- skills tests in the library
- 350+
- profiles in Gorilla Sourcing
- 900M+
- skills-tested candidates
- 3M+
- raised by June 2022
- $80M
About TestGorilla
TestGorilla is an Amsterdam company that sells pre-employment skills testing to employers. Gorilla Assessments combines a library of 350+ skills tests with AI interviews, video questions, custom questions and behaviour monitoring against cheating. Gorilla Sourcing searches 900M+ candidate profiles, of which 3M+ have a TestGorilla test score. The Free plan gives 10 credits a month, and in the US Core starts at $215 a month billed yearly or $287 billed monthly. Paid fees are non-refundable under the terms, and Trustpilot reviews average 3.6 out of 5 from 1,720 reviews.
TestGorilla sells software for screening job candidates before an interview. An employer builds an assessment from skills tests, AI interviews, video questions and its own questions, then invites candidates by link or from an applicant tracking system. Candidates spend 10 to 45 minutes on a typical assessment, according to TestGorilla. The platform reports percentile scores against global norms, scores open answers with AI against rubrics and flags tab switches, full-screen exits and pasted content. Recruiters can review and override every AI score.
Wouter Durville and Otto Verhage founded TestGorilla in 2019, according to the company’s press room. The platform launched in summer 2020. Durville is CEO, and Verhage, a former Bain & Company partner, is COO and runs operations, product, engineering and customer success. The legal entity is TestGorilla B.V., registered with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce under number 77597249, with an address on Keizersgracht in Amsterdam. The team works fully remotely.
TestGorilla raised $1.2 million led by CapitalT in November 2020, a $10 million seed round led by Notion Capital in July 2021 and a $70 million Series A co-led by Atomico and Balderton Capital in June 2022. At the Series A it reported more than 5,300 customers, among them Sony, PepsiCo, Revolut and the NHS. Since 2025 the company has added Gorilla Sourcing, AI video interviews and AI fluency tests. In 2025 and 2026 it moved all customers from older plans to Free, Core and Plus, with credits spent per candidate.
History
- 2019 Wouter Durville and Otto Verhage found TestGorilla. The wordmark “TestGorilla” is registered in December.
- 2020 The platform launches in summer. In November CapitalT leads a $1.2 million round with international angel investors.
- 2021 On 1 July TestGorilla raises a $10 million seed round led by Notion Capital, with Partech and Next Play Ventures. It reports more than 1,500 customers.
- 2022 On 14 June Atomico and Balderton Capital co-lead a $70 million Series A. Total funding reaches $80 million, and the company reports more than 5,300 customers.
- 2022 On 21 June TestGorilla changes its Pay-as-you-go plan.
- 2023 In July TestGorilla replaces its Pay-as-you-go, Scale and Business plans.
- 2025 In June TestGorilla launches Sourcing for paid customers with 30 free credits, and AI scoring of essay questions.
- 2025 In July TestGorilla retires the Starter and Pro plans.
- 2025 On 7 October TestGorilla launches AI video interviews in one-way and conversational formats.
- 2026 In March TestGorilla adds seven AI fluency assessments built on its five-pillar AI Fluency Framework.
- 2026 In May TestGorilla retires all legacy plans. They renew on Core or Plus.
- 2026 In August TestGorilla publishes version 4.2 of its Customer Terms of Service.
TestGorilla funding and investors
- November 2020 Pre-Series A $1.2 million
Lead: CapitalT CapitalTInternational angel investorsSource: Talent4Boards
- July 2021 Seed $10 million
Lead: Notion Capital Notion CapitalPartechNext Play VenturesPaul ForsterPhil ChambersIsaac OatesSource: Tech.eu
- June 2022 Series A $70 million
Lead: Atomico and Balderton Capital AtomicoBalderton CapitalNotion CapitalPartechCapitalTSource: Partech
Sum of the three rounds reported in the press. Partech and Silicon Canals gave the total after the Series A as $80 million. We found no announced round after June 2022 and no published valuation.
