About TestGorilla

TestGorilla is an Amsterdam company that sells pre-employment skills testing to employers. Gorilla Assessments combines a library of 350+ skills tests with AI interviews, video questions, custom questions and behaviour monitoring against cheating. Gorilla Sourcing searches 900M+ candidate profiles, of which 3M+ have a TestGorilla test score. The Free plan gives 10 credits a month, and in the US Core starts at $215 a month billed yearly or $287 billed monthly. Paid fees are non-refundable under the terms, and Trustpilot reviews average 3.6 out of 5 from 1,720 reviews.

TestGorilla sells software for screening job candidates before an interview. An employer builds an assessment from skills tests, AI interviews, video questions and its own questions, then invites candidates by link or from an applicant tracking system. Candidates spend 10 to 45 minutes on a typical assessment, according to TestGorilla. The platform reports percentile scores against global norms, scores open answers with AI against rubrics and flags tab switches, full-screen exits and pasted content. Recruiters can review and override every AI score.

Wouter Durville and Otto Verhage founded TestGorilla in 2019, according to the company’s press room. The platform launched in summer 2020. Durville is CEO, and Verhage, a former Bain & Company partner, is COO and runs operations, product, engineering and customer success. The legal entity is TestGorilla B.V., registered with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce under number 77597249, with an address on Keizersgracht in Amsterdam. The team works fully remotely.

TestGorilla raised $1.2 million led by CapitalT in November 2020, a $10 million seed round led by Notion Capital in July 2021 and a $70 million Series A co-led by Atomico and Balderton Capital in June 2022. At the Series A it reported more than 5,300 customers, among them Sony, PepsiCo, Revolut and the NHS. Since 2025 the company has added Gorilla Sourcing, AI video interviews and AI fluency tests. In 2025 and 2026 it moved all customers from older plans to Free, Core and Plus, with credits spent per candidate.