts apply once and drop away on renewal unless agreed otherwise.
- After the certificate period, GoodHabitz deletes all data, at no extra cost.
Refund rules
- Fees
- The client pays the full fee however often employees use the service.
- Prices
- GoodHabitz may index prices yearly to the European HICP.
- Outages
- Interruptions do not give a right to a refund or discount.
- Disputes
- Dutch law, court of the district of Oost-Brabant.
From the GoodHabitz International B.V. general terms of 19 September 2022, the G-Cloud 14 pricing document and service listing of May 2024, checked on 6 October 2026. Each client’s order confirmation takes precedence.
GoodHabitz for BusinessFor organisations
- 01GoodHabitz sells only to organisations, with one flat rate for the whole team.
- 02The price includes the full library, LMS integration, Promo Studio, dashboard, single sign-on, onboarding and technical support.
- 03Eligible clients get a dedicated GoodHabitz Coach at no extra cost.
- 04GoodHabitz holds ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 27701:2019 and stores data on European servers.
Custom quote on 6 October 2026. Integration costs vary with the connection type.
Ratings
- Webmy.goodhabitz.com in any desktop browser
- iPhone and iPadGoodHabitz app, free
- AndroidGoodHabitz app, 50K+ downloads
- LMS and LXP50+ systems, LTI 1.3, deep linking, remote SCORM
- Cornerstone50 courses in 22 languages in Content Subscriptions
- Single sign-onIncluded in the flat rate
App details, App Store US
- Developer
- GoodHabitz B.V.
- Google Play downloads
- 50K+
- Last update
- August 2026, version 1.63.0 on iPhone
- Price
- Free, needs an employer account
Is GoodHabitz worth it?
What users like
- Short activities fit into waiting time on a phone.App Store review, Germany, May 2024
- The soft-skills content is rated well even by users who dislike the app.App Store review, Germany, December 2023
- Employers buy one flat rate, so every employee gets the full library.GoodHabitz pricing page
- 4.6 out of 5 on G2 from 38 reviews.G2
What users criticise
- The app freezes or fails to load the next part of a course until it restarts.App Store reviews, Netherlands, 2024–2025
- After the screen locks, a course does not reload and task progress is not saved.Google Play review, September 2024
- No public prices, and credit cards are not accepted.GoodHabitz pricing page
- Contracts renew automatically unless cancelled in writing 2 months before the end.G-Cloud 14 pricing document
What users write in reviews, not our rating. GoodHabitz has no reviews on Trustpilot. The mobile apps score 2.8 on the Dutch App Store and 2.7 on Google Play, and most complaints concern loading and crashes.
Latest news
- 2026EdTechX Generator Award
- 2026LPI Gold Accreditation, second year
- 2025Core Challenger, Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning
- 2025LPI Gold Accreditation
- 2025EdTechX Company Award for Human Capital
- 2024Training Industry Top 20 Online Learning Library
- 2024Training Industry Assessment and Evaluation Watch List
- GoodHabitz wins the 2026 EdTechX Generator Award
- Introducing GoodHabitz Experts
- GoodHabitz for All, a CSR programme
- Malvina Belgrano joins as COO and Molly Zeugner as CPO
- New branding and strategy, Making Learning a Habit
- GoodHabitz partners with Cornerstone
- Annabelle Vultee succeeds Maarten Franken as CEO
- Prosus to acquire majority stake in GoodHabitz
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@goodhabitz.com
- Data protectiondpo@goodhabitz.com
- Compliance and accessibilitylrc@goodhabitz.com
- SalesRequest pricing
- Press and partnershipsContact form
- Legal entity
- GoodHabitz B.V., Vincent van den Heuvellaan 5, 5612 MZ Eindhoven, Netherlands
- KvK, GoodHabitz B.V.
- 17217883, holding company
- Former names
- E-Learningwinkel, Elephant Road, GoodWallet
- Contracting party
- GoodHabitz International B.V., KvK 87491249
- Security
- ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27701:2019, ENS in Spain
- Hosting
- European servers
- Accessibility
- Works towards WCAG 2.2 AA
Alternatives to GoodHabitz
- Lepaya🇳🇱 Netherlands Soft-skills training that mixes online modules with live workshops, also from the Netherlands. →
- Speexx🇩🇪 Germany Language and communication training for employees, from Munich. →
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France A learning platform where employees build courses for each other, from Paris. →
- CoachHub🇩🇪 Germany One-to-one digital coaching with certified coaches, from Berlin. →
- Udemy BusinessUnited States A large course catalogue for companies, from entry-level to advanced subjects. ↗
- Coursera for BusinessUnited States University and company courses with certificates for employees. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other corporate learning companies
- Speexx🇩🇪 Germany
- Lepaya🇳🇱 Netherlands
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France
- Sana Labs🇸🇪 Sweden
- Masterplan🇩🇪 Germany
- CoachHub🇩🇪 Germany
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