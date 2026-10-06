Corporate learning 🇳🇱 Eindhoven, Netherlands Since 2011 4.6 · 38 ratings

GoodHabitz

Online training courses for employees.

Visit goodhabitz.com Try GoodHabitz free All companies
client organisations, according to GoodHabitz
2,600+
users
7M+
languages
35+
training titles
250+

About GoodHabitz

GoodHabitz is an Eindhoven company that sells a library of online training in human and digital skills to employers. The library has 250+ titles in four formats, from 2-minute activities to courses of up to 5 hours, localised in 35+ languages. Employees learn on the GoodHabitz platform, in its mobile app or inside the company’s own LMS. Organisations pay one flat yearly rate on a custom quote, with all users and admin features included. Prosus has owned a majority stake since 2021, and Annabelle Vultee has been CEO since May 2024.

GoodHabitz sells companies unlimited access to a library of online training. Topics cover leadership, teamwork, wellbeing and digital skills, including AI literacy, Excel and data literacy. In-house teams write and film the content and localise it for each market. Clients get a dashboard, Promo Studio for internal learning campaigns and a dedicated coach for eligible accounts.

Maarten Franken and Patrick Stijfs started GoodHabitz in Eindhoven in 2011. Franken had already run several Dutch e-learning companies. In 2015 GoodHabitz launched in Germany and the UK, followed by France, Belgium and Spain. At the end of 2016 Parcom Capital took a 50% stake. By 2019 the company had 140 employees and €18 million in revenue.

In June 2021 Prosus bought a majority stake for about €212 million. At the time GoodHabitz had 150 courses in eight languages. In May 2024 Annabelle Vultee, a former COO of EF Education First in Shanghai, succeeded Franken as CEO, and Franken became chairman of the supervisory board. In 2025 GoodHabitz moved to short activity-based learning, and in 2026 it launched GoodHabitz Experts, an AI tool that turns internal knowledge into lessons.

History

  1. 2011 Maarten Franken and Patrick Stijfs found GoodHabitz in Eindhoven on 1 January.
  2. 2014 Registers the GOODHABITZ wordmark in November.
  3. 2015 Launches in Germany and the UK, its first markets outside the Netherlands.
  4. 2016 Parcom Capital takes a 50% stake and adds growth capital in December. GoodHabitz has about 100 courses.
  5. 2019 Launches GoodScan and Promo Studio and gets ISO certified. 140 employees, €18 million in revenue.
  6. 2021 Prosus buys a majority stake from Parcom and the founders for about €212 million in June.
  7. 2022 Moves its headquarters into the Bunkertoren in Eindhoven and launches GoodHabitz Assessments.
  8. 2024 Annabelle Vultee becomes CEO on 1 May. Founder Maarten Franken chairs the supervisory board.
  9. 2025 Wins the EdTechX Award for Human Capital and LPI Gold accreditation. Puts 50 courses into Cornerstone Content Subscriptions.
  10. 2025 Rebrands around activity-based learning in July. Malvina Belgrano joins as COO and Molly Zeugner as CPO in October.
  11. 2026 Launches GoodHabitz Experts, an AI tool for internal training, in May.
  12. 2026 Wins the EdTechX Generator Award for companies with more than €2 million in EBITDA in June.

GoodHabitz funding and investors

about €212 million paid by Prosus for a majority stake
  1. December 2016
    50% stake and growth capital Amount not disclosed

    Lead: Parcom Capital Parcom Capital

    Source: IO+
  2. June 2021
    Majority stake €212 million

    Lead: Prosus Prosus

    Source: GoodHabitz, Prosus press release

GoodHabitz has not announced venture rounds. Parcom Capital bought 50% at the end of 2016 for an undisclosed sum. In 2021 Parcom and the founders sold a majority stake to Prosus. Prosus did not disclose the percentage.

Leadership

  • Annabelle Vultee CEO since May 2024, formerly COO of EF Education First
  • Bart van der Looij Chief Financial Officer
  • Iris Cremers Chief HR Officer since July 2025, formerly at Prosus
  • Malvina Belgrano Chief Operations Officer since October 2025
  • Molly Zeugner Chief Product Officer since October 2025

Co-founder Maarten Franken led GoodHabitz as CEO from 2011 to April 2024 and then became chairman of the supervisory board.

Careers

Workable
4Eindhoven 1Amsterdam 1Frankfurt 1Madrid
7 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Product2
  • Sales2
  • Customer success1
  • Marketing1
  • HR1

Perks

  • 25 paid holidays, up to 10 more to buy
  • Free year-round access to OpenUp
  • Paid volunteer day every year
  • Hybrid work and work-from-anywhere days
  • MacBook

How GoodHabitz training works

training formats
4
languages, localised
35+
LMS and LXP integrations
50+
  • Courses with a certificate test
  • Lessons of 5 activities
  • Assessments with a report
  • Short activities of 2–20 minutes
  • Monthly new releases
  • Dashboard with progress tracking
  • Promo Studio campaign templates
  • Dedicated GoodHabitz Coach
  • LTI 1.3, deep linking and remote SCORM
  • Single sign-on
  • iPhone and Android app

Training topics

Leadership5

  • The Art of Feedback
  • Difficult Conversations
  • Sixty Second Delegating
  • Take the Lead
  • Leadership - Find your style

Teamwork5

  • Conflict Management
  • Online Teamwork
  • Fostering Psychological Safety
  • Understanding Generation Gaps
  • Cultural Intelligence

Digital skills5

  • Responsible AI
  • Generative AI
  • Build Your AI Agent
  • Data Literacy
  • Microsoft Excel

Wellbeing5

  • Bye-bye Burnout
  • Resilience
  • Mindfulness
  • The Power of Sleep
  • Balance your stress levels

Performance and productivity5

  • Presentation Skills
  • The Elevator Pitch
  • Customer Focus
  • How to Say No
  • The 80/20 Rule

Titles from the GoodHabitz LMS library page on 6 October 2026. Courses take 1.5 to 5 hours, lessons under an hour, assessments 3 to 20 minutes.

