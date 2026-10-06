About GoodHabitz

GoodHabitz is an Eindhoven company that sells a library of online training in human and digital skills to employers. The library has 250+ titles in four formats, from 2-minute activities to courses of up to 5 hours, localised in 35+ languages. Employees learn on the GoodHabitz platform, in its mobile app or inside the company’s own LMS. Organisations pay one flat yearly rate on a custom quote, with all users and admin features included. Prosus has owned a majority stake since 2021, and Annabelle Vultee has been CEO since May 2024.

GoodHabitz sells companies unlimited access to a library of online training. Topics cover leadership, teamwork, wellbeing and digital skills, including AI literacy, Excel and data literacy. In-house teams write and film the content and localise it for each market. Clients get a dashboard, Promo Studio for internal learning campaigns and a dedicated coach for eligible accounts.

Maarten Franken and Patrick Stijfs started GoodHabitz in Eindhoven in 2011. Franken had already run several Dutch e-learning companies. In 2015 GoodHabitz launched in Germany and the UK, followed by France, Belgium and Spain. At the end of 2016 Parcom Capital took a 50% stake. By 2019 the company had 140 employees and €18 million in revenue.

In June 2021 Prosus bought a majority stake for about €212 million. At the time GoodHabitz had 150 courses in eight languages. In May 2024 Annabelle Vultee, a former COO of EF Education First in Shanghai, succeeded Franken as CEO, and Franken became chairman of the supervisory board. In 2025 GoodHabitz moved to short activity-based learning, and in 2026 it launched GoodHabitz Experts, an AI tool that turns internal knowledge into lessons.