Leadership
- WD Wouter Durville CEO and co-founder
- OV Otto Verhage COO and co-founder
- CN Chris Newton VP of Engineering
- CB Claudia Baijens VP of Product
- MB Megan Bourdages VP of Go-to-Market
- OT Olive Turon Head of People and Culture
Careersjobs.ashbyhq.com/testgorilla
- Sales1
- Finance1
- Marketing1
Perks
- Fully remote team
How a TestGorilla assessment works
- skills tests
- 350+
- AI interview tracks on Plus
- 100+
- free credits a month on the Free plan
- 10
- Skills tests at 1 credit per candidate
- AI interviews at 2 credits per candidate
- Video questions at 1 credit
- Job simulations on Plus
- Resume scoring at no credit cost
- Qualifying questions
- Essay and file-upload custom questions
- AI scoring of custom questions
- Coding IDE with code playback
- Custom tests and coding challenges on Plus
- Webcam snapshots and full-screen mode
- Copy and paste disabled
- ID verification on Plus
- CSV and PDF exports
- Google and Microsoft single sign-on
- GDPR and SOC 2 Type II compliance
Test library
Skills and knowledge5
- Role specific skills, 162 tests
- Programming skills, 83 tests
- Software skills, 59 tests
- Language, 37 tests
- Typing speed, 4 tests
Aptitude and behaviour3
- Cognitive ability, 17 tests
- Situational judgment, 13 tests
- Personality and culture, 6 tests
Free plan essentials5
- Problem Solving
- Communication
- Time Management
- Big 5 (OCEAN)
- Motivation
Category counts from the test library filters on 6 October 2026. They add up to 381, while TestGorilla’s product pages say 350+. Some tests also carry an AI fluency tag.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Gorilla Assessments Assessments built from 350+ skills tests in cognitive ability, programming, software, language, personality and role-specific skills. Each test draws questions from a large bank, so every candidate gets a different but balanced version. An AI job builder suggests tests and questions from a job description. Skills tests
- AI interviews Structured video interviews in one-way or conversational format. AI scores each answer against a rubric and shows the reasoning, and the recruiter can adjust or override the score. Plus includes a library of 100+ interview tracks; Free and Core users can build their own. AI video interviews
- Gorilla Sourcing The recruiter describes a role in plain words and gets a ranked shortlist from 900M+ profiles, with the reasons each person matches. 3M+ of them carry a TestGorilla test score. Sourcing works in English only, and contacting candidates needs a paid Sourcing seat. Candidate sourcing
- Behaviour monitoring Every plan includes webcam snapshots, disabled copy and paste, full-screen mode, location logging, multiple-attempt prevention and an honesty agreement. Tracking can be switched off per essay question. ID verification is on Plus. Anti-cheating
- ATS integrations and API Native connections to Workday, Greenhouse, Lever, BambooHR, Ashby, Teamtailor and other applicant tracking systems, plus API access. Results, PDF reports and cheating alerts appear in the candidate’s ATS profile. Available on Plus. Integrations
How much is TestGorilla?
- Free $0/mo Free, 10 credits a month
- Lowest US paid plan Core, yearly $215/mo $2,580 a year, 750 credits a year, billed yearly
- Core, yearly, 1,000 credits $280/mo $3,360 a year, 1,000 credits a year, billed yearly
- Core, monthly $287/mo $287 a month, 50 credits a month
- Core, monthly, 75 credits $374/mo $374 a month, 75 credits a month
- Plus, yearly from $520/mo From $6,240 a year, billed yearly, through sales
- Plus, monthly from $694/mo From $694 a month, billed monthly, through sales
Is TestGorilla free?
The Free plan costs nothing and needs no card. It gives 10 credits a month, unlimited use of 5 essential tests, limited versions of 180+ tests and one premium user.
Gorilla Assessments prices for US and Canadian visitors on testgorilla.com/pricing on 6 October 2026, in US dollars a month. Annual plans pool credits for the year; monthly plans reset each month. Visitors from other countries see lower annual tiers: Core from $77 a month for 250 credits a year ($924), or €66 and £58 a month. Plus is sold through the sales team. Gorilla Sourcing is priced separately per seat.
How to cancel TestGorillaCancellation help article
- TestGorilla account ↗
- Log in as the account owner
- Open the Plan & Billing tab and click Manage plan
- Skip the pause and discount offers and click Unsubscribe anyway
- Only the account owner can cancel. Before confirming, TestGorilla offers a pause of up to 3 months or 30% off the next billing cycle.
- The plan stays active until the end of the billing cycle. Unused credits then expire, with no refund or proration.
- After the move to Free, results of assessments that used Core or Plus features are no longer accessible. TestGorilla advises downloading PDF reports and CSV exports first.
- The Free plan has nothing to cancel. TestGorilla accepts cards and PayPal, and no bank transfers.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- The terms say payment obligations are non-cancelable and fees, once paid, are non-refundable. There are no refunds for partial months.
- Renewal
- Subscriptions renew automatically for a term of the same length. The customer can stop the renewal on the website or through the help center up to the last day of the term. Ending the agreement mid-term is not possible.
- Price changes
- TestGorilla may raise fees once a year after the first term, with 30 days’ notice. Customers who disagree can end the agreement before the renewal term starts.