Products

  • Training library 250+ titles in four formats: courses of 1.5–5 hours with a certificate test, lessons of under an hour in 5 activities, assessments and single activities of 2–20 minutes. Training catalogue
  • Assessments Questionnaires of 4–20 minutes, such as Decision Styles and Emotional Intelligence, with a downloadable report and recommendations for what to learn next. Product overview
  • Online platform and app Employees log in through a browser or the GoodHabitz app for iPhone and Android, with single sign-on. The homepage shows recommendations and progress. Platform
  • LMS and LXP integration The library plugs into 50+ LMS and LXP systems through LTI 1.3, deep linking and remote SCORM. Integration costs depend on the setup. LMS library
  • GoodHabitz Experts An AI tool, launched in May 2026, that interviews a subject-matter expert and turns the answers into a short mobile lesson. Authors and learners are unlimited, and pricing is on request. Experts

How much is GoodHabitz?

  • All features included Organisation licence Custom flat rate per organisation, billed yearly
  • UK public sector, G-Cloud 14 £6,199 to £93,205 a year
  • GoodHabitz Experts On request separate product

Is GoodHabitz free?

14-day free trial of the full library after a short call, without payment details. The trial ends automatically.

GoodHabitz quotes prices on request, checked on goodhabitz.com on 6 October 2026. One flat yearly rate covers all employees and admin roles. Payment is by bank transfer, credit cards are not accepted. The UK public-sector range comes from the G-Cloud 14 listing of GoodHabitz UK Ltd, filed in May 2024, in pounds per year.

How to end a GoodHabitz contract

Terms
  • Written notice ↗
    1. Check the end date in the order confirmation
    2. Email written termination at least 2 months before the term ends
    3. Learners keep 12 months to download certificates
  • In the sample UK order confirmation, contracts renew automatically for the same period.
  • GoodHabitz invoices once a year before each new period, payable within 30 days.
  • Discounts apply once and drop away on renewal unless agreed otherwise.
  • After the certificate period, GoodHabitz deletes all data, at no extra cost.

Refund rules

Fees
The client pays the full fee however often employees use the service.
Prices
GoodHabitz may index prices yearly to the European HICP.
Outages
Interruptions do not give a right to a refund or discount.
Disputes
Dutch law, court of the district of Oost-Brabant.

From the GoodHabitz International B.V. general terms of 19 September 2022, the G-Cloud 14 pricing document and service listing of May 2024, checked on 6 October 2026. Each client’s order confirmation takes precedence.

GoodHabitz for Business

For organisations
  • 01GoodHabitz sells only to organisations, with one flat rate for the whole team.
  • 02The price includes the full library, LMS integration, Promo Studio, dashboard, single sign-on, onboarding and technical support.
  • 03Eligible clients get a dedicated GoodHabitz Coach at no extra cost.
  • 04GoodHabitz holds ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 27701:2019 and stores data on European servers.

Custom quote on 6 October 2026. Integration costs vary with the connection type.

Ratings

App details, App Store US

Developer
GoodHabitz B.V.
Google Play downloads
50K+
Last update
August 2026, version 1.63.0 on iPhone
Price
Free, needs an employer account

Is GoodHabitz worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. GoodHabitz has no reviews on Trustpilot. The mobile apps score 2.8 on the Dutch App Store and 2.7 on Google Play, and most complaints concern loading and crashes.

Latest news

  1. GoodHabitz wins the 2026 EdTechX Generator Award
  2. Introducing GoodHabitz Experts
  3. GoodHabitz for All, a CSR programme
  4. Malvina Belgrano joins as COO and Molly Zeugner as CPO
  5. New branding and strategy, Making Learning a Habit
  6. GoodHabitz partners with Cornerstone
  7. Annabelle Vultee succeeds Maarten Franken as CEO
  8. Prosus to acquire majority stake in GoodHabitz

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
GoodHabitz B.V., Vincent van den Heuvellaan 5, 5612 MZ Eindhoven, Netherlands
KvK, GoodHabitz B.V.
17217883, holding company
Former names
E-Learningwinkel, Elephant Road, GoodWallet
Contracting party
GoodHabitz International B.V., KvK 87491249
Security
ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27701:2019, ENS in Spain
Hosting
European servers
Accessibility
Works towards WCAG 2.2 AA

Alternatives to GoodHabitz

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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GoodHabitz FAQ

An Eindhoven company that sells employers a library of online training in leadership, teamwork, wellbeing and digital skills. It has 250+ titles in 35+ languages and 2,600+ client organisations.

GoodHabitz gives a custom quote with one flat yearly rate for all employees. On the UK G-Cloud 14 framework it listed £6,199 to £93,205 a year in 2024. Individual courses are not for sale.

Yes. Organisations get 14 days of access to the full library after a short call. No payment details are needed, and the trial ends automatically.

No. GoodHabitz sells to organisations, and employees log in with an account from their employer.

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