- Downgrades
- Credit tier and plan downgrades are only possible at the end of a term.
TestGorilla Customer Terms of Service, version 4.2 (August 2026), and help center, checked on 6 October 2026
Gorilla Sourcing plansSourcing pricing
- 01Free Sourcing allows 3 searches with limited filters and 20 candidates per search. Contacting candidates starts on Core.
- 02Core gives 1 Sourcing seat with 500 invites a month, unlimited searches and AI recommendations.
- 03Plus gives up to 5 seats with 1,500 invites per seat a month.
- 04Outreach runs through Gmail, Outlook or IMAP. Sourcing is available in English only.
Core $74 a seat a month billed yearly ($888) or $99 monthly; Plus $134 a seat a month billed yearly ($1,608) or $179 monthly; checked on 6 October 2026.
Ratings
- WebEmployers and candidates use TestGorilla in the browser
- ATS integrationsWorkday, Greenhouse, Lever, BambooHR, Ashby, Teamtailor and more, on Plus
- APIAPI access on Plus
- Single sign-onGoogle and Microsoft on all plans
Is TestGorilla worth it?
What employers and candidates like
- Capterra users rate ease of use at 4.4 out of 5. One reviewer likes combining premade test templates with their own questions.Capterra, 268 reviews
- Candidates who rate it 5 stars write that the tasks matched the role and the interface let them focus on the questions.Trustpilot
- The Free plan gives 10 credits a month and unlimited use of 5 essential tests without a card.TestGorilla pricing
- Recruiters see the reasoning behind every AI score and can override it.TestGorilla assessments technology page
What employers and candidates criticise
- Customer service gets 3.9 out of 5 on Capterra. One HR manager writes that support offered only a 3-month pause after about 20 cancellation requests.Capterra
- Several 2026 Trustpilot reviews from businesses describe renewals charged for a full year and refused refunds.Trustpilot
- Candidates complain about tight time limits, questions unrelated to the job and false cheating flags.Trustpilot
- Paid fees are non-refundable, unused credits expire and downgrades wait until the end of the term.TestGorilla terms
What users write in reviews, not our rating. On Trustpilot most 5-star reviews come from candidates who took a test, and most came through review invitation links in 2025. Recent reviews there are mostly 1 star. Capterra reviews come from employers and average 4.1. We could not open G2, so its figures are left out.
TestGorilla reviews
-
“The tasks were clearly relevant to the role, and the feedback felt accurate and useful.”LC · 8 October 2025 · App Store Fair, transparent, and engaging assessments
-
“The interface is clean and intuitive, making it stress-free to focus on the questions.”Ana K · 18 September 2025 · App Store Great experience taking a TestGorilla assessment
-
“In September they charged my credit card for another year of service without any notification that the service was about to renew.”Hamilton Renata Ltd · 25 September 2026 · App Store Watch out for the renewal...
-
“they got back to me the next day claiming it had picked up “tab switching and suspicious behaviour” and I wasn’t being taken forward.”Andy · 17 September 2026 · App Store Incorrectly flagged me as a cheater - AVOID
-
“Useful product but the pay annually plans are extortionately priced for the occasional user.”Shaun Salmon · 8 July 2026 · App Store Made changes to its so called ’free…
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- TestGorilla B.V., Keizersgracht 520-H, 1017 EK Amsterdam, Netherlands
- KvK
- 77597249, Dutch Chamber of Commerce
- Activity
- SBI 85.59, other education; psychometric tests for companies and individuals
- Filed accounts
- Balance sheets for 2022 and 2023
- Governing law
- Dutch law, courts of Amsterdam
Alternatives to TestGorilla
- Testportal🇵🇱 Poland Online tests for recruitment and training from Poland. Business plans start at $35 a month billed yearly, and yearly plans can be refunded within 30 days if the account collected one result or less. →
- Codility🇬🇧 United Kingdom Coding tests and live technical interviews for hiring engineers, from London. Starter costs $1,200 a year. →
- H HackerRankUnited States A US platform for coding tests and technical interviews for hiring developers. ↗
- C CriteriaUnited States A US provider of pre-employment assessments, video interviewing and talent management tools. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other assessment companies
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway
- Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Spain
- Inspera🇳🇴 Norway
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden
- Testportal🇵🇱 Poland
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium
More EdTech from Netherlands
- StuDocuStudy tools
- LepayaCorporate learning
- SqulaK-12 learning
- SnappetK-12 learning
- StudyportalsHigher education
- GoodHabitzCorporate learning
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the TestGorilla profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/testgorilla"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
TestGorilla FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.